(KMAland) -- Day 49 of blogging with no sports. This is the 47th blog during that period and 43rd consecutive day with a blog.
I watched a classic college football game last night. It was from 1993 and it involved No. 1 Florida State against No. 2 Notre Dame. That game got me thinking about that 1993 season. It’s one of the first seasons I followed pretty closely throughout the season, and there were some wild things that went down.
When I start thinking about certain things, I start clicking links and reading stories. After about 30 minutes of this last night, I realized it might be something worth writing about. And the good news when it comes to that is that I have a blank page every single day that I can fill up and throw on this very website.
Today, in our latest look back in history, I give you a review, a rundown and a remembrance of the 1993 college football season.
PRESEASON
Florida State opened the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country. They had 42 of the 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press, and there were many reasons for that. The biggest reason of them all, though, was the return of Charlie Ward.
Ward was a two-sport star that threw for 2,647 yards and 22 touchdowns in the 1992 season. He was one of – if not THE – favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, and he was surrounded by a number of outstanding weapons. Kevin Knox, Tamarick Vanover, Kez McCorvey, William Floyd, Sean Jackson. Throw in the addition of a freshman class that included Warrick Dunn, and things looked pretty good on offense.
As good as they looked on offense, they were just as strong on defense. Derrick Brooks ran wild in the linebacking core, and Corey Swayer was one of the top defensive backs in the country. It made sense that they were the No. 1 team in the country.
Defending national champion Alabama returned their quarterback Jay Barker and had 14 first-place votes. They were No. 2. Michigan went 9-0-3 in 1992 and returned star tailback Tyrone Wheatley and ranked No. 3. They had three first-place votes. No. 6 Syracuse had two and No. 15 Stanford nabbed one.
This will probably be the last you read of Stanford in this blog. The Cardinal, coached by the great Bill Walsh, ended up going 4-7. A highly disappointing season after going from 8-4 to 10-3 between the end of Dennis Green’s run as coach and the beginning of Bill Walsh’s (1991 to 1992). Walsh then went 3-7-1 in 1994 and retired. But, never forget, somebody out there ranked Stanford No. 1 to open the 1993 season.
Other conference favorites, based on the preseason rankings:
SWC: Texas A&M (No. 4)
Big East: Miami (No. 5)
Big 8: Nebraska (No. 8)
Pac-10: Washington (No. 12)
WAC: BYU (No. 19)
WEEK 1
There were just two games in the opening week of the college football season, and one of them was simply an early preview of what was to come.
No. 1 Florida State routed Glen Mason’s Kansas Jayhawks, 42-0. The Jayhawks actually had quite a bit of success under Mason, who is one of the more underrated coaches of recent memory. That 1993 season, though, wasn’t one of his better years. They were coming off an Aloha Bowl appearance (a win), and then ran right into the beast that is Florida State.
Also that week, Mack Brown had North Carolina on the rise, and the No. 16 ranked Tar Heels beat No. 18 USC by a 31-9 count at the Pigskin Classic in Anaheim.
WEEK 2
It wasn’t a very good year for Sparky Woods and South Carolina, but they did open the season with a 23-21 upset win at No. 14 ranked Georgia. This is a pretty fun call and a pretty cool finish.
The only top 25-ranked battle of the week saw No. 3 Miami knock off No. 20 Boston College, 23-7, in an early Big East showdown. You’ll read more about Boston College as this thing goes on.
Poll movement: The Gamecocks jumped into the rankings at No. 19 while Georgia dropped four spots to No. 22. Boston College nearly fell out of the poll entirely, and Miami actually dropped a spot to No. 4 (they were tied with Michigan at No. 3). In the early 90s, winning with style was also an important thing. Pollsters would move you down or up if you won by less or more than you were expected to. Notre Dame struggled a bit with downtrodden Northwestern, still won by two scores and then dropped four spots to No. 11.
WEEK 3
South Carolina’s top 25 ranking wasn’t likely to last very long, as they lost at home to unranked Arkansas, 18-17. This week, though, was notable for its multiple ranked battles:
-No. 21 Clemson at No. 1 Florida State: It was never close. The Seminoles rolled to a 57-0 win, and this was about the time college football pundits saw FSU as an unbeatable force. By the end of the week, they would hold all but three first-place votes in the AP poll.
