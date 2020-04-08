(KMAland) -- Day 23 of blogging with no sports. This is the 21st blog in this 23-day period and the 17th consecutive day with a blog.
Is anybody else still enjoying these NCAA Tournament reviews? I sure am, and I guess that’s half the battle. The random date generator came up 1999 today. You know, 1999. The year that I turned 16 and started a long history of speeding tickets. I’ve since slowed down, and I haven’t had a ticket in years (knock on wood).
EAST REGION
No. 1 Duke def. No. 16 Florida A&M (99-58)
No. 9 Tulsa def. No. 8 College of Charleston (62-53)
No. 12 Missouri State def. No. 5 Wisconsin (43-32)
No. 4 Tennessee def. No. 13 Delaware (62-52)
No. 6 Temple def. No. 11 Kent State (61-54)
No. 3 Cincinnati def. No. 14 George Mason (72-48)
No. 10 Purdue def. No. 7 Texas (58-54)
No. 2 Miami FL def. No. 15 Lafayette (75-54)
Eight games at two locations – Charlotte and Boston – and just two games decided by single digits. Two double-digit seeds advanced and there were three lower-seeded teams advancing along.
-Missouri State was coached by the legendary Steve Alford, who used this tournament to advance himself in the coaching world. You may or may not remember where he ended up. Regardless, this was a slog, as you might expect a Wisconsin game to be. Danny Moore led the Bears with 12 points and 13 rebounds. I don’t know if it's still is a record, but at the time this was the lowest-scoring NCAA Tournament game ever.
-Purdue took the other double-digit seed upset, as they advanced past Texas behind Jaraan Cornell, who had 18 points, and Brian Cardinal, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Texas was led by future Laker Chris Mihm (21 points, 14 rebounds).
-And Bill Self’s Tulsa Golden Hurricane got out to a huge lead (40-19 at half) to beat College of Charleston by 11. Four players scored in double figures, including Michael Ruffin, who had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
-Other results: Duke rolled behind six double-digit scorers, Tennessee pulled away from Delaware behind Brandon Wharton’s 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Temple got 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals from Pepe Sanchez in their win, Cincinnati rolled behind Pete Mickeal (18 points, 6 rebounds) and Johnny Hemsley dropped in 31 points on 9/12 from 3 to lead Miami.
No. 1 Duke def. No. 9 Tulsa (97-56)
No. 12 Missouri State def. No. 4 Tennessee (81-51)
No. 6 Temple def. No. 3 Cincinnati (64-54)
No. 10 Purdue def. No. 2 Miami FL (73-63)
-Duke was leading by 30 at halftime and had another six players in double figures, including William Avery, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Avery would use his strong tournament and season to declare for the NBA Draft, and Coach K was famously known to exclaim to his mother: “Your son is going to **** up my program!” LOL.
-And Steve Alford was just way too much for Jerry Green’s Vols. I don’t remember Jerry Green, but he apparently was at Tennessee for four seasons, went to the NCAA Tournament all four years and then resigned. With a little bit of research, I found he was forced out, and it was because he was well-known as an intolerable j-word. He was never hired as a head coach again, so maybe the reputation got out. Regardless, Danny Moore had a classic performance with 25 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri State.
-Cincinnati could only score 18 first-half points in their loss to John Chaney and Temple. I’ll never forget the day Ryan Matheny told me that he has never heard of John Chaney. That was the moment I realized the kid just doesn’t know much about the history of sports. Lamont Barnes had 15.
-Another team that struggled to score early in the game got got in the second round here. Miami scored just 17 points against Purdue, and even a 46-point second half couldn't save them. More Brian Cardinal: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals. THE MAN!
No. 1 Duke def. No. 12 Missouri State (78-61)
No. 6 Temple def. No. 10 Purdue (77-55)
The blowouts continue in East Rutherford…
-Iowa fans are starting to get antsy. Would Steve Alford’s Bears win another game and then price himself out of the Hawkeyes job? Or is it already a done deal? Duke made sure they were able to find out a lot sooner, as Trajan Langdon had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Elton Brand went for 14 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and four steals in a runaway.
