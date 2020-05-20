(KMAland) -- Day 65 of blogging with no sports. This is the 59th consecutive blog and the 63rd blog during this period.
Before I dive into some weird things that I’ve been reading into, I have a couple notes:
1 – Today on Upon Further Review, I’m beginning a series of interviews focusing on those with great haircuts. You know, the cut that brings a shine to this world. To be completely specific, I’m talking with bald coaches. Up first is Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson girls soccer coach and state tournament official Mark Royer, who is well known throughout these parts for his incredibly shiny scalp. Hear the interview today at about 11:15 on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at this very website.
2 – One of my first writing “jobs” came at a website called 411mania.com. It’s a website devoted to movies, music and mixed martial arts, but more than anything, it’s devoted to professional wrestling. When I was in college, I wrote the weekly Monday Night Raw live report. The guy that hired me was a guy named Larry Csonka. Not that Larry Csonka. A completely different, unrelated Larry Csonka.
I only did that job for about six months, but I was always thankful for the opportunity. Csonka, other than just being the first person to hire me for a writing job, was a huge grinder. He had his own event reviews on nearly every dang wrestling show you can think of. I read his Raw, NXT, AEW, Smackdown, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, etc. reviews religiously.
Unfortunately, Csonka passed away on Monday. I found out when I went to that familiar site looking for that familiar name on the latest Raw review. And he’s leaving behind a family that includes two young girls and a wife. My heartfelt condolences go out to them and the rest of the wrestling community that read his stuff religiously. I might not be where I am today without his help in feeding my passion to write. Rest in Peace.
On to 1940…
1940? Yes, 1940. Yesterday, I started reading about some old years in sports, and I started with 1939 since it was the first year with an NCAA basketball tournament. After reading about 1939, I moved on to 1940. Now, I did this at like 10 PM last night. I figured it would take 5-10 minutes to wade through. Well, 90 minutes later I was amped about 1940.
There are just so many interesting tidbits and noteworthy happenings from the 1940 year in sports that I needed to write on it. And it starts with…
Tom Harmon: Harmon was a two-sport athlete at the University of Michigan, but he is most well-known for – at least in an athletic fashion – the football field. Harmon won the 1940 Heisman Trophy and the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. The Wolverines went 7-1 this season, with their lone loss coming to eventual national champion Minnesota.
About that national championship: The Western Conference – consisting of current Big Ten schools – was doing their own thing back then, being all elitist and deciding to claim national championships after merely playing regular season contests. The Gophers edged Washington, slipped past Nebraska and then went undefeated against the other six Western Conference teams. Then, Minnesota simply stopped playing football.
Undefeated Stanford went to the Rose Bowl and beat Nebraska, 21-13. Undefeated Tennessee went to the Sugar Bowl and lost to Boston College, which also finished undefeated. Wouldn’t it have been nice to see a Minnesota/Stanford showdown for the natty in the Rose Bowl? Nah, why do that when you can just pick your opponents, go undefeated and claim a national title? Lame.
Back to Harmon: Harmon wore the No. 98 and was an outstanding “right halfback” for the Wolverines. You might remember that number 98 because Devin Gardner randomly decided to start wearing it when he played quarterback for some mediocre Michigan teams. I don’t really know why they decided to unretired the jersey for Devin Gardner, but I would have picked someone else. Anyway…
Harmon finished his career with over 2,000 yards rushing and nearly 1,400 yards passing while also breaking Red Grange’s NCAA record for touchdowns (33). Harmon has since been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the University of Michigan Athletic Hall of Honor. You get it. He was a legend.
He was then selected No. 1 overall in the 1941 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Amazing honor, right? Yeah, sure, but he declined to play for the Bears and decided he wanted to pursue a career in the movies and in…yes….radio! After appearing in a couple films, Harmon eventually signed with the New York Americans and played out the final four games of the 1941 season.
Harmon in the war: If you know anything about the early 1940s, you probably know about a little war that went on among many countries in the world. Harmon was originally classified as a 1-B by the draft board and deferred as student until July 1941. Then, he was granted further deferment based on him being the sole support for his parents. He sought a permanent deferment in September 1941, but it was denied and he was given until November to enlist.
Old 98: Harmon enlisted as a cadet in the United States Army Air Corps and was stationed at Williams Field in Arizona in October 1942. In April 1943, an Army bomber that was piloted by Harmon and named “Old 98” for obvious reasons crashed into the South American jungle. Harmon ordered his crew to bail out and eventually parachuted from 1,500 feet into a tree. He was the sole survivor of the crash and had to spend several days working through the jungle and swamp.
