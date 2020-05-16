(KMAland) -- Day 61 of blogging with no sports. This is the 55th consecutive day and the 59th blog during this period.
The summer sports preview series continues today as we venture into the Rolling Valley Conference and take a gander at the softball side of things.
2020 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Ar-We-Va Rockets — Last Year: 9-12 overall, 5-9 conference
Coach: Mackenzie Kock
KEY RETURNEES: The Rockets have three returning all-conference picks, including first-team choice Leslie Luft and second-team picks Hannah Kraus and Jadeyn Smith. Luft — a senior — had a team-high 24 hits while hitting .316/.33/.395. Juniors Kraus and Smith generally make up the Ar-We-Va battery. Kraus had 18 hits and finished with a .273/.351/.348 hitting line while Smith hit .333/.406/.467. She also threw 116 2/3 innings, posted a 3.24 ERA and struck out 73.
OTHER SENIORS: Patrisha Wolterman appeared in two games last season and could see some time in the outfield this year.
OTHER JUNIORS: The other junior in their trio is third baseman Sara Schurke, who drove in 12 runs and finished her sophomore year with a .281/.431/.333 triple-slash line.
SOPHOMORES: Maci Ruch had a strong freshman season, hitting .254/.309/.333 and driving in 16 runs. She’s joined by outfielder Olivia Charlot and third baseman Sophia Jackson in the class.
FROSH: There were plenty of 8th graders receiving time last year, including a trio that started nearly every single game. Right fielder Jamie Hausman, shortstop Maggie Ragaller and second baseman Kora Obrecht were day-to-day regulars. Ragaller stood out with a .441 on-base percentage.
FINAL WORD: It all starts with the trio of all-conference standouts, who should lead the Rockets this summer. They also have a mix of other girls from other classes that are contributors and should make Ar-We-Va more than formidable this season.
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — Last Year: 4-19 overall, 1-13 conference
Coach: Paige Gaskill
KEY RETURNEES: This was a young team last season, and they will bring back their lone all-conference choice in sophomore Leah Cooper. Cooper hit .293/.376/.387 with two doubles, a triple and a home run among 22 total hits and added 13 stolen bases for the summer.
SENIORS: Their primary pitcher is Nicole Behrendt, who started 21 of their 23 games last season and threw 131 innings while striking out 58 batters. She also had a team-high 27 hits, 19 RBI and 20 stolen bases and finished with a .370/.465/.438 hitting line. Taylor Klein threw 1.1 innings, but she’s mostly known for her bat, as she posted a .410 OBP and 10 stolen bases last season. Marie Hanigan also had a strong OBP (.413) and went 17 for 17 in stolen base attempts.
JUNIORS: Kylie Petersen had a solid sophomore season with a .361/.425/.417 hitting line that included four doubles among 26 hits, 11 RBI and 17 runs scored. Alexia Miller was a regular starter, driving in 12 runs and posting a .397 OBP, and Zoe Reffitt made appearances in 16 games while making 28 at bats with a .389 OBP.
SOPHOMORES: Jaci Petersen had a strong freshman season of her own, hitting .345 with a team-high .472 on-base percentage. MaKenzie Dumbaugh was a regular starter, too, and finished the year with a .333/.368/.333 batting line while pitching six innings. Lizzy Shimerdia also saw some time in three games a season ago.
FROSH: There were some eighth graders that had some appearances, too, with Talia Burkhart being one of those. She was a regular starter and had a pretty solid performance in posting a .333/.462/.381 hitting line, including three doubles among 21 hits and drove in 12 runs. Kaylie Beam also appeared in one game during her 8th grade summer.
FINAL WORD: Not a single senior in sight last summer, which didn’t lend itself to many wins. However, they really proved they had several strong hitters up and down that lineup. The offense is in really good shape, and if they can find some improvements in run prevention, the Bulldogs could definitely start to turn things around.
CAM Cougars — Last Year: 9-16 overall, 7-7 conference
Coach: Larry Hunt
KEY RETURNEES: Two first-team and two second-team All-RVC choices are returning for the Cougars. It starts with first-team picks Jozie Lett and Taylor Bower. Bower — a junior left fielder — had a strong season with 28 total hits and a .329/.341/.400 batting line. Lett, a senior first baseman, smacked four doubles and three homers among 24 hits and posted a .324/.420/.500 batting line.
Sophomore Marissa Spieker also had a fine season in posting team-highs with 29 hits and 29 runs scored to go with a .349/.440/.410 batting line. Spieker also threw 22 innings, struck out 17 and had a 3.82 ERA. Another sophomore Helen Riker was also on the second team All-RVC after 135 1/3 innings, a 3.16 ERA and 138 strikeouts.
OTHER SENIORS: Grace Kauffman was a regular starter at shortstop for the Cougars, finishing the season with five doubles among 27 hits and posting a .333/.386/.395 triple-slash. Allison Spieker also played in nine games and started five. There may have been an injury, as she was a regular starter during her sophomore season and had a .348 OBP. She had two doubles and four hits in 11 at bats last summer.
