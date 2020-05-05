(KMAland) -- Day 50 of blogging with no sports. This is the 48th blog during that period and 44th consecutive day with a blog.
I decided to switch the blog order of my usual weekly routine today. I’m going to be a little busier tomorrow than today, and I feel like today’s blog might be a little bit of an undertaking.
Last Wednesday, I wrote about the best single-season performances in Major League Baseball history for each position. Today, it’s a similar deal, but today it’s all about your ABCs. I tossed around the idea of simply doing my ABCs with the best MLB players of all-time, but that seemed too easy. So, it’s the best single-season performances by each letter of the alphabet – and today is all about the position players.
And today, it’s all about the first name. First, a few statistics that will be used and need to be defined:
-wOBA: This is weighted on-base average. It measures a player’s value per plate appearance and weighs results on different levels. Doubles are worth more than singles, triples are worth more than doubles, homers are worth more than triples. You get it. I like it because batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all have their built-in issues. Batting average doesn’t include walks or hit by pitch. On-base percentage sees everything equally (homers are the same as walks). Slugging percentage also says to heck with walks. wOBA’s ability to weigh everything makes it a pretty nice stat.
-wRC+: This is weighted runs created plus. Basically, it’s a way to measure hitters against one another regardless of era. It runs on a scale that places 100 as the average, and it adjusts for external factors like ballpark and era. If you’re a 150 wRC+ hitter then you’re 50% better than league average. If you’re a 50 wRC+ hitter then you’re 50% worse than league average. You won’t find a 50 wRC+ hitter in this piece.
-OPS: This is on-base + slugging. It’s the simple addition of on-base percentage to slugging percentage, and while it violates all rules of math, it is still something we can use to evaluate players.
-BA/OBP/SLG. If you see a .300/.400/.500 slash like this just know that it is batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Now, as I went along, I decided I wanted to do more than just find the best player for each letter of the alphabet. In addition, I wanted to find out what was the best letter for single-season performances. So, I have a top five for each letter. However, I can only use one season from each person. For example, Babe Ruth can’t dominate the Bs.
Babe Ruth’s best season will combine with Barry Bonds, Buster Posey, Benny Kauff and Bryce Harper. And then I’m going to add up the total fWAR for each of their best seasons, and when this thing is all said and done we will know which letter has had the best single-season performances. Make sense? If not, you’ll see how it plays out.
A: Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers 10.0 fWAR (2002)
A-Rod’s only 10 win season – per FanGraphs – came in Arlington during a part of his career that I won’t say is forgotten – but maybe a little overlooked. He was a freak in Texas. He was a freak everywhere. He finished second (to Miguel Tejada) in the MVP race, but that was kind of silly. We’re talking about 10.0 to 4.5 WAR. A-Rod also led the league with 57 homers, 142 RBI and 389 total bases while hitting .300/.392/.623. A-Rod would get his MVP the next season.
Second place: Adrian Beltre, Los Angeles Dodgers 9.7 (2004)
Third place: Arky Vaughan, Pittsburgh Pirates 9.6 (1935)
Fourth place: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals 9.5 (2003)
Fifth place: Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians 9.1 (1953)
Total fWAR: 47.9
B: Babe Ruth, New York Yankees 15.0 fWAR (1923)
You’re going to see some repeat seasons (from last week) on this list, and you’re seeing 1923 again because it is the single greatest season in the history of MLB. Ruth accumulated 15.0 fWAR that year. He hit .393/.545/.764 with 41 bombs, 151 runs scored, 131 RBI and even stole 17 bases. He was a huge plus on offense and a rare plus on defense. Again, it’s the best season ever.
Second place (other than Babe): Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants 12.7 (2002)
Third place: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants 10.1 (2012)
Fourth place: Benny Kauff, Indianapolis Hoosiers 9.9 (1914)
Fifth place: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals 9.3 (2015)
Total fWAR: 57.0
C: Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox 11.1 fWAR (1967)
Yaz was already established as one of the great players in baseball by 1967, but he took it to a new level in this year. He won his first and only MVP and added a third Gold Glove award in leading the Saaawx to the seventh game of the World Series. He led the league with 44 homers, 121 RBI and in all three triple-slash categories: .326/.418/.622. He also had a league-best 112 runs and 189 hits and finished with the top fWAR (11.1) by a solid margin over Ron Santo (9.5).
