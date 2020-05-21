(KMAland) -- Day 66 of blogging with no sports. This is the 60th consecutive blog and the 64th blog during this period.
For the first time in a long time, I’m writing a preview about a sport that we know will actually have a season. The news was big from Governor Kim Reynolds, but it was even bigger from the IHSAA and the IGHSAU. Let’s hope everything goes swimmingly.
Today's summer sports preview takes a look at the 2020 Missouri River Conference softball league. Before we get to that:
2020 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Abraham Lincoln Lynx – Last Year: 7-26 overall, 4-8 conference
Coach: Ryan Koch
KEY RETURNEES: Abraham Lincoln had two All-MRC picks last season and one of them is returning in freshman pitcher Holly Hansen, who was impressive during her 8th grade summer. Hansen tossed 160 2/3 innings and struck out 112, showing some abilities beyond her years. She also had a team-high 17 RBI at the plate.
SENIORS: Shortstop Sydney McCorkle is back in the middle infield for the Lynx, as she started all 33 games and led the team with 16 walks at the plate. Alexis Carrithurs hit .326/.383/.349 in 16 starts and appeared in one game in the circle. Abbie Olson, Lauren Olson and Ashaliyah Lewis also appeared in a combined 15 games last year as juniors.
JUNIORS: Outfielder Maddie Anderson-Trotter posted a .330 on-base percentage last season, tying for the team lead with 16 walks. Catcher Sierrah Beaman also had a fine summer with a .369 on-base percentage and 11 RBI. She also saw 21 1/3 innings of time in the circle.
SOPHOMORES: Third baseman Emma O’Neal was an everyday regular at the hot corner and led the team with five doubles and 12 stolen bases while driving in 10. Second baseman Jessica Vrenick is also back after starting 13 games, playing in 30 and driving in 12 runs.
OTHER FROSH: And Jazzy Villalobos is another returnee from last year’s 8th grade class that started in 16 games along the infield. She is yet another pitching option, as she appeared in one game last year.
FINAL WORD: The Lynx had three seniors that regularly started for them last year, including all-conference player Rilee Filip. Those three will be tough to replace, but Coach Koch – in his first year as head coach – should feel good about the returning young talent that will lead this roster this summer and in years to come.
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders – Last Year: 16-14 overall, 6-6 conference
Coach: Zach Nelson
KEY RETURNEES: Freshman outfielder Kenley Meis had an 8th grade season deserving of a spot on the first-team All-MRC. She hit .364/.395/.558 with seven doubles, four triples, a team-high nine stolen bases, 20 runs scored and 15 RBI. What does she have for an encore? We’re looking forward to finding out.
Two others that are back picked up second-team honors, including junior infielder Ellie Gengler, who hit .397/.400/.662 with a team-high nine doubles and three home runs and drove in 12 runs. Sophomore utility player Mariah Augustine finished with a solid .327/.385/.455 batting line with seven doubles as a freshman.
SENIORS: Three regular everyday starters are coming back in the senior class. Kiana Fjeldheim drove in 14 runs and posted a .400 on-base percentage while Liz Meyer had a .405 on-base percentage with a team-best 13 walks. Kennedy Bork is also back following a junior year with seven extra-base hits. Fjeldheim, by the way, did throw a bit last year (2 IP).
OTHER JUNIORS: Kyla Michalak had a nice season herself with a .337 batting average and a .391 on-base percentage. That OBP helped her score a team-high 25 runs. Taylor Wilshire figures to be an option in the circle again this year, as she threw 22 1/3 innings with a 4.32 ERA. Kylee Worrell could see some more time this year after a .438 OBP in 25 at bats. Anessa Davenport also appeared in 10 games as a sophomore.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Joslyn Verzal likely gets the ball in the first game of the year – and many after that. She had 69 1/3 innings pitched with 27 strikeouts and a 2.93 ERA during her freshman season.
OTHER FROSH: Grace Nelson is another then-8th grader that joined Kenley Meis in getting plenty of time. She started in 10 games and appeared in 17.
KEY RETURNEES: They lost a pretty small but a really strong senior class. However, they have plenty of returning talent and experience. Meis is, of course, the headliner, but they have a bunch of girls that had strong seasons and will be looking to make waves again this summer. I like the looks of this squad.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors – Last Year: 27-7 overall, 12-0 conference
Coach: Jared Ocker
KEY RETURNEES: Four of their five first-team All-MRC picks are back, including pitcher Kenzie Foley, who is truly one of the great all-around athletes in Iowa. She struck out 131 batters and had a 1.54 ERA in 145 1/3 innings pitched. She also hit .370 with 25 RBI at the plate.
Catcher Emma Christensen is also back for her senior season. She led last year’s team with 73 total bases, 51 runs scored and 13 stolen bases while hitting .408/.438/.608. Infielder Chloe Black topped the team with 52 hits, including seven doubles, two triples and a home run, and drove in 33 runs while hitting .416/.447/.528. And outfielder Whitney Schlotfeldt drove in 20 runs and hit .324/.375/.369 for a standout junior year.
