(KMAland) -- Day 22 of blogging with no sports. This is the 20th blog in this 22-day period and the 16th consecutive day with a blog.
The grind continues, and the look at spring sports (pleasepleaseplease) also continues. Today, I’m taking a look-see at the world of KMAland girls golf. The process started with another trip to QuikStats, where I sorted the best combined/adjusted average scores last year.
Then, I just started scanning my way through those scores, looking for KMAland golfers that are returning. My list is the top 41 returning players. As I reached about 20, I decided to set a minimum score, and when I reached that I would stop. And that minimum score stopped me at 41.
With that said, this list does not include freshmen that have not played varsity just yet, as you would imagine. My regrets to those that are going to make an impact in the coming years (and maybe even this year). The girls are listed in alphabetical order.
Jacey Anthofer, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Anthofer has been chasing CAM’s Sammi Jahde in the Rolling Valley Conference for years and figures to be among the top players in the league. Her 48.34 combined/adjusted average ranks sixth among returning KMAland golfers. The Exira/EHK senior placed third in last year’s RVC meet and was third in her regional opener.
Brooke Bauer, Junior, Shenandoah
Bauer was one of the top sophomores in the area last season, finishing the year with a 53.87 combined/adjusted average. She showed her potential multiple times last year, including with medalist honors in a meet with Sidney and was also fifth at the Sidney Invitational.
Avery Beller, Sophomore, Sioux City North
Beller is the top-returning player in the Missouri River Conference. As a freshman, she posted a combined/adjusted average of 48.79 and finished fourth in the MRC meet. The league also has several other meets throughout the course of the season, and she was the medalist in one of those.
Sophia Benson, Junior, Glenwood
Benson had a really strong finish to last year, ending up with an eighth-place medal at the Hawkeye Ten championships. Her 53.02 combined/adjusted average was buoyed by that 94 – her low 18-hole score of the season.
Kelsi Carlson, Senior, Shenandoah
Shenandoah’s returning conference medalist, Carlson placed 11th last year at the Hawkeye Ten meet with a 97. She had a combined/adjusted average score of 52.75 and went as low as 94 in an 18-hole a year ago.
Jocelyn Cheek, Junior, Harlan
We know her well for her terrific basketball skills, but she can work it on the links, too. Cheek was a medalist at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet, placing 12th with a 98. She also claimed medalist honors in at least one dual meet and finished the year with a combined/adjusted average of 53.43.
Kimberly Daily, Junior, Glidden-Ralston
When you compete week in and week out with girls like Sammi Jahde, Abbie Miller and Jacey Anthofer, it tends to help you. Daily got that boost last year, posting a 53.00 combined/adjusted average and finished sixth in the Rolling Valley Conference. She also posted her season-low score (98) in a regional opener to advance to a final.
Amanda Debates, Senior, Sioux City East
Debates has the third-lowest returning combined/adjusted average in the MRC. She posted a 51.78 average and went as low as 83 in an 18-hole meet. Debates took third at last year’s MRC championships in leading the Black Raiders to the team title.
Kaitlyn Dolecheck, Senior, Mount Ayr
One of the top returning players in the Pride of Iowa Conference, Dolecheck helped the Raiderettes place second in the league with a sixth-place finish. She also had several medalist finishes during her junior year, finishing the season with a 52.95 combined/adjusted average.
Rylie Driskell, Junior, Creston
Last year’s KMAland Girls Player of the Year has two years left of eligibility and was primed for a big junior season. As a sophomore, she won the Hawkeye Ten, the Betty Heflin and the Shenandoah tournament, was third in a regional final and placed ninth at state. Her 42.02 combined/adjusted average was the best in KMAland last season.
Taylor Elam, Junior, Lewis Central
Last year’s Council Bluffs city champion (and the runner-up as a freshman), Elam is the top-returning player in the city. She had a 52.39 combined/adjusted average rating last year, posting a season-low score of 97 (at the city meet).