Second place: Cal Ripken, Baltimore Orioles 10.6 (1991)
Third place: Craig Biggio, Houston Astros 9.3 (1997)
Fourth place: Cy Seymour, Cincinnati Reds 8.7 (1905)
Fifth place: Charlie Gehringer, Detroit Tigers 8.5 (1934)
Total fWAR: 48.2
D: Darrell Evans, Atlanta Braves 9.3 fWAR (1973)
I was really hoping there would be a D ahead of this one, because I’m still a little salty and quizzical on what is the greatest single-season performance by a third baseman, according to fWAR. As noted last week, Evans was a nice player, but a 9-win season? It’s mostly derived from solid defense, plus baserunning and the fact that most third baseman weren’t hitting as well as he was in this 1973 season. Evans hit .281/.403/.556 with 41 home runs and 104 RBI. Very good season. Greatest ever for a third baseman? That’s what fWAR tells us.
Second place: Duke Snider, Brooklyn Dodgers 8.8 (1953)
Third place: Darin Erstad, Anaheim Angels 8.7 (2000)
Fourth place: David Wright, New York Mets 8.4 (2007)
Fifth place: Dick Allen, Philadelphia Phillies 8.2 (1964)
Total fWAR: 43.4 (Note: Sorry, Jetes)
E: Eddie Collins, Philadelphia Athletics 10.0 fWAR (1909)
Cocky Eddie Collins topped the league in WAR that season, edging out Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner’s 9.7 WAR, but that was the only category he led. He was second in batting average (.347), third in on-base percentage (.416), fourth in slugging percentage (.450), third in wRC+ (172) and third in wOBA (.422). Collins, though, played a strong second base (and a little short in ’09). He wasn’t as good at defense as Wagner, but he was a better hitter. And he wasn’t as good of a hitter as Cobb, but he was a better defender. Thus, the higher WAR. Not that any of that matters for these purposes.
Second place: Ernie Banks, Chicago Cubs 9.7 fWAR (1959)
Third place: Eddie Mathews, Milwaukee Braves 8.7 (1953)
Fourth place: Eddie Stansky, New York Giants 7.7 (1950)
Fifth place: Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay Rays 7.5 (2010)
Total fWAR: 43.6
F: Frankie Frisch, St. Louis Cardinals 9.7 fWAR (1927)
Right in the midst of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and Rogers Hornsby’s peak, Frankie Frisch dropped in a star season in 1927. He hit .337/.387/.472 with 31 doubles, 11 triples and 10 home runs while leading baseball with 48 stolen bases. Writers were pretty impressed, too, as he finished second in the MVP vote behind Paul Waner. (Note: This was back when you couldn’t be considered for an MVP if you already had one.) His offense was just solid, really, but the defense – at second base – brought significant value. And I already mentioned the baserunning was pretty good, too, so you get a 9.7 win season.
Second place: Frank Baker, Philadelphia Athletics 9.1 (1912)
Third place: Fred Lynn, Boston Red Sox 8.6 (1979)
Fourth place: Frank Robinson, Cincinnati Reds 8.2 (1962)
Fifth place: Frank Chance, Chicago Cubs 7.7 (1906)
Total fWAR: 43.3
G: George Sisler, St. Louis Browns 9.9 fWAR (1920)
Gorgeous George Sisler accumulated nearly 52.0 fWAR in his Hall of Fame career, but 1920 was easily his best. He led the league with 257 hits, a .407 batting average and a 399 total bases. He also had a .449 on-base and a .632 slugging percentage while smacking 19 home runs, driving in 122 and stealing 42 bases. His .494 wOBA ranked second in all of MLB behind Babe Ruth’s .598. Ruth was pretty good, you see.
