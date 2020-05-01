(KMAland) -- Day 46 of blogging with no sports. This is the 44th blog during the period and 40th consecutive day with a blog.
It’s Football Friday, and today is one that I’m pretty excited about. It’s something I’ve never done before, and it’s a little bit of an undertaking, so please forgive me if it doesn’t come out perfect.
Today, rather than scanning through QuikStats for the top passer, rusher, receiver or tackler, I give you the top returning linemen in KMAland. In order to compile this list, I went through each of the districts that held KMAland conference schools last year and found the underclassmen linemen that were named to an all-district first or second team last year.
Some of these districts do not distinguish positions when releasing their all-district list, but I was able to find most -- if not all -- of those by searching individual players on HUDL. If I missed anyone or added anyone I shouldn't have, please let me know. Both offensive and defensive linemen are eligible.
As a reminder, KMAland conference schools are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conferences. Unfortunately, we do not have any of the Class 4A all-district teams. That would be districts 1, 2 and 7 from last year. If you have those, please feel free to shoot them at me (my email is at the bottom of this page).
Today’s list is 44 strong with 29 seniors, 14 juniors and one sophomore. Here we go: The top-returning linemen in KMAland for the 2020 football season.
Alex Ausdemore, Senior, Tri-Center
The rules changed on the offensive line for Tri-Center in the last several years, going from a running offense to a spread look. Alex Ausdemore would have been a first-team all-district choice at offensive guard regardless. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound standout had a great, great season for a postseason team and will look to keep the ball rolling with the Trojans in 2020.
Colton Barnes, Junior, Central Decatur
Barnes won’t be the biggest guy on this list, as he goes 5-foot-10, 165 pounds. However, he was a huge piece for CD’s success this year, earning himself a first-team all-district choice on the offensive line. Barnes, who also had 44.5 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, helped pave the way for a Cardinals offense that accumulated over 3,000 total yards.
Dakota Boswell, Senior, Lamoni
Boswell was a two-way second-team all-district pick for the Demons last season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound offensive and defensive lineman got honors on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he had 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks for his junior year.
Kaden Calfee, Senior, Bedford
Bedford’s skill position players were largely veterans, but when it comes to the lines it appears they will be bringing back some standouts. The 6-foot-2, 257-pound Calfee is one of those. He was a second-team all-district choice on the defensive line, finishing out his season with 21.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
Tegan Carson, Junior, Central Decatur
Another Central Decatur junior that played on a line last year. Carson, who went 6-foot-2, 185 pounds this year, was a first-team all-district choice on the defensive line. He had a strong year on defense with 32.5 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.
Hernan Castor, Junior, Lenox
One of the best 8-player lineman in the area, Castor was named a first-team all-district choice last season while paving the way for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. With some graduation, there might be some uncertainty in the Lenox backfield this year, but with the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Castor they should have some open holes.
Jace Coenen, Senior, Missouri Valley
Coenen had a strong junior year in helping the Big Reds have success on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Coenen ended up with a second-team all-district nod. Missouri Valley had a 1,500-yard rusher, and Coenen had 19.5 tackles on defense in a strong two-way performance.
Anthony Cray, Senior, Lamoni
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Lamoni standout was a second-team all-district choice on the offensive line last season. The Demons offense was worth over 3,600 yards this past fall, and it was headed by quarterback Patrick Savage’s monster year. But all of that yardage wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Cray (and his other offensive line mates).
Hunter Crill, Junior, Southwest Valley
Crill was running the ball on the offensive side of the ball, but he lived on the line over on the defensive side. At least that’s what he was honored for at the end of the fall, picking up an all-district second-team nod. Crill had 18.0 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this past season.
Hunter Deyo, Junior, Lewis Central
He’s one of the best players in the nation in the Class of 2022, so it makes sense he would make this list. Deyo won last year’s 3A/4A KMAland Defensive Player of the Year following a dominant season with 45.5 total tackles, 26.5 total tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound star will be fun to watch these next two years. He won’t be fun to block, though. At least I don't have to do it.
Easton Eledge, Junior, Underwood
Underwood had a fantastic season again this past fall, and they were very good upfront. That was led by the 6-foot-3, 290-pound standout then-sophomore Eledge, who ended up earning first-team all-district honors. He also had 36.5 total tackles, 13.5 total tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks on defense.
