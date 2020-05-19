(KMAland) -- Day 64 of blogging with no sports. This is the 58th consecutive blog and the 62nd blog during this period.
The summer sports preview series continues today with a look at the Rolling Valley baseball conference.
PREVIOUS SUMMER PREVIEW LINKS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball Preview
Corner Conference Softball Preview
Corner Conference Baseball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Softball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Baseball Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Softball Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Softball Preview
2020 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Ar-We-Va Rockets – Last Year: 11-7 overall, 8-5 conference
Coach: Austin Stoelk
KEY RETURNEES: The Rockets lost their first-team All-RVC catcher Drew Schurke, but they will bring back a second-team pick in sophomore Will Ragaller. Ragaller had a strong freshman summer with a .389/.547/.444 batting line. That .547 OBP was buoyed by 21 hits, 12 walks and eight HBP. He was all over the bases, swiped 15 of them and was one of three on the team to score 20 runs. Ragaller also threw 29 1/3 innings, struck out 39 and had a 2.86 ERA.
SENIORS: Dalton Ehlers figures to be the only senior on the roster this season. The Senior Sunday honoree from a few weeks back had a .357 on-base percentage and drove in 12 runs during his junior year.
JUNIORS: It also appears they might have just one junior on the roster, too. Luke Smith played in 15 of their 18 games and started 14 of those games.
SOPHOMORES: This is where they will likely get most of their production. Along with Ragaller, Cooper Kock and Damon Ehlers played and started in nearly every game. Kock led the team in triples, drove in 10 runs and threw 12 innings with a 4.08 ERA. Ehlers drove in 10 runs and scored 11 times. Braeden Kirsch and Conner Kirsch are two other sophomores that saw action as freshmen, combining to play in 21 games.
FINAL WORD: As is the case with many of their other sports, the Rockets are working on replacing a terrific senior class. They only bring back two players that saw varsity time on the mound, but the sophomore class is pretty talented. They might be able to mitigate any difficulty replacing those great seniors.
Boyer Valley Bulldogs – Last Year: 4-17 overall, 1-13 conference
Coach: TBD
KEY RETURNEES: Their only all-conference choice last year was infielder Conlan Peterson, but he has graduated and moved on. There were three other seniors, including two pretty regular starters that will have to be replaced.
SENIORS: Four of their six returning seniors were regular starters for them. Kyle Hast was the top hitter among that group while Lucas Berens (.350 OBP) and Dylan Berens were also everyday starters. Hast also threw a bit (6.2 innings). Hunter Soma started every game, too, leading the team in walks (12) and stolen bases (13) and was on base at a .425 clip. He was also the team’s most-used pitcher, throwing 49 2/3 innings with 40 strikeouts. Sam Lantz started six games while Aaron Hanson played in 11 and started two.
JUNIORS: Jesse Soma was an active regular, too, appearing in 18 games and starting 16. He made a lot of his appearances on the slab, throwing 21 2/3 innings and striking out 25. Clay Roberts played in 14 games, and Eli Garside appeared in five.
SOPHOMORES: Jaiden TenEyck and Adam Puck both had strong seasons last year as freshmen. TenEyck led the team in doubles and a .431 on-base percentage and pitched a tiny bit (1 inning). Puck threw 2 2/3 innings and was one of seven players on the team with double-digit hits. Trevor Malone also started four games and appeared in 13 for the Bulldogs. He also did some pitching with 4 1/3 innings and a 3.23 ERA.
FROSH: Ethan Hanigan was the lone 8th grader to see time last year, appearing in 14 games and making six starts.
FINAL WORD: Boyer Valley had their struggles last season, and they had several seniors that were everyday regulars. However, this year’s senior class is even bigger, and the sophomore class has a number of solid, standout contributors. I think they will definitely be improved this summer.
