People that have followed me long enough know that I’m a pro wrestling fan. There were some drop-offs in interest later in my high school life and early in college, but I picked it back up around 2004 and haven’t stopped watching week to week.
Fact is, I’m very loyal. Wrestling has gone through some bad and down periods, undoubtedly, and I just stick with it. While some others have moved on from it, I just continue to follow the story. My mom is known to drop one of these classic lines: “Do you really think it’s real?”
The answer is…what do you mean by real? Yes, wrestling is scripted, but wrestling is not “fake.” At least not when it comes to the literal and definitive term “fake.” These dudes are taking real bumps, and it’s far from fake. But yes, mom, I do understand that professional wrestling is scripted. But it’s a show. It’s entertainment! That’s why I watch. And I’m loyal, remember.
When it comes to the WWE/F, the grand daddy of them all is Wrestlemania. We are currently in the midst of Wrestlemania weekend, and it’s an unprecedented Wrestlemania weekend with all that’s going on with COVID-19. All of the matches have already been pre-recorded, the show was moved inside to the WWE Performance Center with no fans in the stands and it was moved from a one-day show to a two-day show.
Last night’s show was actually very good, capped off by an unbelievable “Boneyard Match” between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. Seriously, that match was all the stars. Either way, I’m not here to preview or review WM36. I’m here to tell a story of professional wrestling.
You can tell a 36-year story of pro wrestling just by picking one match — the right match — from each Wrestlemania. Watch:
Wrestlemania I (March 31, 1985 at Madison Square Garden): Hulk Hogan and Mr. T def. Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper
Wrestlemania became the spectacle that it is today years after the first of its kind, but this set the stage. You’ve got the most famous wrestler and moneymaker in the business (Hogan), a celebrity wrestler (Mr. T), a celebrity referee (Muhammad Ali), a celebrity ring announcer (Billy Martin) and a celebrity time keeper (Liberace) in the greatest arena in America. This is how you dream big and start big.
Wrestlemania II (April 7, 1986 at Uniondale, New York; Rosemont, Illinois & Los Angeles, California): Hulk Hogan def. King Kong Bundy in a Steel Cage match
The introduction of the big blue steel cage. A new rival for Hogan, developed with a months long build that included Bundy attacking Hogan at March’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. They played the rib injury up, even consulting a “doctor” that told Hogan he should not wrestle. Hogan wrestled, though, and the crowd popped big for his win.
Wrestlemania III (March 29, 1987 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan): Ricky Steamboat def. Randy Savage
Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant was one of the biggest spectacles in wrestling history, but I’m going with the greatest match in wrestling history. Steamboat suffered an injury months before Mania, and he was unable to wrestle leading up to this event. So, Savage and Steamboat spent that time working out every minute detail of their match, and they turned in 14 minutes and 35 seconds of incredible wrestling. It is still believed to be the greatest match in wrestling history, and it had plenty to do with Savage’s rise over the next five years.
Wrestlemania IV (March 27, 1988 at Historic Atlantic City Convention Hall): Randy Savage def. Ted Dibiase
One match can tell a full year of stories. Andre the Giant rematched Hulk Hogan at The Main Event I and finally won his first world championship (albeit under shady circumstances). Andre quickly “sold” the title to Ted Dibiase (The Million Dollar Man). Dibiase was stripped of the title immediately, because WWF President Jack Tunney was not about to let anyone buy a title!
Tunney vacated the championship and set up what should have been an epic 14-person tournament for the world title at Wrestlemania IV. The tournament was a bit rushed as a whole. Hogan and Andre received byes to the second round and had a double DQ while Dibiase beat Jim Duggan and Don Muraco to scoot into the finals.
Savage, meanwhile, beat Butch Reed, Greg Valentine and One Man Gang to advance his way to the finals. The ‘Macho Man’ had formed an unlikely friendship with Hogan in the last year, slowly turning “face” (good guy) after working as egomaniacal “heel” (bad guy) in his early years with the WWF/E.
Anyway, the best match of the night proved to be the final match of the night with Savage going over Dibiase to win his first world championship and set a one-year collision course for the next match in this story.
Wrestlemania V (April 2, 1989 at Historic Atlantic City Convention Hall): Hulk Hogan def. Randy Savage
The Mega Powers collide! Savage, who was long accompanied to the ring by Miss Elizabeth, started to get jealous of the friendship Hogan was forming with his lady. Tensions rose even further when Hogan accidentally eliminated Savage from that year’s Royal Rumble. Finally, the last straw came at Main Event II.
