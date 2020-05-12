(KMAland) -- Day 57 of blogging with no sports. This is the 51st consecutive day and the 55th blog during this period.
Good news! After more than 80 hours gone, QuikStats has returned the baseball and softball pages, and they have come back ready for the potential 2020 season, creating the 2019-20 pages for both sports. I knew that’s what was going on, but I just didn’t expect it would cause such havoc and take this long.
Regardless, it’s back, and I’m back with another summer sports preview. If you missed any of the previous previews then I have the links for you right here:
PREVIOUS SUMMER PREVIEW LINKS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball Preview
Corner Conference Softball Preview
Corner Conference Baseball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Softball Preview
Today, we take a gander at the Western Iowa Conference baseball league, which has mostly been dominated by Treynor during my time at KMA. However, there’s one big change in that program. Further, one team – not named Treynor – went to the state tournament last season. You’ll read about all of that and more below.
2020 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings – Last Year: 12-12 overall, 7-9 conference
Coach: Jason Holst
TOP RETURNEES: Right off the bat, we have four returning all-conference players for the Vikings, led by first-team All-WIC first baseman Sam Porter, who led the team with 32 hits last season. The senior had nine doubles, four triples and a team-high 22 RBI while hitting .457/.545/.700. Porter also threw 41 1/13 innings, striking out 63, walking just 20 and posting a 3.90 ERA. It was a great summer.
There were three second-team choices that will return for the Vikes this year, too. Senior outfielder/pitcher Joey Cunningham had seven doubles among 31 hits, hit .408/.478/.500 overall and led the team with 25 stolen bases and 27 runs scored. He also threw 35 1/3 innings, struck out 39 and posted a 3.37 ERA. Junior shortstop Blake Holst hit .371/.494/.468, walked a team-high 15 times and stole 10 bags while senior centerfielder Brody Langer also had a strong year at the plate with a .359/.438/.372 line. Holst is another option on the mound, as he threw 5 2/3 innings during his sophomore summer.
OTHER SENIORS: Clayton Akers had a really, really strong year on the bump with a 1.51 ERA over 41 2/3 innings. He is more of a contact pitcher, striking out 29 and only walking 16 and with a strong defense behind him that has led to success. He also hit .301/.378/.301 at the plate while moving around the infield. Catcher Joel Sampson really heated up late in the year and finished with a .313/.400/.429 triple-slash that included 21 RBI and seven extra-base hits.
Right fielder Joey Goins made 24 starts and drove in 11 runs during his junior season, and Lucas Young got a bit of time on the mound and appeared in eight total games as a pinch hitter and runner, pitcher and even played a little bit of short.
OTHER JUNIORS: Jake Kelly made one start and appeared in seven games last year, finishing the season with five runs scored while mostly working as a pinch or courtesy runner.
SOPHOMORES: Lane Nelson was a regular starter during his freshman summer, playing some third, left field, DH and did a bit of pitching. He threw 21 1/3 innings, posted a 3.61 ERA and had 14 strikeouts on the bump while posting a .342 on-base percentage behind 11 walks and 14 total hits. Denver Pauley appeared in 15 games in the outfield and as a runner, and Jace Peterson appeared in a pair of games, as well.
FROSH: Brayden Lund made an impact during basketball season, and he will likely do the same this summer. Last year, he pitched just a tiny bit (2/3 of an inning) and got four at bats on a very veteran team. Kolby Weihs is the other then-8th grader that played last season, appearing in two games and scoring twice.
FINAL WORD: AHSTW should be primed for some heavy improvement. They have enough returning talent and – best of all – experience that could lead them to a big summer. It’ll be a shortened season, but that experience should help them right out of the gate.
Audubon Wheelers – Last Year: 13-14 overall, 7-8 conference
Coach: Matt Wilder
TOP RETURNEES: Both of Audubon’s all-conference choices from last season are returning to the fold under new leadership this season. Both Skyler Schultes (a first-team pick) and Jackson Jensen (a second-team choice) are returning for their senior seasons and have significant experience hitting and pitching.
Schultes threw 45 1/3 innings, posted a 2.47 ERA and struck out 41 batters while Jensen struck out 74 in 45 innings and finished with a 1.87 ERA. They’re simply one of the best 1-2 pitching duos in the area. Schultes, who also plays in the outfield, hit .321/.462/.429 and stole 18 bases last year while Jensen also played in the outfield and posted a .422 on-base percentage thanks to 16 walks.