CAM Cougars – Last Year: 24-6 overall, 12-2 conference
Coach: Dan Daugherty
KEY RETURNEES: One of the most successful RVC programs of the last several years brings back another strong core with three all-conference players leading the way. Sophomore Lane Spieker had a huge freshman season on his way to a first team honor, finishing with a .422/.559/.663 batting line that included eight doubles and four home runs among 35 hits and team-highs with 19 steals and 37 runs scored. Spieker also threw 19 2/3 innings, struck out 25 and had a 3.56 ERA.
Second-team choices Kolby Nelson – a senior – and Colby Rich – a sophomore – are also returning for the Cougars. Nelson hit .345/.424/.382 with 19 RBI, 27 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. Nelson tossed 24 1/3 innings, struck out 26 and had a 4.32 ERA. Rich, meanwhile, put together a strong .341/.411/.527 year with a team-high 10 doubles, two triples and a home run while driving in 28 runs. Rich put in 19 2/3 innings on the mound, struck out 22 and posted a 4.27 ERA.
SENIORS: Jacob Holste and Ben Tibken are also returning for their senior seasons after great junior campaigns. Holste hit .316/.443/.333 with 15 stolen bases and threw 11 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts and a 1.20 ERA. Tibken went .307/.411/.427 at the plate with nine doubles and 21 RBI. Nate Hensley and Mason Chester also saw some action last year during their junior seasons.
JUNIORS: Both Ethan Arp and Connor McKee were regular participants last season, too. Arp appeared in 24 games and made four starts while McKee appeared in 27 games and ranked second on the team with 30 runs and stole 12 bags.
SOPHOMORES: Joining Spieker and Rich in a strong sophomore class are Cade Ticknor and Joe Kauffman. Ticknor threw 32 1/3 innings, struck out 41 and posted a 1.93 ERA. He also had a .409 OBP at the plate. Kauffman had 21 strikeouts and a 1.95 ERA in 14 1/3 innings. Ethan Follmann (9 games) and Reese Ogelsbee (4 games) combined to appear in 13 games.
FINAL WORD: Oh, they’re going to be good again. They lost a big bat in the middle of their lineup among four total seniors that started nearly every game. However, they just continue to bring back and rebuild talent. No doubt, CAM will be among the top teams in the league.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders – Last Year: 29-5 overall, 14-0 conference
Coach: John Waddle
KEY RETURNEES: The defending champs and a state qualifier return three all-conference choices from last year. That’s led by first-team pick and junior Quentin Culbertson, who made all kinds of contributions. He threw 51 1/3 innings, posted a 1.91 ERA and struck out 44 and hit .292/.426/.326 with 23 RBI at the plate.
Second-team choice and junior Aaron McAlister had 17 extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 26 walks and 27 runs scored while finishing with a .455 on-base percentage. Senior Peyton Clipperton was also a second-team All-RVC pick, leading the Crusaders with 29 stolen bases and 35 runs scored while hitting .288/.411/.365. He also threw eight innings on the bump.
OTHER SENIORS: Kade Schlepp certainly put up some all-conference type numbers. He threw 61 innings, struck out 57 and posted a terrific 1.38 ERA while getting the ball in some of the biggest games. He also hit .271/.437/.333 with 22 walks, 32 runs scored and 17 RBI. Jalen Rosenbeck was another regular starter, driving in 21 runs and hitting .288/.410/.400. Samuel Shirbroun is another senior that saw time in two games last year.
OTHER JUNIORS: Joining Culbertson and McAlister in the class is Josue Ramirez, who led the team with a ridiculous 18 hit by pitches. Lean into one, big man. He also did plenty of hitting with a .280/.481/.347 triple-slash and threw 16 1/3 innings.
SOPHOMORES: Sam Obert appeared in 33 games and started 31, Easton Hays hit .318 in 22 at bats and scored 28 runs, Preton McAlister threw 13 1/3 innings with a 4.20 ERA and drove in 10 runs while playing in 27 contests and Tanner Oswald scored 18 runs in 26 games played last season.
