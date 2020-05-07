(KMAland) -- Day 52 of blogging with no sports. This is the 50th blog during that period and 46th consecutive day with a blog.
Another summer preview is here, as we move into the Western Iowa Conference softball league. Treynor ran the table last year and went to the state tournament, but they look significantly different. Can anyone take advantage?
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings – Last Year: 12-11 overall, 9-6 conference
Coach: G.G. Harris
Top returnees: Two of their three all-conference choices are back. While first-team pick Katie Anzalone graduated, they bring back second-team picks Natalie Hagadon and Paige Osweiler. Hagadon, a sophomore, hit .365/.412/.397 with a pair of doubles and 17 runs scored while working mostly in the outfield last summer. The senior, Osweiler, was one of the top catchers in the conference last season, finishing with a .309/.415/.338 line that included a pair of doubles, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and 11 walks.
Seniors: Three others in this class were regular starters, including centerfielder Sydney Zimmerman, who had a .342 on-base percentage, and outfielder/second baseman Baylee Meyers, who was one of two players on the team to steal at least 10 bases a year ago. Tristin Heiny played in right and at first base, making 16 starts and playing in 19 games, and Madison Thornton was one of three pitchers on the roster. Thornton was third with 21 2/3 innings pitched, as she finished with 12 strikeouts and a 3.55 ERA.
Juniors: Or “junior.” That’s Kailey Jones, whose athletic talents don’t stop with getting all the double-doubles in basketball. She also hit .348/.382/.406 with two doubles, a triple and 10 RBI last year. She was also the team’s most often-used pitcher with 76 innings, 33 strikeouts against just four walks and a solid 3.41 ERA.
Sophomores: The sophomore class brings back a pair of full-time starters in shortstop Madison Heiny and first baseman/second baseman/pitcher All Meyers. Meyers threw 51 1/3 innings with 25 Ks, just 11 walks and a 3.41 ERA. She also had a solid .314/.360/.314 line for the Lady Vikes. Heiny started every game, drove in a team-high 16 runs, walked a team-high 13 times and finished with a solid .288/.421/.305 line. Darian Hansen made a few starts at second base last summer while Morgan Heiny was used mostly as a pinch and courtesy runner in her freshman year.
Final word: If you’re looking for a sleeper pick to win the league, here’s your team. AHSTW made a jump from eight wins to 12 victories between the 2018 and 2019 years. It might be an even more pronounced improvement in 2020 – full season or not.
Audubon Wheelers – Last Year: 8-22 overall, 4-12 conferece
Coach: Eric Borkowski
Top returnees: I don’t know if this is a misprint, and I checked with other news sources, but it does not appear that Audubon had a first or second-team all-conference choice last year. They did have four seniors that were regular starters and have since graduated. Here’s a look at the returning roster…
Seniors: Second baseman Mallory Riebhoff and leftfielder Leah Subbert both played a lot of innings last season for the Wheelers. Riebhoff started all 30 games and had a .311 on-base percentage behind 15 hits while Subbert started 23 contests, had 14 hits, drove in 10 and finished last year with a .286/.386/.286 line.
Juniors: Shortstop Sydney Beymer and centerfielder Katelyn Nielsen are both returning as key cogs in the lineup. Beymer had a .300/.373/.311 hitting line with 27 total hits and 10 walks while Nielsen had team-highs with 29 hits, 28 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and 20 RBI while hitting .296/.403/.367. Johanna Sauers threw 16 1/3 innings in the circle and struck out 16, Kodie Sporrer made 27 starts in the outfield and was on base at a .392 clip and Madison Vorm saw action in 16 games as a courtesy/pinch runner and in the outfield. Good group of juniors here.
Sophomores: Hannah Thygesen had a solid freshman season as a regular starter in the outfield, at designated hitter and even at catcher. She walked 15 times and scored 20 runs (second on the team). Victoria Asmus also saw action in six games as a pinch hitter and might see more time after a promising performance (2-of-5 with an RBI, a sacrifice and a walk).
