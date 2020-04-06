(KMAland) -- Day 21 of blogging with no sports. This is the 19th blog in this 21-day period and the 15th consecutive day with a blog.
And the second consecutive day with a blog about professional wrestling. What do you expect? It’s a national pandemic and Wrestlemania 36 happened over the weekend.
As you may or may not know, this year’s Wrestlemania was adjusted from a one-day, seven-hour extravaganza in Tampa to a two-day, six-hourish event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
As an overall thought on the show or shows, it was good. In some respects, it was really good. In other respects, it was exactly what wrestling fans needed. Something to take our minds off the pandemic and enjoy. Mostly, I did enjoy it.
Today, I’m ranking the 16 main-show matches. I didn’t see either of the pre-show bouts, unfortunately, but I’m sure Cesaro and Drew Gulak did great on Saturday and Liv Morgan and Natalya wrestled a match on Sunday. Onward.
16 – Elias def. King Corbin
Sorry, Northwest Missouri State fans, but King Corbin has been one of the worst parts of WWE for at least the last year or two. He gets all the wrong kind of heat. People don’t want to see him, and the WWE seems to want to shove him down our throats. They definitely need a re-package for him, as he’s going nowhere fast. And this was after a really promising start to his career. This match was uneventful and harmless, but it’s not going to get out of the 16th spot.
15 – Braun Stroman def. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship
Braun Stroman’s time to be champion should have come a while ago when he was red hot with fans. Instead, it came in an empty arena at the biggest show of the year. Of course, circumstances led to this. Roman Reigns was supposed to be in the match and the winner, but due to Reigns’ bouts with leukemia he felt it best to sit this out and self-isolate instead. So, Braun got his shot, and he gets his first world championship.
To be clear, they did the right thing in moving Braun into the match and giving him the strap. He’s worked hard on his character and his skills (and on being a jerk on Twitter), and he does deserve the strap – you know, since nobody else was available to take it. That said, it really makes WWE look ridiculous here. They gave Goldberg the championship to set up the Goldberg/Reigns matchup that nobody asked for, and they made The Fiend (the previous champion that Goldberg beat in a quick match at Super Showdown) look weak in doing so.
The match itself was harmless. It lasted just over two minutes, but here is the list of moves we saw:
-Spear
-Spear
-Spear
-Spear
-Power slam
-Power slam
-Running power slam
That’s it.
14 – Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina
The best thing about Wrestlemania each year is that we usually get some payoffs. They haven’t put a whole lot of time into a potential Bayley/Sasha Banks breakup, but I tend to think that they should have done something more in this one. At least have them showdown with the others outside of the ring, or put them in the final two.
And if you don’t put them in the final two, then have someone take the championship off Bayley. She’s been the Smackdown champion basically since May. There was a small five-day window in October where they put it on Charlotte Flair, but it’s been Bayley for virtually 11 months.
She’s pretty well beaten the entire Smackdown roster. Who do they have that can legitimately step up and into challenger role that anybody will take seriously at this point? If Lacey Evans had pinned Sasha and Bayley to end the match, it would have been a big boost for her. Instead, it’s still Bayley, and I guess we’re eventually going to see Sasha/Bayley….again.
13 – Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan
Let’s see, we got three minutes of Zayn trying to stay away from Bryan, a lot of others getting involved and then an out-of-nowhere, what-just-happened finish. The chicken-s*** heel act fits Zayn well, but I sure wish they would just let that dude go. I’ve been watching past Wrestlemanias, including 32 when he was in the Intercontinental ladder match. Man, he can wrestle and fly and all kinds of other things needed to be good in a wrestling ring.
Further, Ring of Honor is out of recorded stuff, and they’ve been showing his former El Generico stuff. He’s so talented. I think he’s also so good at being a smarmy, arrogant clown on the mic that the WWE is choosing to focus on that part of his skills. We really could have had a classic between Zayn and Bryan, and we didn’t get it. Poor booking.
12 – Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley
It pains me to put my dude Aleister Black this low, but this was not a match anybody cared about. It goes to show how important a match’s build is to how it is viewed – at least by me. They just threw it in there so they could get Black on the show, and I appreciate that. However, I don’t remember much from it, other than the right guy (Black) winning.