OTHER SENIORS: Second baseman Marcus Olsen was the team’s leading hitter last season, finishing with 28 safeties and drove in 16 runs with a .329/.436/.365 line. Morgan Christensen is another senior that saw time last year, appearing in 15 games, mostly as a pinch or courtesy runner.
JUNIORS: Catcher Ethan Klocke had a strong season at the plate as a sophomore, finishing with 27 hits, 18 RBI and a .314/.416/.360 hitting line. Designated hitter/first baseman Derek Porsch was also a regular starter and had 18 hits and 13 RBI. Joel Klocke played first, saw time in center and pitched, posting a .420 OBP at the plate and a 2.57 ERA in 32 2/3 innings.
Aiden Alt played all over the outfield, some on the left side of the infield and threw 18 1/3 innings while Teddy DuVall appeared in 15 games, got 19 at bats and scored seven runs.
SOPHOMORES: Gavin Smith largely played shortstop last season, drove in a team-high 19 runs, ranked second on the team with 18 walks and had a .411 on-base percentage. He also threw 13 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts. Braden Wessel started most of the year at third and had a .333 on-base percentage. He also saw 7 2/3 innings of time on the bump with a 3.65 ERA. Tyler Rugaard and Jordan Schrader both appeared as pinch-hitters during their freshmen seasons.
FROSH: Gavin Larsen jumped right into it as an 8th grader, appearing in 17 total games, mostly as a designated hitter. Cooper Nielsen also played in eight games and started seven in right field. Any experience gained is big for the future.
FINAL WORD: Audubon didn’t have a single senior on their roster last season, and they have a really strong and experienced pitching staff. Sean Birks left the cupboard full of talent, and especially on the mound, which should keep them in nearly every single game.
IKM-Manning Wolves – Last Year: 7-17 overall, 3-12 conference
Coach: Cory McCarville
TOP RETURNEES: The Wolves lose their lone all-conference pick from last season, and it was a first-teamer in Alex Lingle. He was among seven seniors on last year’s roster, so there might be a bit of an upheaval in this year’s lineup.
SENIORS: Will Jorgensen is one of IKM-Manning’s few returning starters, as he played in 21 and started 20 games in left field during his junior year. He had 12 hits and eight RBI for the Wolves. Ben Lingle is another senior that should be back for IKM-Manning, as he was a runner in 15 games last year.
JUNIORS: Conner Richards was third on the team last season with 21 innings pitched, striking out 18 and walking just three. Hayden McLaughlin also pitched five innings, struck out five and didn’t allow an earned run. McLaughlin also played some as a runner and scored seven runs in 21 appearances.
SOPHOMORES: Max Nielsen is their top-returning pitcher, as he threw 27 1/3 innings last season and struck out 26 batters. He also had 10 hits at the plate while working on the infield corners. Nolan Ramsey is their top-returning hitter, finishing his freshman campaign with a .315/.406/.389 line while playing catcher and in the outfield corners. Amos Rasmussen made 24 starts at shortstop and had a .394 on-base percentage and threw 17 2/3 innings.
Two others, Luke Ramsey and Brody Blom,played in their freshmen summers. Ramsey threw 7 1/3 innings, played some left and did a little running, and Blom appeared in one game as a pinch runner.
FROSH:The lone 8th grader that saw time last summer is Cooper Perdew, who made three appearances and scored one run as a pinch runner.
FINAL WORD: Could a team that lost seven seniors, their top three hitters and their top pitcher actually improve? I really think this year’s sophomores are primed to make a big jump after lots of experience last summer. We’ll see what that leads to.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – Last Year: 14-15 overall, 9-7 conference
Coach: Kurtis Hinkel
TOP RETURNEES: Two of the four all-conference picks return for Logan-Magnolia. Seniors Dylan Cunard and Colton Hanlon were both second-team All-WIC last year. Cunard played in center, stole 18 bases and had 30 hits with a .316/.414/.347 line while Hanlon – a first baseman – had a team-high 37 hits and 30 RBI while smashing to the tune of .394/.463/.489. Cunard also pitched 26 2/3 innings, struck out 22 and had a 4.46 ERA, and Hanlon threw five innings with eight strikeouts.