-No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 3 Michigan: The Fighting Irish struggled a bit against Northwestern, but that was all forgotten by the end of their 27-23 win in Ann Arbor. Wheatley had a big game, rushing for 146 yards, but Michigan managed just two more rushing yards among the rest of their team. Notre Dame senior quarterback Kevin McDougal threw for 208 yards and ran for 66 more and two touchdowns behind consensus All-American offensive lineman Aaron Taylor.
-No. 12 Washington at No. 16 Ohio State: Lots of future NFL talent in this one. Washington had Napoleon Kaufman, Damon Huard and Mark Bruener while Ohio State rolled out Joey Galloway, Raymont Harris and Big Daddy Dan Wilkinson. The Buckeyes jumped out to an early double-digit lead and held on for a 21-12 statement win. These “no huddle” games on YouTube are great.
-No. 5 Texas A&M at No. 17 Oklahoma: A&M played for the ‘ship in 1992, and they had a big dog named Sam Adams on the d-line. But Week 3 was the end of any hopes for a natty in 1993. Oklahoma rolled to a 44-14 win in Norman.
-No. 24 Baylor at No. 10 Colorado: Kordell Stewart, Rashaan Salaam, Michael Westbrook, Christian Fauria. Colorado was loaded. Baylor was a good team for the SWC. Buffs win, 45-21.
-No. 22 Georgia at No. 8 Tennessee: The Bulldogs had such promise and belief when the season started. And then by Week 3, they were 0-2. Future No. 3 pick Heath Shuler led the Vols to a dominant 38-6 win.
A couple other notes:
-No. 13 Arizona was pushed by Pacific in a 16-13 win.
-No. 20 BYU won a wild 41-38 battle with Hawaii.
-Iowa edged past Iowa State by just three points in Ames. The two teams combined for nine wins in 1993.
Poll movement: Notre Dame jumped from No. 11 to No. 4, Tennessee moved into the top five at 5, Colorado jumped to No. 7 as the highest-ranked Big 8 team and Ohio State and Oklahoma both moved up five spots each to No. 11 and 12. Michigan fell seven spots to No. 10, A&M moved down 11 to 16 and Washington dropped six spots to No. 18.
WEEK 4
Hey, so I was dead wrong about never talking about Stanford again. The Cardinal – ranked No. 20 at the time – pulled the major upset of the week in beating No. 7 Colorado, 41-37. Stanford scored 10 points in the final four minutes to come back for the win. There was even some controversy.
I can’t find any video of it, but Tony Cline caught the go-ahead touchdown in the back of the endzone. As he came down, though, Colorado safety Dwayne Davis smacked him. The ball came loose, but Cline was still credited with a touchdown. There was no replay at the time, and nobody bothered to put any video on YouTube so we could all decide.
No. 9 Florida had the big win of the week, pulling out a 41-34 over No. 5 Tennessee. This was the emergence of Danny Wuerffel, who threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Tennessee’s Shuler was pretty good, too, with 355 yards and five touchdowns. Might be a fun game to watch if you have the time. Note: You have the time.
Elsewhere, Florida State kept on crushing with a 33-7 at No. 13 North Carolina. Yeesh.
There were some other top 25 teams that narrowly passed tests:
-No. 15 Arizona kept leaning on their stud defensive lineman Rob Waldrop and escaped with another win at Illinois, 16-14.
-No. 19 BYU had another tough win at Colorado State, 27-22.
-No. 8 Nebraska survived a tough battle at UCLA, 14-13.
And there were two others that did NOT pass a test:
-No. 22 Boston College lost 22-21 at Northwestern.
-No. 6 Syracuse went into Austin, Texas and left with a….they left with a tie (21-21). I can’t believe we lived in a world where ties existed in college football.
