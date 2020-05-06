(KMAland) -- Day 51 of blogging with no sports. This is the 49th blog during that period and 45th consecutive day with a blog.
We’re back to the summer preview series, and we turn our attention back to the Corner Conference and to the baseball season. Before we continue, here’s a check on our previous previews if you missed them.
CORNER CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
East Mills Wolverines – Last Year: 9-12 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Lee Christians
Top returnees: Two first-team all-conference selections are slated to return with seniors infielder Nic Duysen and outfielder Michael Schafer coming back to finish out strong careers at East Mills. Duysen, who hit .381/.506/.476 with 16 RBI and stole 12 bases, led the Wolverines last year with 35 1/3 innings pitched. He pitched to a 3.17 ERA and had 46 strikeouts against just 19 walks. Schafer, meanwhile, hit .380/.475/.380 and stole 11 bases. He also threw 32 innings, posted a 4.38 ERA and had 29 strikeouts.
Second-teamer and junior Jackson Wray is also back after a season that saw him all over the diamond. From pitcher to catcher to second to short to third, Wray has a lot of utilities. He hit .339/.457/.452 with a team-high seven doubles, drove in 16, walked 16 times and scored 12 runs. He also threw 16 innings and struck out 11.
Juniors: Utility player Jack Anderson started 12 games, hit .371/.551/.457 in 35 at bats and threw 14 2/3 innings with 19 strikeouts last season. Brody Gordon played in the outfield, started 16 games and had a .426 on-base percentage, and Billy Ray appeared in four games as a courtesy and pinch runner.
Sophomores: Andrew Jackson had 17 starts and drove in a team-high 17 runs while hitting .276/.344/.310 for the year while Camden Jones had a .500 on-base percentage in 14 at bats. Ethan Yoshida finished last year with a .389 on-base percentage and appeared in 20 games, and Tyler Prokop played some behind the plate and stole seven bases as a courtesy/pinch runner.
Frosh: Two freshmen played a bit as 8th graders – Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew. Crouse saw some time in left while McGrew was used at second a bit, but they were mostly used as courtesy/pinch runners. It’s likely they will see bigger roles this season.
Final word: They lost four seniors that played pretty vital roles, but they are in position to not see a whole lot of a drop off with all that’s returning. Actually, there’s a better than average chance – with their 1-2 pitching combo returning – they will see a jump in wins this summer.
Essex Trojans – Last Year: 2-14 overall, 1-9 conference
Coach: TBA
Top returnees: Essex took a hit with the graduation and transfers of their three all-conference picks from last season. In addition, two other seniors have graduated from last year’s team.
Seniors: Both Caden Henderson and Wesley Johnson played in a majority of the Trojans’ games last summer. Henderson started throughout the outfield, and Johnson was a first baseman/pitcher.
Juniors: Tucker Hadden is probably the top-returning player on this year’s Essex team. He moved around the infield from short to second to third and did some pitching. He had a .348 on-base percentage thanks to a team-high seven hit by pitches, and he threw 9 1/3 innings. Philip Franks had a .286/.375/.321 line between second base, right field and designated hitter, and outfielder Mason McClarnon started 11 games during his sophomore summer.
Sophomores: Eli Drennen had a nice freshman season and played first, third, short, catcher and even did some pitching. He threw 21 2/3 innings and struck out 16, and he will likely be the top thrower for the Trojans this year. Offensively, he hit .277/.346/.298 and drove in nine runs in 16 games.
Frosh: There were two 8th graders that saw time last summer in Jacob Robinette and Preston Driskell. Both were used primarily as courtesy and pinch runners, combining to appear in 11 games.
Final word: They’ve definitely been hit pretty hard with graduation and transfers, although there are several returning contributors that gave them plenty last year. It’ll be intriguing to see who emerges this summer.
