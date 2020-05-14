(KMAland) -- Day 59 of blogging with no sports. This is the 53rd consecutive day and the 57th blog during this period.
For the third straight day, I’m diving deep into QuikStats and pumping out a summer sports preview. Today, the Pride of Iowa Conference and the baseball teams that will hopefully compete on a diamond this summer.
2020 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Bedford Bulldogs – Last Year: 6-16 overall, 4-9 conference
Coach: Frank Sefrit
KEY RETURNEES: The Bulldogs have both of their All-POI selections coming back, including senior first-team pitcher Brennan Sefrit. Sefrit threw 53 2/3 innings, struck out 95, walked just 23 and posted a terrific 0.91 ERA last season. Opponents managed just a .158 batting average against the southpaw Upper Iowa recruit. He also hit .377/.481/.590 at the plate, finishing with four doubles, three triples and a home run among 23 hits and led the ‘Dogs with 17 stolen bases.
Honorable mention and junior catcher Dylan Swaney also returns for another two seasons. He had a team-high 30 hits last season, finishing with three doubles and a .429/.500/.471 hitting line. His 13 RBI were tops on the team, as well.
OTHER SENIORS: Jordan Perkins is another returning regular that had five extra-base hits among his 15 safeties last season and threw 38 2/3 innings with 33 strikeouts. Bradley Johnson made 13 starts and appeared in 18 games, mostly at second base, and Chrystan Whipple also appeared in one game during his junior summer.
OTHER JUNIORS: Tanner Snethen had some time at third and on the mound a year ago, finishing with 15 strikeouts in just 9 2/3 innings pitched. Hunter Pierce also had an appearance at third base last year.
SOPHOMORES: Logan Bucher started eight games and played in 21, mostly at second base, and had 13 hits and scored 10 runs last season for the Bulldogs. Noah Johnson was active in the outfield, making 19 starts and finishing with four extra-base hits and nine stolen bases. He also threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out four. Trey Hill moved all over the infield and outfield, playing multiple positions in 22 starts and had a solid .359 OBP thanks to a team-high seven HBP. Braydon Bissell made five appearances, including two on the mound, and Gage Godsey scored seven runs while making 12 total appearances.
FROSH: Their most active current freshman from last year’s team was Shay Purdy, who made 17 starts and 20 appearances in his eighth grade summer. He played throughout the outfield, finishing with two doubles among 12 hits and ranked second on the team with 12 RBI. Quentin King also saw three appearances and scored four runs as a courtesy and pinch runner.
FINAL WORD: They’ve got their ace back on the mound and plenty of experience in the No. 2 spot with Perkins. And they only lost two hitters – although two pretty good hitters – in their everyday lineup. The Bulldogs should be salty and might actually be a better tournament team than regular season squad. We’ll see.
Central Decatur Cardinals – Last Year: 13-18 overall, 6-7 conference
Coach: Shane Akers
KEY RETURNEES: All three Pride of Iowa all-conference picks are returning for the Cardinals, including first-teamers Haden Leymaster and Michel Evertsen. Leymaster – a junior – settled into the second base spot by the end of the year, finishing with six extra-base hits among 29, drove in 20, scored 26 and led the team with 27 stolen bases. In all, he hit .367/.469/.456. Evertsen was their top pitcher, throwing 59 1/3 innings, striking out 48 and walking only 15 while posting a 4.25 ERA. He also had team-bests with 32 hits, 28 runs scored, 23 RBI, 20 walks, five doubles, one triple, two sacrifices and a .491 OBP.
Evertsen’s classmate/senior David Walker worked the corners of the infield and struck out 35 batters in 34 innings pitched while finishing with a 3.50 ERA. Walker also had 27 total hits and 15 RBI, posting a .310/.406/.322 triple-slash.
OTHER SENIORS: Tate Hill had a strong season of his own on the mound, throwing 46 2/3 innings, striking out 31 and posting a 4.80 ERA. Hill also played some first and some right, finishing with 18 hits and 18 walks while posting a .429 OBP. Catcher Dakota Davis was active on the bases with 20 steals in 21 attempts, scored 25 runs and had four extra-base hits among 16. Right fielder Isaac Hall made 20 starts himself and could be in line for more at bats this season.
OTHER JUNIORS: TJ Fallis had a solid season with 23 hits, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored while manning center, and Keaton Adams moved around between left, second, DH and pitcher. Adams got 12 innings of work and finished the season with 15 strikeouts. Tommy Herring and Ethan Bundt also combined to appear in eight games in various roles.