Frosh: Six now-freshmen saw time for the Wheelers last year, and it’s led by their top-returning pitcher Kali Irlmeier, who threw 129 innings and struck out 87 batters during her 8th grade year. The others got various amounts of playing time. Sienna Albertsen played in 10 games as a leftfielder, designated hitter, pinch hitter and courtesy runner. Kylee Hartl also appeared in 10 games and scored seven runs as a courtesy/pinch runner. Audrey Jensen ran and played second in 12 games, and Rylee Brittan and Madison Doonan were active in a pair of games, too.
Final word: Their pitcher is just a freshman so the future could be bright in that regard. They will have to replace three regular starters, but that junior class – headed by Beymer and Nielsen – is definitely promising. Stay tuned.
IKM-Manning Wolves – Last Year: 10-16 overall, 3-13 conference
Coach: Joy Gross
Top returnees: A first- and second-team all-conference pick are set to return for the Wolves. Senior shortstop Lexi Branning was one of the top hitters in the conference last season, crushing to the tune of a .377/.494/.681 line. She had five doubles, four homers, two triples, 14 RBI, 12 steals and 36 runs scored. Second-team choice Bianca Cadwell threw all 158 innings, struck out 88 and posted a 3.72 ERA in replacing long-time standout Peyton Gross in the circle. She also had three doubles, two triples and a team-high 18 RBI at the plate.
Seniors: Five other pretty regular starters are returning for their senior season, led by second baseman Joanna Freese, who had five doubles among her 23 hits last season. Emily Kerkhoff had four doubles and a triple among 20 hits and was the regular centerfielder. In right, Mya Nelson started 26 games, and Mya Doyel moved around in the outfield and even played some third while making 26 starts. Miranda Benton had 11 starts of her own, generally starting at DH, doing some pinch-hitting and then later some pinch and courtesy running.
Juniors: Zoey Melton started all 26 games behind the plate last season, finishing the year with six extra-base hits among 14 safeties, drove in 10 runs and scored 12 times. Classmates Augusta-Lynn Newman and Erin Fineran appeared in a combined 10 games and made four combined starts last year.
Sophomores: Jessica Christensen had a promising freshman season, eventually taking over the DH spot in the lineup and finished with nine hits and nine runs scored. Keira Bean saw some time as a pinch hitter, and Carlee Neil appeared in 11 games as a runner and a time or two at the hot corner.
Frosh: Last year’s lone 8th grader Amber Halbur got a taste of varsity action in 16 games as a pinch and courtesy runner.
Final word: IKM-Manning had a lot of seniors to replace last year, and they took some lumps. They must replace two very solid seniors again this year, but the transition likely won’t be nearly as difficult with all that returning experience. Cadwell has experience in the circle, and Branning crushes the ball all over the yard. The Wolves will definitely be improved this year.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – Last Year: 11-14 overall, 9-7 conference
Coach: Rick McHugh
Top returnees: The Rife sisters are back for the Panthers after nabbing first-team honors a year ago. Reanna – a senior this summer – threw 144 2/3 innings, struck out 184 and had a 3.00 ERA last season. She was also among the top hitters on the team with a .418/.459/.620 line that included six doubles, five triples and 23 RBI. Erikah – the sophomore shortstop – had team-highs in batting average (.470), on-base percentage (.506), hits (39), runs scored (25) and stolen bases (8).
Seniors: Megan Dunn started 17 games behind the plate and at first base last season, finishing the year with a homer and a double among 14 hits. Also, Morgan Waters appeared in three games last summer.
Juniors: Ashlyn Doiel and Ashley Christians were both regular starters on the left side of the field at third and left field, respectively. Doiel had a solid year at the plate with a .338/.395/.392 line while Christians had three doubles among 14 hits and scored 12 runs.
Sophomores: Samantha Yoder started every game at second base last season during her freshman year and had a pair of doubles among nine hits. Amelia Evans also had a strong contribution in right and in the circle, throwing 14 1/3 innings. Karsten Bruns and Kali Collins combined to appear in 11 games as runners.