Second place: George Brett, Kansas City Royals 9.1 (1980)
Third place: George Stone, St. Louis Browns 8.9 (1906)
Fourth place: George Foster, Cincinnati Reds 8.9 (1977)
Fifth place: Gary Carter, Montreal Expos 8.4 (1982)
Total fWAR: 45.2
H: Honus Wagner, Pittsburgh Pirates 11.8 fWAR (1908)
The best shortstop that ever lived had the best shortstop season we’ve ever seen in 1908. Wagner led the league in batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.415), slugging percentage (.542), OPS (.957), total bases (308), total hits (201), doubles (39), triples (19), RBI (109) and stolen bases (53). Wagner accumulated 11.8 fWAR to lead the league by a full 4.3 fWAR (Joe Tinker was second).
Second place: Harry Heilmann, Detroit Tigers 9.2 (1923)
Third place: Hank Aaron, Milwaukee Braves 8.9 (1961)
Fourth place: Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers 8.3 (1937)
Fifth place: Hack Wilson, Chicago Cubs 8.0 (1930)
Total fWAR: 46.2
I: Ian Kinsler, Texas Rangers 7.3 fWAR (2011)
Ian Kinsler made three All-Star Games during his career, but 2011 was not one of those years. However, this was his highest MVP finish, taking 11th after hitting .255/.355/.477 with a 123 wRC+. Kinsler smacked 32 home runs that year, drove in 77, scored 121 times and had 30 stolen bases. Plus, he was a big positive on defense and on the bases. Still, I thought we might see Ichiro or Pudge here.
Second place: Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners 7.1 (2004)
Third place: Ivan Rodriguez, Texas Rangers 6.8 (1999)
Fourth place: Ival Goodman, Cincinnati Reds 5.7 (1938)
Fifth place: Ian Desmond, Washington Nationals 4.3 (2013)
Total fWAR: 31.2
J: Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics 11.3 fWAR (1932)
He was nicknamed “Beast” for a reason. In 1932, Foxx won his first of three MVPs, leading the league with 58 home runs and 169 RBI. He also hit .364/.469/.749 and had a league-high 438 total bases. His 11.3 fWAR was easily the best total in ’32, finishing ahead of an aging (but still good) Babe Ruth (8.7 fWAR) and Lou Gehrig (8.1).
Second place: Joe Morgan, Cincinnati Reds 11.0 (1975)
Third place: Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees 9.8 (1941)
Fourth place: Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn Dodgers 9.6 (1949)
Fifth place: Jacoby Ellsbury, Boston Red Sox 9.5 (2011)
Total fWAR: 51.2 (Note: No Johnny Bench!)
K: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners 9.7 fWAR (1996)
This wasn’t Griffey’s MVP season (that was 1997), but it was his seventh straight All-Star Game, his fourth Silver Slugger award and his seventh Gold Glove award. He didn’t lead baseball in any one category (other than fWAR), but he had a solid offensive season with a .303/.392/.628 line. His 146 wRC+ was 16th in baseball, and his .423 wOBA was merely 13th. However, the dude was the best defensive player in the world, and that boosted his WAR up to 9.7. He would accumulate 9.0 the next year and win the MVP.
Second place: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs 7.9 (2016)
Third place: Ken Caminiti, San Diego Padres 7.5 (1996)
Fourth place: Kiki Cuyler, Pittsburgh Pirates 7.5 (1925)
Fifth place: Keith Hernandez, St. Louis Cardinals 7.4 (1979)
Total fWAR: 40.0
L: Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees 12.5 fWAR (1927)
The greatest single-season performance for a first baseman in MLB history. This is another repeat, but it deserves a repeat. He played in 155 games and led the league with 52 doubles, 173 RBI and 447 total bases. He was also among the league’s leaders with a .373 batting average, a .474 on-base percentage and a .765 slugging percentage. He was also second in runs scored (149), hits (218), triples (18), home runs (47), walks (109) and fWAR (12.5) in the wonderful 1927 season.
