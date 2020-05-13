(KMAland) -- Day 58 of blogging with no sports. This is the 52nd consecutive day and the 56th blog during the period.
The summer previews are rolling right along with a look at one of the most talented small-school softball leagues in the state. I don't even have to measure any other conference to know that. This league is LOADED. You'll see.
2020 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Bedford Bulldogs – Last Year: 13-18 overall, 6-7 conference
Coach: Dan Musich
KEY RETURNEES: Senior centerfielder Selena Valenzuela was a first-team All-Pride of Iowa last season, posting a terrific season with a .488 batting average, .557 on-base percentage and .524 slugging mark. Valenzuela had 30 steals in 30 attempts, scored 34 runs and had three doubles among her 41 total hits. A terrific year.
OTHER SENIORS: Third baseman Leslie Sheley is also back for her senior season after six doubles among 24 total hits last season. Fellow senior April Murphy added five starts and scored seven runs, shuffling around from second to first to right.
JUNIORS: The junior class is very strong, led by first baseman Darcy Davis, who hit .317/.343/.465 with seven doubles and four triples among 32 total hits. She also drove in a team-high 22 runs and stole 13 bags. Catcher Vivian Tracy hit .333 and had a .426 OBP with seven doubles and 17 RBI among 29 hits. Middle infielder Macie Sefrit had a strong year of her own with a .307/.402/.466 line and led the team with 16 triples while ranking second with 15 stolen bases. Mallory Moyer started all 31 games last season, too, walking a team-high 18 times to sport a .386 OBP. She also threw 18 innings in the circle. Courtney John is another junior that played in five games and started two in right field last season.
SOPHOMORES: Hayleigh Vinzant was a regular starter last season, too, playing across the outfield for 27 games and 23 starts.
FROSH: There were two eighth graders that received plenty of experience last season, too. Destry Bassinger played some catcher, some left, some right and was a courtesy runner while appearing in 18 games and making nine starts. Emily Baker added 18 games and nine starts, smacking two doubles, while playing first, right, left and even pitching for 5 1/3 innings.
FINAL WORD: There’s plenty returning for the Bulldogs, especially in their everyday lineup. The one question mark will be replacing POI honorable mention choice Savanna Bond, who pitched 161 of their 175 innings. Moyer and Baker are the likely favorites to land that job, and if they can keep other offenses at bay, their offense should be salty.
Central Decatur Cardinals – Last Year: 15-14 overall, 7-6 conference
Coach: Rudy Evertsen
KEY RETURNEES: All four of Central Decatur’s all-conference picks are back, including their battery of Kylee Rockhold and Maizee Lindsey. Rockhold – a sophomore pitcher – had a 2.75 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 101 2/3 innings as a freshman. She also hit .458/.495/.635 with 10 doubles, two triples and a home run among 44 hits. Lindsey – the senior catcher – hit .320/.385/.474 with seven doubles, two homers, a triple and a team-best 21 RBI.
Another all-conference choice Riley Bell is also back for her senior season. Bell threw 81 1/3 innings, posted a 2.67 ERA and had 86 strikeouts against just 37 walks last summer. She also played some short, some third and some left while posting four doubles, two homers and a triple among 20 hits and drove in 20 runs. Junior second baseman/right fielder Eily Hall was also an honorable mention, hitting .419/.490/.500 with seven doubles among 36 hits in 2019. Hall threw 3 1/3 innings, too, with three strikeouts and a 4.20 ERA.
OTHER SENIORS: First baseman Alaina Applegate started 28 games last season and had seven doubles, two bombs and a triple in finishing the season with a .397 slugging percentage.
OTHER JUNIORS: Shortstop/second baseman Carlee Hamilton returns to the fold, too, as she had 28 total hits, a .343 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases. Centerfielder Emily Cornell was a regular starter and had five extra-base hits among 18 total safeties a year ago. Carleigh O’Dell led the team with 21 stolen bases and was among the team leaders with 17 runs scored while playing in center and left. And Raigan Willits made a few appearances in left and as a courtesy runner last season.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Mya Applegate appeared in 26 games and made 11 starts between right and third during her freshman year. She had four extra-base hits in 46 at bats and led the team with 26 runs scored. Jordan Proctor had 17 starts of her own, mostly playing in the outfield corners, and Addiston Graham appeared in three games as a runner and got some outfield work.
FROSH: The lone 8th grader that saw some time last season was Annika Evertsen, as she appeared in three games as a courtesy runner and second baseman.
FINAL WORD: You’ve got to love it when your entire team returns, and there’s a solid trio of seniors that would love nothing more than to get a shot at playing some softball this summer. With the duo of Rockhold and Bell in the circle, the Cardinals should be competitive every single night.