During a match with the Mega Powers against the Twin Towers (Akeem and Big Boss Man), Savage was thrown from the ring and landed on Elizabeth, knocking her unconscious. Hogan then carried her from the ring to the back, and Savage was none too happy. Frankly, keep your hands off my lady is a good thought process here, I thought. But Hogan could do no wrong in the fans’ eyes those days.
When Hogan return, Savage slapped him and left him alone in the ring with the Twin Towers. Later, Savage attacked Hogan and completed his heel turn to set up the showdown in Wrestlemania V. The match itself was brilliantly booked with Hogan eventually kicking out of Savage’s famous elbow drop, “Hulking up” and then winning with the boot and the leg drop. New champion, old champion.
Wrestlemania VI (April 1, 1990 at Toronto’s SkyDome): Ultimate Warrior def. Hulk Hogan
One year later, it was time for a new face to take over the company. Warrior was the Intercontinental Champion and red hot at the time. Meanwhile, Hogan continued to be Hogan. It only made sense for the two biggest powers in the company to meet in the championship. Hogan/Warrior was named Match of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, despite the in-ring limitations of the two. But in-ring wasn’t always that important in those days. Big strong dudes that could amp the crowd were of utmost importance. And you had two of the best ever here.
Wrestlemania VII (March 24, 1991 at Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena): Ultimate Warrior def. Randy Savage
You could argue Hogan regaining the championship with a win over Sgt. Slaughter, or even The Undertaker making his Wrestlemania debut with a win over Jimmy Snuka. But I’m going with the incredible 20-minute Retirement Match between Warrior and Savage.
Warrior held the world championship all the way up to Royal Rumble when he was scheduled for a match with the aforementioned Slaughter. Savage actually wanted the match, and he sent his new lady Queen Sherri to Warrior to ask for a match. Her request (and advances) were shot down with a big “Nooooooo!” I never understood that, by the way. Why was Warrior — a face that would take on all challengers — turning down a challenge? It was kind of a heel-ish thing to do.
Regardless, it led to Savage attacking Warrior during his Royal Rumble match with Slaughter and costing him the world championship. Warrior then offered a challenge at Wrestlemania for a retirement match. Savage accepted, and they put on a damn show. Or, I should say, Savage carried Warrior to a terrific match. Despite that, Warrior won the match, and Savage was “retired” for the time being.
But wait, that’s not all. Queen Sherri was very angry with Savage taking the loss, and she attacked him afterwards. Guess who made the save? Miss Elizabeth! She was shown in the crowd during the match, and she came back to rescue the love of her life.
Wrestlemania VIII (April 5, 1992 at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis): Randy Savage def. Ric Flair
Yes, Ric Flair! Hogan and Undertaker were locked in a feud in the latter stages of 1991. Undertaker beat Hogan at Survivor Series to win the strap, but Hogan won it back less than a week later at the infamous This Tuesday in Texas event. Both results were plenty controversial, and Tunney returned to vacate the championship.
For the first time, the winner of the Royal Rumble would be the champion, and Ric Flair — who entered third — won his first WWE title with a late elimination of Hogan (aided by Sid Justice). This should have been Flair/Hogan in the main event, but it never materialized. Instead, Flair started a feud with Savage and released pictures of he and Elizabeth together doing couple things. The photos were actually fake, but it angered Savage anyway, who returned to wrestling to take back the strap.
Wrestlemania IX (April 4, 1993 at Caesars Palace): Hulk Hogan def. Yokozuna
This match was not on the card, but it finished the show. And there’s really much more to say than just Hogan beat Yokozuna after Yokozuna beat Bret Hart to win the championship. Hogan had been gone from the company for a bit due to a real-life steroid scandal that involved Dr. George Zahorian illegally selling roids to wrestlers, including Hogan.
He returned in February 1993 and set up a tag team match with he and his pal Brutus Beefcake against Money Inc. That match was in the early card of the show, and Hogan later said that he would like to face the winner of Hart/Yokozuna at some point. That point came that night when Mr. Fuji — Yoko’s manager — called him out. The match went 22 seconds, and Hogan grabbed the world title again.