SOPHOMORES: The freshman class was definitely active, as well, led by Devin Adams, who made 30 starts between DH, left field, second base and third base. He also threw 28 1/3 innings, struck out 17 against just nine walks and put down a 3.95 ERA. Tyke Hullinger started 25 games and had a .347 OBP, Matthew Boothe handled shortstop for most of the season and drove in 16 runs and Trey Hullinger and Reece Hill were used mostly as courtesy runners in appearing in two games each.
FINAL WORD: Central Decatur didn’t have any seniors last season, but they sure bring back a solid and strong group of seniors this year. With all of their pitching experience, they should definitely be able to move up the standings this summer.
East Union Eagles – Last Year: 2-18 overall, 0-13 conference
Coach: Nate McCollough
KEY RETURNEES: The Eagles lost just one senior from last year’s team, and it was all-conference second-team choice Joshua Hardy. However, they will bring back junior centerfielder/third baseman/pitcher Ethan Mitchell, who picked up an honorable mention nod. He threw 31 2/3 innings and struck out 41 and will likely move into the ace role this season. Mitchell also hit .275/.321/.275 and stole a team-high 12 bases last season.
SENIORS: Levi Exline likely slots in as their No. 2 or No. 3 pitcher after throwing 11 frames last year. Exline also made plenty of starts between third base and left field. Meanwhile, utility player Dylan Cook is their top-returning hitter, finishing with a team-high five doubles among his 15 hits and posting a .300/.426/.400 hitting line. Catcher Kaden Kirkland made 20 starts and should be a key returning piece, as well.
OTHER JUNIORS: Super utility player Gus McNeil played all three outfield positions, shortstop and first base while hitting .311/.415/.400. He also threw 10 2/3 innings and will be slotted into the No. 2 or 3 pitching spot. Second baseman Kanyon Hunnington stole nine bags on nine tries and made 19 starts, and Kiefer Welch and Alex Carrigan appeared in five games each as sophomores.
SOPHOMORES: Wyatt Carlson had a strong freshman campaign, finishing with 12 hits and a team-high 10 RBI while putting together a .344 on-base percentage. Infielder Cody Robb and outfielder Jake Akers were active in five combined games a year ago.
FROSH: Bryson Raney played in and started all 20 games last year for the Eagles, getting time at first base and a little bit of time behind the plate. Ronnie Brown also saw one game of action at third base.
FINAL WORD: Only one senior gone, but it was a good one in Hardy. They are in the position right now to just continue to try and grow the program. Not just year to year but also month to month, week to week and day to day. They just need to get the go ahead to start doing that.
Lenox Tigers – Last Year: 8-18 overall, 3-10 conference
Coach: Trevor Luther
KEY RETURNEES: Both all-conference choices are back for the Tigers, with junior second-team choice Cullen Wood and senior honorable mention Colton Gordon leading the charge. Wood played some third and some first and had a .434 on-base percentage thanks to 15 hits, 12 walks and nine HBP. He also threw 28 21/3 innings and struck out 21. Gordon – a catcher/pitcher – had team-highs with 22 hits, 26 runs, six doubles, 19 walks and 33 stolen bases, posting a .333/.522/.470 hitting line. Those aren’t honorable mention numbers to me. He also had a 3.98 ERA over 19 1/3 innings on the mound.
OTHER SENIORS: Zach Schmitz is the only other returning regular in the senior class, as he played all over the place last year moving from short to third to center to left. He was also their most-used pitcher, throwing 35 2/3 innings with 37 strikeouts and a solid 3.53 ERA. Blake Rychnovsky also played in one game last season for the Tigers.
OTHER JUNIORS: Keegan Christensen put down 24 1/3 innings on the mound a year ago and also played all over the diamond. He had 18 hits and 10 walks while posting a .387 on-base percentage. Brad Larson started 25 games, had 16 hits and stole 16 bags while pitching 13 1/3 innings, and Danny Ramirez was a regular starter, too, and had eight RBI. Chase Johnston is yet another junior that started 19 games and played in 21 last season.
SOPHOMORES: Jonathon Weaver leads the charge in the sophomore class, as he started 15 games and played in 22, while Conner Fitzgerald (14 starts) also played a key role. Andrew Kennan and Jamieson Reed each appeared in one varsity contest last season.
