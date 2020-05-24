(KMAland) -- Day 69 of blogging with no sports. This is the 63rd consecutive blog and the 67th during this period.
Some of you may have wondered about the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. I know I wondered. I will have you know, though, that I had a little bit of a plan in place.
First, I wanted to see what was going to happen with summer sports. If summer sports were called off then I planned to just put out a two-season write-up and finish this thing off. If summer sports were allowed to happen (which is the case!) then we would have our usual segmented version.
So, here it is: Part II of the KMA Sports Conference Cup.
Now, I think it’s worth pointing out that the spring has always played a large part in shaping the KMA Sports Conference Cup from year to year. Without spring sports, it’s hard to fully say we had a KMA Sports Conference Cup champion akin to the previous winners. That said, we do have three seasons — fall, winter and summer — and we plan to award the KMA Sports Conference Cup champion later this year.
Today — and I know it seems like it happened about a year ago — we take a look back to the winter sports season. Your basketball and your wrestling and your bowling. It’s all here. First, though, here’s how we stood after the fall season.
1 – Lewis Central (40 points)
2 – Harlan (36 points)
3 – Glenwood (33 points)
4 – Atlantic (23 points)
5 – Creston, Kuemper Catholic & Red Oak (21 points)
8 – Clarinda & St. Albert (20 points)
10 – Denison-Schleswig (19 points)
11 – Shenandoah (10 points)
On to Part II….
GIRLS BASKETBALL
If this is your first time reading the Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup, it’s worth explaining that ‘The Cup’ is simply awarding points for where you finish in the standings. In addition, each state qualifier receives one bonus point that only impacts where they land in the standings of their respective sport. It doesn’t actually give them a bonus point to their school’s total.
For instance, Glenwood finished first and qualified for state, so they get their initial 11 points + 1 point for a state trip. Their point total is 12, which is the highest point total. They get the top spot, which is worth 11 points. For some reason, that makes perfect sense to me. It may not to you, and maybe you didn’t want to know how the sausage was made anyway. Regardless….
1 — Glenwood (10-0): The Rams won their first 25 games and advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history before losing to their conference mate, Lewis Central. (11 points)
2 — Red Oak (9-1): The Tigers also returned to the state tournament where they ran into a really, really good North Polk team. (10 points)
3 — Lewis Central (8-2): The Titans were the last team standing when it was all said and done, but it took a bit for all of it to materialize. There’s no doubt they were playing like one of the best teams in the state when the season finished. (9 points)
4 — Harlan (6-4): Harlan and Denison-Schleswig both finished 6-4 in the conference, but the good news is that they played three times. They split the two regular season games before the Cyclones got the win in the postseason. (8 points)
5 — Denison-Schleswig (6-4): The Monarchs had a nice season, despite the loss of do-everything point guard Alex Mohr. They adjusted well and will be even better for it in 2020-21. (7 points)
6 — St. Albert (4-6): The Saintes had a three-way tie here at 4-6, but their bonus point in qualifying them for state lands them in this spot over the next two. (6 points)
7 — Creston (4-6): The Panthers split their two games with Atlantic, but their 14-point win was bigger than their four-point loss. (5 points)
8 — Atlantic (4-6): The Trojans end up with the No. 8 position due to the St. Albert state qualification and tiebreakers. (4 points)
9 — Kuemper Catholic (3-7): With three freshmen and three sophomores seeing time this past year, don’t expect Kuemper to stay down for long. (3 points)
10 — Shenandoah (1-9): Shenandoah started the year without their top player — Roxy Denton — and improved mightily throughout the course of the season (2 points)
11 — Clarinda (0-10): A very, very young group that will have new leadership in 2020-21. (1 point)
BOYS BASKETBALL
1 — Lewis Central (10-0): The Titans were a perfect 10-0 in the league and while Harlan ends up with a point total that ties them, their overall conference record breaks any tie. (11 points)