FROSH: Jacob Estrada and Lance Clayburg both played in at least seven games last season. Estrada even got an inning of work on the mound.
FINAL WORD: They had three seniors that regularly started for them last season, but there’s still plenty coming back. More than anything, they’ve got a really deep pitching staff, and if they can throw Schlepp and Culbertson out there at some of the top teams in the league it’s going to make life very difficult for opponents.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans – Last Year: 10-12 overall, 4-9 conference
Coach: Tom Petersen
KEY RETURNEES: The Spartans had a really good senior class last year, and they had three of them that were named to an all-conference team. Despite no returning players that received an all-conference nod, Exira/EHK does have plenty of contributors returning.
SENIORS: Ethan Andersen was the only junior last season, and that would potentially make him the only senior this year. He played in just one game during his junior summer.
JUNIORS: Tyler Petersen leads the charge here after hitting .367/.459/.467 with six doubles, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored. He also threw 37 1/3 innings on the mound, struck out 36 and posted a 2.44 ERA. He will be the ace of this year’s staff. Hunter Andersen is also back after playing in 22 games last season. Many of those came on the mound, as he threw 20 2/3 innings with a 2.37 ERA and struck out 26 against just eight walks. Wyatt Fahn also saw some time last season with eight starts and 13 total games played.
SOPHOMORES: Dane Paulsen is the headliner in this class. He hit .321/.455/.377 with three doubles during his freshman season. He also got a little bit of a time on the bump, and that will certainly go up this year. Both Aiden Potts (8 games played) and Tyler Kingery (5 GP) got some PT last year, too.
FROSH: Trey Petersen started right off the bat, appearing in and starting 22 times and scoring 11 runs as an 8th grader. Derek Kommes played in 10 games, started two and scored three runs, and Gavin Bengard played in a pair of games, as well.
FINAL WORD: Exira/EHK lost a really strong senior group that gave them a lot of offensive production and a lot of innings on the mound. That said, the replacements are in place and ready to go. New coach Tom Petersen also knows a thing or two about winning.
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats – Last Year: 2-15 overall, 1-13 conference
Coach: Cole Corson
KEY RETURNEES: First-team outfielder/pitcher Grant Borkowski is back for the Wildcats. He hit .500/.531/.667 in 11 recorded games on QuikStats. He also threw 21 2/3 innings, posted a 2.26 ERA and had 35 strikeouts in a strong all around season for the ‘Cats.
OTHER SENIORS: Jared Free walked a team-high 14 times and posted a .444 on-base percentage at the plate. He also ranked second on the team with 18 1/3 innings pitched and struck out 15. Ethan Determan started in nine games and posted a .381 on-base percentage.
JUNIORS: Karter Kennebeck was a regular for Glidden-Ralston last year during his sophomore season, appearing in and starting in 11 games.
SOPHOMORES: Caden Smith and Caden Wenck were both regular everyday players last season as sophomores. Smith had a .389 on-base percentage and threw four innings. Meanwhile, Tyler Brant saw action in five games during his sophomore campaign.
FROSH: Jackson Sklenar and John Whitver combined to start 21 games last year while Holden Hein appeared in four and threw 5 1/3 innings. Andrew Bennett is another then-8th grader that made a varsity appearance.
FINAL WORD: Only two seniors were on last year’s team, so Glidden-Ralston returns a lot of experience. Borkowski had such a huge season a year ago, and there are several other candidates to join him in that this year. I think they’ll definitely be improved.
West Harrison Hawkeyes – Last Year: 16-8 overall, 7-7 conference
Coach: Tony Nunez
KEY RETURNEES: Seniors Tyler Melby and Nick Rife were both first-team All-RVC last season, and you can see why with a look at the numbers. Melby hit .414/.537/.557 with team-highs of 31 RBI and 33 runs. He also stole 20 bases and threw 47 2/3 innings with 58 strikeouts against just 17 walks. Rife, meanwhile, hit .373/.467/.467 with 20 runs scored, 16 RBI and 17 stolen bases.
