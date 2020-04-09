(KMAland) -- Day 24 of blogging with no sports. This is the 22nd blog in this 24-day period and the 18th consecutive day with a blog.
On Tuesday, I took a look at the top 41 girls golfers in KMAland. It actually originated with the top 42, but one girl was listed in QuikStats (last year) as a junior. Turns out she was a senior and was eliminated from the list. So, my regards to Katy Puck for having to delete her, but no college students allowed here!
As I said, I went 41 deep with girls golfers. Today, we go 41 deep with boys golfers in the area. Again, I sorted these by the combined/adjusted average on QuikStats, and then I just started writing about them. These 41 are lifted in alphabetical order.
Here we go:
Parker Bekkerus, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
Bekkerus was Denison-Schleswig’s second-ranked golfer last season, finishing the season with a 45.72 combined/adjusted average. He shot a low of 37 in 9-hole meets and an 85 in 18-hole meets. He placed 25th in the Hawkeye Ten meet and is 23rd among returning KMAlanders.
Colby Burg, Junior, Creston
The top-returning junior in the area, Burg finished seventh in last year’s Hawkeye Ten Tournament and has the sixth-best returning combined/adjusted average (41.59). The Panthers junior was also strong in the postseason, shooting a 77 at his sectional to qualify for districts.
Trevor Carlson, Senior, Tri-Center
The KMAland Defensive Player of the Year in football, Carlson can also golf a bit. He is ranked 12th among returnees with his 43.12 combined/adjusted average from last year. Carlson was fifth last year in the WIC and has been a key member of back-to-back district qualifiers.
Everet Carroll, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
The top combined/adjusted average (39.50) from last year and the top-returning golfer in the area. The Exira/EHK standout was between 37 and 41 in six of his seven nine-hole duals and between 71 and 74 in four of his five 18-hole rounds. He was the RVC champ, third in his district and tied for sixth in the state.
Will Carroll, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Carroll was right there with his twin brother throughout the season and finished with a 40.70 combined/adjusted average, which just so happens to be the second-best returning score in KMAland. Carroll took third in the RVC and then tied for sixth (with his bro) in the one-round state tournament (round two was canceled – see, we were cancelling stuff well before now).
Brayton Chesnut, Senior, Creston
Chesnut is one of three players from Creston in the top 31 returnees in the area. He had a 47.03 combined/adjusted average a year ago. His season lows were 42 (9-hole) and 83 (18-hole).
Cole Collison, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
The first listed returning member of last year’s state third-place Kuemper golf team, Collison ranks 8th among returning area players with a 42.24 combined/adjusted average. Collison was fifth at last year’s Hawkeye Ten Meet and tied with teammate Dawson McDermott for eighth at state.
Jacob Dotzler, Senior, Harlan
Dotzler had a solid junior year for the Cyclones, finishing with a 47.59 combined/adjusted average. His lows for the season were 43 (9-hole) and 87 (18-hole).
Dalton Elwood, Senior, Mount Ayr
Elwood looks to be the top-returning golfer for one of the better small school golf teams in the area. The Raiders senior finished with a 46.14 combined/adjusted average as a junior, posting lows of 39 (9-hole) and 89 (18-hole). He was fifth in the POI last season.
Coby Fink, Junior, Underwood
The Underwood standout was a runner-up at last year’s Western Iowa Conference meet and took second after a solid six-hole playoff at the Shenandoah sectional. He posted a 42.71 combined/adjusted average (11th among returning KMAlanders) and had lows of 37 (9-hole) and 74 (18-hole) a year ago.
Jordan Greenwood, Sophomore, Lewis Central
Greenwood is the second-ranked sophomore in the area and is 21st among all returnees after finishing last year with a 44.96 combined/adjusted average. The sophomore shot an 85 at the Hawkeye Ten meet and placed 27th overall in a strong freshman campaign. This fall, he had a 42.25 combined/adjusted average.
Sam Hatcher, Senior, Missouri Valley
One of the top six returning players in the Western Iowa Conference, Hatcher had a 47.12 combined/adjusted average a year ago. Hatcher was a district qualifier, too, last year in posting an 81 at the Shenandoah sectional.
Dominic Haynes, Junior, Tri-Center
Haynes is another member of last year’s district qualifier, finishing his sophomore season with a 45.82 combined/adjusted average. He is 24th among returning golfers with that average and went as low as 39 in 9-hole meets.