Poll movement: Penn State, which routed Iowa in Iowa City, was the big mover with a five-spot jump to No. 9. Florida and Nebraska also jumped up four spots each to No. 5 and 6. The biggest drops came from Tennessee, Syracuse and Colorado, who all moved six spots down to 11, 12 and 13.
WEEK 5
For the second straight week, Colorado took one on the chin. The Buffs dropped a tight 35-29 battle with No. 3 Miami in Boulder. This game is pretty famous for a brawl that resulted in several ejections, including CU’s Westbrook. Think they missed him? Here’s a no huddle version of the best game of Week 5:
This week also saw No. 18 North Carolina roll to a 35-14 win over No. 19 NC State.
Poll movement: The entire top 11 stayed the same while Louisville – thanks to a 41-10 win over Texas – made the big move from No. 24 up to No. 18. Louisville’s QB at the time? Jeff Brohm. Yes, that Jeff Brohm. Also, their coach was Howard Schnellenberger.
WEEK 6
Two top 25 teams were dropped this week with No. 13 Syracuse losing at home to the up-and-coming Boston College, coached by Tom Coughlin. Also, No. 24 NC State lost at home, 20-14, to Clemson. There were some other tight games and tough tests, though…
-No. 2 Alabama went into South Carolina and relied on their defense – led by Jim Thorpe Award winner Antonio Langham – for a 17-6 win.
-No. 5 Florida took down Mississippi State by a 38-24 score.
-No. 16 North Carolina avoided an upset in a 45-39 win over a UTEP team that would finish the season with one win.
-No. 17 California trailed 30-0 to unranked Oregon before storming back for a 42-41 victory.
-No. 23 Auburn had their own struggles, but they escaped with an undefeated record and a 14-10 win.
-No. 25 West Virginia took a 14-13 win over Virginia Tech.
Poll movement: The top five stayed the same, Ohio State and Nebraska flipped spots at 6 and 7, Penn State and Michigan did the same at 8 and 9 and Virginia made the biggest move up from No. 21 to No. 18 after a 41-7 win over Ohio. Syracuse had the biggest drop from No. 13 to 23.
WEEK 7
I suppose this was going to be the week Florida State was going to get their toughest test of the season.
The No. 1 Seminoles continued to strengthen their ranking at the top, with 61 of 62 first-place votes (Alabama had the other from some stubborn southern writer, I’m sure). And now it was their time to take a shot at No. 3 Miami. The great game didn’t materialize, and FSU rolled to a 28-10 win.
There was an upset of a top 10 team this week, though, with No. 9 Michigan failing to get much of anything going on offense in a 17-7 loss in East Lansing to Michigan State. Highlights:
Some other Week 7 happenings…
-No. 13 Washington went into No. 16 California and escaped with a 24-23 win despite seven turnovers and a 13-point fourth quarter deficit.
-No. 24 West Virginia took a 36-34 win over No. 17 Louisville to improve to 5-0 on the year. You might keep an eye on them.
-No. 25 UCLA rolled to a 68-14 win at home No. 19 BYU.
Poll movement: Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State, Nebraska and Penn State all moved up one to rank 3 through 7 while Miami slid in at No. 8. West Virginia made the big jump of the week from No. 24 to 17 while Michigan fell nine spots from 9 to 18.
WEEK 8
There was so much going on in Week 8, and the SEC was the center of the college football universe…
-No. 4 Florida lost at home to No. 19 Auburn, 38-35, sending the Tigers to a perfect 7-0 mark. This is probably the point where I tell you that they were on probation for breaking the law of the NCAA. Auburn could win as many games as they wanted to win, and they would not be eligible for the SEC championship or a bowl game. They could still be voted national champions, though. Oh, and they were coached by Bobby Bowden's son, Terry.
In this particular game, Auburn gave up 560 yards of offense, but they were able to escape with a late-game field goal.
-A tie! No. 2 Alabama, the defending national champion, had their hopes dashed with a 17-17 tie at home against No. 10 Tennessee. Tennessee was the underdog here, but you have to expect they didn’t even feel good about a dang tie, especially since Alabama went 83 yards in 83 seconds to pull within two. Then they got the two-point conversion to tie the game. Ugh. Highlights:
Other results…
-No. 20 Colorado came back from the dead with a 27-10 win at No. 9 Oklahoma. The Sooners were coming off a rout of Texas, and Colorado took advantage of the emotions of that one. Just a complete beatdown.