OTHER SENIORS: Barret Pitt also returns to the fold after a strong season as a junior. He had eight doubles among 27 hits, drove in 16 runs and posted a .338/.480/.438 hitting line. Pitt did throw a little bit with 4 2/3 innings. Jacob Fox appeared in 17 games at catcher, in right and at third while also providing 8 2/3 innings pitched.
JUNIORS: The junior class had three pretty regular starters in Joe Hedger, Tre Melby and Jacob Fetter. Hedger was on the corners in the infield and had 21 hits with 17 RBI, and he is also the top-returning pitcher on the team with 29 2/3 innings to his name last year. He struck out 17, walked just 10 and had a 3.78 ERA. Melby played short, left and first and drove in 23 runs and blasted four home runs. He also threw 27 innings and struck out 37. Fetter tossed 13 innings and had a 4.85 ERA, but he was largely the regular starter at second base.
Kaleb Hatcher also made 15 starts in the outfield last season while Jarrett Armstrong saw some time at catcher and Eli Pickle was in the outfield and on the mound. Pickle threw four innings and struck out seven while allowing just two hits and no runs.
SOPHOMORES/FROSH: Sophomores Brody West and Tru Melby played in a combined nine games while freshmen Calvin Wallis and Lucas Vana were active in 10 combined games. Wallis saw plenty of time as a runner, scoring five runs. He also threw four innings in his 8th grade summer.
FINAL WORD: They will take a hit with the loss of their top two pitchers (by innings), but they were pretty well spread out among five hurlers. Three of those are back, and they have their top three hitters returning to the fold. Last year, Lo-Ma could beat nearly any team in the WIC and did other than Underwood. I could see a similar summer this year.
Missouri Valley Big Reds – Last Year: 13-18 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: Jamie Fouts & Josh York
TOP RETURNEES: The MVP of the league and of Missouri Valley (Connor Lange) is gone. So is another All-WIC choice in Nick Tennis. However, junior Alec Fichter is back after second-team All-WIC honors last season. Fichter played mostly in right field and had four doubles among 37 hits while driving in a co-team-high 15 runs. He hit .381/.466/.423 and provided 38 innings pitched with a 4.05 ERA and 37 Ks.
SENIORS: The most-used pitcher on last year’s team Lane Harper returns for his senior season after throwing 48 2/3 innings and posting a 3.88 ERA with 31 strikeouts. Harper also played some short and third and finished with a .400 on-base percentage, leading the team with 18 walks.
OTHER JUNIORS: One Lange is gone, but centerfielder/catcher Cole Lange is back after hitting .311/.415/.333 with 28 hits, 27 runs scored and 13 RBI. Outfielder Jacob Meade is also back in the fold after 14 hits and 11 RBI last summer, and Alex Murray and Ethan Nielsen were used in various capacities last year. Meade was a heavily-used pitcher, too, with 25 innings, 26 strikeouts and a solid 2.80 ERA. Lange (3 IP) and Murray (0.1 IP) saw a little time on the bump.
SOPHOMORES: Gage Clausen and Cody Gilpin were pretty regular starters from this class last year. Clausen started 19 games all over the field and had a .344 OBP while Gilpin started 21 games at second and had a .387 OBP. Kadin Bonham started five games, and Will Gutzmer, Brad Ortner and Cole Staska combined to play in 11 games.
FROSH: Both Eli Fouts and Hayden Kocour saw a bit of time as 8th graders last summer. Fouts appeared in eight games, started four and did a tiny bit of pitching. Kocour threw a little bit more than Fouts and appeared in six total games.
FINAL WORD: They lost the MVP, but they bring back their top two pitchers and several of their hitters. The Big Reds might take a hit without Lange, but there is still plenty of talent in the fold for what should be a solid team.
Riverside Bulldogs – Last Year: 0-19 overall, 0-16 conference
Coach: Cole Chapin
TOP RETURNEES: It’s no secret that things were tough last season for Riverside, but they did it without a single senior on the roster. Everybody should be back…
SENIORS: Mason Bivens started 19 games in center and threw 10 1/3 innings. At the plate Bivens had a team-high three extra-base hits and stole a team-best six bases. Jacob Erickson is another that should be back for their senior year, as he played all across the infield while also ranking second on the team with 26 2/3 innings pitched. Two others – Dustin Herring and Michael Husz – saw time in a combined three games.