Second place: Lou Boudreau, Cleveland Indians 10.9 (1948)
Third place: Larry Walker, Colorado Rockies 9.1 (1997)
Fourth place: Lenny Dykstra, Philadelphia Phillies 9.0 (1990)
Fifth place: Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks 8.9 (2001)
Total fWAR: 50.4
M: Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees 11.5 fWAR (1956)
Mantle’s 1956 season proved to narrowly be the best single-season performance for a centerfielder over both Ty Cobb and himself. The Mick or The Commerce Comet had 11.5 fWAR thanks to a .353/.464/.705 line. He led the league in batting average and slugging percentage, as well as home runs (52), RBI (130), runs (132) and total bases (376).
Second place: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 10.4 (2018)
Third place: Mike Trout, LA Angels 10.2 (2013)
Fourth place: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia Phillies 9.4 (1974)
Fifth place: Mike Piazza, Los Angeles Dodgers 9.1 (1997)
Total fWAR: 50.6
N: Norm Cash, Detroit Tigers 10.2 fWAR (1961)
Stormin’ Norman was in his second with Detroit and fourth year overall. It was his first all-star season and his highest finish in the MVP race (fourth). He led the league with 193 hits, a .361 batting average, a .487 on-base percentage and a 1.148 OPS. His 10.2 fWAR was slightly behind Mantle’s 10.3 that year, and he also finished just percentage points behind Mantle’s 196 wRC+ (Cash was at 194). His .488 wOBA, though, was tops (ahead of Mantle’s .478).
Second place: Nap Lajoie, Cleveland Naps 9.4 (1906)
Third place: Nomar Garciaparra, Boston Red Sox 7.6 (2000)
Fourth place: Nellie Fox, Chicago White Sox 7.0 (1957)
Fifth place: Nick Markakis, Baltimore Orioles 6.1 (2008)
Total fWAR: 40.3
O: Orlando Cepeda, St. Louis Cardinals 6.8 fWAR (1967)
Cepeda won his one MVP in St. Louis, leading the league with 111 RBI and 12 hit by pitches in 1967. He also hit .325/.399/.524 with 37 doubles and 25 home runs. This was Cepeda’s second-best offensive season (narrowly behind 1963 in San Francisco), and it would prove to be his last really, really good year. And that’s exactly what it was. You might see another Cardinal right behind him….
Second place: Ozzie Smith, St. Louis Cardinals 6.7 (1989)
Third place: Odell Hale, Cleveland Indians 5.0 (1936)
Fourth place: Orlando Cabrera, LA Angels 4.8 (2007)
Fifth place: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves 4.6 (2019)
Total fWAR: 27.9
P: Pedro Guerrero, Los Angeles Dodgers 7.8 fWAR (1985)
Guerrero led baseball with a .422 on-base percentage, a .577 slugging percentage, a .999 OPS and a 181 wRC+ in the 1985 season. He had 22 doubles, 33 bombs, 87 RBI and 99 runs scored. He was a slight positive in both baserunning (12 steals) and on defense (split between third and the outfield corners). That 7.8 fWAR took fourth, by the way, behind Rickey, Wade and George. You know their last names, I’m sure.
Second place: Pete Reiser, Brooklyn Dodgers 7.5 (1941)
Third place: Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds 7.4 (1976)
Fourth place: Paul Waner, Pittsburgh Pirates 7.4 (1927)
Fifth place: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks 7.2 (2015)
Total fWAR: 37.3
Q: Quilvio Veras, Florida Marlins 3.1 fWAR (1995)
This is the 6,161st highest single-season fWAR in MLB history, and it is the best by someone that’s name starts with Q. Veras was a really nice player during a seven-year career, but it was his rookie season that was the best. He hit .261/.384/.373 and led baseball with 56 stolen bases. He was also a positive defensively at second base. We finally found our Q.