East Union Eagles – Last Year: 9-15 overall, 3-10 conference
Coach: Todd Verwers
KEY RETURNEES: Sophomore third baseman Kaylin Lack was the lone all-conference choice for East Union last season. She’s back to make another run at it, as she had two homers and 11 RBI among 19 hits, scored 12 times and stole a team-high seven bases a year ago as a freshman.
SENIORS: Shortstop Jayden Welcher, centerfielder Molly McNeill and first baseman Alissa Weinkoetz were all key pieces for the Eagles last year. Welcher had a team-high 15 runs scored and finished with a .357 on-base percentage, McNeill drove in a team-best 15 runs and Weinkoetz was tops with seven extra-base hits and a .423 slugging percentage. Chloe Kerrigan also started all nine games she played in, getting 21 at bats and most of her innings in left.
JUNIORS: The junior class is pretty large and could be key this year, with Mikala Sanson returning to play some outfield and Mikenna Cass returning 24 starts at second base. Grace Nixon also had 19 starts, mostly in right field, and Page Hudson, Alex Riley and Maddy Hayes played various roles in a combined 18 games.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: The present and the future of the battery resides in the sophomore class. Pitcher Mallory Raney threw 136 1/3 innings, struck out 137 and posted a 3.85 ERA last year. She also hit for herself and finished with 11 hits. Her catcher Kaitlyn Mitchell led the team in hitting, posting a .288/.356/.364 line and drove in 12 runs. Kyla Cass and Justice Rinner both appeared in two games as courtesy runners.
FROSH: The other 8 1/3 innings pitched came from Sara Collins, who struck out four batters and had a 5.04 ERA in limited work. Noelle McKnight was plenty active in her eighth grade summer, starting 16 games and leading the team with 11 walks while posting a .326 OBP.
FINAL WORD: Another team with their entire roster potentially returning intact. They have a solid group of seniors, and the sophomore and freshman class look to have plenty of talented players. They should take a step forward this year, and I would look for even more from them in 2021 and 2022.
Lenox Tigers – Last Year: 26-7 overall, 10-3 conference
Coach: Mandy Stoaks
KEY RETURNEES: Unanimous first-team All-POI TJ Stoaks is back for her junior year. She had 279 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA over 203 innings last season and hit .326/.409/.413 with five doubles and a home run among 30 total hits and drove in 21 runs. She walked a team-best 15 runs and stole 13 bases, as well.
Two second-team picks and an honorable mention are also back. Outfielder McKinna Hogan is also in her junior season and had 32 total hits and scored 22 runs while senior Kayla Yzaguirre had a team-high nine extra-base hits among 30 total and drove in a co-team-high 23 runs. Junior third baseman Cassidy Nelson smacked 28 hits, including six doubles and a triple, and drove in 18 runs while stealing 12 bags and leading the team with 29 runs scored.
OTHER SENIORS: Outfielder Camryn Douglas should also return for her senior season, as she started 30 games and played in 30, finishing out with 20 hits and 13 RBI. Sam Trost played some left, starting in 21 games and appearing in 26 during her junior summer.
OTHER JUNIORS: Catcher Lauren Christensen keeps the battery intact for the Tigers, as she made most of her 28 starts behind the plate while hitting .278/.346/.330 with a co-team-best 23 RBI. Skye Bartlett also appeared in three games as a courtesy runner and pinch hitter as a sophomore.
SOPHOMORES: Second baseman Caitlyn Maynes had 22 hits, 10 RBI and 18 runs scored last season in making 32 starts while Brooklyn Ecklin started 28 games in the outfield and had 18 hits, 15 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Jynessa Cox (3 starts) and Hailley Gregg (1 start) appeared in nine games last summer as freshmen.
FROSH: Cadence Douglas made eight starts and appeared in nine games as an 8th grader. She played some right and some third base and drove in two runs in her only at bat of the season.
FINAL WORD: They have arguably the best returning pitcher in KMAland in Stoaks, and she is not alone with three other all-conference players returning with her. Further, her catcher is back along with plenty of others with experience. They do need to replace their top hitter and shortstop Morgan Parrish, but they have a lot of options to do that. The Tigers will be in the POI championship mix.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils – Last Year: 17-15 overall, 9-4 conference
Coach: Brian Sweet
KEY RETURNEES: The Blue Devils return a first-team, second-team and honorable mention All-POI pick. Junior third baseman Jayda Gay had a monster sophomore season last year, earning the first-team nod. She hit .424/.472/.727 with 20 extra-base hits, a team-high 34 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Second-team catcher and fellow junior Madeline Myer also had a strong year with a .405/.524/.571 line with 14 doubles among 34 hits while driving in 29 runs. She also walked a team-best 16 times, leading to that .524 OBP. Honorable mention and sophomore first baseman Anna Parrott hit .289/.371/.400 with seven doubles, 26 total hits, 28 runs scored, 28 RBI and a team-high 19 stolen bases.