Sage Evans, Sophomore, West Harrison
Evans had an all-district season this past fall for the Hawkeyes as a freshman. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound standout had a really strong defensive season, with 51.5 tackles, five solo tackles for loss and four solo sacks. Evans was an outstanding two-way player, playing on both lines for the Hawkeyes. He's the only sophomore on this list.
Greg Fagan, Senior, St. Albert
If your last name is Fagan and you play for St. Albert, it’s likely that you are going to be pretty proficient on the line. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound standout had a strong year in 2019, earning second-team all-district on the offensive line last season. He also had 32.0 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack on defense.
Chris Gardner, Senior, Underwood
Another on the line for Underwood. Gardner, who goes 6-foot-0, 275 pounds, was terrific all season a year ago in leading the Eagles into the postseason. He ended up with a second-team all-district choice for his two-way play, including 31.0 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and one sack on defense.
Logan Green, Junior, Clarinda
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound standout was an outstanding two-way player for the Cardinals, and he has a very bright future. He was picked to the Class 1A District 8 first team defensive line after 43 tackles and 11 solo tackles for loss this past fall.
Conner Halbur, Junior, IKM-Manning
Halbur had a strong sophomore season as a Wolves standout defensive end. The 6-foot-1, 189-pounder finished last year with 22.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in picking up a second-team all-district nod.
Kaiden Hendricks, Senior, Riverside
Hendricks had a terrific fall for the Bulldogs, scoring a first-team all-district nod on the offensive line. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder opened holes and kept quarterback Austin Kremkoski safe. He will do so again in 2020.
Ben Hernandez, Senior, Missouri Valley
Hernandez had a strong two-way season at offensive tackle and defensive end, and he was a second-team all-district choice for that. On defense, he had 44 tackles, 5.0 total tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Colton Hoag, Senior, LeMars
Hoag had a terrific season as a defensive end for the Bulldogs, finishing with 33.5 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 total sacks. For this great season, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Hoag was named an all-district performer.
Dylan Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine
You know about many of the skill position players for Woodbine, and Hoefer – who goes 6-foot-2, 230 pounds – can also get out, move and make plays as an end. He can also move people around and was a great defensive star for the Tigers last year, finishing last season with 65.0 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Crew Howard, Senior, Clarinda
The 6-foot-3 big man should be getting crowded by all kinds of regional colleges. With his frame and his ability, Howard helped pave the way for a new Clarinda offense. For his work, he was named to the Class 1A District 8 first team.
Andrew Jackson, Junior, East Mills
The man is on the 20 dollar bill, after all. Actually, it’s not that Jackson, but the East Mills version has made a name for his own self. He’s 6-foot-1, 265 pounds and helped the Wolverines prolific passing attack on his way to a second-team all-district nod on the offensive line.
Kaden Jacobs, Senior, Southwest Valley
If you’re going to play on the offensive line for Southwest Valley, you better be able to move and move some people. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Jacobs was efficient in both of those, finishing with a second-team all-district nod on the offensive line. Jacobs also had 15.0 total tackles last year on defense.
Dayton Jacobsen, Junior, Wayne
Dayton Jacobsen is going to do some big things in his final two years of eligibility in a lot of sports. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound standout is still growing, and he had a first-team all-district season on the defensive line this past year for the Falcons. He had 28 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 total sacks.
Rex Johnsen, Junior, Logan-Magnolia
This is not a guy that I would want to see wearing a singlet across from me. Of course, I wouldn’t want to see anybody wearing a singlet across from me because I’m a heavily inexperienced and probably terrible wrestler. Johnsen is not that. He is, however, a terrific defensive lineman, and the 6-foot-4, 240-pound standout had 29.5 tackles and 2.5 total tackles for loss in 2019 to pick up second-team all-district honors.
Gunner Kirchhoff, Senior, Atlantic
When someone rushes for all kinds of yards, there has to be a reason for that right. One of the reasons is that they are good, and Tyler Moen is really good. But the offensive line deserves some kudos, too, and Gunner Kirchhoff was on that line. And for that he was named second-team all-district in 2019.
Cooper Langfelt, Senior, Fremont-Mills
Langfelt has been a contributor for several years on the offensive line for the Knights. During his junior year, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Langfelt was good enough to earn first-team all-district honors for the Knights. He paved the way for a 1,600-yard rusher, after all.
Cole Lecy, Senior, Murray
What he lacked in size, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Lecy made up for in moving people around. Lecy was named first-team all-district this past fall during his junior season. With a young team all the way around, Lecy figures to be a key cog in continuing the rebuild of this Murray program.