Wyatt Hough, Junior, Riverside
Hough had a 47.79 combined/adjusted average last season in his sophomore year while posting low scores of 41 and 85 in 9-hole and 18-hole meets, respectively.
Tyler Huttmann, Senior, Lewis Central
The Lewis Central senior standout is 15th among returnees in the area with a 43.61 combined/adjusted average. In his junior year, he posted low scores of 37 (9-hole) and 77 (18-hole) and took a 10th-place medal at the H-10 tournament. He had a 45.50 combined/adjusted average in just two 18-hole meets this fall.
Brett Klusman, Junior, St. Albert
Among the top returning juniors in the area is Klusman, who ranks 16th among KMAland returnees with a 43.85 combined/adjusted average last year. This dude can really shoot low, too, posting an 18-hole low of 74 a season ago. He also carded a 79 at last year’s sectional in Logan to advance to districts.
Ross Knobbe, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
Knobbe was Kuemper’s sixth golfer last year, but he still managed to place 22nd at the Hawkeye Ten meet. He also had a combined/adjusted average of 44.06 and carded lows of 40 and 81 in 9- and 18-hole meets.
Joey Konz, Junior, Treynor
Konz just missed a WIC medal last year, firing an 80 at the meet. He also had a season-low of 38 in 9-hole meets and finished the year with a 43.42 combined/adjusted average (13th among returnees).
Austin Korner, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Another Monarch here, as Korner finished last year with a 47.11 combined/adjusted average. Korner shot an 86 at the Hawkeye Ten meet to finish in 28th place and ended up with season-lows of 47 (9-hole) and 82 (18-hole).
Cayden Lambert, Senior, Mount Ayr
Last year’s fourth-place finisher in the Pride of Iowa Conference, Lambert finished his junior year with a 46.89 combined/adjusted average. That average ranks among the top 30 in the area, and he posted lows of 41 and 88 in 9-hole and 18-hole meets.
Cooper Neal, Sophomore, Clarinda
Neal was one of the top four KMAland golfers in the freshman class last season, and he’ll look to take some big steps forward in his sophomore season. He had a 47.06 combined/adjusted average and lows of 40 (9-hole) and 85 (18-hole). That 85 came in his biggest meet at the H-10s in which he took 25th.
Lane Nelson, Sophomore, AHSTW
A top five freshman in the area and among the top seven returnees in the Western Iowa Conference, Nelson had a 47.66 combined/adjusted average while going as low as 41 in 9-holes and 87 in 18-holes.
Drey Newell, Junior, Atlantic
A last name that is pretty synonymous with Atlantic golf over the last 6-8 years, Newell may carry a heavy weight of expectations with him because of it. He did really well in his first two years to show his abilities, as he posted a 46.05 combined/adjusted average last year. He was 31st in helping the Trojans to another Hawkeye Ten title.
Owen O’Brien, Senior, Lewis Central
O’Brien placed ninth at last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and put down a 41.32 adjusted/combined average with season-low scores of 36 (9-hole) and 72 (18-hole). The dude can definitely go low, ranking third among KMAland returning players with that adjusted/combined. He also had a 39.50 combined/adjusted average this past fall season.
Ethan Pietig, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
The No. 2 ranked junior in the area, Pietig had a combined/adjusted average of 41.64, including a strong 79.13 average in 18-hole meets. Pietig was a member of the Knights’ state qualifying team and finished 20th at the tournament. He just missed a medal at the conference meet, finishing 13th.
Blake Polzin, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig
Polzin was among the top three freshmen in KMAland last season, and he returns after a little bit of experience in that debut year. On QuikStats, Polzin recorded three 18-hole meets, finishing with an 88.33 average and a 45.97 combined/adjusted average. That places him among the top 25 returning players in the area. His 18-hole low of 87 came at the Hawkeye Ten meet when he placed a solid 32nd. More coming for this dude in the future.
Kyler Rasmussen, Junior, IKM-Manning
The former All-KMAland Team choice, Rasmussen is a two-time Western Iowa Conference champion. In his sophomore year, Rasmussen had a 9-hole low of 39 and an 18-hole low of 72, finishing with a 42.54 combined/adjusted average to rank 10th among returnees.