-Temple kept on rolling behind Mark Karcher’s 21 points and a classic performance from Pepe Sanchez – 17 points, nine assists, six rebounds and six steals. How do you not know John Chaney? Dude was a witch!
No. 1 Duke def. No. 6 Temple (85-64)
-There’s just no way this Duke team can be beat, right? I’m right, right? They were completely loaded and were just running roughshod through their region. Langdon had another 23 points on seven shots, and Brand put in 21 points with eight rebounds. For those of you that remember JJ Redick, Langdon was Redick before Redick was Redick. Dude was so smooth and such an efficient shooter and player. It seemed like Redick worked really hard to get his points. Langdon, it seemed, just dropped 20 without breaking a sweat. No full video, but Corey Maggette – a reserve on this team – threw one down in the game.
Duke qualified for their fifth Final Four of the decade and their 12th overall.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 1 Michigan State def. Mount St. Mary’s (76-53)
No. 9 Ole Miss def. No. 8 Villanova (72-70)
No. 5 Charlotte def. No. 12 Rhode Island (81-70, OT)
No. 13 Oklahoma def. No. 4 Arizona (61-60)
No. 6 Kansas def. No. 11 Evansville (95-74)
No. 3 Kentucky def. No. 14 New Mexico State (82-60)
No. 10 Miami Ohio def. No. 7 Washington (59-58)
No. 2 Utah def. No. 15 Arkansas State (80-58)
Games were played in Milwaukee and New Orleans, and it’s a region with Michigan State, Villanova, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and a really strong program at the time in Utah. Two more double-digit seeds and three total upsets with three games decided by a single possession.
-No late-game shenanigans in the Ole Miss/Villanova game (none that I could find anyway). Marcus Hicks scored 21 points, and Jason Smith had a solid 17-point, 9-rebound, 5-steal, 3-assist line. This was the beginning of the end for the Steve Lappas era at Villanova. He went to consecutive NITs after this loss, and then it was Jay Wright time.
-Again, a Power Five school has no right holding an at-large spot at the No. 13 seed, but that’s what Oklahoma did. There’s some really grainy video of this finish. If you squint, you will see Ryan Humphrey tipping in a game-winner and then Jason Terry missing a shot of his own on the other end:
Najera was great all game with 17 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Arizona – two years after winning the natty – went back to their early-round exits.
-In my 1997 blog, I wrote that Wally Szczerbiak would see better days in the NCAA Tournament. I was talking about 1999, as he had 43 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, including one that sealed the game in the final seconds, in their win over Washington. Donald Watts did score 28 points for Washington. That’s a name I don’t remember.
-A fourth-seeded Charlotte team, led by current Nebraska assistant Bobby Lutz, needed overtime to survive Jim Harrick’s Rhode Island squad, which had a young Lamar Odom (16 points, 12 rebounds). URI was only in the tournament thanks to Odom’s game-winner against Temple in the A-10 final:
-Other results: Antonio Smith had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Michigan State in their rout, Kansas rolled behind Jeff Boschee’s 17 points and T.J. Pugh’s 15 points and 10 boards, Kentucky pulled away from a halftime tie to crush Lou Henson’s New Mexico State team and Hanno Mottola dropped 22 points and seven rebounds in a win for the Utes over Arkansas State.
No. 1 Michigan State def. No. 9 Ole Miss (74-66)
No. 13 Oklahoma def. No. 5 Charlotte (85-72)
No. 3 Kentucky def. No. 6 Kansas (92-88, OT)
No. 10 Miami Ohio def. No. 2 Utah (66-58)
More madness here with a No. 10 and No. 13 seed joining the Sweet Sixteen. The best game, though, was between two of college basketball’s greatest bluebloods.
-Michigan State was trailing by three at halftime of their Round of 32 game with Ole Miss, but Mateen Cleaves was just too much in finishing with 18 points, seven assists and three steals.
-Oklahoma jumped out to a 15-point halftime lead and cruised to a 13-point win over Charlotte to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The Sooners are one of just six No. 13 seeds to advance that far. Najera had another great game with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Alex Spaulding finished with 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Ole Miss’ Galen Young deserves a note for this: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists.