-Another test for No. 1 Florida State? Nope. No. 15 Virginia came into Tallahassee, but it was a 40-14 Seminoles beatdown.
-No. 23 Louisville bounced back from their Week 7 loss to West Virginia by taking a 35-27 win over unranked Southern Miss.
-This whole season had wild turns week to week, and there was another one with Michigan. The No. 18 Wolverines lost to Michigan State in Week 7, and then they bounced right back with a 21-13 victory at No. 7 and undefeated Penn State.
-No. 3 Notre Dame rolled to a pretty impressive 45-20 win in Provo, Utah over BYU.
-No. 25 Michigan State had a chance at another top 10 win over an undefeated foe, but they came up just short in falling to No. 5 Ohio State, 28-21.
-No. 24 Syracuse won 24-21 at unranked Pittsburgh.
-No. 12 Washington followed their come-from-behind victory at Cal with a...home loss by 14 to No. 22 UCLA.
-No. 21 California, one week after their heartbreaking loss to Washington, dropped a 34-7 decision at home to unranked Washington State. Their star quarterback Dave Barr was injured against Washington and did not play in this game.
-Climbing No. 16 Wisconsin, led by NCAA Coach of the Year Barry Alvarez, won 42-28 at unranked Purdue.
Poll movement: Only one spot in the entire top 25 stayed the same after this wild week. Florida State stayed at No. 1 and was now the unanimous No. 1. Notre Dame moved to 2 and then Ohio State, Alabama and Nebraska made up the rest of the top five. The biggest move was Auburn going up nine spots to No. 10 while Washington fell 10 spots to No. 22 to edge OU’s eight-spot drop to No. 17.
WEEK 9
So, Michigan had a weird three weeks. A loss to Michigan State, a win at undefeated Penn State and then a loss at home to unranked Illinois. The Illini were down 21-10 in the fourth period before two late touchdowns lifted them to a 24-21 win.
No. 6 Miami also impressed the pollsters with a dominant 49-0 rout of No. 23 Syracuse, and No. 12 North Carolina dropped a 17-10 decision to No. 21 Virginia in Chapel Hill.
Poll movement: No change in the top three, but Miami jumped up two spots over Alabama – who survived a 19-14 win at Ole Miss – and Nebraska (who routed Missouri). The big move was undefeated West Virginia going from 18 to 13 after a rout of Pitt. Virginia also moved up five to 16. The biggest drop saw Michigan fall, fall, fall from 13 to 24.
WEEK 10
Arizona, ranked No. 7, had been hanging on with a bunch of tight victories, but that all came crashing down in a 37-17 loss at home to No. 15 UCLA, which moved their win streak to six after opening the year with losses to Cal and Nebraska by a combined three points.
The Bruins were coached by Terry Donahue, who won 233 games over 20 years at UCLA, and would go on to a pretty famous broadcasting career and then did some personnel/front office work with the 49ers. Their quarterback was some guy named Wayne Cook (never heard of him), but J.J. Stokes was a complete beast (82 grabs, 1,181 yards that season) at receiver. And they had an All-American linebacker named Jamir Miller. Good team.
Virginia, coming off the key win over North Carolina went on brand for 1993 with a 34-29 loss at home to NC State. Penn State got completely crushed at home by undefeated Ohio State, 24-6. And Oklahoma fell to Kansas State for the first time since 1970. You won’t believe what happened the next week.
Poll movement: No change in the top six, but every other spot changed. Arizona fell seven spots to No. 14, and Penn State did the same to No. 19. The move up came from K-State, who went from 25 to 18. But, like I said, that didn’t last long.
WEEK 11
One of the only highlights for Iowa State in 1993 came in shocking Kansas State one week after they ended a 23-year losing streak to Oklahoma. The Cyclones won 27-23 in windy Ames. I can only assume it was windy. It's always windy.