Wrestlemania X (March 20, 1994 at Madison Square Garden): Razor Ramon def. Shawn Michaels
I feel like I should be dropping Hart/Yokozuna here, but it’s really hard to overlook one of the most famous matches in Wrestlemania history. The Razor/Shawn match was a Ladder match — a new phenomenon in the WWF/E, and it shaped the careers of Michaels and Razor for years to come. Plus, my guy Hanny Husker would never forgive me if I didn’t feature his favorite match.
They absolutely stole the show, which proved to be one of the best Wrestlemanias ever, and that was big because it was the first without Hogan. Hogan left for WCW after dropping the title to Yokozuna at King of the Ring to set up a pair of championship matches for Yoko here against the co-winners of the Royal Rumble (Lex Luger being the other). It was also the show where Owen Hart and Bret Hart started with the greatest Wrestlemania opener of all-time.
But again, the match is HBK and Razor Ramon. It issued in a new era where work-rate was going to be important in the WWF/E.
Wrestlemania XI (April 2, 1995 at Hartford, Connecticut’s Civic Center): Diesel def. Shawn Michaels
The show wasn’t great, so I’m going with Diesel/HBK since it represented one of the low points of WWF/E. Diesel — later Kevin Nash — was the lowest-earning world champion in the organization’s history. What that means is, he made the least money in tickets, PPV buys and merchandise. This seemed like it would be a good time to let Shawn run with the title. Alas, they didn’t want to overshadow the main event: Lawrence Taylor over Bam Bam Bigelow (actually a good match).
Wrestlemania XII (March 31, 1996 at Anaheim, California): Shawn Michaels def. Bret Hart
Work-rate was definitely in play here, as Shawn and Bret — two dudes that legitimately hated one another in real life — went nearly 62 minutes to decide the champion. Bret took the championship back from Diesel in late November 1995, and Shawn won his second straight Royal Rumble to set up the match.
It wasn’t going to be just any match, though. They set up an Iron Man Match. As far as I know, that was the first of its kind in the WWF/E. Basically, it’s two dudes wrestling for one hour, and the person with the most wins in the hour is the winner. Problem is, nobody pinned anyone in that hour, and Commissioner Gorilla Monsoon came out to say there must be a winner. Shawn won, Bret cried and it set in motion the next nearly two years of fun and controversy.
Wrestlemania 13 (March 23, 1997 at Rosemont, Illinois): Bret Hart def. Stone Cold Steve Austin
There’s only one way to go with this one, because it was the birth of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s immense popularity. Bret was originally supposed to go over Shawn Michaels in a rematch from Wrestlemania XII. Instead, Shawn “lost his smile” — or didn’t want to job to Bret — and took some time off from the company.
That set up a classic submission match between Hart and Austin, and it is still believed to be the greatest Wrestlemania match ever, by some. Hart won the match, but Austin won the hearts and souls of fans everywhere, refusing to quit as his face filled with blood. Eventually, he passed out from pain, and special guest referee Ken Shamrock called off the match. Still, Stone Cold was born.
Wrestlemania XIV (March 29, 1998 at Boston, Massachusetts): Stone Cold Steve Austin def. Shawn Michaels
Shawn found his smile again, just in time to participate in the Montreal Screwjob. The Montreal Screwjob, for those that don’t know, involved Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. Hart was the champion at the time, and he was fixing to leave the WWE/F for WCW. But he didn’t want to drop the championship in front of his great fans in Montreal.
So, they planned some sort of screw job ending, and then Bret would lose it the next night on Raw. Vince McMahon — the CEO of the company — was worried Bret would just take off with the title and use it as a storyline with WCW. With that in mind, he concocted a plan for referee Earl Hebner to prematurely ring the bell at a moment when Michaels put Hart in Hart’s patented sharpshooter. The decision would be that Hart tapped (or quit), and Shawn would be the champion. They executed the “screw job,” and it continues to be one of the most infamous spots in wrestling history.
First, it led to years and years and years of “You Screwed Bret” chants at Michaels and McMahon in Canada. Second, it led to the greatest heel in professional wrestling history — Mr. McMahon. As all of that stuff was materializing, Stone Cold was continuing his incredible ascent. Although, that was also in question after Owen Hart (Bret’s brother) nearly paralyzed Austin on a poor tombstone spot at the previous Summerslam.
Austin recovered, won the Rumble and then won the championship from Michaels, who also suffered a legitimate serious back injury at that very same Rumble when Undertaker dropped him on a coffin. A lot going on here. Oh yeah, Mike Tyson was the special guest referee.