There is also a returning second-team all-conference choice in infielder Kylie Kerr, who is back for more after a strong sophomore campaign. Kerr had eight extra-base hits and 22 RBI while triple-slashing .301/.339/.408.
OTHER JUNIORS: Abby Lewis was a regular starter for the Warriors last season, providing a .309 on-base percentage behind 10 walks. Another was Tahlia Deitloff, who had a team-high 20 walks to post a .426 on-base percentage. Lindsay Parmalee also appeared in 16 games and got nine plate appearances. Get this, though. She hit .625/.667/.875, which leads me to believe she might do some more of that this year.
SOPHOMORES: Addie Mosier and Addy Brown are back in the sophomore class after getting regular time as freshmen. Mosier was on base at a .375 clip while Brown had a .356 OBP. Olivia Wegner had a .353 OBP of her own in 17 plate appearances, playing in 14 games and starting two.
FROSH: Ella Skinner also played in 10 games and started eight of them during her 8th grade season.
FINAL WORD: The defending MRC champions return all but one player from last year, including four first-team choices. I think the goals are quite evident for this team, and it probably doesn’t stop with winning the league.
Sioux City East Black Raiders – Last Year: 19-15 overall, 8-4 conference
Coach: Josh Malenosky
KEY RETURNEES: Three of their four All-MRC performers are back. It starts with senior first-team pick Katlynn Tucker. The senior infielder hit .324/.419/.414 with 17 RBI, 24 runs scored, 21 stolen bases and 36 total hits. Second-team choices Mady Van Dyke and Josie Blake were second-team honorees during their junior seasons. Blake hit .280/.344/.280 and scored 15 runs while Van Dyke – the team’s catcher – hit .361/.431/.701 with 15 doubles, six home runs and a team-high 68 total bases.
OTHER SENIORS: Regular starters Kiahna Jenkins and Abby Alter are other key returnees for the Black Raiders. Jenkins hit .267/.364/.372 and drove in 18 runs while Alter had seven doubles and a .267/.321/.337 hitting line.
JUNIORS: Both Maddie Hase and Chloe Kramer were regular everyday starters for Sioux City East last season. Hase had a .327 OBP with six doubles and a home run, and Kramer finished with a .346 OBP along with seven doubles, two bombs, a team-high 15 walks and 19 RBI.
Evie Larson is likely to be the team’s top pitcher this season with the graduation of Chasity Johnson. Larson appeared in 33 games and made seven starts last year. In the circle she had a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings, but she was also a key player at the plate with a .293/.320/.495 hitting line that included 49 total bases – third on the team.
Mikayla Britton appeared in nine games and started two, and Kilie Junck was in 24 games last year. In 23 at bats, Junck had a .348/.423/.478 hitting line that included three doubles among five hits.
SOPHOMORES: Brylee Hempey was a standout player for the Black Raiders during her freshman season and easily could have garnered All-MRC honors. Hempey hit .366/.443/.584 with 12 doubles, two triples and two home runs among 37 hits while driving in 20 and scoring a team-best 31 runs. She was also active on the bases with a team-best 22 stolen bases.
Other sophomores that saw time last season are Avery Gomez and Kennedy Wineland. Gomez appeared in four games and Wineland was active in one varsity contest.
FROSH: Alyssa Erick saw time in 10 games last year during her 8th grade summer. She scored 10 runs, as well, and stole five bases in six attempts.
FINAL WORD: Sioux City East is going to be really good. They will smack the ball all around the field, attack you with aggressive base running and just keep on coming. Larson was successful in the circle last year, and they should be in good shape there, too. Look for them to even improve on last year’s record.
Sioux City North Stars – Last Year: 21-13 overall, 9-3 conference
Coach: Brent Eickholt
KEY RETURNEES: The Stars have two returning first-team All-MRC picks in junior outfielder Isabelle Hesse and sophomore utility player MacKayla Black. Hesse hit .330/.398/.429 with six doubles, a home run and 19 RBI and stole 10 bases while Black finished with 10 doubles, scored 27 runs and drove in 17 while hitting .340/.424/.437.
Infielders Olivia O’Brien and Courtney Johnson are also back as juniors after second-team All-MRC honors. O’Brien hit .316/.352/.325 with 37 hits (2nd on the team) and 14 RBI and stole 13 bases. Johnson smacked three doubles, drove in 17 and hit .354/.500/.390 for the year. She also threw 33 innings in the circle and posted a 4.88 ERA.
SENIORS: The only senior that saw time last year is Jasmin Johme. She played in eight games, got seven at bats and finished the season with three hits.
OTHER JUNIORS: Bailey Anderson, Bailey Becker and Payton Risetter all started nearly every game last season. Anderson had seven doubles and posted a .280/.314/.366 hitting line. Becker singled in 25 of her 26 hits and drove in 14, and Risetter hit .308 with a pair of doubles and 12 RBI.