There was, however, an even bigger upset in Week 11. Alabama didn’t even bother to tie this time, losing to unranked LSU by a 17-13 score. The win for LSU stopped Bama’s unbeaten streak at 31 games, and it was the first win for the Tigers over the Tide in five long years.
No upset loss for No. 3 Ohio State, but it was an upset tie. The Buckeyes went into No. 15 Wisconsin, and they left with a 14-14 stalemate. The three-week run for the Badgers saw them lose at Minnesota, beat Michigan and then tie Ohio State. All the emotions.
No. 4 Nebraska narrowly avoided an upset of their own, as they went into the dungeon that is Lawrence, Kansas, before escaping with a 21-20 win. This could have just as easily been a tie, too, but Terry Allen goes for wins. They scored with 52 seconds left to make it 21-20, went for two and failed.
No. 7 Tennessee also came through with a big victory in routing No. 13 Louisville, 45-10, No. 22 NC State lost at home by one (21-20) to Duke, No. 19 Penn State beat No. 17 Indiana by a 38-31 final and No. 1 Florida State won another rout over Maryland.
Poll movement: Florida State and Notre Dame stayed 1-2 to set up their showdown in South Bend, Bama dropped seven spots to No. 12 and Louisville fell seven to No. 20. Any movement up the rankings was pretty minimal.
WEEK 12
Here it is: No. 1 vs. No. 2. The game that led to this very blog. Florida State at Notre Dame. Nobody could stop Charlie Ward, right? Well, the future Heisman winner actually played pretty terribly in the first half. That staked Notre Dame to an early lead, and they appeared to have the game in hand before FSU made a late charge.
There was a tipped ball that ended up leading to a FSU touchdown, and then there was another ball thrown right to about the same spot that was intercepted to give the Irish the shocking win, 31-24. A great, quick watch:
Elsewhere, No. 10 UCLA’s seven-game win streak was snapped at home by an unranked Arizona State team by a 9-3 score, unranked Cal snapped a four-game losing streak with a 24-20 win over No. 13 Arizona, No. 18 Virginia lost at unranked Clemson and unranked USC beat No. 25 Washington in Seattle. This year, man.
Poll movement: Notre Dame moved to No. 1, Florida State dropped down one spot to No. 2 and Nebraska and Miami flipped spots at 3 and 4. Miami did have a little bit of a struggle with Rutgers to precipitate it. UCLA and Arizona fell six spots each to 16 and 19.
WEEK 13
For the second straight week, the top-ranked team lost a football game. Notre Dame welcomed in a red hot No. 17 Boston College team, and it was BC grabbing their eighth consecutive win, 41-39, behind a game-winning field goal from David Gordon.
Another undefeated fell in Week 13 of 1993, too. No. 5 Ohio State got absolutely beat down by unranked Michigan, 28-0. No truth to the rumor this was the last time Michigan beat Ohio State. It just feels that way.
No. 9 West Virginia knocked off No. 4 Miami by a 17-14 final, suddenly putting the Mountaineers – unranked to start the year – in position to make a run at a…gulp…national title? It was also the first win for WVA over Miami since 1973.
Poll movement: Florida State back to No. 1 (over Notre Dame with the same number of losses?), Nebraska to No. 2, Auburn to No. 3 (after a win over Bama), Notre Dame down to 4 and West Virginia to No. 5. By this point, the top five is really all that seems to matter.
WEEK 14
Boston College, the team that just beat No. 1 Notre Dame, lost one week later. Tell me you’re surprised. This loss, though, was to another team coming off a big win – West Virginia. The ‘Neers got another tight win, 17-14. This proved to be the second perfect season in West Virginia history.
No. 1 and No. 2 also had interesting matchups, with Florida State taking down No. 7 Florida, 33-21, and No. 2 Nebraska handling rival and No. 16 Oklahoma, 21-7.
Poll movement: Florida State and Nebraska stayed put at 1 and 2 while Auburn dropped at the mercy of West Virginia moving to the No. 3 position. Notre Dame also fell a spot to No. 5, so the undefeated Mountaineers could move into the top 3.
