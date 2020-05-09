(KMAland) -- Day 54 of blogging with no sports. This is the 52nd blog during that period and 48th consecutive day with a blog.
I was expecting to write a Western Iowa Conference baseball preview today. However, QuikStats is undergoing some issues in the baseball and softball section, so I’m going for something that I’ve been thinking about doing.
As many are doing during this time, I’ve been watching classic games. I’ve already mentioned that I’m trying to watch at least one game from eery year going back as far as I can. I’m happy to report that I’ve had one in every year from 2020 on back to 1991 at this point. I’ve also touched every year in the 1980s other than 1988 and 1981. I’ve also picked up games 1979, 1972, 1969 and 1965.
Some of the classic games I’ve been watching are Nebraska football games. I’ve been turning to YouTube for some of those, as it seems ESPN, BTN and the like are only interested in showing Nebraska losses. And I’ve watched them! But once you watch the losses enough, you want to get a look at some of the wins.
Just for the information, I watched Nebraska/Oklahoma in 1972, 1982 and 1989. I’ve also watched Nebraska/Penn State in 1979, Nebraska/Mississippi State in 1980, Nebraska/Florida State in 1994, Nebraska/Miami in 1995, Nebraska/Ole Miss in 2002, Nebraska/Michigan in 2012, Nebraska/Michigan State and Nebraska/Northwestern in 2013, Nebraska/Wisconsin and Nebraska/Iowa in 2014, Nebraska/Wisconsin in 2015 and Nebraska/Oregon in 2016.
There are a few others, but that’s not really the point. The point is that I’ve been thinking about some of these quarterbacks, and sometimes people like to talk about the greatest quarterbacks in history. Whether that’s at a certain school or with a certain team or just overall. For the Nebraska argument, it’s hard to go against Tommie Frazier, although I’ve made arguments for Eric Crouch, the 1980s folks have made arguments for Turner Gill and the 1970s folks have made arguments for Jerry Tagge.
Regardless, I’m not here for that. I’m here for the single-season performances. You already know that if you’ve read some of my LOOOONG baseball posts over the past couple weeks. So, the question I am attempting to take a look at today is: What is the best single-season performance by a Nebraska quarterback in school history?
That’s not so easy to answer, considering the change in style, scheme and era over the course of Nebraska football history. However, I can pretty well say that the top single-season quarterback performance in Nebraska history came at some point between 1962 and now. That’s the beginning of the Bob Devaney era and one of the greatest runs of success in college football history.
Before we get to answering the question, it’s worth breaking things down by decade and looking at some of the contenders.
THE 2010s
Adrian Martinez (2018): Would you believe Martinez had a better true freshman season at Nebraska than a future Heisman winner and No. 1 draft pick had in that very same year? But enough on that. It was actually pretty good, as Martinez threw for 2,617 yards, rushed for 629 more and had 25 total offensive touchdowns in 11 games. His 139.5 quarterback rating was the second-best number of the decade among Nebraska quarterbacks. A good starting point for sure, but there’s a reason his 2019 season isn’t on the list.
Tanner Lee (2017): This is not going to make the top 10 (or 20), but he threw for 3,143 yards and 23 touchdowns. Those were both leading numbers in the decade. He did, however, throw 16 picks and had just a 57.5 completion percentage. Of course, that kind of looked pretty good following the inaccuracy that came directly before him.
Tommy Armstrong Jr. (2014): Armstrong threw for 3,030 yards in 2015 — his first year in Mike Riley’s system — but I’m taking his sophomore year as his best. He had 2,695 yards passing, a career-high 705 yards rushing and 28 total offensive touchdowns. His 133.0 rating was also a career-high. He followed with a 128.6 in 2015 and 123.9 in 2016.
Taylor Martinez (2012): I would have thought Taylor Martinez’s 2010 season would be the leader in his career, but he really tailed off after an irrepressible first six games. In 2012, he posted career-highs in passing yards (2,871), passing touchdowns (23), passing rating (141.6) and rushing yards (1,019). His adjusted yards per attempt (7.6) were right in line with his freshman year, and he still averaged 5.2 yards per carry (compared with 6.0 in 2010). The only demerit would be his 12 interceptions — also a career-high.