His misfortunes were not finished, though, as he was assigned to duty with a squadron in China during the summer of 1943. His P-38 was shot down over the Yangtze River but was later rescued by anti-Japanese Chinese guerrillas. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Silver Star for his actions.
Back to football and broadcasting: Harmon returned to football, playing for the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons before deciding to retire into a broadcasting career. He did some work with NBC and was the play-by-play man for the first television broadcast of a Rose Bowl Game. He later spent some time with CBS and ABC and was even the play-by-play man for UCLA football. Speaking of….
Harmon had kids: Harmon is the father of Mark Harmon. Those of you that watch NCIS know Mark Harmon. Some might even know him for being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1986. Before that, though, Mark was a Hall of Fame quarterback for UCLA. Yes, Tom Harmon called his son’s games. I can’t imagine that was an easy thing to do.
Tom Harmon also had daughters named Kristin and Kelly – and both are famous enough to have their own Wikipedia pages. Kristin was an actress, author and painter and married actor, musician and singer-songwriter Ricky Nelson. After a divorce in 1982, she married television producer and director Mark Tinker in 1988. They were divorced in 2000, and Kristin unfortunately passed away in 2018.
Before her passing, she had four children of her own and three of them are famous enough to have their own Wikipedia page. See, you can just keep on clicking. Her daughter Tracy appeared on Murphy Brown, Melrose Place and a number of other shows and was even married for 10 years to actor William R. Moses.
Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are also children of Kristin’s, and they formed a band called….well, it was called Nelson.
Kelly was also an actress and model and married an engineer, inventor and founder of the DeLorean Motor Company, John DeLorean. But man, I’m way off path now. You see why this lasted 90 minutes? Let’s get back to the happenings of 1940…
The Bears won in historical fashion: The NFL and AFL had yet to merge at this time, and so there was simply the NFL Championship. In this particular year, it was the Bears against the Redskins in a game that was played in D.C. And the Bears completely steamrolled the ‘Skins, winning by the largest margin in professional sports history – 73 points.
Interestingly enough, Washington beat Chicago earlier that year by a 7-3 score. Actually, it was just three weeks earlier in the very same Griffith Stadium. The epic beat down can possibly be traced to Redskins owner George Preston Marshall, who told reporters that the Bears were “quitters” and “cry babies.”
The legendary George Halas told his team about Marshall’s quote before the game, and the rest is history.
The Reds win their first untainted World Series: The Reds won the 1919 World Series, but there is plenty of taint involved in that. You have probably heard of the Black Sox scandal. Well, I don’t know if people really think of the team that won that series. It was the Reds.
They had a shot to win that first untainted World Series in 1939, but they came up against one of the most dominant factions in sports history – the Yankees. While Cincinnati played a couple of close games against the Bronx Bombers, they were swept in four games. A little interesting story, though, from that 1939 series…
The fourth and deciding game went to extra innings, but the Yankees quickly built a rally in front of Joe DiMaggio. With runners on first and second, DiMaggio singled to left to score a run. The left fielder Ival Goodman fumbled the ball a little bit, so the runner from first just kept running. There was a play at the plate, but the ball skipped away from the Reds catcher after he was popped in the groin – and that allowed DiMaggio to also come all the way around for a three-run plate appearance. Game over, series over – the Yankees win.
The Yankees, however, did not win 1940. They actually didn’t even make the dance. If they had, they would have been aiming for their fifth straight championship. Instead, Detroit beat them out to earn entry into the series, and the series that followed proved to be one of the best World Series ever.
There were five games that were decided by four runs or less, including the seventh and final game of the series. A couple quick notes:
-Bobo Newsom threw a gem of a game in the opener to help Detroit to a 7-2 victory. Newsom’s father had come in from South Carolina to watch him pitch, but he died the next morning of a heart attack.
-The teams exchanged wins the next three games, and that led into a pivotal Game 5. Newsom got the ball again, dedicated it to his father and pitched another gem in an 8-0 Detroit win.
-Cincinnati got a great game from Bucky Walters in a 4-0 Game 6 win, and that set up a showdown between Newsom – on one day rest – and Cincinnati ace Paul Derringer – on two. Detroit scored first in the third inning, but Cincinnati put up two in the seventh and went on to a 2-1 win in taking the 1940 championship. If the sports gods existed, you would think Newsom would have thrown another gem in his father’s name, right?
-Also in this series, Cincinnati’s everyday catcher Ernie Lombardi was injured, which presented an even bigger problem with their regular backup Willard Hershberger committing suicide earlier that year after a bad game. So, the team’s bench coach, 40-year-old Jimmie Wilson, played in the series and ended up having a pretty fine time at the plate.
-Bucky Walters was the fourth National League pitcher to hit a home run in a World Series game, joining Rosy Ryan, Jack Bentley and Jesse Haines.