WEEK 15
Only four games this week. None of which had anything to do with the national championship picture. Wisconsin did beat Michigan State, though, to nab a share of the Big Ten Conference championship (with Ohio State). Florida also beat Alabama in the SEC championship game. Remember, undefeated Auburn was not eligible.
CONTROVERSY!
I’ll save you and spare you the details of lesser bowls like the Sun Bowl (OU over Texas Tech) or the Freedom Bowl (USC over Utah) or even the Alamo Bowl (Cal over Iowa). However, the fun thing about 1993 – and other years around that time – is that there were a lot of scenarios.
There were only three undefeated teams left at the end of the regular season. Only two were eligible to play for the national title and only one did it. I’ll still always wonder how it is that Florida State got a spot in the national championship game over Notre Dame. And really, what about West Virginia?
The bowl games lined up like this:
Orange Bowl: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Nebraska
Sugar Bowl: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Florida
Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
Those were the three most important games, and really, the Orange Bowl was the only one that really mattered for a national championship. However, if Florida State wins unimpressively, and Notre Dame wins in a rout, maybe the pollsters will give the natty to the Irish?
Or what if West Virginia finishes an undefeated season, and Florida State beats Nebraska? That would leave one eligible undefeated team to win the national championship. This is all in theory. The national champ was going to be the winner of FSU/Nebraska. Still...
Let's get back to why Florida State would get in over Notre Dame with the same record and despite losing a head-to-head game. The answer: Bobby Bowden.
Bowden and Florida State, if you remember about 3,500 words ago, opened the year in the No. 1 spot. And the narrative from the media throughout the season was that this was finally the year that Bowden would capture his first national championship. It dominated every single story in college football, and the media – which created that narrative – had the ability to give him that natty.
Looking back now, it doesn’t make much sense at all. The proof was in the pudding, and games and results should matter. Notre Dame beating Florida State should have mattered. West Virginia beating Boston College, which beat Notre Dame, should have mattered. Oh yeah, then there’s Auburn. To recap:
Notre Dame: We beat Florida State, we deserve to play for the national title.
West Virginia: We went undefeated, and we are ranked ahead of Nebraska in the coaches poll. We deserve to play for the national title.
Auburn: We are undefeated, and the best team in America, but we can't play for the national title.
Florida State & Nebraska: We are playing for the national title.
Further, in the final AP Poll before bowl games, five teams received first-place votes. FSU had 42, Nebraska had 15, West Virginia had three and Notre Dame and Auburn tallied one apiece.
THE GAMES
West Virginia’s case for a share of a championship didn’t hold up in the Sugar Bowl, as they were routed by Florida (41-7). Notre Dame, though, edged past a solid Texas A&M team (24-21) in the Cotton Bowl. The Orange Bowl was not expected to be very close, but it turned into the game of the year.
A two-touchdown underdog, Nebraska played right with – and arguably played better – the dominant Florida State outfit. Heck, if instant replay was a thing back in 1993, Nebraska may have won the game with William Floyd clearly fumbling on the goal-line before going in one play later. There was also the phantom block in the back on Corey Dixon’s punt return for a touchdown.
Still, Nebraska had a shot to win it on a last-second field goal – the third total field goal attempt in the final 1:16 of the game among the two teams. Nebraska made the first with 1:16 to go, Florida State followed with one of their own with :21 left and then the Huskers missed a makeable (although longer than the first two) field goal as time expired. Good game, actually.
BOWDEN GETS HIS TITLE
The narrative all season long about Bowden getting his first national championship came to fruition. The Noles got 46 of 62 first-place votes and finished directly ahead of the team that they lost to in mid-November, Notre Dame.
The Irish got 12 first-place votes while Auburn – not eligible to play in a bowl game – received the other four to finished ranked No. 4. Nebraska, earning a lot of respect with their performance in the Orange Bowl, took the No. 3 position.
West Virginia, meanwhile, finished No. 7 and got the matchup with Nebraska that they wanted at the end of the 1993 season. Except it came at the beginning of the 1994 season, and it wasn’t close. Nebraska 31, West Virginia 0.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.