Fremont-Mills Knights – Last Year: 10-12 overall, 8-2 conference
Coach: Jake Brown
Top returnees: All three of Fremont-Mills’ all-conference players graduated, and they lost five seniors total from last year’s team. Among the graduated, they lost 57 1/3 innings pitched and 83 total starts.
Seniors: The three returning seniors played all over the place for the Knights. Colton Hauschild was an outfielder and catcher, Brock Hetzel played a lot of catcher, some at first and pitched and James Switzer was on the corners in the infield and in the outfield and also played behind the plate. That’s a combined 64 starts back in the fold. Switzer and Hauschild bring back the top run-producing total, and the trio combined to throw 22 2/3 innings. Switzer is also a threat on the bases with 16 steals in 16 attempts.
Juniors: Seth Malcom had a pretty good summer for the Knights last year, throwing 20 innings, striking out 14 and posting a 4.55 ERA and getting on-base at a .382 clip. Jesse Lemonds also played in six games, started two and did throw 4 1/3 innings.
Sophomores: Jake Malcom was plenty active last season with 20 starts between second and short, and he posted a .281/.361/.281 line at the plate. Two other sophomores – Nick Madison and Levi Wright – saw a bit of time last summer. Wright threw 3 1/3 innings while Madison was used as a pinch/courtesy runner.
Frosh: This class should be pretty important this year for the Knights with the return of four players that saw action in at least two games with three of them making a start. Kyler Owen threw 14 innings and made 19 starts at third base in his 8th grade summer while Brody Owen also threw a bit and played in the outfield. Taylor Reed got a chance at short and as a pinch hitter, and Owen Thornton started once at second base and also pinch hit.
Final word: They lost their top two pitchers and some pretty important seniors, but there’s still a solid senior class back with contributions sprinkled in throughout the other classes. The Knights never shy away from high expectations, so I’m sure that won’t be any different this summer.
Griswold Tigers – Last Year: 1-19 overall, 1-9 conference
Coach: Carter Stephens
Top returnees: Griswold had two second-team all-conference choices last season, and they return one of them. Senior second baseman Derek Mueller played in 17 games last year and put together a terrific .360/.373/.560 line with seven doubles and a home run among 18 hits. He will be a key cog and potentially the only senior in the Tigers lineup in 2020.
Juniors: Outfielder Lane Mueller and outfielder/first baseman Sam Olson are the two headliners in this class. Mueller started early in the year while Olson was a season-long starter that had a .316 on-base percentage. He also tossed a couple innings. Colton Turner is their top-returning pitcher, as he threw 12 innings and had 10 strikeouts. Both Cooper Harrison and Levi Rainey played sparingly but could see plenty of time this year.
Sophomores/Frosh: Sophomore Zander Luft started five games at designated hitter last season while freshman Kamron Brownlee was plenty active in the starting lineup (18 starts) for an 8th grader. He played short, second and in the outfield and pitched a tiny bit. Freshman Cale Swain also started seven games in the outfield, and Tosh Feltner and Cash Turner appeared in a combined four games.
Final word: Coach Stephens is still trying to build this thing brick by brick, and there will be a nearly complete reset in the rotation. They lost their top three pitchers from last summer, and they had a few others transfer out to Atlantic. Derek Mueller is a pretty good start for the offense, though.
Sidney Cowboys – Last Year: 7-15 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Brad Johnson
Top returnees: Two of Sidney’s four all-conference choices are returning this summer. First, catcher Cale Phillips brings a ton of experience behind the plate, as he started all 22 games a year ago. He also threw four innings in two appearances and could see more time there. Additionally, infielder Brett Gruber is back after leading the Cowboys in nearly every hitting category. He had six doubles and two triples among 25 hits, drove in 14 runs, scored 14 times and stole 12 bases while hitting .379/.453/.530. Gruber also pitched 18 innings and had 26 strikeouts against just one walk.
Seniors: Outfielder Will Oswald started 13 games in the outfield during his junior summer, finishing the season with a solid .405 OBP and a .485 slugging percentage thanks to two homers and a triple in 33 at bats. Another senior – Clayton Cook – appeared in one game.