Frosh: Lo-Ma also got contributions from their 8th grade class last year, led by first baseman/catcher Macann Guritz, who had five doubles and two bombs among her 24 hits while hitting .333/.360/.486. Kattie Troxel appeared in 23 games between third and DH and hit a solid .274/.357/.290. Greylan Hornbeck appeared in 18 games and started three, and Cara Ohl and Emma Perkins were used as runners last summer.
Final word: They return their top three and eight of their top nine hitters, as well as their two pitchers. And they still feel pretty young, yet even more experienced this year. The Rife sisters had huge years last season, and anytime Reanna is in the circle you have to feel good about their chances. Chalk up another team that could be among the top contenders in the WIC.
Missouri Valley Big Reds – Last Year: 14-16 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: Rick Barker
Top returnees: Three of their four All-WIC players are back, led by first-team choice and senior Ashlyn Cook. Cook is one of the top two-way players in the league, as she threw 97 2/3 innings, struck out 85 and posted a 2.87 ERA. She also led the offense with a .410/.477/.603 hitting line that included 10 doubles, a triple and a HR among 32 hits. Cook scored 29 runs, stole 22 bases and had 10 walks to just eight strikeouts at the plate.
Second-team choices and seniors Payton Hilts and Julia Janssen are also slated to return. Hilts – the centerfielder – hit .356/.417/.483 with nine extra-base hits, 16 stolen bases, 20 runs scored and a team-high 28 RBI. Janssen did a little pitching (75 2/3 IP, 40 K) and plenty of hitting (.316/.374/.358 line with 20 RBI) during a standout junior campaign.
Seniors: There are even more senior standouts on this roster, including third baseman Emma Jimmerson, who had four doubles and a home run among 23 hits and drove in 18 runs. Leftfielder Abby Harrison added five doubles and a triple among 20 hits, posted a .388 on-base percentage and stole 24 bases. And shortstop/second baseman Maddy Lager started 29 games, drove in 14 runs and scored 13 runs.
Juniors: Lauren Austin started all 30 games last season between right field and second base, finishing the year with 15 hits and 15 walks to post a .341 on-base percentage. Courtesy runner Maddie Hansen also saw some time last summer.
Sophomores: The future resides in this class, as there were a number of contributions that should help many of them grow from last year’s varsity experience. Olivia Haynes started five games at DH, and Bailey Divelbes stole 16 bases and scored 24 runs while working as an outfielder and courtesy runner. Haley Bowman and Chloe Jimmerson also saw time as runners last season.
Frosh: Speaking of runners, there were plenty of then-eighth graders seeing time for the Lady Reds. Emma Gute played in 17 games, stole 14 bags and scored 12 times. Ava Hilts was active in 11 games and started four (some in right), and Addi Huegli, Maya Contreraz and Tori Porter also saw time in at least one game.
Final word: Missouri Valley, who put together one of the finest social media throw-the-softball-to-each-other videos I’ve ever seen, is hoping upon hope that they have some sort of season. They have six returning starters in their senior class and seven of their nine regulars from last season. With this core in place, they are another team that can contend in a wide-open WIC.
Riverside Bulldogs – Last Year: 18-10 overall, 12-4 conference
Coach: Chris Conover
Top returnees: Both all-conference picks – and both were first-team honorees – are returning for the Bulldogs. Senior second baseman Gracie Bluml was one of the top table-setters in the area last year, finishing the season with a .438/.468/.461 line, 31 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. And junior pitcher Kenna Ford is also back after a terrific season with 171 2/3 innings, 103 strikeouts and a 2.53 ERA. Ford was very good at the plate, too, with a .375/.400/.479 triple-slash that included 10 two-baggers among 36 hits and a team-best 23 RBI.
