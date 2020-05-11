(KMAland) -- Day 56 of blogging with no sports. This is the 54th blog during this period and the 50th consecutive day with a blog.
For the third consecutive morning, I’m stuck without the baseball and softball section of QuikStats. While Sunday was going to be Senior Sunday regardless, the issue pushed back my baseball and softball preview plans on Saturday, and they are doing that again today. They really need to get on that thing.
So, today it’s time to remind all of y’all that I’m a professional wrestling fan. Lest you forget, I’m all about that jazz, and I have been from a very early age. The WWE put on their second “pay-per-view” of the pandemic last night. While Money in the Bank is not quite Wrestlemania (I mean, not even close, really), it is still one of their best gimmick PPVs.
Frankly, every single PPV that is not one of The Big Four – the Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, SummerSlam or Survivor Series – needs to have some sort of gimmick. How do we distinguish the random No Mercy or Backlash or Fastlane from any other generic PPV, anyway? We don’t. Or at least I don’t.
Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber, Extreme Rules, Clash of Champions, Hell in a Cell and TLC all have their “thing,” and that is what keeps them unique and original. If you’ve made it this far, you know what I’m talking about. Regardless, I’m here to rank the Money in the Bank matches from last night. Blame it on QuikStats if you don’t like it.
7. Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth: I don’t know what this was. They’re trying really hard with Bobby Lashley since his return a couple years ago. He showed up all good guy smiley-face, switched to that thing with Lio Rush and then that thing with Lana. Now, he told Lana to keep her space from him while he wrestles, and he’s been dominating dudes.
Last night, Lashley stepped in for what was originally supposed to be a thrown together match between MVP and R-Truth. I suppose a quick 100-second squash with Lashley going over was better than any amount of time of MVP and R-Truth. I’m not saying those two are bad (they’re not). I’m just saying there was no reason for it in the first place. MVP has been hyping up Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne while R-Truth hasn’t been seen since Gronk left Wrestlemania with his 24/7 48/7 7-Eleven I-95 South title.
6. Bayley def. Tamina: I don’t think this Tamina thing is going to work very well. I will give this match some credit in that it was not nearly as bad as it should have been. I think that’s a testament to Bayley, who is doing some really, really good character work even without the crowds right now. Her inside feud with Michael Cole is pretty subtle and pretty good.
This whole thing is building to an eventual Sasha and Bayley breakup, but they can’t do that until the crowds return (if the crowds ever return). For now, we’re going to get a run of challengers coming at Bayley, and Sasha working as a sidekick. Tamina was the latest, and she just doesn’t have it. Her climb to the top rope took a bit long, and her attempt at a splash – even though it was blocked – was not pretty. Jimmy Snuka she is not. Anyway, Bayley kept the strap, and I kind of would love a program with Asuka even though the two are on separate brands.
5. Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro: Some people are going to disagree that this could be ranked below Braun/Bray, but you’re going to find out that I really didn’t hate that match. A lot of people hated that match, but I did not. A lot of people liked the Hardy/Cesaro match, and so did I! I am ranking it in the No. 5 spot, though.
Hardy made his return after an injury kept him out since April 30th of last year. Quick aside: What do you think would have happened if Hardy didn’t get injured last year? He and his brother Matt had just captured the Smackdown tag team straps, and then Jeff suffered his knee injury that kept him out and Matt straggling for the past year-plus. Matt’s contract ran out or whatever, and now he’s living the “Broken” life in AEW. Would he still be in the WWE ripping it up with Jeff if not for Jeff’s injury? Good question, Derek.
Anyway, Hardy came back, got all kinds of guff from Sheamus and then wrestled…Cesaro. Frankly, my kids and I thought it was supposed to be a Sheamus/Hardy match. We didn’t have any clue about this Cesaro stuff. I like that it wasn’t, actually, because Hardy/Sheamus could use a bigger build without a PPV payoff right away. There will come a time for that later. Probably Backlash in June.
As for Hardy/Cesaro, we are well past the point of Cesaro reaching his potential heights in the WWE, but this match just showed why he’s so awesome. Hardy is an old 42 now. He’s coming off a knee injury, and he’s had his issues with substance abuse. He’s a step or two slower than Cesaro, who seems to be living right as a young 39-year-old, and it showed last night. Good match, but we need to see Cesaro get a push rather than Hardy. Sorry, Hardy-stans.