SENIORS: Nikki Rudolf is one of four returning pitchers that tossed at least 26 1/3 innings last season, and she had the high number with 77 2/3 frames. She struck out 32 and had a 5.95 ERA while also picking up 39 at bats at the plate. Fellow senior Kaley Verwers also threw 40 innings last year, posting the lowest ERA among the four at 4.38.
OTHER JUNIORS: Another junior standout Kylie Keller returns in right field after a promising sophomore year that saw her hit .337/.398/.461. She had five doubles and three triples among 30 hits, drove in 25 and scored 21 runs. Christina Olsen also saw action in one game last year.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Jackie Kleve also had a fine freshman season, playing some in left, some in center and doing 47 innings of pitching with 36 strikeouts. At the plate, she had 23 hits, 19 RBI and 16 runs scored while posting a .402 OBP. Maggie Wood made 20 starts between second base and DH and drove in 11 runs while Angelina Furness and Sydney McCasland combined to play in five games.
FROSH: Braelynn Long kind of took over the pitching late in the season last year and could be the future for the Blue Devils in the circle. She had 26 1/3 innings and 17 strikeouts in limited time. Lily Minor is another freshman that got some time last season as an eighth grader, scoring seven runs while working mostly as a courtesy and pinch runner.
FINAL WORD: I think they’re definitely one of the most talented teams in the conference, especially in the junior class. They searched long and hard for someone to lock down the pitcher spot last season, and with all of them back, you have to think they will be in pretty good shape. The Blue Devils figure to always be in the POI championship mix.
Mount Ayr Raiderettes – Last Year: 27-3 overall, 13-0 conference
Coach: Bret Ruggles
KEY RETURNEES: There are three first-team all-conference choices returning to the defending champion and 1A third-place finisher. Catcher Abigail Barnes, shortstop Sam Stewart and second baseman Alexa Anderson all return from the greatest Mount Ayr team in school history. Barnes hit .294/.400/.400 with six doubles and 14 RBI, Stewart was at .388/.451/.600 with a team-high 34 runs, seven triples and 18 steals and Anderson mashed to the tune of .427/.485/.663 with a team-best 38 hits, five homers and 24 RBI. Anderson also threw 24 1/3 innings with 15 strikeouts and a miniscule 0.86 ERA.
Sophomore Addy Reynolds played mostly third base, hit .282/.394/.424 with six doubles, two homers, 29 runs, 20 RBI and 17 stolen bases and picked up a second team nod. She can also pitch (2.33 ERA, 9 IP, 8 K). Junior outfielder Channler Henle was also named to the POI second team after hitting .375/.387/.556 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 runs scored. They also bring back honorable mention and sophomore outfielder Payten Lambert, who had a great .355/.365/.500 line with seven extra-base hits among her 22.
OTHER SENIORS: Jaycee Knight had a solid junior season of her own, finishing with a .276/.333/.310 line while playing some outfield and doing some pinch and courtesy running.
OTHER JUNIORS: Rachel Sobotka and MaKayla Jones both played some outfield last year. Sobotka also was a DH, starting 19 games and finishing with four doubles among 22 hits while driving in 12. Jones got just 14 at bats, but she was used as a runner and finished with 15 runs scored.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Another freshman starter from last season was first baseman Halsie Barnes, who had four doubles among 16 hits, scored 14 runs and drove in 10. Maddie Stewart can play some short, some outfield and can really run. She even had seven hits in just 21 at bats and went 11 for 11 in stolen base attempts.
FROSH: There’s a lot of talent in this group. Zoey Larsen is the pitcher among the SEVEN that saw time. She threw 10 innings, struck out five and had a 2.10 ERA. Tegan Streit is a heck of a hitter and showed it with three hits in seven at bats last year. Others like Eva Sobotka, Kacee Klommhaus, MaKenna Jones, Tabatha Henle and Linsie Barnes make up the future of this Mount Ayr program.