Second place: Quinton McCracken, Arizona Diamondbacks 2.3 (2002)
Third place: Quintin Berry, Detroit Tigers 1.0 (2012)
Fourth place: Quinn Mack, Seattle Mariners -0.1 (1994)
Fifth place: Quincy Trouppe, Cleveland Indians -0.1 (1952)
Total fWAR: 6.2
R: Rogers Hornsby, St. Louis Cardinals 12.5 fWAR (1924)
Another repeat selection. Hornsby had the greatest single-season performance ever by a second baseman. Actually, he had six of the top seven. But it was 1924 when he had his best season with a .424 batting average, a .507 on-base percentage and a .696 slugging percentage. He accumulated 12.5 WAR that season in leading baseball with 121 runs scored, 227 hits, 43 doubles, 89 walks, a 1.203 OPS and 373 total bases.
Second place: Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics 10.2 (1990)
Third place: Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers 9.8 (1982)
Fourth place: Rico Petrocelli, Boston Red Sox 9.6 (1969)
Fifth place: Ron Santo, Chicago Cubs 9.5 (1967)
Total fWAR: 51.6 (Note: No Reggie Jackson!)
S: Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinals 11.1 fWAR (1948)
Twenty-four years after Hornsby put together the top season for someone that has a name that starts with R, Stan the Man had 11.1 fWAR to set the standard for the letter S. This was Musial’s third and final MVP season, as he led the league in batting average (.376), on-base percentage (.450), slugging percentage (.702), OPS (1.152), runs (135), hits (230), doubles (46), triples (18), RBI (131) and total bases (429). His 11.1 fWAR was slightly better than Lou Boudreau’s 10.9 (or the second-best single-season by someone named Lou).
Second place: Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs 9.9 (2001)
Third place: Scott Rolen, St. Louis Cardinals 9.0 (2004)
Fourth place: Snuffy Stirnweiss, New York Yankees 9.0 (1944)
Fifth place: Sal Bando, Oakland Athletics 7.7 (1969)
Total fWAR: 46.7
T: Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox 11.8 fWAR (1946)
The greatest hitter that ever lived? Well, Babe Ruth might have something to say about that, but Williams was splendid. You know, like The Splendid Splinter. In ’46, Willliams hit .342. That was third in the league behind Stan Musial (.365) and Mickey Vernon (.353), but he did top the league with a .497 OBP and a .667 slugging percentage. He also led in runs (142), walks (156), OPS (1.164), total bases (343) and wRC+ (215). His 11.8 fWAR also led the league by a full three wins (over Musial). The most impressive thing about all of this? It was his first season back after three years of military service.
Second place (other than Ted): Ty Cobb, Detroit Tigers 11.5 (1917)
Third place: Tris Speaker, Boston Red Sox 10.6 (1912)
Fourth place: Tommy Holmes, Boston Braves 8.7 (1945)
Fifth place: Terry Turner, Cleveland Naps 8.6 (1906)
U: U L Washington, Kansas City Royals 2.9 fWAR (1982)
The U took longer than the Q. Washington has the 6,559th best single-season WAR performance in MLB history. In 1982, the former shortstop had his best offensive season, hitting .286/.338/.412 with 10 home runs, 60 RBI, 64 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
Second Place: Ulysses Simpson Grant Stoner aka Lil Stoner, Detroit Tigers 2.4 (1927)
Third Place: Ulysses Lupien aka Tony Lupien, Philadelphia Phillies 2.2 (1944)
Fourth place: Urbane Pickering, Boston Red Sox 0.8 (1931)
Fifth place: Uke Clanton, Cleveland Indians 0.0 (1922)
Total fWAR: 8.3
V: Vern Stephens, Boston Red Sox 7.5 fWAR (1949)
Stephens was finishing up his peak with the Red Sox in 1949, and he led baseball with 159 RBI while hitting .290/.391/.539. The star shortstop made his fifth All-Star Game and was voted seventh in the MVP race in ’49. He hit 39 bombs, scored 113 times and had a 134 wRC+. His 7.5 fWAR was fifth in baseball behind his teammate Ted Williams, Jackie Robinson, Stan the Man and Ralph Kiner.