-The Kentucky/Kansas meeting was the first time the two teams ever played in the NCAA Tournament. Scott Padgett had seven points in overtime and a career-high 29 overall, including a 3-pointer with 18.7 seconds left in regulation that forced OT. Wayne Turner also had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Someone named Ryan Robertson did have 31 points for KU. Full game here:
-And finally, we have Wally’s World advancing to the Sweet Sixteen with a win over Utah. He finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in the win. People don’t realize how good he was, do they?
No. 1 Michigan State def. No. 13 Oklahoma (54-46)
No. 3 Kentucky def. No. 10 Miami Ohio (58-43)
On to St. Louis, and the two winning scores were in the 50s. Not the best.
-Not a lot to say other than there were 35 turnovers and 35 made field goals in the Michigan State/Oklahoma game. You’ll take it in the Sweet Sixteen, though, if you’re Michigan State.
-Wally did go for 23 points, but he turned it over six times. Kentucky took advantage of it, although they struggled to hang on to the ball themselves (15 turnovers). Padgett had another big game with 17 points.
No. 1 Michigan State def. No. 3 Kentucky (73-66)
-Another classic matchup in the Elite Eight here with Sparty recovering from an uneven performance against the Sooners to get the win. Mateen Cleaves had 10 points and 11 assists, and Morris Peterson came off the bench for 19 points and 10 rebounds. Padgett shot just 3/8 from the field and scored 11. Freshman Tayshaun Prince did score 12 points on 3 shots. Highlights below:
This was just the third Final Four for Michigan State, and it was also the first in 20 years (and the first for Tom Izzo).
SOUTH REGION
No. 1 Auburn def. No. 16 Winthrop (80-41)
No. 9 Oklahoma State def. No. 8 Syracuse (69-61)
No. 12 Detroit def. No. 5 UCLA (56-53)
No. 4 Ohio State def. No. 13 Murray State (72-58)
No. 6 Indiana def. No. 11 George Washington (108-88)
No. 3 St. John’s def. No. 14 Samford (69-43)
No. 10 Creighton def. No. 7 Louisville (62-58)
No. 2 Maryland def. No. 15 Valparaiso (82-60)
Games were played in Indianapolis and Orlando. Two more double-digit seeds and three more total upsets from the first round. There were even three games that were decided by single digits.
-Since I really started to pay attention to college basketball in the early to mid-1990s, I can pretty well remember most of the Cinderellas. This Detroit win over UCLA, though, does not ring a bell whatsoever. This was actually their second straight season as a double-digit seed that advanced out of the first round. They went on a 14-5 run to close out the game and got 17 points and seven rebounds from Jermaine Jackson. That ended the season for Earl Watson, Baron Davis, Jaron Rush and ESPN commentator Sean Farnham.
-Louisville wasn’t even supposed to be in the NCAA Tournament. You’ll never believe this, but they were in hot water with the NCAA and were banned from the tournament. However, the NCAA reversed the ban, and then the Cardinals blew a 13-point lead to lose to Rodney Buford (13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals) and Creighton. Iowan Ryan Sears had six points, seven assists, three steals and three boards.
-You folks may or may not remember Chris Porter, but there was a time that the Auburn star was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He was really, really good and really, really exciting. I think my guy Tuss Trierweiler loved that dude. He had just nine points, five rebounds and four steals in their opening round game, but they didn’t need much in a rout of Gregg Marshall’s Winthrop.
-Other results: Desmond Mason had 28 points and eight boards for Okie State in their win over Syracuse, Michael Redd had 27 (on zero 3-pointers) for Ohio State in a win of their own, the great Kirk Haston dropped 27 and grabbed nine in a Hoosiers walk-over of George Washington, Ron Artest had 17 points and 10 rebounds for St. John’s in a win and Steve Francis finished with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Maryland in advancing on.
No. 1 Auburn def. No. 9 Oklahoma State (81-74)
No. 4 Ohio State def. No. 12 Detroit (75-44)
No. 3 St. John’s def. No. 6 Indiana (86-61)
No. 2 Maryland def. No. 10 Creighton (75-63)
-The closest game was the 1/9 matchup, but Auburn's Scott Pohlman was too much for Okie State in finishing with 28 points. I should note that Adrian Peterson (not that one) and Desmond Mason had 27 and 26, respectively.