OTHER JUNIORS: Molly Venteicher had a strong season as the regular right fielder for the Cougars during her sophomore year. She had .349/.442/.444 batting line with three doubles and a home run among 22 total hits.
SOPHOMORES: Along with Spieker and Riker, Maddy Holtz started 20 games and had 22 total hits while finishing with a .324/.387/.368 batting line. Maddy McKee and Mallory Behnken combined to play in eight games last season, too.
FROSH: Catcher Reese Snyder had 16 total hits, nine walks and a .387 on-base percentage during her 8th grad summer. Breanna Bower also appeared in four games and started three of them.
FINAL WORD: The Cougars have a lot coming back, and it’s all in the right spots — like, everywhere. After a solid season last year, CAM is more than ready to take a big step forward and could fight for one of the top spots in the league.
Coon Rapids Bayard Crusaders — Last Year: 11-16 overall, 9-5 conference
Coach: Darla Davis
KEY RETURNEES: Two Rolling Valley Conference all-league picks are returning for the Crusaders. Cora McAlister and Lexie Davis — seniors — were second-team choices last season. McAlister had a good year in the circle with a 3.95 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 115 1/3 innings. She also hit .276/.349/.355 with three doubles And a home run among 21 total hits. Davis, meanwhile, hit .295/.340/.341 with four doubles among a team-high 26 hits, scored 15 runs, and she threw 25 innings in the circle.
JUNIORS: Alaya Betts and Alexa Culbertson are also key returning regulars. Betts started 19 games and played in 20 while Culbertson was active in all 27 games and hit .286/.337/.325.
SOPHOMORES: This year’s sophomores had a lot of contributions last season. Alexis Kautzky posted a .342 OBP, drove in 10 runs and scored 14 times while Miranda Garcia had two triples and 14 total hits in 27 starts. Emma Hart was another key player in the class, posting a .320/.378/.347 line with 24 total hits at the plate and 28 innings (with a 3.75 ERA) in the circle. Morgen Hart (11 starts), Bridget Shirbroun (6 starts) and Hannah Wurzer (4 starts) all played various roles as freshmen, too.
FROSH: Lacie Davis, during her 8th grade summer, played in 15 games and made 12 starts and should see a vital role again this year.
FINAL WORD: They lost a big bat and a big presence behind the plate in first-team All-RVC Katelyn Winnett, but there is still a lot coming back. McAlister is one of the top pitchers in the league, Davis and Culbertson are key returning veterans at the plate and the sophomore class is going to provide a lot. They might take a step back offensively without Winnett, but they should be in good shape overall.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — Last Year: 13-15 overall, 9-5 conference
Coach: Ashton Koehlmoos
KEY RETURNEES: The Spartans have some studs returning, including two first-team All-RVC choices Macy Emgarten and Kami Waymire. Emgarten — a sophomore pitcher — struck out 186 and posted a 2.15 ERA in 159 1/3 innings last season. Waymire — a senior first baseman — smacked the ball all over the yard with a .395/.495/.568 batting line. She had a team-high 32 hits, which included five doubles and three homers and drove in a team-best 25 runs.
OHTER SENIORS: Outfielder Lexi Madsen is the other senior that figures to be on this year’s roster. She had a solid junior season, too, and drove in 13 runs for the Spartans.
JUNIORS: Shortstop Tatum Grubbs had a big season with a .292/.414/.389 batting line that included 15 runs, 15 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Center fielder Makaela Riley also made 21 starts on the season.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Emgarten isn’t alone in this class. Mollie Rasmussen had a great freshman campaign with a .318/.398/.400 hitting line, including seven doubles among 27 hits and 18 RBI. She also threw 18 innings and posted a 1.56 ERA. Catcher Ashley Hansen posted a .347 OBP in 22 starts, and Alisa Partridge played in the outfield in finishing with 10 RBI and 23 stolen bases. Kate Hansen is another that saw some time in six games, making one start.
FROSH: What an 8th grade summer for Shay Burmeister, who had a .323/.388/.355 line with 30 hits, a team-high 22 runs scored and also a team-high 25 stolen bases. What does she have planned for an encore? Quinn Grubbs made 16 starts, had three doubles, drove in 13 runs and posted a .344 OBP. Makenzie Riley also made 11 starts and stole 14 bags, and Abbie Poldberg saw time in four games.
FINAL WORD: They’re pretty loaded. You saw many of these girls star on one of the best basketball teams in the area this past winter, and we’re all hoping they get a shot to show us what they’ve got this summer. Emgarten is a great, great pitcher, and the offense around her is a year older and better. Watch for another big jump from this team.
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — Last Year: 6-20 overall, 4-10 conference
Coach: Kevin Schon
KEY RETURNEES: First-team All-RVC superstar senior Talia Schon is back for another crack at it. She had a huge season last year with a .620/.670/.975 hitting line that included 16 doubles and six triples among 49 total hits. She also drove in 15, scored 34 and stole 20 bags. In addition to leading things at the plate, she struck out 75 and posted a 3.86 ERA in 114 1/3 innings.