Ethan Reicks, Junior, Riverside
Reicks figures to be a key returnee for Riverside and in the Western Iowa Conference as a whole. He had a 47.73 combined/adjusted average and finished with season-lows of 40 and 85 in 9-hole and 18-hole meets, respectively.
Cyle Renaud, Senior, Atlantic
You won’t believe this, but Atlantic has a really good golfer coming back. Renaud placed fourth at last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, and that’s exactly where he ranks among returning players in the area with a 41.39 combined/adjusted average. The All-KMAland team member won a sectional championship, took the LC tournament and finished with a runner-up at the home Trojan Invite last year.
Parker Rock, Senior, Clarinda
Rock had a strong junior season that ranked him among the top 20 players in the area, and he comes back with the No. 9 returning adjusted/combined average (42.34). He went as low as 37 in 9-hole meets and 75 in 18-hole meets and took 14th at the Hawkeye Ten meet. Rock was also part of that terrific six-hole playoff to win a sectional championship in Shenandoah last year.
Carter Ruzek, Junior, Shenandoah
Speaking of Shenandoah, Ruzek had a 47.80 combined/adjusted average last season in his sophomore year and will look to take a jump this year. He really showed how low he could go with a 38 in a 9-hole meet last season. His best 18-hole score was a 91.
Will Schenkelberg, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic
The top-returning sophomore in the area, Schenkelberg is ranked 19th among returnees with a 44.20 combined/adjusted average. Schenkelberg had a low of 38 in 9-hole meets and a 79 in 18-hole meets. He also picked up state tournament experience and shot an 86.
Brennan Sefrit, Senior, Bedford
The multi-sport Division II recruit is also adept in the game of golf. Sefrit had a strong season last year with a 43.51 combined/adjusted average to rank 14th among KMAland returnees. Sefrit won last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference championship and was a sectional runner-up.
Eliot Shaw, Junior, St. Albert
One of the great self-isolation athletes in KMAland history, Shaw can also post a low score in golf. Shaw had a 47.76 combined/adjusted average and lows of 44 (9-hole) and 87 (18-hole). The 87 came at the Hawkeye Ten meet, where he placed 33rd.
Braden Smith, Junior, Atlantic
Smith is the seventh-ranked returning junior and the 18th-ranked returning player overall in KMAland. He will step into a bigger role this season with the Atlantic team, and it always seems to come up well for that terrific program. Smith posted a 44.19 combined/adjusted average, but his best golf was always among the best in the area with a 9-hole low of 37 and an 18-hole low of 73. He also had a 74 at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, finishing in second place.
Cole Strider, Junior, Creston
Another from Creston that had a standout sophomore season, finishing the year with a 46.10 combined/adjusted average. He went plenty low last year, too, posting a 37 in a 9-hole meet and an 82 in an 18-hole meet. Strider placed 16th in last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet.
Jack Stogdill, Senior, Treynor
The Treynor senior had great football and basketball seasons, so it stands to reason he might just go ahead and do the same in golf. Stogdill had a 46.50 combined/adjusted average last season and had a terrific low 18-hole score of 79. That came at the WIC meet, where he missed a medalist (top 6) spot by just one stroke.
Ben Tibken, Senior, CAM
Tibken placed 16th last year at the Class 1A tournament in Newton and returns as the No. 5 ranked player in the area with a 41.40 combined/adjusted average. He qualified for state with a strong runner-up finish at his home district meet and was also the runner-up at last year’s Rolling Valley Conference Tournament.
Jack Tiefenthaler, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
As always, this list of KMAland boys golfers is loaded with Kuemper golfers, and here’s another one. Tiefenthaler is the fourth member in the top 20 returning players, as he posted a 44.82 combined/adjusted average last season. He didn’t play at last year’s H-10 meet, but he did compete at state in shooting an 85 to finish tied for 39th.
Taten Williams, Senior, Riverside
Williams is in the top five returning players in the WIC after finishing last year with a 47.15 combined/adjusted average. He went as low as 42 in a 9-hole and 82 in an 18-hole. And he did it while also excelling in soccer.
Cael Woltmann, Senior, Lewis Central
Another from LC and another that earned a medal at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet, finishing with a 12th-place spot. Wotmann had a 44.97 combined/adjusted average last season and went as low as 42 on a 9-hole and 81 on an 18-hole.
Again, these are just the top 41, and it does not preclude anyone from jumping into that top 41 this season. We just really hope there is a season!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.