THE 2000s
Joe Ganz (2008): People might be shocked with how high this individual season ranks when it’s all said and done. Ganz, coming off a strong finish to his junior season, led Nebraska into a new era with a school-record 3,568 passing yards, 258 rushing yards and 30 total offensive touchdowns. He also completed 67.9% of his passes and had a 153.6 passer rating. No disrespect to Zac Lee, but if Ganz is the quarterback in 2009 — with that defense — Nebraska might not lose a single game.
Zac Taylor (2006): The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Taylor led Nebraska to a Big 12 North Division championship while throwing for 3,197 yards. Rushing yardage, of course, was not a part of the Cincinnati Bengals head coach’s game, but he was plenty efficient in 2006. He had 26 touchdown passes against eight interceptions, posted a 59.6 completion percentage and had a 146.1 passer rating.
Jammal Lord (2002): Jammal got more help in the 2003 season, and they put up 10 wins for it. However, the 2002 season was statistically his best. He had 1,362 yards passing, 1,412 yards rushing and 20 total offensive touchdowns. The issue, though, was in the passing game. He completed just 46.6% of his passes, although that wasn’t as important as the 12 interceptions and the 110.3 passer rating. During the era of the option quarterback, completion percentage was not going to be as high as it would be in a West Coast offense, for instance, since many of the passes were long.
Eric Crouch (2001): He won the Heisman Trophy in 2001, putting together a 1,000-1,000 season. He had 1,510 yards passing, 1,115 yards rushing and 25 total offensive touchdowns. Whoops, it’s 26. Almost forgot about the receiving touchdown (no I didn’t). Crouch had a career-high 55.6 completion percentage, a career-best 8.0 yards per attempt and was right in line with his best yards per carry (5.5) in a year. Crouch did throw 10 interceptions, though, which is somewhat surprising to me, and he had a 124.3 passer rating (only his second-best number). Still, dude was the best player in America.
THE 1990s
You better come with something if you’re going to make this list…..
Eric Crouch (1999): Crouch eventually took over the quarterback position in his sophomore year, and by the end of the season they were playing like the best team in the country. Crouch had 1,269 yards passing, a career-high 7.7 adjusted yards per attempt and also rushed for 889 yards. He was worth 24 offensive touchdowns (again, one of them was a receiving score), and there was that time he plowed through an Iowa defensive back at the goal-line that was pretty neat, too.
Scott Frost (1997): Frost was on thin ice with Nebraska fans early in the 1997 season, and then he ended up leading them to a national championship. He didn’t throw for as many yards or as many touchdowns as he did in 1996 (1,440 yards passing and a 13:3 TD:INT ratio in 96!), but Frost had a 1,000-1,000 season in ’97. And those are pretty good. He had 1,237 yards passing, 1,095 yards rushing and 24 total offensive touchdowns (19 on the ground). Further, he was toting the rock for 6.2 yards every carry, which I understand is pretty good.
Tommie Frazier (1995): The undefeated, untested, un-sacked season. Frazier had 1,362 yards passing, 604 yards rushing and 31 offensive touchdowns. He only threw four interceptions, completed a career-high 56.4% of his passes and had 8.4 yards per attempt and 9.3 adjusted yards per attempt. He also had a very, very good 156.1 passer rating. On the ground, he didn’t reach his career-high from 1993 (704 to 604), but he did have a career-best 14 touchdowns and ran for 6.2 yards per carry.
Brook Berringer (1994): The late Berringer took over after three games for the injured Tommie Frazier, experienced some injury issues of his own and then put together a really fine season. He threw for 1,295 yards and 10 touchdowns, completed a terrific 62.3% of his passes and had a wonderful 149.5 passer rating. While he wasn’t nearly the runner that Frazier was, he did have 279 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He could tote it a bit.