Quinn Eslinger, Senior, East Union
A strong junior season should lead into an even stronger senior year for Eslinger, who was just four strokes shy of earning a state medal last year. Eslinger ran across CD’s Kristin Schaff plenty throughout the year, and she finished second in the POI while leading her team to the conference title. Eslinger’s 48.00 adjusted/combined average is the fourth-best returning score in KMAland.
Regan Frazier, Senior, Boyer Valley
Frazier returns for her senior season after helping the Bulldogs advance to the state tournament. Frazier had a 54.55 combined/adjusted average and finished with season-lows of 50 (9-hole) and 104 (18-hole).
Madyson Fritcher, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Fritcher was the top player on AL’s team last season, posting a 55.08 combined/adjusted average. She shot as low as a 47 (9-hole) and 103 (18-hole) and nabbed All-MRC honors with a fifth-place finish.
Maria Groumoutis, Sophomore, Creston
Get used to having to pronounce this name, as Groumoutis figures to continue to rise throughout the rest of her career. She stepped into the Hawkeye Ten champion lineup and was one of their top players, posting a 50.21 combined/adjusted average and went as low as 40 during her freshman season.
Kathryn Gunderson, Senior, Glenwood
One of the top 15 returning players in the area, Gunderson had a 52.12 combined/adjusted average a year ago. The Rams leader posted a 95 at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and finished with a 10th-place medal.
Sydney Hartsock, Senior, Creston
The heart and soul of the basketball team probably brings a lot of that heart and soul to the course, as well. Hartsock went as low as 43 (9-hole) last season and finished the year with a solid combined/adjusted average of 49.84. She was also fourth at the Hawkeye Ten meet in helping the Panthers win their second straight team title.
Payton Hilts, Senior, Missouri Valley
The Western Iowa Conference’s best team last year had a pair of terrific seniors, but Hilts was the No. 3 player on this dominant faction. Hilts had one of the top scores for the Lady Reds at the state tournament – their first trip in school history – and finished the year with a combined/adjusted average of 53.00. She’s the leader this year.
Chelsey Hoakison, Junior, Lenox
Hoakison has the third-best returning score in the Pride of Iowa Conference after a strong sophomore year. She advanced to a regional final last year and placed fourth at the Pride of Iowa meet.
Roni Hook, Junior, Griswold
One member of the junior duo at Griswold (the other one is coming up in a bit), Hook had a strong year with a 53.27 combined/adjusted average. She’s had two years of high school golf and two trips to state, including last season when she advanced individually. She ended up with a 192 and a 36th-place finish at the meet – a 24-spot jump from her freshman year.
Thayda Houser, Senior, Seymour
An all-around standout athlete in multiple sports, Houser is also outstanding on the golf course. She had a 54.26 combined/adjusted average last season and went as low as 40 on a nine-hole course. She was a regional finalist, too, with a solid round at Mount Ayr’s regional opener.
Danielle Hurt, Sophomore, LeMars
Hurt is the top-returning player for LeMars, which enters the Missouri River Conference golf landscape this season. Hurt had a 52.27 combined/adjusted average as a freshman for the Bulldogs.
Kamaya Jacobsen, Junior, IKM-Manning
A key member of IKM-Manning’s state tournament team from last year, Jacobson has their top returning adjusted/combined average (54.59). She was a really key part of the Wolves advancing, too, finishing with the second-lowest score (93) at their regional opener at Coon Rapids.
Sammi Jahde, Senior, CAM
Another returning member of last year’s All-KMAland Team, Jahde posted a runner-up finish at the Class 1A state tournament. Jahde was the regional first round champion, tied for the lowest score in her regional final and also golfed her way to a third straight Rolling Valley championship.
Jaice Johnsen, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
Another returning player in the Western Iowa Conference, Johnsen’s highlight of the season probably came in a tough regional first round meet at home. She ended up posting a season-low 101 to advance to a regional final and finished the year with a 55.48 combined/adjusted average.
Whitney Lester, Senior, Sioux City East
Lester posted a combined/adjusted average of 51.70 last season, going as low as an 87 in an 18-hole meet. She had a 109 at the MRC meet, finished seventh and is the conference’s second-leading returnee.