JUNIORS: The most-used pitcher from last season Wyatt Hough brings back 28 1/3 innings of experience and a team-best 34 strikeouts. He also played on the infield corners when he wasn’t pitching. Top-hitter Eddie Vlcek led the team in total hits last year while playing in the outfield and at first. He also tossed 20 1/3 innings. And Ethan Reicks led the team in RBI, playing some catcher, some left and at designated hitter.
SOPHOMORES: Rhett Bentley led last year’s team with a .373 on-base percentage and eight walks while starting everyday between second, short and DH. Jace Rose also played in one game at short early in the year.
FROSH: There was heavy participation in this class last year with four pretty regular starters in infielder Braydon Hill, first baseman/left fielder Tyler Reed, right fielder JJ Wilson and catcher Aiden Bell. Hill was second on the team in total hits and threw 4 2/3 innings. Keaton Perkins had five starts in left and at second, Nathan Messerschmidt started a bit in the outfield and did some pitching and Brody Zimmerman and Hayden Hensley also saw time in three games each.
FINAL WORD: Cole Chapin brings the Treynor culture with him to the head job, and the Bulldogs have plenty of returnees to build with. Provided everybody is back out for baseball this summer, there’s no doubt they should see improvement from last year’s season.
Treynor Cardinals – Last Year: 27-11 overall, 13-1 conference
Coach: Scott Wallace
TOP RETURNEES: It’s a new era in Treynor, and the cupboard certainly is not bare, with four of their five all-conference players returning. Senior first-team pick Drew Petersen had a solid two-way season, throwing 53 1/3 innings, striking out 59 and putting up a 1.18 ERA. He had a .330/.500/.447 line at the plate with 12 doubles among 34 hits and drove in 26 runs while walking 29 times. The other first-team pick is freshman Jaxon Schumacher, who burst on to the scene at catcher as one of the top hitters in the league. He smashed 12 doubles, five triples and four home runs among 53 total hits, drove in a team-high 46 runs and finished with a .421/.469/.690 line. He also had a 1.48 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
Their two second-team picks come from the senior class, as Kristian Martens and Nate McCombs both had great junior years. McCombs threw 43 2/3 innings, struck out 53 and had a 3.05 ERA. He also hit .364/.482/.421 with 31 RBI. Martens tossed 37 1/3 frames with a 3.19 ERA while striking out 34. He had a terrific .587 OBP thanks to a team-high 39 walks, drove in 32 runs and had 10 extra-base hits among 37 hits.
OTHER SENIORS: Two others that saw time last year in this class – Will Halverson and Wyatt James. Halverson has been a key top-of-the-order guy for most of his career and had a .341/.463/.473 triple-slash with seven doubles, two triples and two bombs among 44 hits while driving in 26 and stealing 21 bases. He also has a magnet for HBPs, finishing with a team-best 15 during his junior year. James threw 20 1/3 innings last season and struck out 17 while getting a bit of time at the plate, too.
JUNIORS: Brock Wallace is back after starting most every day at shortstop during his sophomore season. He finished with a solid .333 on-base percentage in 46 at bats. Carter Radcliff also saw time in five games and made one start last season.
SOPHOMORES: AJ Schiltz had a promising start to his career, throwing 25 1/3 innings, striking out 34 and finishing with a 3.32 ERA. He did also see some time at third base, making 21 appearances for the season. Owen Mieska and Payton Chapman were other current sophomores that saw time last year, combining for nine runs scored in 11 total games.
FROSH: Schumacher wasn’t the only 8th grader that made a huge impact last summer. The other – Ryan Bach – was the everyday guy at second base and finished the year with a .295/.409/.308 line in 28 starts. Bach also threw seven innings and struck out seven.
FINAL WORD: Well, they’re loaded, especially on the bump. They return all five of their most-used pitchers season last season and six of the seven that threw at least 20 innings. Further, four of their top five hitters are back. They will be very, very tough to beat. That’s a testament to the program built by KMA Sports Hall of Famer Bob Mantell.
Tri-Center Trojans – Last Year: 18-10 overall, 10-6 conference
Coach: Max Kozeal
TOP RETURNEES: First-team All-WIC pick Kaleb Smith is back for his senior season. He had a splendid year on the mound with 55 strikeouts and a 2.07 ERA in 54 innings pitched a year ago. In between starts, Smith played right and had a .378 on-base percentage with 15 RBI. Second-team choice Trent Kozeal had a team-high 27 hits with six doubles, two triples and a home run among those. He also drove in 21, walked 23 times and had a .325/.486/.482 overall hitting line.