Wrestlemania XV (March 28, 1999 at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania): Stone Cold Steve Austin def. The Rock
A new star was born in the next year with The Rock changing from the happy-go-lucky face character Rocky Maiava to a heel with some of the finest skills on the mic in wrestling history. Stone Cold lost his championship at the King of the Ring to Kane, won it back the next night on Raw and then had the title vacated when Undertaker and Kane simultaneously pinned him at Breakdown.
The title was put up for grabs in a tournament at Survivor Series, with The Rock going over Mankind (Mick Foley) in the championship when they recreated the Montreal Screwjob. The Rock won the title thanks to help from Shane McMahon, who was an official, and that formed The Corporation, headed by Vince McMahon.
You see, Vince was not keen on the idea of a beer-swilling, bird-flipping, expletive-spewing Stone Cold holding the most important title in his company. He wanted to suit him up a bit, and Stone Cold wasn’t having that. Thus began his crusade of stunners to anyone and everyone, including McMahon. They did all they could to get the title off Austin, and that included turning to The Rock to help them.
The Rock, who exchanged the title with Foley multiple times in the coming months after Survivor Series, then met Stone Cold at this Wrestlemania with the strap on the line. Mankind was also the special guest referee here, as appointed by the commissioner of WWE…..Shawn Michaels.
Wrestlemania 2000 (April 2, 2000 at Anaheim, California): Edge & Christian def. The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz
This was a triangle ladder match for the WWF Tag Team championships, and it was either the beginning or the early stages of an era of amazing tag matches and plunder among these three teams. In the match were three future world champions with Edge, Christian and Jeff Hardy all holding one form of a world title in the future. Choosing this match also allows me to avoid trying to explain the four-way main event between Triple H, The Rock, Mick Foley and Big Show.
Wrestlemania X-7 (April 1, 2001 at Houston, Texas): Shane McMahon def. Vince McMahon
As much as you would think The Rock/Austin Part II or the TLC match between the three teams from Wrestlemania 2000 would be the pick here, I think I have to go with Shane over his dad. The two had been feuding over the course of the last year-plus, with Shane standing in the corner of Mick Foley at the previous year’s main event.
This was also a time when WCW started to really do badly. They were treading water, losing all kinds of money and the company was looking to sell. Nobody expected Vince McMahon would be the one to buy the company. In real life terms, Vince did purchase WCW. For the storyline, Shane bought the company out from under Vince’s nose. That set up the street fight, which was actually pretty entertaining. By the way, this is also believed to be the greatest PPV show in wrestling history.
Wrestlemania X8 (March 17, 2002 at Toronto’s SkyDome): The Rock def. Hulk Hogan
Just so we’re clear, I know my roman numerals. I’m just calling these what the WWE/F called them. Anyway, The Rock and Hogan met in the showdown of icons with the Rock prevailing. Hogan came back to the WWE/F when Vince bought WCW, and he continued on with nWo gimmick born in WCW.
Hogan clearly was the heel going into the event, but the crowd was completely behind Hogan. This led to an after-match face turn, as he shook hands with The Rock, was attacked by nWo members Kevin Nash and Scott Hall and then was saved by The Rock. Boom, Hulkamania was back in the WWE/F!
Wrestlemania XIX (March 30, 2003 at Safeco Field in Seattle): Brock Lesnar def. Kurt Angle
Brock Lesnar was one of the fastest-rising professional wrestlers, ever. He arrived in the WWE one day after Wrestlemania X8 and less than a year later he was the champion. He actually beat The Rock for the title at Summerslam that summer. At the time, it made him the youngest WWE champion in history (25).
Lesnar later lost the championship to Big Show at Survivor Series when Paul Heyman turned on him. It also allowed for Lesnar to make the move from heel-dom to a fan favorite. He then cost Big Show the championship in a match with Kurt Angle the next month. Angle teamed up with Heyman at that point and still would not allow for Lesnar to get a shot at the title. So, Lesnar earned it the hard way.
He won the Royal Rumble and then beat Angle at Wrestlemania XIX for his second world championship reign. A new star was born in the company, and I think that story is worth telling more than even Rock/Stone Cold III and Hogan/McMahon, which also went down on the card.