FROSH: The 8th grade class was pretty big, actually. Walon Cook had a nice start to his career, getting a chance to start 25 games, while Samson Adams started eight and played in 14. Adams even threw 12 innings on the bump. Xavier Adamson, Isaac Grundman and Keigan Kitzman combined to appear in 15 varsity contests last summer.
FINAL WORD: With their top three hitters and nearly all of their pitchers back, Lenox should be looking to take a step forward this summer. It’s worth watching how that freshman class develops, as they had several that saw plenty of experience.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils – Last Year: 34-7 overall, 12-1 conference
Coach: Jon Fitzpatrick
KEY RETURNEES: A state qualifier last year, Martensdale-St. Marys was actually pretty young. They have FOUR first-team All-POI choices returning to lead the way this season. Unanimous first-team pick Isaac Gavin went 11-1 with 65 strikeouts and a 1.57 ERA over 58 innings pitched a year ago. Another unanimous choice in junior outfielder Carson Elbert hit .419/.549/.571 with 11 extra-base hits among his 44 knocks, a team-high 31 walks, 35 RBI and 44 runs scored. He also had a 1.54 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 1/3 frames on the mound.
Last year’s top hitter and senior Cole Cassady moved all around the infield and outfield, but he hit no matter where he played. He had a team-high 45 hits, stole 29 bags, scored a team-best 55 runs and finished with a .402/.581/.438 mark. He also threw 25 innings, struck out 35 and finished with a 1.12 ERA. Junior Cael Cassady was another first-team choice thanks to a .385/.469/.417 hitting line and had 37 hits, 30 runs scored and 26 RBI.
Second-team choices Kasey Carter and Jack Franey are also back for their sophomore and juniors years, respectively. Carter mostly played short and finished the season with seven doubles among 42 total hits and hit .393/.504/.458 as a whole. Franey, their everyday catcher, posted seven extra-base hits out of his 37, scored 52 runs, drove in 29 and had a .343/.523/.417 triple-slash. And Trey Baker earned an honorable mention pick after a sophomore season that saw him hit .373/.438/.554 with 29 RBI behind a team-best nine doubles. He also struck out 28 and had a 3.05 ERA in 20 2/3 innings.
OTHER SENIORS: Sean Miklus played right while hitting .271/.442/.356 and threw 15 2/3 innings with 18 strikeouts. Dillon Fouts started 19 games between DH, left and the mound and had a .480 OBP and a 3.42 ERA over 14 1/3 innings pitched. Derek Bloodgood saw time in three games as a courtesy or pinch runner.
OTHER JUNIORS: Regular centerfielder Troy Holt had a solid .423 OBP and 17 stolen bases of his own while Brooks Trom played in 41 games and led the team with 33 stolen bases. Alan Allsup saw time in 11 games and had a .455/.538/.455 batting line in 11 at bats, and JT Archibald was active in 15 games.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Hogan Franey played mostly in the outfield in 25 games, but he also had a 1.79 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. Matt Hughes threw 32 1/3 innings, struck out 25 and posted a 2.16 ERA. And Chase Boelling, Lane Wilgenbusch and Gavin Stott combined to appear in four games as freshmen.
FINAL WORD: I’m always impressed with the heavy participation across all classes for Martensdale-St. Marys. They have built an absolute machine that plays a lot of baseball, always seems to end up in Des Moines and chases state championships. This group, if given the chance, has a better than average shot at that ultimate goal.
A QUESTION: I also have a question for my MSTM readers out there. Several years ago, I covered a Shenandoah state tennis match in Norwalk, and I noted a younger kid doing throwing drills just outside the tennis courts. He was wearing a Martensdale-St. Marys hat, and I wrote about it in my blog the next day. Someone then contacted me and told me it was their son. My question is this: Is that young man in bold up there? And if so, who is it? Just curious!
Mount Ayr Raiders – Last Year: 14-6 overall, 10-3 conference
Coach: Chris Elwood & Kelly Klommhaus
KEY RETURNEES: Two of the top pitchers in the conference both return for the Raiders in first-team honoree Isaac Grose and second-team choice Keelan Klommhaus – both seniors. Grose threw 31 2/3 innings, struck out 44 and posted a 3.54 ERA and also had team-bests with 25 walks, 22 RBI and a .519 OBP at the plate. Klommhaus was unhittable, posting a 0.87 ERA and striking out 53 in 32 1/3 innings, and he had five doubles and four homers among 23 total hits while hitting .329/.434/.571.
