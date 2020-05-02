(KMAland) -- Day 47 of blogging with non sports. This is the 45th blog during the period and 41st consecutive day with a blog.
The summer preview series is well underway. Today, we take a look at a Corner Conference softball league that didn’t have many seniors in it a year ago. Before the preview, here are your links from previous previews.
East Mills Wolverines — Last Year: 1-15 overall, 0-8 conference
Coach: Blair Holman
Top returnees: Senior Alex Knop was one of two second-team all-conference picks last year for the Wolverines, and she returns to the fold. During her junior year, she hit .340/.421/.511 with a team-high 15 RBI.
Seniors: The only other potential senior on the East Mills roster is Lexi Ungry, who started all 16 games last season for the Wolverines, finishing the year with a pair of extra-base hits and four RBI.
Juniors: Cheyenne Roberson was a regular starter last season for the Wolverines, finishing the year with a .348 on-base percentage. Fellow junior Rachel Drake could also be on this year’s roster, as she played in one game last year.
Sophomores/Freshmen: I’ll combine these two classes, but it’s clear a lot of the lineup will come from the frosh. Miah Urban showed us a sign of things to come for the entire 2019-20 year, as she had 15 hits, scored 15 runs, walked 10 times and stole a team-high 19 bags while hitting .326/.466/.457. Emily Williams was another regular starter with 10 hits, 12 runs scored and six RBI during her 8th grade summer. Yet another regular starter in the class is Dayann McGrew, who was a starting player in all 16 games last season.
Elsewhere, Aspen Crouse, December McGrew, Kobe Viner and Emileigh Bainter combined to play in 49 total games. Sophomore Taryn Mount also played in one game last summer.
Final word: East Mills lost three seniors from last year’s team, and with that graduation went their pitcher Kassidy Croghan, who threw every last inning in 2019. Who will be the pitcher this year? That’s the biggest question mark entering the season for a team that was very, very young a year ago.
Fremont-Mills Knights — Last Year: 11-15 overall, 6-2 conference
Coach: Kyle Fichter
Top returnees: There is a great group of returnees, and it probably starts with returning Corner Conference Pitcher of the Year and All-Conference Elite Selection Kendall Reed, who is committed to College of Saint Mary. Reed had 110 strikeouts and a 4.67 ERA over 93 innings pitched last season. She also hit .291/.385/.342 at the plate. Her battery mate and junior Addi Meese is also returning after a first-team all-conference nod last year. Meese had 13 doubles, 30 RBI and hit .316/.365/.481 during her sophomore summer.
Junior infielder Tori Kilpatrick also had a big year that led to a first-team all-conference pick. Kilpatrick hit .370/.446/.407 last season, finishing the year with 30 hits, 26 runs, 11 RBI and nine stolen bases. Two others were second-team honorees in sophomore infielder Malea Moore and senior outfielder Liz Bartles. Moore had 12 hits, 10 RBI, 11 walks and 11 stolen bases during her freshman campaign, and Bartles finished with 13 hits, 10 RBI, 15 walks and 10 steals. Moore also tossed 39 innings and had 16 strikeouts.
Juniors: This class has three other regular starters from last year’s team, including No. 3 pitcher Taylor Morgan, who had 27 2/3 innings pitched and 20 strikeouts. When she wasn’t pitching, she was a regular on the middle infield and had 14 hits, 14 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Chloe Johnson usually started in the outfield and had 10 hits, 12 runs and nine swipes, and Kennedy Lamkins was a right fielder or designated hitter most of the time last year, finishing the year with 14 hits on the season.
Sophomores: Chloe Rusten is another name to watch this year, as she played in five games last season.
Final word: The Knights shared the regular season championship last year, and they return all but two players. They also bring back all five of their all-conference players, and they have the league’s best pitcher-catcher combination. That usually leads to good things, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see F-M touting another Corner title when it’s all said and done.
Griswold Tigers — Last Year: 7-13 overall, 4-4 conference
Coach: Jody Rossell
Top returnees: Griswold was very young last season, and they will have two first-team and two-second team choices returning this summer. It begins with a pair of Elite Selections in sophomore Anna Kelley and senior Kacey Danker. Kelley hit .364/.417/.455 and had 24 hits and 11 RBI for the season. Meanwhile, Danker pounded out 12 hits, drove in six and stole six bases during her junior season.
On the second team last year was sophomore Brenna Rossell and junior Haylee Pennock. Rossell threw 101 2/3 innings, posted a 3.65 ERA and had 100 strikeouts for the season. Pennock threw the other 23 1/3 innings and finished with 21 strikeouts. Pennock had a big year at the plate, too, with a .379/.486/.466 line that included a team-high in RBI (14) and stolen bases (12). Rossell added a .298/.375/.368 triple-slash.
Juniors: Jenna Reynolds was a regular starter at shortstop last season for the Tigers. She finished the year with seven hits and six stolen bases. Fellow junior McKenna Carlton had an additional four starts last year.
Sophomores: Along with Kelley and Rossell, Jordyn Main and Lydia Greiman were regular starters in the Tigers lineup. Main played in center and at short, finishing with 13 hits, 13 runs scored and nine stolen bases, and Greiman — who played second — had 13 hits and 10 walks to tout a .371 on-base percentage. Another sophomore Grace Cook appeared in 14 games as a courtesy runner, stole seven bags and scored eight runs.