FINAL WORD: They’re so, so talented. They have freshmen that might not get a lot of at bats this year that could start all over the rest of the league. The only player they have to replace is pitcher Caroline McAlexander, and that’s admittedly a pretty big one to replace. Even still, Anderson, Reynolds and Larsen had success when they got their chances. They’re going to be just fine, and they should be a top five preseason team in the state.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines – Last Year: 11-17 overall, 3-10 conference
Coach: Abby Queck
KEY RETURNEES: We didn’t get to see centerfielder Reagan Weinheimer’s senior season of track, but the least they can do is give us a chance to see her play some softball, right? She was a second-team All-POI last year, finishing with a .377/.478/.468 triple-slash with team-highs in hits (29), runs (29), walks (12) and steals (31).
Another senior and honorable mention Alyssa Davis is back at the hot corner after a terrific offensive season with a .315/.378/.466 hitting line that included three homers among 23 hits and a team-best 29 RBI.
OTHER SENIORS: The seniors also have second baseman McKynli Newbury and right fielder McKynna Newbury back in the fold. McKynli was second on last year’s team with 26 hits but first with six doubles while McKynna had 22 hits, 11 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Kynna Young is another senior that saw time in two games last season.
JUNIORS: The seniors are great, and so are the juniors. Catcher/first baseman/third baseman Lexi Shike had a nice year last season with a .301/.376/.349 hitting line that included 25 hits and 22 runs scored. Natalie Yonker led the Wolverines in innings pitched 91, struck out 38 and had a 4.85 ERA. She also tied for the team lead with seven extra-base hits and stole 10 bags.
First baseman/catcher Corinne Bond started 28 games last season, and Erin Rhoads appeared in 20 games and started 15 in the outfield. Emma Cooney appeared in two games of her own.
SOPHOMORES: Shortstop Maddax DeVault was very good in her freshman season, finishing with seven extra-base knocks among the 24 and ended up with a .316/.374/.434 batting line. Reba Lonsdale played in center and did some DH’ing, making five starts and appearing in 12 games. Whitney Lamb threw 89 innings and struck out 52 and got 29 at bats at the plate. And Aubrey Van Otterloo also saw nine starts and played in 12 games between first and left last season.
FROSH: Madison Fry stepped right into left field and made 20 starts and appeared in 23 games during her 8th grade summer. Madison Long and Sophia Chafa combined to appear in four games, as well.
FINAL WORD: Both pitchers are back, their big boppers are back and there’s not a single senior to replace. The Wolverines should see plenty of improvement from last year’s team that struggled in the POI but finished above .500 in non-conference play.
Southeast Warren Warhawks – Last Year: 8-26 overall, 4-9 conference
Coach: Cody Reynolds
KEY RETURNEES: All four of Southeast Warren’s All-POI picks are returning, including first-team third baseman Josie Hartman. The sophomore had a huge season last year with 17 doubles and two home runs among 47 hits while finishing with a .448/.543/.667 hitting line. She also had team-highs with 45 runs, 35 RBI and 11 HBP.
Second-team pitcher and freshman Alivia Ruble was terrific as an 8th grader, finishing with 142 2/3 innings, 122 strikeouts and a 3.73 ERA. She also put together a .451 on-base percentage thanks to 22 walks and 23 hits. Senior second baseman AJ Dorsey also had a fine season in picking up a second-team nod. She had 15 doubles and a triple among 40 hits and drove in 34 runs while hitting .396/.455/.564. Finally, there’s honorable mention and junior shortstop Brooklynn Page, who had 34 hits, a .337/.477/.376 hitting line and a team-best 22 stolen bases.
OTHER SENIORS: Kayla Davison saw nine innings of work in the circle last season, finishing with four strikeouts and a 3.89 ERA.
OTHER JUNIORS: Makayla Ruble had a nice season while starting mostly at first and little in left and right. Her offensive season saw her hit .414/.461/.614 with nine doubles, a triple and a bomb among 29 hits. Cougar Fridley also saw four games and 11 at bats (with five hits) at the DP position.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Outfielder Kaylee Bauer started 34 games last season and had 23 hits and 15 RBI while Emma King also started 15 games in the outfield and drove in 10 runs. Zoey Sherman tossed 31 2/3 innings and finished with a 4.69 ERA.
OTHER FROSH: While Ruble was pitching well in her 8th grade summer, Breanna Nolte was a strong presence behind the plate. She hit .516/.583/.661 with seven doubles and a triple among 32 hits. Josie Kosman is another freshman that returns after seeing time at catcher with a .314/.368/.314 hitting line. And Kaylee Tignor had a heck of a 19-game run with 10 hits in 20 at bats, drove in nine and walked seven times.