Wrestlemania XX (March 14, 2004 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden): Chris Benoit def. Triple H and Shawn Michaels
As quickly as Lesnar rose, he was quickly out of favor in the company when he lost his interest in professional wrestling. He wrestled his last match at this Wrestlemania, and it allowed for a new star to be born. That star is one of the most controversial figures in professional wrestling, Chris Benoit.
Benoit, who would later murder his son and wife and kill himself, won his first WWE world championship in an incredible 25-minute battle with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Benoit, who was barely over 5-foot-10 inches, was seen as more of a mid-card champion. However, his victory here proved to re-open the door for some of smaller work-rate guys. He was able to nab this opportunity by winning the Royal Rumble after entering No. 1. (The best RR ever, by the way.)
Wrestlemania 21 (April 3, 2005 at Los Angeles, California’s Staples Center): Kurt Angle def. Shawn Michaels
The match was situated on the mid-card, but it proved to be one of the greatest matches in professional wrestling history. Angle — a former Olympic wrestling gold medalist — was so technically sound and very well-versed on the mic. Michaels, meanwhile, was back in the company after several years off, resting his surgically repaired back. Batista and John Cena both won their first world titles on this show, but the Shawn/Angle match needs to be mentioned.
Wrestlemania 22 (April 2, 2006 at Rosemont, Illinois): Edge def. Mick Foley
Edge’s star had begun to rise over the years, capturing multiple championships in singles action along the way. However, his reputation for plunder was well-earned, and he put together an unbelievable hardcore match win over Mick Foley here. One of the big spots was a spear through a burning table from inside the ring to the outside.
Wrestlemania 23 (April 1, 2007 at Detroit, Michigan’s Ford Field): John Cena def. Shawn Michaels)
Twenty years after they filled the Pontiac Silverdome, and Hogan beat Andre, the WWE returned to Detroit for this one. Shawn and Cena put together another amazing match that went over 30 minutes, with Cena retaining and starting a reputation as someone that can hang with some of the great work-rate wrestlers in the company.
Wrestlemania XXIV (March 30, 2008 at Florida Citrus Bowl): Shawn Michaels def. Ric Flair
Shawn Michaels was back to give us another terrific classic match, and in doing so, he also retired Ric Flair. There was all kinds of talk of Flair retiring at the time, and he started a storyline where he would not retire until he lost again. He kept winning and winning and winning, and he blurted out a “I will never retire!”
Well, then along came a career threatening match with Shawn Michaels. Flair is someone Michaels idolized for years and years, and well…he was the one to finish it all with an “I love you, I’m sorry” Sweet Chin Music.
Wrestlemania XXV (April 5, 2009 at Houston’s Reliant Stadium): The Undertaker def. Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels made his name in Wrestlemania XII, but this run of matches was truly the best time of his career. The Undertaker was still carrying his Wrestlemania streak. He was 16-0 in Wrestlemania, and each year someone new stepped in to try to put a stop to it.
There was Triple H, Ric Flair, Kane a couple times, the Legend Killer Randy Orton and Edge, among others. And then there was Shawn. Michaels, as mentioned, was really shining during this time. But could he carry an aging Undertaker to a classic? Of course. And Taker deserves lots of credit, too, because he was very good. The streak continued.
Wrestlemania XXVI (March 28, 2010 at University of Phoenix Stadium): Bret Hart def. Mr. McMahon
Hart officially re-signed with the WWE in late 2009, returning after 13 years away. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006, but he wasn’t really on a show until that re-signing in 2009. Of course, the natural feud was going to be with Mr. McMahon. Or, they could have gone with Shawn, but he was busy working classics while Hart was in tough shape thanks to a stroke.
So, it was that Hart finally got his revenge on Mr. McMahon.
Wrestlemania XXVII (April 3, 2011 at Atlanta, Georgia’s Georgia Dome): The Miz def. John Cena
The Miz was a reality star. He was on The Real World, and then on multiple Challenge events. And through it all, he carried with him The Miz gimmick. He created his own lines (“I’m the Miz, and I’m awesome), and it played well to the reality viewers. It also played well to the WWE.
They gave him a shot, and he really did a tremendous job working his way up to the top of the card. Kudos to him. But the reason I’ve got this here is because it set up the next Wrestlemania main event. The Rock and Cena had been trading barbs, and that led to The Rock giving Cena a Rock Bottom and costing him the match.