-Cinderella died quickly here, as Ohio State completely mauled Detroit behind the terrific Scoonie Penn, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
-Mike Jarvis had a really talented team at St. John’s. Yes, there was Ron Artest, but there was also Bootsy Thornton (17 points), Lavor Postell (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Erick Barkley (12 points, 6 assists), among others. Artest also had 13 points, five steals and four assists to lead the Johnnies in a rout of Indiana. This was the final game for Luke Recker at Indiana. Bob Knight, meanwhile, would never win another NCAA Tournament game at the school.
-And Maryland was all over Crieghton behind 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks from Terence Morris. When you have at least three of everything, you done did something.
No. 4 Ohio State def. No. 1 Auburn (72-64)
No. 3 St. John’s def. No. 2 Maryland (76-62)
These were played in Knoxville…
-It’s one thing to be a No. 1 seed out of the SEC at this time, and it’s another thing to be a No. 4 seed out of the Big Ten Conference. They were pretty comparable actually. Scoonie Penn had another big game with 26 points, four assists and three steals, and Michael Redd went for 22 points and 10 rebounds. I’m pretty shocked at how little the 3-point shot was a part of Redd’s game – at least in these tournament contests. He was just 1/3 here. Anyway…
-Erick Barkley completely out-played Steve Francis here. The sophomore scored 24 points and had nine assists, and it was at that moment that he knew it was time to become an NBA player.
No. 4 Ohio State def. No. 3 St. John’s (77-74)
-Ohio State controlled this one behind Penn (22 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds), Redd (20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Ken Johnson (12 points, 7 blocks). They were up by 13 with nine minutes left and by nine with 90 seconds to go. They nearly squandered it all, but St. John’s missed a free throw and turned it over in the closing seconds. And with that the Buckeyes were on to the Final Four. Some video:
For Ohio State, this was their first Final Four trip since 1968 and ninth overall. It was, however, later vacated by the NCAA.
WEST REGION
No. 1 UConn def. No. 16 UTSA (91-66)
No. 9 New Mexico def. No. 8 Missouri (61-59)
No. 5 Iowa def. No. 12 UAB (77-64)
No. 4 Arkansas def. No. 13 Siena (94-80)
No. 6 Florida def. No. 11 Penn (75-61)
No. 14 Weber State def. No. 3 North Carolina (76-74)
No. 10 Gonzaga def. No. 7 Minnesota (75-63)
No. 2 Stanford def. No. 15 Alcorn State (69-57)
These games were in Denver and Seattle and saw two more double-digit seeds and three total upsets. There were also two single-possession games.
-A near buzzer-beater in New Mexico’s win over Missouri. Lamont Long dropped in a jumper with 5.5 seconds left to give the Lobos the win. He was joined in doubles by Kenny Thomas, who had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Long finished with 17 and 12.
-The great story of Harold Arceneaux lived on in this region. “The Show” was his nickname, and he put on one in Weber State’s upset win over the Heels. Arceneaux had 36 points, including the final two with 13.3 seconds left to put Weber State ahead for good. This was the 13th No. 14 seed to win a first-round game, and it was the second time Weber State did it (Michigan State, 1995). Watch this:
By the way, this was not a very talented North Carolina team. The loss was their 10th of the year, and they were probably over-seeded. Bill Guthridge was the head man at the time. The long-time assistant had just one more year left in him after this one.
-This was Gonzaga’s second NCAA tournament appearance and the beginning of their reign of terror as a mid-major NCAA power. Dan Monson was the coach at the time and in his second year. Richie Frahm had 26 points to lead the victory over Minnesota, which was going through a pretty tumultuous time.
The day before the tournament the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that manager Jan Gangelhoff had written more than 400 pieces of coursework for basketball players from 1994 to 1998. They lost this game, that story blew up and Clem Haskins resigned. And you know who they hired? Dan Monson.
-Florida was down by 11 at halftime against Penn, but they allowed just 18 in the second half. A pair of freshmen – Mike Miller and Teddy Dupay – combined to score 29 points to lead the Gators, who used a 14-0 run in the second half to stave off elimination.
