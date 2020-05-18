(KMAland) -- Day 63 of blogging with no sports. This is the 57th consecutive blog and the 61st blog during this period.
The Last Dance came to a finish last night. If you don’t know about The Last Dance, then you’ve been completely lost over the past five weeks. You probably know about The Last Dance.
I don’t think you’re going to find a single bad review on this thing. There might be a few little criticisms, like the one from the greatest documentarian of all-time Ken Burns, who felt the fact Michael Jordan’s production company produced it is a major conflict of interest. I think that point is agreeable, but I don’t think anyone that likes entertainment really cares. I get where Burns is coming from, though.
Today, I’m writing about a different subject. Kind of. College basketball insider dude Jeff Goodman tweeted a simple question: “If there was another 10-episode bio series on another sports figure, who would you choose?”
In a question like this, there are no wrong answers. There are simply YOUR answers. Some answers are worse than others. Like, somebody said Dale Earnhardt. A racing documentary sounds terrible. Another said Derek Jeter. And that simply sounds like the most boring documentary of all-time. Jeter is just a really boring person. It’s a fact. Some said Mike Tyson. I would watch that.
Regardless, here are my top five answers to this question:
5. Tiger Woods – Tiger Woods was the most answered athlete in Goodman’s mentions. A lot of those answering probably really enjoy the hobby called golf. They sit back in their cargo shorts, recline their flush leather chairs and get scintillated by people in long pleated pants swinging clubs and hitting a stationary ball. But Tiger Woods’ golf game has very little to do with why I would want to watch a documentary about him.
You all know the reasons why Tiger is interesting. He grew up as a prodigy, his father was demanding, he married a super model, he did bad things to that marriage, he had serious physical injuries and all the while he turned into one of the greatest athletes in the history of the world. The rise, the fall, the comeback. It would be scintillating stuff, even if we’ve all lived it.
4. Kobe Bryant – This would be a tough one to watch, but it would be so interesting to watch. From growing up and growing his game in Italy, to his upbringing in Philadelphia, to getting drafted by the Lakers, to winning three championships, to the feud with Shaq, to the rape allegations, to two more championships to the 60 points in his final game and on and on. There’s a lot of material here.
The thing that I would want to see the most, though, is his change in lifestyle and maturity as a person and player. It seems like it happened when he changed from 8 to 24. Those were two different players, and those were two different people. There was a large portion of people that absolutely hated No. 8, and that carried over some into No. 24. Viewed now, though, I think a lot of people have admiration for Kobe and how he went about things in his basketball career. Of course, he was also a lot like Jordan in his demanding ways and treatment of his teammates. He just played in a different time, and I don’t think there was much love for it then. Maybe, maybe not.
3. George Brett – George probably isn’t going to make a lot of lists across the nation. He might make a lot of lists in the Midwest, though. Brett was a superstar during a 21-year professional baseball career, and he spent every single one of those years with the Kansas City Royals.
There are many reasons I would find a 10-part story on Brett’s life and career interesting. His father was as demanding as they come. More demanding than Tiger’s father. If George had four hits, his dad wanted to know why he didn’t have five. If Brett made an array of dazzling defensive plays, he would want to know why he didn’t make that other play. Why didn’t he take an extra base on that hit to the gap? Why didn’t he hit that ball down the middle over the fence?
That demanding style led to one of the greatest hitters in baseball history. The only player to win batting titles in three different decades. Nobody is ever going to do that again. Brett’s career mirrored his upbringing, too. When he had three hits in a game, he wasn’t satisfied. He was back at it the next day trying to get four hits.
Brett had greatness in the regular season and in the postseason. He had a career .337/.397/.627 hitting line in 43 postseason games. The last of those postseason contests saw him finish with four hits in an 11-0 Game 7 World Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Oh, and there’s the hemorrhoids, too. Any documentary with hemorrhoids is sure to be a hit.
2. 1990s Huskers – This isn’t a sports figure, of course, but it’s high time that ESPN’s documentary series took a look into one of the most dominant eras in college football history. This didn’t happen in talent-rich South Beach or in other areas where talent is in abundance like the Southeast or southern California. It happened in flippin’ Nebraska.
Tom Osborne took over a masterpiece that was originally built by Bob Devaney, and he had it humming along from 1973 through the early 90s. However, there were many evolutions and changes in philosophy during that time – none bigger than when they sped up their defensive recruiting in the 90s. And of course, recruiting Tommie Frazier was pretty neat.
It all came together in 1995 with the most dominant team in the history of college football. They beat four top 10 teams between October 21st and January 2nd that season by 24, 23, 38 and 38. There will be some stories that some Husker fans won’t want to see, and I’m guessing they’re also stories Osborne and members of the team don’t want to tell. But it would make for compelling TV if they would. How did a university in the middle of a cornfield turn into one of college football’s bluebloods and build the greatest team of all-time? I want 10 parts on that, stat.
1. Jerry Tarkanian – Kobe, George and the 90s Huskers were mostly for me. This is for all of you. Tarkanian is arguably the greatest college basketball coach in history, and a lot of you might be smirking with the thought that The Shark did it all by cheating. But you’re wrong. You’re so dead wrong, and we need 10 parts to explain why you’re dead wrong.
Tarkanian spoke out against the NCAA, and he coached at schools that the NCAA wanted to make examples of. Schools that didn’t really impact their bottom line. Long Beach State, UNLV and Fresno State…stop when you come across a blueblood. Yet, he won big at every single stop (and was a highly successful junior college coach before it). Tark, in his 30-year career in Division I coaching, had at least 20 wins 28 times.
The NCAA was up in his crap so much that I believe people see him as someone that constantly ran afoul of college basketball’s rules and regulations. There were certainly some rules that were broken. For instance, UNLV had multiple players suspended for making long-distance phone calls from their hotel on the road. Calls that cost a whole $6 at times! You just can’t let stuff like that slide.
There was also the time that a student manager gave one of Tark’s players a ride to practice. They definitely needed to be suspended for such transgressions. The NCAA lied, cheated, stole and even tried to tell the world that due process is not something their cases have to follow.
The suits launched many investigations into Tarkanian’s programs over the years and time and time again failed to find serious violations. Meanwhile, UCLA and other bluebloods were buying players and went largely untouched. In the end, Tarkanian won a court battle with the NCAA, getting $2.5 million in a settlement, but he lost his career to those pukes. We need that story to be told. People need to know Tarkanian was simply a GREAT coach, an amazing pioneer and a constant target of the NCAA merely because he dared to fight back against a corrupt organization.
That’s my list. What’s yours?