Wrestlemania XXVIII (April 1, 2012 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami): The Rock def. John Cena
And so a match was set for one year later. The Rock/Cena was another Icon vs. Icon type match, with an ode to The Rock/Hogan match at 18. As it turns out, The Rock could still go. They went over 30 minutes, and several false and exciting finishes and then eventually it was ended when Cena went for The Rock’s People’s Elbow and was caught in a Rock Bottom for the 1-2-3.
Wrestlemania 29 (April 7, 2013 at MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey): John Cena def. The Rock
The Rock/Cena feud was not done, though. The Rock won the WWE championship from CM Punk at the Royal Rumble for his eighth reign. Unfortunately, it ended one of the more memorable and lengthy reigns in years. But they really wanted to get The Rock/Cena II.
That’s what they got at Wrestlemania 29, and this time it was Cena getting the rub to earn back the win and the championship.
Wrestlemania XXX (April 6, 2014 at New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome): Daniel Bryan def. Batista and Randy Orton
This was another one of those man versus the establishment type storylines. Bryan, who is generously listed at 5-foot-10, was not seen as someone that could lead the company by Triple H. When he was eliminated at the Royal Rumble, fans were irate. He was so hot at the time that they were not going to accept anybody else winning the Rumble. Then a returning Batista won it.
He got booed out of the building that night, and that began a movement for Bryan to get into the main event. To do so, though, he had to beat Triple H. And then he had to beat Batista and the champion Randy Orton later in the night. He did just that.
It’s pretty hard to overlook the fact that Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s streak at this Mania, too, but Bryan was hugely popular.
Wrestlemania 31 (March 29, 2015 at Santa Clara, California’s Levi’s Stadium): Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar
Lesnar carried that streak-breaking win to the world championship, and Reigns started to receive an ultimate push that the fans did not love. Seth Rollins, who ended The Shield stable by turning on Reigns and Dean Ambrose, actually was not scheduled for this spot. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to enter himself into the match, won the dang thing and everybody left much happier than they would have been if Reigns had gone over.
Wrestlemania 32 (April 3, 2016 at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium): Charlotte def. Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks
The official beginning of an era where women’s wrestling is on par with men’s wrestling. Charlotte Flair (the daughter of Ric) was joined in this uprising by Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and many others. There had been some great matches leading up to this, but this was the one that officially started things.
At the time, Charlotte was the Divas Champion. The winner of this match, though, would be the newly named WWE Women’s Champion. No more “Divas.” Everybody is a “superstar” — male or female. No more T&A era. This was about true wrestling, and these three women did a tremendous job. In the end, Charlotte claimed the title in a 16-minute battle.
Wrestlemania 33 (April 2, 2017 at Orlando, Florida’s Camping World Stadium): Brock Lesnar def. Goldberg
There are a number of matches I could have picked here, but I like this one because it gave us a second shot at what should have been a good feud between two like wrestlers in Lesnar and Goldberg. Lesnar was much more technical in his heyday, but they’re both based on power and immovable forces. This was quick, simple and entertaining, as Lesnar took the strap off Goldberg.
Wrestlemania 34 (April 8, 2018 at New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome): Brock Lesnar def. Roman Reigns
More Brock, another win and the continuation of one of the longest championship reigns in WWE history. It went for 504 days.
Wrestlemania 35 (April 7, 2019 at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium): Becky Lynch def. Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair
When wrestling fans get behind something or someone they can really make an impact. Becky Lynch got them behind her with her great work on the mic, on social media and in the ring. She randomly termed herself “The Man” on Instagram one day, and it stuck.
She was The Man when she got her face shattered by Nia Jax, standing with a face full of blood and looking like a complete star as Raw went off the air one Monday night. She was The Man as she went quip for quip (and won) with Ronda Rousey. And she was The Man on this night, capturing both the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship to become “Becky Two Belt.” What a star.
Wrestlemania 36 (April 4-5, 2020 at Orlando, Florida’s WWE Performance Center): The Undertaker def. AJ Styles
The show has another three hours left, but there is no way any match will top what The Undertaker and AJ Styles did last night in their Boneyard Match. It was more of a production than a match, but that kind of thing can work in professional wrestling, too. And it really, really did.
More than anything, I think this is going to re-ignite AJ Styles, depending on how long they are going to be off. They’re not likely to have any new shows in the too distant future, and if that is the case, I think this Boneyard Match is going to keep us all going for a while.
That’s a lot of words about a subject not a lot of people really care about. But there are also a lot of people that do. So hopefully you were all able to geek out with me.