11 – Otis def. Dolph Ziggler
Otis/Ziggler was hardly a better technical match than the five-way elimination match, and it was certainly not Black/Lashley. However, the payoff was waaaaay better. Otis winning is what we needed to see, but we also needed to see Mandy Rose slap Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose give Dolph an A-plus shot to the groin and Mandy Rose leaving in Otis’ arms. Basically, we needed to see Mandy Rose. It’s always nice to see her.
10 – Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship
The result boosts this one up the rankings. Like the Universal Championship match, it was short and it was harmless. And again, the right guy won. However, it’s not going to climb any higher on this list. Here’s your list of moves…
-Claymore (kick out)
-F-5 (kick out)
-F-5 again (kick out)
-F-5 again (kick out)
-Claymore claymore claymore
-Winner
McIntyre got a big rub, which is exactly what he deserved after his red hot win at the Royal Rumble. However, we’ve seen this match so many times by now that it’s kind of getting a little monotonous. As one blogger noted, this kind of match is seeping into other matches (Braun/Goldberg), too. It’s not just a Lesnar formula anymore. I’d like to see less of it, and with McIntyre in charge, I think we will.
9 – The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
A few things I really liked about this match:
-Montez Ford. Dude was completely hyped. Even without the Wrestlemania crowd you could really see it.
-Bianca Belair with the save. I think she has the best theme song in the WWE/NXT world right now. Ford’s reaction to her save, too, was hilarious.
-“Both teams played hard.” Seriously, all four of these guys worked really hard in the six-plus minutes they were given, and it made me care about it more than I should have, given the thrown together nature of the match.
8 – Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler
The no-crowd thing, I thought, would hurt these two more than any other match. They both work a slower, physical style, and I just thought there needed to be a crowd behind it in order to be entertaining. I was wrong.
Lynch and Baszler were really, really good. They did work that slower, physical style, and it played out on TV really well. I loved it. These are two tough ladies, and they showed all of that in eight and a half minutes. That’s exactly how long it needed to go, too.
The reason it doesn’t get a boost up my rankings? The wrong person won. What the heck was the point of Baszler absolutely dominating and looking like a monster in the Elimination Chamber if they were just going to job her out to Lynch at the first chance? I love “The Man,” but she needs something to chase right now to re-ignite her character. Frankly, Baszler should have won in dominating fashion. That would have done well for her, and it would have done well for Becky. Just a ridiculous decision by the WWE booking committee.
7 – The Fiend def. John Cena
This was wild and a real trip, and I think I need to watch it again to take it all in one more time. But it was good. I know some people hated it, but I know a lot of others loved it. We had no clue what to expect from the Firefly Fun House match, and I’m certain nobody expected what we got.
Basically, what we saw was a visual burial of John Cena’s career and character with a whole lot of symbolism. They even equated Cena to Hollywood Hulk Hogan, using an Eric Bischoff clip to hammer it home. I’m surprised with some of the stuff they used that Cena signed off on, but I think it shows just how self-aware he is. He knows all the jokes and the sentiments, and he’s willing to let people throw them at him. This could be lower or it could be higher, but again, I really need to watch it another time.
6 – Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
The first match on the main card of the entire show, and it delivered. It also gave us the right result in order to set up more fun between these two teams. Nikki Cross was the best thing about this entire match. She’s super wild, super crazy and really talented. I also think the editing cuts really helped the match as a whole. That’s one good thing about the way this show went on, I suppose.
5 – Edge def. Randy Orton
There are some that are crapping all over this match. “It was too long” they say. Shaddup. Nothing is too long at this point. While I do agree that there were probably better atmospheres for a Last Man Standing match, which is not always the easiest watch, I still thought it was pretty epic.
These two took us all around the WWE Performance Center, and that was a really welcome diversion from all the in-ring stuff. Edge revealed that he is still crazy, jumping from a long distance down through another table. He was really creative, too, with a few maneuvers I didn’t see coming. The final spot – the conchairto – was a perfect way to finish things. I enjoyed it.
4 – John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso & Kofi Kingston
This match was supposed to be a three-team tag team title ladder match, but The Miz got sick and we were left with this. And maybe it’s OK that we were, considering they would have been well over the 10-person limit when you consider announcers, cameramen and the referee.