4. Braun Stroman def. Bray Wyatt: There are folks that are just crapping all over this one, and it was inevitable. A majority of the marks don’t like either of these guys, and there are good reasons for that. However, I’m not nearly as cynical or “marky” as I used to be (or even close), so I just try to enjoy things. Focus on the good and try to forget about the bad. There aren’t a lot of things I will simply come out and say: This really sucks!
The way they finished this match, I thought, was actually pretty cool. While it kind of goes against the face/heel dynamics, Braun using mind games to win the match against the master of mind games was perfect. And this is just stage one of the feud, so all the haters better get ready for more of it. This stage was focused on Bray trying to bring Braun back to “the family.”
Braun – in the story line, of course – used Bray’s sole purpose of this interaction against him. With him doing this, it made him look pretty smart, and you wouldn’t really expect that from Braun’s character. At the same time, it made Bray look good. Braun had to resort to something else – rather than his power and other athletic attributes – to beat Bray. With that done, Bray is now going to turn to The Fiend, and I’m here for that.
3. Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins: You knew these two were going to put on a pretty good show. McIntyre has been hot in the storylines, and he’s been pretty hot in everything else that he’s done in the ring. Rollins, meanwhile, is the same dude he’s always been. He’s a strong worker, and he’s putting some really good character work out there with the new “Messiah” gimmick.
The one thing that maybe hurt this match a little bit was that there was no way Rollins was going to win. McIntyre isn’t dropping the strap this soon after winning it, and if/when he does, I don’t think it’s going to be to Seth Rollins. By the way, I don’t think we need a rematch between these two. Send Seth off to do some things with others. Maybe another Kevin Owens program. Good match here, though.
2. The New Day def. The Forgotten Sons, The Miz and John Morrison and Lucha House Party: This was awesome. The last two to four minutes was fast-paced and jam-packed with all kinds of action. Lucha House Party’s inclusion into the tag team title picture has been more than welcome, as Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado are completely awesome. I was half-rooting for them to pull out the titles, even knowing they weren’t going to.
I got a strange idea, by the way, during the Rollins/McIntyre match. I don’t know if it’s a good idea to break up The New Day, but I could have gone for a tag title change here. And with challengers for McIntyre’s title needed, maybe The New Day somehow gets switched over to Raw and then Big E emerges as a serious threat. Maybe that can be a few months down the road, but I do think it’s time for Big E to hit the main event circuit. Maybe when Xavier Woods returns. Maybe not. Maybe I’m an idiot!
Anyway, the tag match was pretty good. The one thing I will say is this, though: If you’re going to have a four-way tag match and make it a single fall finish then there needs to be FOUR legal participants at all times. That would take some creativity, I’m sure, but the bookers have nothing but time. If it’s just going to have two legal participants at all times then it needs to be an elimination match. Still, good stuff.
1. The Money in the Bank matches: If you didn’t enjoy this 27 minutes of….stuff….then there’s something wrong with you. Look in the mirror and figure out why you hate things that are entertaining and fun, because this was exactly that. Right now, we’re going to see cinematic productions like this and the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches, and if the WWE can keep delivering this then I’m all for it.
This had a lot going on with appearances from Brother Love, Doink, John Laurinaitis, Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon, a food fight, the Money in the Bank conference room, two apparent murders courtesy of Northwest Missouri State alum Baron Corbin and two unexpected winners – one way more than the other. My picks to win were Shayna Baszler and Aleister Black. My second picks to win were Asuka (who did win) and AJ Styles. If I had listed the top six on the men’s side, Otis would have ranked No. 6. The best news: Otis won.
There are still surprises in professional wrestling! I literally laughed out loud when Otis caught the briefcase. It was so unexpected and so fun. I don’t think Otis is going to win the strap, but I think this is good character advancement for Mr. Steaks and Weights. I also think the way that it happened opens things for AJ Styles to claim he was the real winner and to parlay that into a program with McIntyre. Whatever happens with Otis, I’m pretty excited to see it.
All in all, Money in the Bank was a fun, short show that kept me entertained for two and a half hours. Further, the length of the show is exactly how long future PPVs without crowds need to be. My kids got to see the whole thing. Well, all of them except for three-year-old Duncan, who zonked out right at the beginning of the MITB match. My five-year-old Hudson went to sleep excited about portraying the match this morning with his own collection of wrestling figurines. I call that a win.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.