Second-team choice Grant Gilgen is back for his junior season, and he was picked as an All-RVC pitcher. Gilgen threw 48 1/3 innings, struck out 45 and posted a 1.16 ERA. He also hit .342/.460/.367 with 28 runs scored and a team-best 24 stolen bases.
OTHER SENIORS: Nick Clark had a big season with seven extra-base hits, 25 RBI, 18 runs scored and 19 BB+HBP to highlight a .310/.456/.451 batting line. He also struck out 16 in 11 innings pitched. Cody Radil hit .279/.390/.279 with 13 RBI, and Colby Neill drove in 15 while hitting .275 with a .425 OBP. Neill even threw 16 innings and struck out 13. Two other seniors – John Chlupacek and Tyler Deppe – appeared in one game each.
OTHER JUNIORS: Gilgen is joined by Hunter Hansen and Chantz Cleaver as guys returning that started in double-digit games. Both Hansen and Cleaver, who had a .444 OBP, started 11 games each. Breken Pavlik also appeared in two games and started one.
SOPHOMORES: Gabe Gilgen was the lone freshman that played last season, and he was a pretty regular starter, too. Gilgen started 15 games and hit .319/.389/.340 for the season.
FROSH: What an 8th grade debut for Mason King. Without even stepping foot in a high school classroom, King was a pretty dominant player, hitting .385/.523/.431 with 17 RBI, 25 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. He also threw 12 innings and struck out nine. Walker Rife appeared in 16 games, Sage Evans had a .419 OBP in 10 starts and Brady Melby and Koleson Evans combined to play in 11 varsity games.
FINAL WORD: Well, I think the future is definitely bright with the Hawkeyes, regardless of if this season happens or not. However, they really, really want this season to happen. Their senior class is outstanding, and when you combine that with the young talent on the roster, they would definitely be in the mix as one of the best teams in the RVC.
Woodbine Tigers – Last Year: 17-7 overall, 8-6 conference
Coach: Jason Bendgen
KEY RETURNEES: Three of the four All-Rolling Valley Conference picks from Woodbine were seniors last year. The exception is first-team infielder Layne Pryor, who returns for a junior season after hitting .400/.530/.612 at the plate. Pryor had nine extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 23 BB+HBP. He also threw 42 2/3 innings with 65 strikeouts and a 3.12 ERA.
SENIORS: Brock Leaders was the only junior on last year’s roster, and he played in six games and started two.
OTHER JUNIORS: Caleb Wakehouse and Erik Gau were both regular starters in last year’s sophomore class. Wakehouse had a .361 on-base percentage, scored 14 runs and drove in eight. Kael Smith also played in two games and made one start last summer.
SOPHOMORES: Both Cory Bantam and Cody Brunow were major contributors during their freshman seasons. Bantam had a team-high 11 extra-base hits and drove in 23 runs while hitting .370/.463/.589. He also threw 31 2/3 innings, struck out 40 and posted a 1.55 ERA. Brunow, meanwhile, had 11 hits and eight RBI and threw 5 1/3 innings.
FROSH: Cameron Kline hit .286 last season, appearing in seven games and starting three as an 8th grader. Darin Ellison also appeared in one varsity game last year.
FINAL WORD: They are in really good shape atop the rotation with Pryor and Bantam providing a terrific 1-2 punch for the next two seasons. They will have to replace plenty of offense lost, and they aren’t nearly as deep in the rotation as last year. However, the Tigers are going to be a really tough beat each and every night out.
CONCLUSION: Coon Rapids-Bayard was a perfect 14-0 in the RVC last season, and they will be the favorite until someone proves otherwise. In my humble opinion, the teams that could contend with CRB include – but are not limited to – CAM, West Harrison and Woodbine.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.