Seniors: The fearsome five seniors also includes catcher Skye Bentley, centerfielder Ashlynn Amdor, third baseman Meghan Reed and first baseman Jadyn Achenbach. Bentley had 27 hits in 25 games and finished with a .351/.383/.377 line while Amdor finished with a .307/.382/.352 hitting line, 13 stolen bases and 22 runs scored. Reed smacked eight doubles and a home run and drove in 15, and Achenbach finished with six doubles and 13 RBI on the season. It’s a really GREAT senior group.
Juniors: There were plenty of other contributors in the junior class, too, that include regular starters Ari McGlade, Chiara Rains, Katie Messerschmidt and Ella Hensley. McGlade is a terrific defensive shortstop that also posted a .373 on-base percentage and had seven extra-base hits last year. Rains plays left, stole 10 bases and drove in 11 runs while hitting .302/.375/.326. Messerschmidt started 11 games at DH while posting a .400 on-base percentage. And Hensley also started 12 games in right and had a .375 OBP. Emily Brown and Kaitlyn Parker were both plenty active as courtesy or pinch runners.
Sophomores: Izzy Bluml was a regular starter in the outfield, too, finishing her freshman season with a terrific .321/.369/.423 hitting line. She had three doubles, a triple and a homer among 25 hits, stole 15 bases and scored 16 runs. Franee Maher also saw time in 10 games and started one during her freshman summer.
Frosh: There were also two now-freshmen that played as runners last year – Stormy Noble and Kim Smith. Look for them more in the future.
Final word: No seniors for one of Riverside’s most successful girls athletics teams in quite some time, and they are primed for big things. Their goals probably start with handling things in the WIC, maybe win 20 games and then end things in Fort Dodge. These are just guesses, though.
Treynor Cardinals – Last Year: 31-4 overall, 16-0 conference
Coach: Kara Huisman
Top returnees: Treynor will bring back two all-conference choices, including a first and second team pick. The first-teamer is junior first baseman Stella Umphreys. Umphreys smacked the ball all over the yard with a .413/.486/.554 line that included nine doubles, two triples, 35 RBI and 26 runs scored.
On the second team last year was current junior second baseman Alyssa Kellar. The outstanding Division I soccer recruit was also quite proficient with the softball bat (and glove). She had a .356/.397/.384 hitting line with 26 hits, 23 stolen bases and 27 runs scored.
Seniors: Regular third baseman Tori Castle and right fielder Kennedy Elwood also return in a senior class that lost Bella Dingus due to a Heartland Christian sharing agreement with St. Albert. Castle had 16 RBI on 16 hits and Elwood had a double and a bomb last year during her junior year.
Sophomores: This will be a big year for the sophomore class. They are about to step into some pretty large roles. Keelea Navara appeared in 28 games last year and scored 21 runs while Rachel Kinsella had 20 and eight. Josie Davidson ran in 15 games and scored seven runs, and Kailey Rochholz appeared in eight contests. Keely Smith is another that saw a bit of game action last year.
Final word: There are a lot of questions unanswered here, as Treynor lost seven seniors and Dingus. I can’t tell you for sure who is going to pitch, or who is going to hit where in the order, although Kellar near the top and Umphreys near the middle is a safe bet. It’ll be interesting to see what Treynor has up their sleeve this summer.
Tri-Center Trojans – Last Year: 1-20 overall, 0-16 conference
Coach: Josie McMinemee
Top returnees: Second-team All-WIC catcher Mollie Nelson is back for her junior season, and she spent her sophomore summer crushing. Nelson hit .465/.489/.558 with 20 hits in just 16 games played and 43 at bats. Nelson had a great, great year and will be looking for more this season.
Juniors: Shortstop Jade Daughenbaugh led the Trojans with 21 hits, finishing the year with a .328/.368/.375 hitting line, while Faith McPhillips was a two-way standout for T-C. McPhillips pitched the majority of their innings with 83 2/3 frames thrown and hit .277/.320/.340 at the plate. Pearl Huddle had 20 starts in left or at DH while Molly Carlson and Sophia Dea also combined to appear in nine games.