Chandler Leinen, Senior, Harlan
Leinen, who goes 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, plays in the middle of both lines for the Cyclones, working as a guard on offense and tackle on defense. Defensively is where he was named second-team all-district, as he finished with 39.5 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
Aaron McAlister, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound standout helped CRB rush for over 3,000 yards last season. He was also a terrific defensive player with 48 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and one sack on his way to earning an all-district nod in one of the strongest 8-player districts in the state.
Justin McCaulley, Senior, Southeast Warren
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound McCaulley was a key piece for the Warhawks offense, which had some graduation of their own to replace. McCaulley led the way for an offense that nearly accumulated 3,000 yards of offense. He was a first-team all-district choice last season.
Cael McLaren, Senior, St. Albert
McLaren was one of the top five offensive linemen in Class A District 9 in 2019. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound standout is also a wrestler, so you know he can get after it in the trenches. He was also an outstanding two-way player, finishing with 54.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He was a first-team all-district choice on the O-line.
Jeff Miller, Senior, St. Albert
Here’s another from St. Albert, but this comes on the defensive side of the ball. Miller, who was listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds during his junior season, took first-team all-district honors after 16.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
Gauge Mitchell, Senior, East Union
Mitchell was an absolute beast on the defensive line last season for the Eagles, which will return a number of key players from last year’s winning team. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder wreaked all kind of havoc with a team-high 87 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks to earn first-team all-district honors.
Owen Osbahr, Senior, Tri-Center
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Osbahr was one of the most outstanding defensive players in the area last year. The T-C star had 61 total tackles, 11.5 total tackles for loss and 2.0 total sacks from the defensive end spot to earn a first-team all-district honor.
Adam Perrin, Junior, Fremont-Mills
Perrin was one of the top sophomore linemen in KMAland this past year. The 6-foot-0, 210-pounder finished this past fall with 10 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss on his way to earning a second-team all-district nod on the defensive line.
Kale Pevestorf, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Pevestorf was a first-team all-district choice this past season for the Crusaders, and he had a huge part in leading one of the most prolific rushing attacks we've seen in this area. Pevestorf also led CRB in tackles (53) and added 18.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Josue Ramirez, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Another CRB standout offensive lineman that made sure the Crusaders could rush for over 3,000 yards. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound road grader was also a great two-way star, finishing last season with 49 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Blake Sadr, Senior, Treynor
You know all about the Treynor senior class from last year, but what about the incoming senior class. Sadr is one of those, and he was a huge part of their prolific rushing attack that pushed the Cardinals to wins in their first 10 games. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound standout ended up with second-team all-district honors, but I’ll put a bet down right now on first-team honors next fall.
Nolan Smiley, Senior, East Mills
Smiley has had back-to-back outstanding seasons coming off the edge for the Wolverines. At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds he can be a bit slithery and finished with 37.5 tackles, 16 solo tackles for loss and 5.5 total sacks. He was a second-team all-district pick on the defensive line.
Dylan Swaney, Senior, Bedford
Swaney played along the offensive line and was an outstanding two-way player for the Bulldogs this past fall. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound standout helped two 700-yard rushers and was named second-team all-district on the offensive line for his efforts. Further, he had a team-high 68.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks on defense.
Brody Swearingen, Senior, IKM-Manning
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Swearingen was a huge piece of the IKM-Manning puzzle last year. The Wolves qualified for the playoffs on the strength of a three yards and a cloud of dust style on offense and stingy defense. Swearingen had 48.0 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks to pick up all-district first-team honors.
Eddie Vlcek, Senior, Riverside
Another Riverside standout on the line. Vlcek was a first-team all-district choice as a defensive lineman, but the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior-to-be impacted both sides of the ball. On defense, Vlcek was all over the place with 45.0 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
Devin Whipple, Junior, Lenox
Whipple is another key piece of the lines at Lenox, as he was named a second-team all-district choice during his sophomore season on the defensive line. Whipple had 40.5 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and one sack this past fall.
In all, that's 44 offensive and defensive linemen that are returning after earning first or second team all-district honors. There proved to be 12 each from the WIC and POI, seven from the Hawkeye Ten, five in the RVC, four from the Corner, three from the Bluegrass and one from the MRC.
Of course, as you know, we don't play conference football in Iowa, but I just thought that was a a fun note. Regardless, have a good weekend.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.