Juniors: Kenny Osborn (1B/DH) and Donovan Racine (2B/RF) saw a little bit of time last season, appearing in two games each and making a combined three starts.
Sophomores: Garett Phillips will be the team’s top-returning pitcher, as he threw 23 1/3 innings and struck out 36 batters during his freshman summer. He also had a .370 on-base percentage, playing shortstop when he wasn’t pitching. His 12 stolen bases are tied (with Gruber) for the top-returning number. Cole Stenzel made 21 starts between third and catcher and finished with five doubles among 13 hits and a team-high 14 RBI. Kyle Beam also had 10 starts in the outfield, posting a .387 OBP in 22 at bats, and Jacob Hobbie started four games between second, right and left. He also pitched a tiny bit.
Final word: They lost four pretty active seniors, including two that were second-team All-Corner. Among that four-person group, three of them threw a lot of innings. Phillips and Gruber are a pretty solid 1-2 this year, and their offense should also lead the charge. Despite graduation, Sidney appears to be in good shape.
Stanton Vikings – Last Year: 17-5 overall, 10-0 conference
Coach: Alex Cabbage & Jason Hart
Top returnees: Stanton was all over the all-conference list last season, landing five on the first team and two on the second team. They bring back four of those and added a first-teamer and a second-teamer from Essex. So, there’s a lot to say here.
Elite selection Colby Royal had a standout sophomore season on the mound, posting a 2.42 ERA and striking out 54 batters in 46 1/3 innings. He only walked 11 batters and is clearly the top pitcher in the league. Senior Colton Thornburg was also an Elite Selection for Essex, finishing with a .311/.415/.356 batting line and stealing 20 bases. Two others made first-team in seniors Keygan Day and Tyler Peterson. Day shuffled between third, center and catcher, drove in 20 runs, scored 19 times and had 17 steals. Peterson was largely the team’s catcher and hit .455/.530/.561 with seven doubles among 30 hits, drove in 19 and stole 20 bags. Day also threw 18 1/3 innings, struck out 24 and had a 1.53 ERA.
Sophomore first baseman Carter Johnson nabbed a second-team all-conference nod last season. He hit .299 with a .373 on-base percentage and tossed 10 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts and a 3.39 ERA. Quentin Thornburg was a utility choice on the second team last year for Essex, as he had 11 hits and drove in a team-high 13 runs last summer.
Sophomores: The seniors and juniors that are likely to be on this year’s team all made an all-conference team, so we move to the sophomores. And they aren’t hurting for talent here, either. Logan Roberts started 19 games in the outfield and had a .375 on-base percentage. Levi Martin added nine starts and a .373 on-base percentage, Ransom Mascher started four times and appeared in 15 games with a .378 OBP and Essex transfer Tristan Frank played a little DH for the Trojans last summer.
Frosh: Joshua Martin was a pretty regular starter at second base by the end of the season last year for Stanton. He started 13 games and played in 15 while Kywin Tibben also made an early-season appearance.
Final word: They were deep and talented last year, and they were plenty dominant in the regular season conference games. Even while they had three pretty solid seniors, they remain a deep and talented unit this year. And the currency in high school baseball? That’s pitching, which Stanton has in spades again this year.
CONCLUSION: Provided we have a baseball season, Stanton is easily the favorite to repeat as conference champions. One thing they didn’t get last year was a Corner tournament championship (Fremont-Mills beat them), so that could also be added to the goals this year.
Outside of Stanton, East Mills is definitely going to be a tough battle night in and night out, especially when Duysen or Schafer are on the mound. Sidney brings back two very good two-way players and an all-conference catcher. Fremont-Mills has some replacing to do, but you know they have plenty of athleticism throughout their school district.
Essex and Griswold will look to make some jumps this year, and it will be difficult with some of the senior arms that both teams lost. Still, it’ll be intriguing to see who steps up.