Honorable mention and junior shortstop/pitcher Briar Knapp is also returning. Knapp had five doubles among 17 hits and scored 11 runs offensively. On the mound, he had a 4-0 record with a 1.83 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.
OTHER SENIORS: Grose and Klommhaus are not alone in this class. Catcher Kolben Klommhaus hit .338/.463/.477, second baseman Cayden Lambert finished with a .313/.362/.359 line and outfielder/third baseman Zach Doster posted a solid .333 on-base percentage. Austin Greenland also made 11 starts, and Dalton Elwood was active in six games last season.
OTHER JUNIORS: Dawson Swank was a regular starter last season at third and in left, and he threw 28 2/3 effective innings with 19 strikeouts and a 2.44 ERA. Rhett Larson played in five games, and Erik Trujillo played in the outfield and did some running in 12 contests.
SOPHOMORES: Adler Shay pitched a little bit and appeared in nine games during his freshman season while Jace Grose played in seven and started four and Keaton White appeared in four games last summer.
FINAL WORD: Other than Martensdale-St. Marys, there might not be a pitching staff this deep. Klommhaus, Grose, Knapp and Swank were all plenty dominant last season, and if we have a shortened season, we could definitely see this group play dividends. The Raiders would also be a really tough out in tournament play.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines – Last Year: 15-11 overall, 9-4 conference
Coach: Dan Jameson
KEY RETURNEES: Second-team sophomore pitcher Caelen DeVault returns to the fold after a strong season with 42 1/3 innings, 47 strikeouts and a 2.81 ERA. He also had a .277/.355/.337 hitting line with 18 RBI and 17 runs scored. His battery mate Tyler Vandewater – a senior – is also back after earning second-team All-POI last year. Vandewater had a terrific .506/.570/.788 hitting line with 11 doubles, two triples and three homers among 43 hits while driving in a team-best 30 runs and stealing a team-high 26 bags. Second team? Okkkkk.
OTHER SENIORS: Colby Harris led the team in innings pitched last season, throwing 49 2/3 and posting a 1.55 ERA with 28 strikeouts. Hunter Ernst also made 26 starts and had 19 hits as the everyday centerfielder. Peyton Sickles had a .341 OBP at the plate and threw 18 2/3 innings. Austin Wilson, Nathan Cockburn and Dakota Paxton combined to appear in 27 games.
JUNIORS: Outfielder and designated hitter Mason Menefee had a strong offensive season last year with a .393/.455/.427 hitting line and scored 30 runs (tied for the team-high). First baseman Evan Forcht added a .361 OBP while second baseman/pitcher Mason Mather posted a .338 OBP and threw 19 innings with 22 Ks and a 1.47 ERA. Michael Britten ran in 19 games and scored eight runs, and Toby Bower appeared in three contests.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Elliott Cooney, Matthew Weber, Nathan Russell and Ethan Blomme combined to appear in 11 games last summer, mostly as courtesy and pinch runners.
FROSH: Boston DeVault saw a bit of time last year at second base and on the mound, and he should get plenty more opportunities this year.
FINAL WORD: Nodaway Valley also has a really strong and deep pitching staff, and they are pretty elite at the top. They have one of the best hitting catchers in the area and a number of other standouts returning to the everyday lineup. The Wolverines were plenty successful in the POI last year, and I like them to be right there again.
Southeast Warren Warhawks – Last Year: 28-6 overall, 11-2 conference
Coach: Chuck Jones
KEY RETURNEES: The Warhawks lost three of their four first-team all-conference picks last year, but they’re still plenty talented. The returning first-teamer, Bryce Hall, enters his senior season trying to duplicate or better a .451/.618/.681 monster of a season. Hall had seven doubles, four homers and a triple among 41 hits, drove in 44 runs, walked a team-high 32 times and had a team-best 28 stolen bases. He also had 45 1/3 innings on the mound, posting a 1.85 ERA with 49 strikeouts and just 14 walks. Terrific stuff.
Second-team outfielders Cade Nelson and Mason Merfeld are also back for at least the next two years. The sophomore, Nelson, finished with 32 hits, 26 RBI, 24 stolen bases and 44 runs scored while hitting .360/.544/.427. He also threw 17 2/3 innings with 22 strikeouts and a 1.98 ERA. Merfeld – a junior – hit .419/.554/.430 with 23 stolen bases and 35 runs scored. He had 23 1/3 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts and a 3.30 ERA.