2 — Harlan (9-1): The Cyclones actually beat Lewis Central by nine in a non-conference game before losing by 11 in the conference matchup. Their return to state is a sweet consolation prize. (10 points)
3 — Glenwood (8-2): The Rams were a really fun team to follow and watch this past season, and they had the conference player of the year in Ryan Blum. (9 points)
4 — Denison-Schleswig (7-3): The Monarchs were — again — on the cusp of a trip to the state tournament. The fact that they didn’t quite make it doesn’t take away from the fact that they are continuing to do the right things to put themselves in that position. (8 points)
5 — Creston (6-4): A really nice season with a really solid junior class that could help the Panthers make a move up the standings even further next year. (7 points)
6 — Atlantic (4-6): Atlantic and Kuemper Catholic both finished 4-6, and they split their two games against one another. However, Atlantic has the aggregate score total advantage with a 25-point win vs. a 4-point loss. (6 points)
7 — Kuemper Catholic (4-6): The Knights always make a run. They were one win away from a state tournament trip after a strong run at the end of the season. (5 points)
8 — St. Albert (3-7): Like Kuemper, St. Albert takes their lumps in the conference, but they always seem to end up in a spot to qualify for state. Unfortunately, they ran into a great Remsen, St. Mary’s team. (4 points)
9 — Clarinda (2-8): Clarinda and Red Oak both went 2-8 and split their meetings in the regular season. However, it’s the Cardinals that get the extra point here due to their 26-point win vs. their 1-point loss. (3 points)
10 — Red Oak (2-8): A nice sophomore and junior class with some really strong junior high players on the way means the Tigers might be in a higher position in the coming years. (2 points)
11 — Shenandoah (0-10): Shenandoah actually beat Red Oak twice, including in the postseason, but the conference record is how we weigh these things. (1 point)
WRESTLING
For wrestling, we use both the dual standings and the traditional wrestling tournament standings to divvy out points. For example, if you finished first in the traditional tournament and second in the dual standings you get 21 points for wrestling. Once we add all those points up, then the top scoring team gets the 11. Take a look.
1 — Atlantic (11 points)
2 — Creston (10 points)
3 — Harlan (9 points)
**I decided to print out the top three before totally explaining this thing. First of all, these three tied for the dual championship with Atlantic beating Creston, Harlan taking down Atlantic and then Creston beating Harlan. I used the aggregate total of those duals to decide the order, and it went Harlan (+9), Atlantic (+5) and Creston (-14). That means Harlan gets 11, Atlantic 10 and Creston 9.
At the traditional tournament, Creston won the championship, Atlantic finished second and Harlan was fifth. Creston gets 11 points to their wrestling total, Atlantic gets 10 and Harlan gets seven. In all, Creston and Atlantic tie for the top spot with 20, but with the Trojans beating the Panthers in a dual, I gave Atlantic the top spot and the 11 points. Make sense?
4 — Red Oak (8 points)
5 — Lewis Central (7 points)
**Both Red Oak and Lewis Central accumulated 16 points from the traditional tournament and dual season. Red Oak was fourth at the traditional tournament and fourth in the dual standings while Lewis Central was third and fifth. So, I went head-to-head in their dual meeting, and Red Oak won 40-39 to take the 8 points. LC gets 7.
6 — Clarinda (6 points)
7 — Kuemper Catholic (5 points)
8 — Glenwood (4 points)
**Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic and Glenwood all accumulated 10 points between the two scoring methods. Clarinda, though, beat both Kuemper (39-36) and Glenwood (37-33) in their dual meetings while Kuemper beat Glenwood (48-36). That explains the order.
9 — St. Albert (3 points)
10 — Denison-Schleswig (2 points)
11 — Shenandoah (1 point)
**St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig had five points each from the results of the traditional tournament and the dual standings. The Falcons, though, get the head-to-head with their 44-30 win over the Monarchs this season.
GIRLS BOWLING
With eight teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference sponsoring bowling now, I have an 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 system for the order from this year’s conference tournament. There were two bonus points handed to state qualifiers, but that did not impact the final order.