FINAL WORD: There’s so much talent on this roster, too. They only need to replace two seniors from last season, and their most elite talent is really, really young. If everybody is back and eligible, Southeast Warren could make a run of their own in the POI and at the state level. If they can’t play this year, then they might be even better in 2021.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves – Last Year: 1-18 overall, 0-13 conference
Coach: Trevor Gipple
KEY RETURNEES: Southwest Valley had two all-conference picks last season, and one of them is back in sophomore infielder and honorable mention Norah Lund. Lund finished last season with 12 hits and a team-high 15 stolen bases.
SENIORS: They’re in good hands with Kayley Myers, who brings back 47 2/3 innings and 36 strikeouts from last season. She also had a solid year at the plate with a .393/.414/.536 line that included a homer and a double. Jordyn Figgins started all year at catcher and hit a home run of her own. Anna Inman played some right and some catcher, and Allison Marshall started seven games and posted a .353 OBP.
JUNIORS: There’s just one junior that saw time last year, and it was their leading hitter and first baseman/pitcher Isabelle Inman. Inman had 16 hits, three doubles, one triple, a home run and nine RBI. She also led the Timberwolves with 61 1/3 innings pitched and 40 strikeouts.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Outfielder Camryn Johnston had a really nice freshman season, ranking second in hits and posting a .311/.326/.333. Kyli Aldrich started 11 games, mostly at first base, and Abbi Petersen got 18 starts, mostly in left field.
FROSH: They also got 28 combined starts from last year’s 8th grade class, led by Ryanne Mullen and Maggie Haer, who made 15 and 11 starts, respectively. Mullen was in center, right and at third and had seven hits while Haer played in the middle infield and had six hits and scored six runs. Emilee Reed got two starts in right, and Paighton Buffington played as a courtesy runner in one game.
FINAL WORD: They’re under new leadership and lose just three seniors. They also bring back both pitchers and many of their top hitters. It’ll be interesting and fun to watch the improvement of this program throughout the season and over the next couple years.
Wayne Falcons – Last Year: 24-9 overall, 10-3 conference
Coach: Heather Fortune
KEY RETURNEES: Three of their four first-team picks from last season have at least two more seasons of eligibility. One of the best pitchers in the area and state is sophomore Sterling Berndt, who threw 169 innings, struck out 238 and had a 1.66 ERA. She also led the Falcons with 56 hits, including 18 doubles, eight triples, two home runs, 25 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 39 runs scored. In all, it was a .528/.575/.906 hitting line. Phew.
Junior catcher Camryn Jacobsen also had a whale of a season with a .357/.420/.663 hitting line, including nine doubles and seven home runs among 35 hits while driving in 27 runs. Sophomore third baseman Emily Jones had a huge year of her own with a .478/.537/.707 hitting line. She had 12 doubles and three bombs among 44 hits, drove in a team-high 33 runs and scored 30 times during her sophomore summer. She also pitched a bit with eight strikeouts and a 0.91 ERA in 7 2/3 innings.
Sophomore Maddy Wood was picked as a second-team All-POI performer while mostly playing shortstop. She hit .330/.387/.420 with six doubles and a home run among 33 hits and drove in 28 runs. Wood can also pitch, as she threw 18 2/3 innings, struck out 24 and had a 3.05 ERA.
SENIORS: The only senior expected on the roster is regular second baseman Allie Wik, who had a solid season with 22 hits, 16 RBI and a .357 on-base percentage last season.
OTHER JUNIORS: Outfielders Mya Willey and Jaide Harvey are also in the junior class. Willey had six doubles and a home run to highlight her 20 hits last season while Harvey added five doubles among 15 hits while working the outfield corners together.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Abigayle Henderson played in nine games and made five starts in the outfield while Sidney Davis ran in 24 games and scored 10 runs. Molly Arnold also appeared in two games last year as a freshman.
FROSH: Devyn Davis is the lone freshman that saw time last year during her 8th grade summer, appearing in one game and scoring a run.
FINAL WORD: Hugely, hugely talented in multiple classes, which has kind of been the story of Wayne softball lately. They are going to be in contention to win every game with Berndt in the circle, and she doesn’t have a lot of pressure to put up nothing but zeroes since the offense is so loaded. What a great combination.
CONCLUSION: You may have noted that there is a lot returning players in this league. In fact, there are 10 first-team All-Pride of Iowa Conference members returning to the fold. The top 12 hitters and 15 of the top 17 pitchers are all back, as well. There is some insane talent in this league.
Now, the defending champions of the conference are the Mount Ayr Raiderettes. They are going to be in any conversation on who will win the league. Wayne, which went to the state tournament last year, should be as well. I think Southeast Warren is also in that mix. Meanwhile, you’ve got teams like Central Decatur, Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys that should all be more than capable of making a run of their own. Again, this league is loaded.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.