Ysabella Arredondo was also a key player for North last season, appearing in 25 games, scoring 23 runs and stealing a team-high 16 bases. Olivia Baier played in 22 games and made five starts last year, and Kyla Cunningham played in 18 and started eight.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Along with Black, Avery Beller was a regular starter for North. She played in 33 and started in 29, but she got just four at bats for the season. More could be on the way this year. Karsyn Hicks also appeared in 16 varsity contests, throwing 5 2/3 innings in the circle.
FINAL WORD: They had two really, really good seniors last season in Kylee Eickholt and Hailey Hoogers, so those two will be tough to replace. That said, there was also a lot of young talent on last year’s roster. If they can firm up the pitching, they should be able to contend near the top of the conference again this summer.
Sioux City West Wolverines – Last Year: 4-27 overall, 2-10 conference
Coach: Andrea DeRocher
KEY RETURNEES: Their top pitcher Emily Persinger was a second-team All-MRC selection last season and will have a senior season. Persinger threw 104 2/3 innings and struck out 44 a year ago.
OTHER SENIORS: Persinger is joined in the senior class by everyday starters Blair Bathurst and Payton Monroe. Bathurst had three doubles and scored 11 runs a year ago while Monroe bashed a team-high six doubles and finished with a .302/.348/.372 batting line. Bathurst also pitched 42 1/3 innings and had 19 strikeouts. Abigail Simmons also saw plenty of time with 11 games played and seven starts.
JUNIORS: The two players in last year’s sophomore class both started nearly every game – Madison Ford and Tayden Fairbanks. Ford hit .279/.395/.426 with five doubles, a triple and a home run and a team-best 13 RBI. She also led the team with 10 walks and was second with 13 stolen bases. Fairbanks drove in nine runs and had a pair of doubles for the Stars.
SOPHOMORES: There were seven freshmen on last year’s team that received time, including a trio that were pretty regular starters. Libby Burhman started 22 times, Jasmine Mendoza had four doubles and 11 RBI in 19 starts and Brooklyn Wauhob had 16 starts, played in 25 games and had 10 stolen bases.
The others – McKenna Schlumbum, Shayleigh Adams, Alexander Cook and Dakota Dawdy – all played various roles and combined to play in 11 games a year ago.
FROSH: All three of their 8th graders from last year started over 20 games. Marin Frazee was outstanding with a .358/.419/.388 hitting line that included 24 total hits and team-highs with 15 runs and 15 stolen bases. She also threw 18 1/3 innings and struck out four. Maya Augustine had 25 starts and Sawyer Wilde had 22, which should mean big things in the very near future.
FINAL WORD: They played last year with just one senior, so they should be all the better for that. There is a very tough league returning, and that will make it pretty difficult to make a bunch of moves up the league. However, they should definitely be an improved team in 2020.
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets – Last Year: 7-22 overall, 1-11 conference
Coach: Amy Anderson
KEY RETURNEES: Their lone senior and only first-team All-MRC choice Caitlyn Jones has gone and graduated. However, second-team outfielder and junior Hannah Belt is returning to the fold. Belt had a team-high 41 hits, including seven doubles, two triples and a home run. She also drove in 28 runs and scored 16 while posting a .471/.495/.632 batting line.
SENIORS: Natalie Arnold was the lone junior on last year’s team, and so that could make her the only senior on this year’s squad. Arnold had 16 hits, 10 RBI, 11 runs, 10 RBI and eight stolen bases in 2019.
OTHER JUNIORS: Mirka Diaz and Lilly Thompson all played in and started all 29 games last season. Diaz drove in 14 runs and had a .316 OBP while Thompson had a team-best 10 doubles, a triple, 17 RBI and a really good .367/.444/.519 triple-slash line. Taylor Thallas started 16 games and had 16 total hits last season, and Kilee Wittwer played in 11 and started two games a year ago. Wittwer made a start and appeared in five games at pitcher, throwing eight innings and striking out five.
SOPHOMORES: They had a huge class of freshmen last year. Shaeley Bose, Alyssa Denman, Erin Exley and Lexi Smith were pretty regular starters for the Jackets. Bose had a .319 OBP with 13 hits and nine walks while Smith had 18 hits. Exley was generally a defensive standout with 25 starts, and Denman started in 14 of the 28 games she played in. Eight of those starts were in the circle, as she finished last season with 52 1/3 innings of experience, striking out 27.
But that’s not it. Kennedi Forrest played in 11 games and threw 2 2/3 innings in the circle, Riah Davis got 23 at bats and nearly posted a .300 OBP, Jazlynn Sanders played in nine contests and Alexis McCarthy and Alysa Arthur combined to appear in five games.
FINAL WORD: It’s tough to replace Jones, but they had a very, very big group of freshmen that are ready to start the turnaround at TJ. With some guidance from some solid juniors and the one senior, the Jackets should be able to see plenty of improvement this season.
CONCLUSION: I think many would consider me crazy if I didn’t take Sergeant Bluff-Luton to repeat as champions. They bring back nearly everything from last year’s undefeated conference champion. That’s not to say they won’t get plenty of push from Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East and a few others, though. Give me the Warriors until someone proves otherwise.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.