OTHER JUNIORS: Tanner Dierking had plenty of experience on the mound, too, with 31 2/3 innings pitched, 43 Ks and a 3.54 ERA. When he wasn’t pitching, he was playing the hot corner and finished last season with a .391 on-base percentage and 27 RBI. Outfielder Austin Clendenen started all 34 games last season and a .440 OBP in 19 at bats.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Designated hitter Brock Manser had a nice season himself with a .450 OBP and drove in 31 runs during his freshman season. Outfielder Jeffrey Oakley appeared in 21 games and made five starts, and outfielder Luke Lane appeared in three contests.
FROSH: Second baseman Ben Crall had 13 appearances during his 8th grade summer, and Dominic Wadle got a chance to appear in seven games, scoring 10 runs.
FINAL WORD: They lost several really, really good, elite seniors. However, Southeast Warren is going to contend again for the Pride of Iowa championship with the return of Hall, Merfeld and Nelson leading the way. The Warhawks aren’t going away.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves – Last Year: 8-12 overall, 6-7 conference
Coach: Josh Lucken
KEY RETURNEES: Southwest Valley’s first-team All-POI outfielder Tyler Pearson is back for his senior season. Pearson had a solid .339/.435/.424 hitting line with five doubles among 20 hits and stole 11 bags. He also threw 18 innings, struck out nine and had a 3.89 ERA. Their other three all-conference choices have graduated.
OTHER SENIORS: Pearson is joined in the senior class by returning right fielder/pitcher Brendan Pearson, who started 14 total games and had 11 2/3 innings with a 3.60 ERA on the bump. Tristan Cline also saw time in a pair of games as a courtesy runner.
JUNIORS: Left fielder Kade Hutchings had a .426 on-base percentage thanks to 12 walks and six hits in 50 total bats. Dominic Nicholas was in nine games last year, mostly as a runner, and Gage Barton made 12 appearances as a runner himself.
SOPHOMORES: Brendan Knapp started all 20 games in the outfield, at second base or on the mound. He threw 11 1/3 innings and had a 1.85 ERA and hit .283/.411/.350 for his freshman campaign. Outfielder/designated hitter Blake Thomas made 19 starts and appeared in 20 games, and first baseman Dalton Calkins also had one appearance.
FINAL WORD: There haven’t been a lot of teams ravaged by graduation in the POI – both softball and baseball. Until now. Southwest Valley had five seniors that started every single game last season, and they might feel that a bit this year.
Wayne Falcons – Last Year: 11-12 overall, 4-9 conference
Coach: Jeff Whitehall
KEY RETURNEES: Second-team utility choice Bret Whitehall headlines this year’s Wayne team. Whitehall is the top-returning pitcher (31 IP, 3.84 ERA, 36 K) and the top-returning hitter (.281/.410/.359) for the Falcons this year.
OTHER SENIORS: Joining Whitehall in this senior group are a pair of regular starters from last season. Brady Langloss hit .314/.493/.432 with 18 stolen bases, moving around from first to third to catcher to left to right and even to pitcher. He had 10/13 innings during his junior season. Gunner Fogle appeared 11 times on the bump – 10 times as a reliever – and finished with 22 1/3 innings, 21 Ks and a 3.13 ERA. Fogle, who also played short, third and in left last year, had a .357 OBP and led the Falcons with 24 stolen bases.
JUNIORS: Left fielder/third baseman Jackson Cobb had a .288/.479/.404 line last year with 16 walks, 16 stolen bases and a co-team-best 21 runs scored. Grayson Spencer played a little in left and a little at first while also doing a little bit of pitching. Zayden Mitchell had a couple appearances at third base.
SOPHOMORES: R.C. Hicks started nearly every game last season in right or at DH and finished with a .410 OBP while Tyson Fogle did start every game at second base and drove in 10 runs. Paxton Davis, Ty Earls and Chad Kent combined to appear in six games as freshmen.
FINAL WORD: They had four regular seniors and two of them ate up a lot of their innings on the mound in 2019. This year’s senior class is also pretty good and should keep Wayne going this year.
CONCLUSION: It’s hard to see this thing ending up any different than last year, as Martensdale-St. Marys pretty much returns intact. The Blue Devils should be the heavy favorite in the POI, one of the top three or four teams in the state and a potential state champion.
Outside of the Blue Devils, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley look to be the class of the West Division while Southeast Warren is going to be very, very good against in the East.
Send any questions, comments and/or comments to dmartin@kmaland.com.