Second place: Vladimir Guerrero, Montreal Expos 7.1 (2002)
Third place: Vada Pinson, Cincinnati Reds 6.8 (1961)
Fourth place: Vernon Wells, Toronto Blue Jays 5.8 (2006)
Fifth place: Vic Wertz, Detroit Tigers 4.9 (1950)
Total fWAR: 32.1
W: Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants 10.7 fWAR (1965)
The Say Hey Kid is considered by my guy Joe Posnanski to be the greatest player that ever played the game. In 1965, he captured his second MVP and ninth straight Gold Glove. His 10.7 fWAR was three wins better than Ron Santo, whose name seems to be coming up a lot as second-best in these particular seasons. Mays also led the league with 52 bombs, a .398 on-base percentage, a .645 slugging percentage, a 1.043 OPS, 360 total bases and a 186 wRC+ (and it wasn’t close).
Second place: Wade Boggs, Boston Red Sox 8.9 (1987)
Third place: Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh 8.2 (1971)
Fourth place: Will Clark, San Francisco Giants 8.1 (1989)
Fifth place: Willie McCovey, San Francisco Giants 7.9 (1969)
Total fWAR: 43.8
X: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox 6.8 fWAR (2019)
I have to think Xander’s parents named him this knowing that this blog was coming someday. Bogaerts had his best all-around season last year, taking fifth in the MVP vote and nabbing a Silver Slugger along with his second All-Star nod. Bogaerts hit .309/.384/.555 with 52 doubles, 33 homers and 117 RBI.
Second place: Xavier Nady, Pittsburgh Pirates & New York Yankees 3.0 (2008)
Third place: Xavier Paul, Cincinnati Reds 0.5 (2012)
Fourth place: Xavier Scruggs, St. Louis Cardinals -0.1 (2014)
Fifth place: I can’t find a fifth!
Total fWAR: 10.2
Y: Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals 7.8 fWAR (2013)
Yadi actually had a better offensive season in 2012, but it’s never just about the offense with Yadi, who hit .319/.359/.477 with 44 doubles, 12 homers and 80 RBI in this particular year. He ended up with an All-Star nod, a third-place finish in the MVP, a gold glove and a Silver Slugger award. According to FanGraphs, this was also his second-best defensive season (behind 2012), but he was a bit better of a baserunner and the offensive adjustment for ’13 gave that year the edge.
Second place: Yogi Berra, New York Yankees 6.4 (1956)
Third place: Yoenis Cespedes, Detroit Tigers & New York Mets 5.8 (2015)
Fourth place: Yasmani Grandal, Los Angeles Dodgers 5.8 (2016)
Fifth place: Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox 5.7 (2019)
Total fWAR: 31.5
Z: Zoilo Versalles, Minnesota Twins 7.0 (1965)
The 1965 MVP season for Versalles also landed him a Gold Glove (at short), so you know he’s going to score plenty high on the WAR list. Versalles led baseball in total bases (308), doubles (45), triples (12) and runs scored (126). He hit .273/.391/.462 and also had the most strikeouts in baseball (122). Versalles was a plus on offense, defense and on the bases (27 stolen bases).
Second place: Zack Wheat, Brooklyn Robins 6.9 (1924)
Third place: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds 5.0 (2017)
Fourth place: Zeke Bonura, Chicago White Sox 4.7 (1936)
Fifth place: Zeb Terry, Chicago Cubs 3.3 (1920)
Total fWAR: 26.9
BREAKDOWN
The breakdown and order of total fWAR looks like this…
1. B – 57.0
2. R – 51.6
3. J – 51.2
4. M – 50.6
5. T – 50.5
6. L – 50.4
7. C – 48.2
8. A – 47.9
9. S – 46.7
10. H – 46.2
11. G – 45.2
12. W – 43.8
13. E – 43.6
14. D – 43.4
15. F – 43.3
16. N – 40.3
17. K – 40.0
18. P – 37.3
19. V – 32.1
20. Y – 31.5
21. I – 31.2
22. O – 27.9
23. Z – 26.9
24. X – 10.2
25. U – 8.3
26. Q – 6.2
So, shout-out to Babe, Barry, Buster, Benny and Bryce. And kudos to me for finally finishing this dang thing.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.