Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.