1 — Lewis Central: Lewis Central had 2604 pins to win the conference championship. (11 points)
2 — Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs finished second with 2380 pins. (10 points)
3 — Harlan: The Cyclones were a strong third-place finisher with 2281 pins, but they did advance to the state tournament about a week later. (8 points)
4 — Red Oak: They edged past their rival Shenandoah for a fourth-place finish with 2156 pins, and they eventually found their way back to the state tournament. (6 points)
5 — Shenandoah: The Fillies ended up with a solid 2115 pins at the tournament. (4 points)
6 — Creston: The Panthers are typically a strong team and went sixth with 2065 pins. (3 points)
7 — Clarinda: The newest member of the Hawkeye Ten bowling world, Clarinda placed seventh. (2 points)
8 — St. Albert: The Saintes weren’t able to fill out their entire lineup, as I recall. (1 point)
BOYS BOWLING
1 — Shenandoah: The Mustangs get the top spot here despite finishing second to Denison-Schleswig at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament. The reason: They qualified for state to receive one bonus point AND beat the Monarchs head-to-head to earn the tiebreaker. (11 points)
2 — Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs, though, do get the second spot and a solid 10 points. (10 points)
3 — Red Oak: The Tigers finished out the Mike Webb era with a solid season and a third-place finish. (8 points)
4 — St. Albert: The Falcons really had a nice showing at the Hawkeye Ten tournament this year with 1907 pins. (6 points)
5 — Lewis Central: The Titans have long been one of the top bowling teams in the conference. This year, though, they had 1890 pins in fifth. (4 points)
6 —Clarinda: Solid finish for the Cardinals, which placed sixth with 1834 pins. (3 points)
7 — Harlan: The Cyclones had 1800 pins to finish in seventh place. (2 points)
8 — Creston: The Panthers had 1510 pins in taking eighth place. (1 point)
ADDING UP THE WINTER POINTS
Here are the winter points standings (without the benefit of the fall standings totals) and broken into points per sport since Glenwood, Kuemper and Atlantic do not bowl:
1 — Lewis Central (8.4 PPS)
2 — Glenwood (8.0 PPS)
3 — Denison-Schleswig & Harlan (7.4 PPS)
5 — Atlantic (7.0 PPS)
6 — Red Oak (6.8 PPS)
7 — Creston (5.2 PPS)
8 — Kuemper Catholic (4.33 PPS)
9 — St. Albert (4.0 PPS)
10 — Shenandoah (3.8 PPS)
11 — Clarinda (3.0 PPS)
THE TOTAL
Lewis Central led after the fall, they led the winter points and now they lead the way as we enter the home stretch.
1 — Lewis Central (9.11 PPS, 82 total points, 9 sports)
2 — Glenwood (8.14 PPS, 57 total points, 7 sports)
3 — Harlan (8.11 PPS, 73 total points, 9 sports)
4 — Atlantic (6.29 PPS, 44 total points, 7 sports)
5 — Denison-Schleswig (6.22 PPS, 56 total points, 9 sports)
6 — Red Oak (6.11 PPS, 55 total points, 9 sports)
7 — Creston (5.22 PPS, 47 total points, 9 sports)
8 — Kuemper Catholic (4.86 PPS, 34 total points, 7 sports)
9 — St. Albert (4.44 PPS, 40 total points, 9 sports)
10 — Clarinda (3.89 PPS, 35 total points, 9 sports)
11 — Shenandoah (3.22 PPS, 29 total points, 9 sports)
A few notes….
-Glenwood was last year’s champion, winning for the third time in four years. Without the benefit of a strong spring, it could be pretty difficult for them to make up that ground. We’ll see.
-The changes from the fall are Glenwood and Harlan flip-flopping spots, Denison-Schleswig jumping from No. 10 to 5, Red Oak, Creston and Kuemper moving from a tie in fifth to the No. 6, 7 and 8 positions, St. Albert moving out of a tie (with Clarinda) for 8th to the 9 spot and Clarinda replacing D-S at 10.
-Last year at this time, Lewis Central had 9.22 PPS and led Harlan (8.33) and Glenwood (8.29). Denison-Schleswig was fourth (7.00 PPS) and followed by Red Oak (5.89), Atlantic and Kuemper (5.71 each), Creston (4.78), St. Albert (4.67), Shenandoah (3.67) and Clarinda (2.44).
We’ll check back in again following the summer season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.