Freshmen: Makenna Askeland, Erynn Peterson and McKenna Wiechman were all regular starters as 8th graders last summer. The third baseman Askeland led the group with 10 hits and drove in nine runs, Wiechman started behind the plate and had eight hits, 16 walks and eight runs scored and Peterson started 11 games in center and scored 11 runs. Maddy Main is another that saw action in seven games, scoring three runs and stealing two bases last season.
Final word: Not a single senior on last year’s roster, so it’s very likely you will see an improved Griswold team. And there really is some burgeoning talent in that sophomore and junior class that could be looking at big summers. If the roster remains intact, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Tigers contend for the Corner crown.
Sidney Cowboys — Last Year: 13-10 overall, 6-2 conference
Coach: Kent Larsen
Top returnees: Two Elite Selection first-teamers are coming back for Sidney in junior catcher Jolie Sheldon and senior infielder/pitcher Olivia Larsen. Larsen was our Corner Conference Offensive Player of the Year last season, as she put together a .419/.488/.622 line that included a team-high 31 hits. She had five doubles, two triples, two homers, 13 RBI and stole 24 bases. She was also one of the toughest players in the league to strikeout, as she had just four Ks. She also threw 65 2/3 innings, struck out 27 and had a 4.48 ERA in the circle.
Sheldon was terrific behind the plate last year, finishing the season with a .329/.382/.378 offensive triple-slash. Her 27 hits ranked second on the team while her 17 RBI tied for the team lead. She also stole 16 bases on 17 tries.
The other player with 17 RBI last season was sophomore second-team outfielder Faith Brumbaugh, who ended up with a solid .333/.377/.375 line. She also had 18 stolen bases. Senior Sidnie Baier was a second-team pick last season, too, and had 16 hits and 12 RBI. She also threw two innings and could be asked for more of the this year.
Senior Danica Laumann and sophomore Makenna Laumann were also honorable mention choices last year. Makenna had three innings in the circle and ended up with eight hits, 11 walks and 13 runs scored. The older Laumann — Danica — hit .271/..368/.339 with 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Seniors: Both Presley Brumbaugh and Myrna Rodriguez were regular starters last season for Coach Larsen. Brumbaugh usually played in left and had eight hits for the season while Rodriguez was usually the starting first baseman in finishing with a nice .268/.423/.304 line.
Sophomores/Freshmen: Harley Spurlock saw time in 22 games and started 10 of them while Madison Kingery had 18 appearances and made six starts. You could also see plenty of contributions from the freshmen class with Mia Foster, Aunika Hayes, Emily Hutt, Lily Konsolver and Kaden Payne combining to play in 36 games last year.
Final word: The defending co-Corner Conference champions should be right in the mix this year again. They did lose Camryn McClintock, and that’s not going to be easy to replace because it allowed for a nice combination with Larsen in the circle. It’ll be interesting to see if someone else can step up and fill that kind of role, but I think Sidney will be in good shape when it comes to scoring plenty of runs.
Stanton/Essex Viqueens — Last Year: 12-11 overall, 4-4 conference
Coach: Brandy McFarland & Lacey Stephens
Top returnees: Two first-team, three second-team and an honorable mention choice from last year’s All-Corner teams are coming back. Ali Silvius — a junior utility player — was an Elite Selection following a splendid summer that saw her hit .410/.452/.436 with 23 stolen bases and 24 runs scored. She was also one of three pitchers with at least 23 innings thrown last year. Junior Sami York also earned a first-team nod with a .345/.429/.564 line that came behind seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI.
Senior catcher Devin Isaacson hit .246/.338/.338 and was the co-team leader with 12 RBI during her junior season. Junior Kaitlyn Bruce was a utility player with nine hits and 12 RBI at the plate and a team-high 70 innings pitched. She had a 4.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts last summer. Freshman Marleigh Johnson also had a nice year moving around the infield with a .305/.388/.305 line. She had 18 hits and 18 runs scored for the season. All three picked up second-team all-conference honors.
Finally, junior Brooklyn Adams made 17 starts at shortstop last season, had 17 hits, stole 14 bases and put together a .333/.404/.373 line for the summer. Frankly, she could have just as easily made a first or second team all-conference. However, she received honorable mention.
Seniors: Kami Tibben used her significant quickness and speed in starting 20 games in center last year. Also, Madalyn Johnson had four starts to her name.
Juniors: Elise Dailey threw 55 2/3 innings, posting a 4.90 ERA and finishing with 27 strikeouts last year. She also had eight hits, including three doubles, at the plate. Hope Ogletree started all 23 games, had 11 hits, scored 10 runs and stole 13 bases for yet another key member of this loaded junior class.
Freshmen: As you might expect, Stanton/Essex will have some contributions from this class, too. Jenna Stephens started 11 games and had 10 hits, finishing with a solid .323/.417/.323 line a year ago. Olivia Baker, Abby Burke, Brianne Johnson and Brooklyn Silva also combined to appear in 20 games as 8th graders.
Final word: They’re loaded. That is for sure. They are going to hit up and down the lineup, and several girls will contend for the OPOTY in the conference. They have a nice trio of pitchers with several years of experience, and that should more than help as they take a run at the league.
CONCLUSION: There are only five teams in the league, and I think four of them are using “conference champions” as a goal this summer. There is simply A LOT of returning talent, including its top nine hitters and nine of the 11 pitchers that pitched in 2019.
With Fremont-Mills and Sidney sharing last year’s title, it’s hard to bet against one of those teams — or both — winning the league again this season. However, Griswold and Stanton/Essex are hardly going to be pushovers. East Mills is a mystery with Croghan gone, so we will just have to see what they look like when we find out who is pitching.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.