Regardless, these guys were nuts. They were more than willing and able to do some ridiculous high-flying and painful spots in an empty arena. Think about what that takes. They know they aren’t going to get a pop, yet they did that wild stuff for the people watching at home. And probably for their own adrenaline.
There are several folks crapping on the finish with all three grabbing the coat hanger-looking thing, and then Morrison ripping the belts down as he falls from the top of the ladder on to another ladder. But again, I guess I’m just more positive than a lot of mark bloggers out there. I loved the finish. It was unique, and something I didn’t really consider happening. Maybe it’s a little unrealistic, but we’re talking about professional wrestling here.
3 – Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship
Almost everything was really great about this match. They went over 20 minutes, and it was compelling throughout. The psychology was great, the athleticism was great and the two wrestlers are probably the two best in-ring women competitors in all of the WWE. Maybe the dang world.
Fact is, there was absolutely no reason for Flair to win this match. A less optimistic person would use the poor booking decision to push it down the rankings, and I guess I probably did by a smidge. Without the booking decision, this is a No. 2 or No. 1 ranked match on the card. OK, probably not No. 1, but I’ll get to that in a bit.
Ripley is a star, and I think she’s going to be a bigger star than Flair. If they allow her to be. Flair doesn’t need the stinkin’ NXT championship right now. Ripley has been on an incredible path that started with the NXT UK championship, and then immediately getting pushed to the moon in NXT. She was the one that finally ended Shayna Baszler’s championship run, and that needed to continue here.
This is the type of booking decision that lands you a stale upper-card with rematch after rematch after rematch in many of your divisions. Flair didn’t need to win here. Ripley, while still looking very strong and really good, could have used another boost. Instead, she still looks like the Quad-A minor leaguer that she isn’t.
2 – Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins
I don’t know if this was actually better than Flair/Ripley, but I do know that I really, really enjoyed it. The build-up of this feud was potentially the best thing about it, and it goes to show what a strong months-long build like the one this enjoyed can do for a match.
I was totally invested in it, and I was totally invested in Kevin Owens winning – which he rightly did. I’ve seen multiple folks chiming in that the stuff after the DQ wasn’t needed, but I can’t even imagine why someone would complain about a single moment after that. For those that didn’t see it, Rollins hit Owens with the ring bell to warrant a DQ win. Owens then got on the mic and told Rollins to get back in there and to finish the match with no DQ. So, it continued.
I was a little worried we were going to get the dumb-face-makes-stupid-decision-and-then-loses finish. I was very happy we didn’t. Further, the reason Owens needed to make the decision to continue the match goes back to the entire build. Rollins had been chiding him for his less than satisfactory Wrestlemania history. He needed a Wrestlemania moment, and he wasn’t going to get that with a DQ win.
Instead, he got it by continuing the match, climbing to the top of the dang arena, jumping off the Wrestlemania sign and putting Rollins through a table. He needed to continue the match, he needed his Wrestlemania moment and he got it. It was a terrific bit of storytelling that dates back to the build of the match, and I don’t think I’ve ever said that about a high spot through a table.
1 – The Undertaker def. AJ Styles
I don’t even know if I can put into words how awesome this was. It was hardly a match, but it was perfectly done. If you put AJ and Taker in the ring together and ask them to go for nearly 20 minutes, it’s not going to be great. It might be good. Maybe an inspired AJ gets a three-star match out of the dead man. But….if you put it in a boneyard…..
Again, it was more of a production than a match, but I think it perfectly encapsulated some of the things us professional wrestling geeks love about it. It was unbelievable, it was incredible, it was preposterous, it was outrageous, it was ludicrous and it was probably another dozen or so adjectives like that.
More than anything, I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. My kids couldn’t take their eyes off of it. My wife, who doesn’t really care about pro wrestling, couldn’t take her eyes off of it. I have yet to hear a single bad thing about The Boneyard Match from any wrestling fan in the universe. If I do, I will probably never speak to them again.
This was not only the best “match” of this year’s Wrestlemania, I’m pretty sure it ranks among the top matches in the history of the 36 years of the event. While it added to the history and mystique of Taker, I think it’s also going to do big things for AJ (whenever we get back to real life). Styles needed a boost. He had become a little stale, and I don’t know how motivated he has been lately. I don’t have to wonder about that anymore. This was some inspired stuff from everyone, including the WWE production folks. So good, so dang good.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.