Junior outfielder Morgan Koehler was another that received end-of-the-year honors in taking second-team All-RVC. Koehler hit .270/.373/.432 with 25 total hits, scored 17 runs, stole 13 bags and also threw eight innings in the circle.
OTHER SENIORS: Hannah Whitver played in just one game last season, but she had a huge sophomore season. She hit .371/.460/.515 with 20 RBI and had eight doubles and two home runs. If she’s available, Glidden-Ralston is all the better for it.
OTHER JUNIORS: Gretchen Wallace had a big sophomore season of her own with a .388/.410/.388 line that included 31 hits and 13 RBI. Lexi Wiederien is another in the junior class that started three games and appeared in 16.
SOPHOMORES: Macy Snyder led the team with 21 RBI last year, finishing the season with five doubles and a .384/.464/.452 line. She also scored 12 runs. Kelsey Truitt appeared in five games and made one start, and Julia Bock played in one game.
FROSH: Vanessa Koehler was impactful as an 8th grader, finishing with a .288/.365/.318 batting line and 15 strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
FINAL WORD: They should be pretty salty, especially on the offensive side. If Whitver is available, that makes their lineup even deeper, and if they can improve on the run prevention that makes them even tougher to beat.
West Harrison Hawkeyes — Last Year: 25-4 overall, 14-0 conference
Coach: Scott Rife
KEY RETURNEES: The defending champs of the league bring back three first-team All-Rolling Valley Conference selections. Junior pitcher Emily McIntosh threw 180 innings, struck out 169 and had a 2.06 ERA, but she also bashed to the tune of a .490/.541/.653 line. She had 64 total bases, including 10 doubles and two home runs, and drove in 42 runs.
Junior infielder Haley Koch also had a strong year with 73 total bases, including six doubles, nine triples and a home run, and drove in a team-best 43 RBI while hitting .460/.500/.730. Her 26 stolen bases were also among the top numbers on the team. And senior outfielder Chloe Gilgen finished with a .414/.510/.494 batting line, 43 total bases, 31 runs scored and 22 stolen bases.
OTHER SENIORS: Sabrina Rife is another key returning senior that hit .309 with 39 total bases, including eight doubles and a triple among 29 hits, while scoring 25 runs during her junior year.
OTHER JUNIORS: Katie Gore had a solid season of her own with a .345 on-base percentage, and Haleigh Rife was a key batter down the lineup that also had four doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 RBI. This lineup is REALLY deep.
SOPHOMORES: In the sophomore class, Zoe Etter was a key runner for the Hawkeyes last year, playing in 12 games and scoring 14 runs. Kali Peasley made 13 starts and had 12 hits, and Rachael Olson played in a pair of games.
FROSH: Both Mia Johnson and Desiree Smith saw time in one game each last year in their 8th grade summers.
FINAL WORD: The best pitcher in the conference, the best lineup in the conference and the experience of having won the RVC last year with a perfect 14-0 mark. That sounds like the makings of another special season for the Hawkeyes. While they did lose some key pieces, they were plenty deep and should be just fine in filling those holes this year.
Woodbine Tigers — Last Year: 11-13 overall, 7-7 conference
Coach: Greg Kolpin
KEY RETURNEES: Two of their three All-RVC picks are gone, but the returning exception is Amanda Foster, who is one of the top players in the conference. The outstanding junior infielder hit .455/.558/.519 with 40 total bases, 35 total hits, 44 runs scored, 17 RBI and 42 stolen bases. She is outstanding.
SENIORS: Alex Niedermyer might be the only senior on the roster this summer. She hit .268/.376/.324 as a junior and finished with four doubles, 13 RBI and 15 runs scored.
OTHER JUNIORS: Amanda Heitman is a key player on the roster, posting a .298/.340/.362 hitting line last season. She also struck out 18 batters in 21 2/3 innings pitched. Jordan Butrick posted a .385 OBP, drove in 13 and scored 15 times. Shannon Hopkins is also a regular with a .373 OBP last season, and Alexa Steinkuehler drove in 10 runs in 23 starts. Jamie Plowman had 14 hits in 17 games played, finishing with a .341/.471/.366 hitting line, and Ana Vazquez was on-base 38% of her plate appearances last year.
SOPHOMORES: Sam Anderson was the only sophomore that played last season for the Tigers, as she appeared and started two games.
FROSH: Pitcher Sierra Lantz threw 112 1/3 innings and struck out 34 batters last season for Woodbine as an 8th grader. Her classmate Josie Niedermyer also appeared in one game last summer.
FINAL WORD: Amanda Foster is going to crush all summer long, but there are two key players that will need to be replaced with the graduations of Jayde Clark and Brianna Baker. Sierra Lantz and Amanda Heitman will be pretty key in the circle if the Tigers are to duplicate what they did last year.
CONCLUSION: West Harrison brings back a lot of standouts from a team that went 14-0 in the league last year. They are the prohibitive favorite to win the RVC again this season. That said, Exira/EHK is coming, Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Glidden-Ralston should be salty and I don’t see a single gimme in the conference at this point.
But again, West Harrison is the top of the league until proven otherwise.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.