Sophomores: Alexis Powell was the only freshman that saw time last year for the Trojans, throwing 23 1/3 innings and striking out 15.
Frosh: There were a ton of then-8th graders that made contributions last summer. Kaeli Harris had 17 starts at second, Grace Porter was the regular starter at third and Preslie Arbaugh was the starting centerfielder 21 times. Brooke Daughenbaugh started all 21 in right, and Hope McPhillips started plenty down the stretch behind the plate. Lilly Thomas and Emile Sorenson also saw some varsity action last summer.
Final word: Most of their starts came from the 8th grade class last summer, so you would expect some bumps. Now, they’re a year older, wiser and more experienced and ready to take a crack at a bounce back season. This team will likely not have any seniors, so they will simply be looking for a step forward and more experience for a very young roster.
Underwood Eagles – Last Year: 16-11 overall, 9-6 conference
Coach: Lea Crouse
Top returnees: Three of their four all-conference choices are returning for an Eagles team that took a step forward last summer. First-team pick Ella Pierce had a great two-way sophomore season, finishing with 112 2/3 innings pitched, 83 strikeouts and a 2.80 ERA in the circle and a .290/.353/.435 hitting line. She finished with seven doubles and a triple among 18 hits.
On the second team last year was senior outfielder Erin McMains and junior centerfielder Taylor Nelson. McMains and Nelson tied for the team-high last season with 20 stolen bases, so you’re going to want to keep them off base. The problem is, that’s easier said than done. Nelson hit .342/.400/.384 with a team-best 25 hits and scored 20 times while McMains was at .286/.322/.333 with 24 safeties and a team-best 24 runs scored. She also threw four innings in the circle.
Seniors: Paige Marcantonio started 20 games last season between third base and catcher and drove in eight runs. That’s yet another solid contributor returning to the fold for one final season.
Juniors: As they are in other sports, the Eagles are pretty loaded in their junior class. Maddie Pierce had seven doubles among 23 hits and drove in 17 while starting some at third and catcher. Macy Vanfossan played some first, second and right and hit .305/.339/.373 in 59 at bats. Outfielder Allie Robertson started 11 games and scored 14 runs, as well.
There were several others that made contributions, including DH Haylee Seidler (8 starts), second baseman/third baseman Bella Freese (10 starts), shortstop Peyton Cook (8 starts) and Zoe Rus that had different kinds of contributions throughout their sophomore summers.
Sophomores: There were some nice contributions from last year’s freshmen, too, with Sierra Fox getting some run in the circle. She threw 35 innings, struck out 12 and posted a solid 3.40 ERA. Allie Witt saw seven games of action, too, running as a courtesy or pinch runner and scored seven times.
Frosh: Grace Pierce had a really impressive 8th grade year, playing some short and hitting .295/.340/.364 with three doubles among 13 hits. She also pitched three innings and could be yet another option for Coach Crouse this year. Ali Fletcher was a pinch and courtesy runner, scoring eight times in nine games.
Final word: Provided this team remains intact and we have a season, it could be a special year for the Eagles. There are lots of returning players, and it includes plenty of some of the most elite talent in the WIC. Add another team to the list of WIC championship contenders.
CONCLUSION: Purely based on returning players that we know about, I’ve got a list of five teams that could very well win the WIC. In alphabetical order, that’s AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Riverside and Underwood. Of course, there’s no chance I would want to overlook IKM-Manning and Treynor given their coaching, talent and history.
With the currency of softball being pitching, it’s pretty amazing that 11 of the top 12 pitchers (by innings) are back. Of course, the legendary Sydni Huisman is the lone exception, and with a new pitcher working in the circle in Treynor, it could leave some other teams a chance at making run. Or maybe someone emerges there, and that’s completely off base.
In a word, this Western Iowa Conference is completely up for grabs at this point. You can pick one of seven teams, and I wouldn’t argue with it. Just for the sake of the craziness that could happen in this league, I really, really, really want to see a season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.