Haley Manz, Senior, Harlan
Manz went as low as 95 in an 18-hole meet last year and finished with a 53.74 combined/adjusted average. She also took medalist honors in a triangular with Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig last season and placed third at the Fillie Invitational.
Abbie Miller, Senior, Boyer Valley
Another strong, experienced and talented returnee in the Rolling Valley Conference. Miller was the top player on last year’s Rolling Valley Conference champion and state qualifier. The senior standout had a combined/adjusted average of 50.49 and went as low as 40 during the course of the season.
Alexia Miller, Junior, Boyer Valley
Miller had a 55.39 adjusted/combined average last year for the Bulldogs’ RVC champion and state tournament qualifier. She was as low as 96 in an 18-hole and 50 on a 9-hole.
Bre Muhlbauer, Junior, IKM-Manning
An all-around athlete for IKM-Manning, Muhlbauer helped the Wolves qualify for last year’s state golf tournament. She went plenty low, too, throughout the year with a 44 (9-hole) and 95 (18-hole) while posting a 55.08 combined/adjusted average.
Mariah Naberhaus, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
One of the top returning players in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Naberhaus had a solid junior year with a 51.85 combined/adjusted average. She placed ninth in the Hawkeye Ten meet last year, leading Kuemper to a fourth-place finish.
Katelyn Neilsen, Junior, Boyer Valley
Neilsen is a lot like the rest of the Boyer Valley team – consistent. She was at 55.44 for combined/adjusted average, but she also had a 50 and a 100 for her 9- and 18-hole lows for the season. Again, the ‘Dogs went to state and won the RVC championship.
Emily Powers, Senior, IKM-Manning
The Wolves standout will continue her golf career at Buena Vista next season and is looking for another strong season. She averaged 55.02 combined/adjusted in helping IKM-Manning to last year’s state tournament.
Kayla Powers, Senior, Harlan
Harlan appears primed for a strong season, as Powers is yet another solid returnee. She had a 54.48 combined/adjusted average and low scores of 51 (9-hole) and 93 (18-hole).
Kynser Reed, Junior, Melcher-Dallas
One of the top basketball players in the Bluegrass Conference is also the top-returning golfer in the league. Reed qualified for state last season as a sophomore, posting a season-low 97 at a regional final in Atlantic to nab a spot. Her combined/adjusted average score for the year was 53.70, and she definitely finished hot.
Meghan Reed, Senior, Riverside
Reed has the lowest-returning combined/adjusted average (52.78) in the Western Iowa Conference. She had several highlights last year, including a third-place finish at their regional opener at Neola, which led the Bulldogs to the regional championship.
Jenna Reynolds, Junior, Griswold
The top returning player in the Corner Conference, Reynolds should lead a very strong Griswold team this year. She won her regional final last season to qualify for state, where she finished 40th in her second trip to state. She was also third at the Corner Conference meet last season – a meet the Tigers won.
Kristin Schaff, Senior, Central Decatur
Schaff was named to last year’s All-KMAland Team after placing eighth in the Class 1A tournament. She rolled to a Pride of Iowa Conference championship and finished with the second-best combined/adjusted average in the area (43.60).
Katie Schweers, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
The top-returning senior in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Schweers posted a 48.l1 combined/adjusted average last season for the Knights. The Kuemper senior finished fifth at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet before a 20th-place finish at the state meet.
Makenzie Solma, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Solma only had one 9-hole and one 18-hole score entered in QuikStats, and the 18-hole score (97) proves she has plenty of ability.
Anna Wieser, Junior, Atlantic
The most successful girls golf program in KMAland history, the Trojans have to have someone on this list. Even with the losses of a great senior class, including two All-KMAland members, Atlantic is always expected to do well. Wieser is their top returning player with a 55.00 combined/adjusted average, and she showed her ability with a low 18-hole score of 94 a year ago. She also gained valuable state tournament experience, finishing with a 238.
Those are just the top 41. That doesn’t preclude anyone else from making a run and having a spectacular season. Let’s continue to hope we have one.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.