OTHER SENIORS: Catcher/pitcher Trevor Carlson had 20 1/3 innings, 25 strikeouts and a 1.38 ERA to his name on the mound and had a terrific .422 on-base percentage at the plate. Outfielder Tom Turner might hate Michael Jordan, but he played 20 games across all three outfield positions, and Gaven Heim was a key pitcher with 22 innings, 30 strikeouts and a 2.23 ERA. Ray McPhillips and Spencer Heine combined to appear in three games.
OTHER JUNIORS: Leyton Nelson played all three outfield positions, too, and finished his sophomore year with a .289/.407/.303 batting line. Brett McGee played at first and on the mound (10 IP, 3.50 ERA) and hit .333/.429/.375. Mason Rohatsch was a key pitcher with a 1.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings and posted a .438 OBP as a second and third baseman. Drake Newland, Zach Elliott and Kaden McDermott combined to appear in 25 games among various roles.
SOPHOMORES: Jaxon Johnson put together a solid freshman season with a .478 on-base percentage in 20 starts between catcher and third base. Johnson had three doubles, a home run, 10 RBI and 16 walks. Meanwhile, Justice Weers and Jaxyn Valadez combined to appear in four games.
FINAL WORD: Another experienced and talented Tri-Center team that brings back lots of key pieces at the plate, their ace pitcher and plenty of other innings. The Trojans should be in contention in every single game throughout the WIC season, and that makes them one of the favorites to finish near the top of the league.
Underwood Eagles – Last Year: 26-5 overall, 12-2 conference
Coach: Andy Vanfossan
TOP RETURNEES: Four first-team All-WIC choices from this program last year, and they are all back. Let’s dive right in with senior ace Landon Nelson, who threw 60 innings, struck out 71 batters and posted a 2.22 ERA last year. He also had a solid year at the plate with nine doubles, three home runs and 23 RBI. Their top hitter, Nick Ravlin, is back for his senior year at short. He had team-highs with hits (47), runs (44), doubles (13), triples (5), stolen bases (19), batting average (.443) and slugging percentage (.660). He also had a 2.12 ERA with 34 Ks in 29 2/3 innings.
Their Swiss Army knife is junior Blake Hall, who played third, short and catcher, while hitting .411/.517/.653 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and a team-high 37 RBI. He also threw 25 1/3 innings and struck out 32 batters. And one of their postseason heroes, Zach Teten, is also back. A catcher/pitcher, Teten, hit .356/.416/.485 with 11 doubles and 29 RBI and threw 34 2/3 innings with a 2.42 ERA.
OTHER SENIORS: Another senior returnee that saw some time as a starter is Issac Heilman, who played in right field and scored 20 runs while doing some pinch and courtesy running. Dylan Reimer appeared in one game last season as a junior.
OTHER JUNIORS: Infielder Tyler Boothby had a big breakout with eight doubles and three triples among 34 hits while driving in 26 and posting a .382/.481/.539 hitting line. He also saw 15 innings of time on the mound. Second baseman Coby Fink also had 17 hits and 17 walks while posting a .398 OBP, and Alex Daniel and Cael Jensen appeared in a combined 31 games.
SOPHOMORES: Jake Reimer was a regular starter in left field last season and finished with a co-team-high 19 stolen bases while Easton Eledge, Kaiden Rodenburg and Ethan Louison appeared in 22 combined games in various roles.
FINAL WORD: They lost just three seniors and two regular starters from last year’s senior class, and as you read, they brought back four first-team All-WIC picks. There’s elite talent up and down this lineup and in the rotation, and it’s going to make them very difficult to defeat.
CONCLUSION: There are two obvious favorites: the defending champion Treynor and last year’s state qualifier Underwood. Those two are completely loaded with arms and bats, and if you know anything about baseball, you know that those two things are plenty important.
The wildcard in all of this is that AHSTW, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley and Tri-Center also bring back a lot of talent – and most of them have some ace arms. With Smith (T-C), Harper (MV), Schultes and Jensen (Audubon) and Akers and Porter (AHSTW) all available to toss key innings at Treynor and Underwood, it’s just a matter of those two potential favorites avoiding losses. And then maybe they will get a chance to play a regular season game this year.
All that said, take your pick. Treynor or Underwood? Underwood or Treynor? I’m good with either.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.