All of that information comes from Baseball Almanac.
Indiana wins second NCAA Tournament: The Hoosiers did not win the Big Ten Conference in the 1939-40 college basketball year. Purdue actually went 10-2 to take the league. Indiana, though, went to the NCAA Tournament, and it was pretty appropriate that they played Kansas for the national championship.
James Naismith, who invented the dang game of basketball, was known to say: “Basketball really had its origin in Indiana, which remain the center of the sport.” Naismith was also the head men’s basketball coach at Kansas for a spell, and one of his students – Phog Allen – was the KU coach in 1940.
Indiana was pretty dominant in the tournament as a whole, winning 48-24 over Springfield, 39-30 over Duquesne and then 60-42 over the Jayhawks to claim the school’s first national championship. Their coach Branch McCracken is the youngest coach to win an NCAA championship (31 years young).
Pro basketball was weird: The NBA wasn’t a thing yet, but there was the National Basketball League. It had eight teams, and they had some weird names. The Akron Firestone Non-Skids, for instance. The Akron Goodyear Wingfoots for another. How about the Hammond Ciesar All-Americans?
Regardless, the Firestone Non-Skids won their second straight NBL championship in a 3-2 series win over the Oshkosh All-Stars. It was a weird time.
Jimmy Demaret won The Masters: Jimmy Demaret, it sounds like, was quite the character. This was actually the first of three Masters’ wins for DeMaret, who also won it in 1947 and 1950. In 1940, though, it was his dominant win, beating Lloyd Mangrum by four strokes.
Demaret was known for playing well in windy conditions, using a low fade that gave him good distance and control. That’s what Wikipedia says anyway. I don’t know anything about golf, low fades or anything else. All I know is that he dressed “flamboyant” and was one of the great characters of the game during the 1940s.
Alice Marble was an institution: Before there was Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Navritalova and the like, there was Alice Marble. While Wimbledon and the French Open did not happen in 1940, Marble won the U.S. Open. It was her second straight U.S. Open championship and her fourth overall. She also won Wimbledon in 1939. It was a heck of a five-year run that also saw her earn the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in ’39 and ’40.
Back in those days, though, amateurs were the only players allowed in major tennis tournaments. So, after 1940, she decided to turn pro and ended up traveling around and playing in exhibition tournaments to make a great living.
Some other interesting notes on Marble:
-She was given an associate editor credit on Wonder Woman as a member of DC Comics’ editorial advisory board.
-She married Joe Crowley, who was killed as a pilot in World War II while in Germany.
-Just days before Crowley’s death, she miscarried a child during a car accident.
-This led to some deep and dark depression, as you might expect, and she attempted to kill herself.
-After recuperating from all of that, she signed on to be a spy for U.S. intelligence and renewed contact with a former lover that worked as a Swiss banker. Her mission was to obtain Nazi financial data, and that ended when she was shot in the back by a Nazi agent! She lived. My oh my, did she live.
-Her greatest contribution to tennis, though, came when she wrote an editorial in American Lawn Tennis Magazine to support Althea Gibson. This helped lead to the desegregation of tennis, and Gibson was allowed entry into the 1950 U.S. Open – the first African-American player – man or woman – to compete in a Grand Slam event.
I love Alice Marble.
No Olympics: Hey 1940, we can relate. We were all geared up for some Summer Olympics this summer, but the coronavirus has ruined it for us. That year the Winter Olympics were scheduled in Sapporo and the Summer Olympics were slated for….Tokyo. Yes, Tokyo has had some bad luck hosting Summer Olympics.
Curses aren’t just for baseball: The New York Rangers won their third Stanley Cup since 1928 with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The bad news, though, they enacted a curse with the win. Here’s the story….
Following the 1939-40 season, the mortgage at Madison Square Garden had officially been paid off. In celebration, the Rangers burned the mortgage IN THE BOWL of the Stanley Cup. Many people saw this as a desecration of the cup, and it angered the ‘hockey gods.’ That led to the Curse of 1940. Or…maybe it has to do with Red Dutton.
Dutton was the coach and general manager of the New York Americans hockey team, which was the first NHL team in New York. They shared MSG with the Rangers and ran into some financial trouble.
With World II beginning and going on, the Americans had their roster depleted with players serving in the war, and the Americans stopped operations. Dutton took over the role of league president, resigned in 1946 in hopes to revive the Americans and then was thwarted by a combination of the NHL and the Rangers in that hope. Dutton said as long as he lived the Rangers would not win the cup. Dutton died in 1987, and the Rangers won the Stanley Cup again in 1994.
1940. It wasn’t the best of times, but it sure was interesting.
Thanks to Wikipedia for many of the tidbits. Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.