-Other results: Rip Hamilton had 28 points to lead UConn in a rout, Iowa had four in double figures to beat UAB, Arkansas got 16 points from Chris Jefferies in a W over Siena and Mad Dog Mark Madsen scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a Stanford win over Alcorn State.
No. 1 UConn def. No. 9 New Mexico (78-56)
No. 5 Iowa def. No. 4 Arkansas (82-72)
No. 6 Florida def. No. 14 Weber State (82-74, OT)
No. 10 Gonzaga def. No. 2 Stanford (82-74)
-The Huskies kept rolling along behind Rip (21 points, 5 rebounds) and Khalid El-Amin (21 points, 7 rebounds).
-Tom Davis’ final season as head coach and final NCAA Tournament, and it turned into their first Sweet 16 since 1988 (and also their last). They were down by 13 early in the second half, and then Kent McCausland went nuts with three straight 3s during a 16-0 run. McCausland and Dean Oliver had 17 points each. Highlights here:
-The Show did it again with 32 points to go with nine rebounds and three steals, but Florida had just enough in an overtime thriller. Greg Stolt – don’t remember him one bit – had 26 points and five rebounds for the Gators in the victory.
-And Gonzaga just kept it rolling. Matt Santangelo had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Zags in the victory. Arthur Lee – a really underrated 90s player – had 24 points for Stanford while Kris Weems put in 18. Full game here:
No. 1 UConn def. No. 5 Iowa (78-68)
No. 10 Gonzaga def. No. 6 Florida (73-72)
-Iowa actually hung right in there with this loaded UConn team, as it was tied with about 10 minutes to go. The Huskies, though, outscored them 25-15 over the final 10 minutes. They just couldn’t stop the Rip (24 points) and Khalid (21 points) show. I think this is the entire second half:
Don’t worry, Iowa got their revenge in the season opener the next year!
-Remember Mike Miller’s game-winning shot for Florida against Butler later in his career? That was just him taking out his frustrations on the mid-major world because of Casey Calvary’s game-winning tip-in in this game:
No. 1 UConn def. No. 10 Gonzaga (67-62)
-Gonzaga nearly pulled off another one, as they led the game at halftime. UConn, though, was just way too talented. Rip scored another 21 points while Kevin Freeman had 13 points and 15 rebounds, including some game-sealing free throws late in the win. Here’s the final seconds:
UConn won a lot of games during Jim Calhoun’s career, but this was their first trip to the Final Four. It also marked the end of the Monson era, and the beginning of the Mark Few era. It all turned out pretty well for the Zags.
FINAL FOUR
No. 1 UConn def. No. 4 Ohio State (64-58)
No. 1 Duke def. No. 1 Michigan State (68-62)
The Final Four was in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. What the heck? Anyway…
-Another game, another win for UConn behind the terrific play of Richard Hamilton. Seriously, his performance in the tournament stands up as one of the best in history. He scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds while El-Amin added 18 points, six assists and three steals.
-Duke’s win moved them to 37-1, which tied the NCAA record for most wins in a single season. Their win streak was pushed to 32 in a row, as they held off a late charge from the Spartans. Elton Brand fought through foul trouble and finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in just 29 minutes.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 UConn def. No. 1 Duke (77-74)
-There weren’t many that expected this. And it was an absolute classic with 14 ties and seven lead changes. These were the only two teams to hold the No. 1 ranking throughout the year, but Duke had won 32 straight and Jim Calhoun had never won a title. You know, he just couldn’t win the big one…until he did.
Hamilton scored a game-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists, and senior Ricky Moore, who averaged 6.8 points per game, scored 13 big ones. Langdon did have 25 points, but he made some rough plays late in the loss.
TOURNAMENT RECAP
The tournament of Cinderellas had three No. 1 seeds in the Final Four, so it may be overlooked that there were eight double-digit seeds in the Round of 32, five in the Sweet Sixteen and one in the Elite Eight. For the full tournament, there were 22 lower seed victories.
It was a classic tournament for madness, but it was also perfectly set up for two elite teams to battle it out in the championship game. It’s just weird that it was at Tropicana Field, really.
One Shining Moment…
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.