Keithen McCant (1991): McCant is not going to be remembered in the top five 1990s quarterbacks, but he had a nice 1991 season. He threw for 1,454 yards, rushed for another 654 and had 20 total offensive touchdowns. He did complete 57.7% of his passes, posted a 146.5 passer rating and rushed for 5.6 yards per carry. His 8.7 yards per passing attempt was really good.
THE 1980s
Gerry Gdowski (1989): As mentioned above, I watched the Nebraska/Oklahoma 1989 game, and I’m glad I did because Gerry Gdowski was a dang wizard. In that always-important game, he went 12/15 passing for 225 yards, rushed for another 22 and had five total touchdowns. That was merely a microcosm of his senior season that saw him throw for 1,326, rush for 925 and account for 32 offensive touchdowns. His 177.3 passer rating is the best number I can find for any Nebraska quarterback on the sports-reference website, as he had just two interceptions, 9.8 yards per passing attempt, 11.9(!) adjusted yards per attempt and he averaged 7.9 yards per carry. Wow.
Steve Taylor (1988): Taylor’s junior and senior seasons were both pretty similar, but I’ll give the edge to the latter. He had 1,067 passing, 826 rushing and 24 total touchdowns. He had 7.1 yards per passing attempt, 5.3 yards per carry and posted a 121.8 passer rating. That was a drop from 1987’s 128.2, but the rest of the numbers were better.
Turner Gill (1983): Gill had a trio of good to very good to great seasons. In his senior year, he directed one of the great offenses in college football history, throwing for 1,516 yards, rushing for 531 and accounting for 25 total touchdowns. He also had career-highs in completion percentage (55.3), yards per passing attempt (8.9), adjusted yards per passing attempt (9.5), passer rating (152.7) and yards per carry (4.9).
Jeff Quinn (1980): Nebraska quarterbacks were starting to make the turn from a passer to a passer/runner, which would then eventually turn into runner/passer right around the Tommie Frazier era. Quinn had a nice passing season with 1,337 yards, 14 touchdowns and a 154.5 passer rating, which was second in the decade behind Gdowski. He had a strong 8.5 yards per passing attempt number while also rushing for 348 yards and six touchdowns.
THE 1970s
Tom Sorley (1978): Sorley jumped right into the full-time starting job in 1978 after seeing some time in 1977. He threw for 1,791 yards, which would be the most a Nebraska quarterback threw for until Joe Dailey in 2004. Weird stat, I know. He also had 14 touchdowns against nine picks, a 58.5 completion percentage a 145.7 passer rating and a solid 8.1 yards per passing attempt. Sorley didn’t rush for many yards (110), but he did have six touchdowns on the ground.
Vince Ferragamo (1976): Vince Ferragamo was the last 2,200-yard passer at Nebraska until Zac Taylor’s 2005 season. He had 22 touchdowns against just nine interceptions, completed 57% of his passes and posted a 145.1 passer rating. Those 22 touchdowns were the most by a Husker QB until Taylor’s 2006 Big 12 POTY season.
Dave Humm (1972): Humm started for three years, but I would say that his best season was in Bob Devaney’s final year (his sophomore campaign). He had a career-best 2,259 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. He also had career-highs with 7.9 yards per passing attempt and 6.7 adjusted yards per passing attempt. His 129.9 passer rating was slightly worse than his 130.2 in his senior year. The issue with Humm all along was his ball control, as he threw 16 picks as a sophomore and 42 for his career. I will say, though, that interceptions were more prominent back then when defensive backs could mug receivers.
Jerry Tagge (1971): Those rules back then didn’t hurt Tagge, though. The two-time national champion quarterback passed for 2,178 yards and 17 touchdowns against just four interceptions in 1971. His completion percentage (59.7) was slightly worse in ’71 as compared to 1970 (61.1), but he had higher yards per attempt (8.4 to 8.1), higher adjusted yards per attempt (9.1 to 7.5) and a higher passer rating (149.2 to 141.4). Tagge could also run, and he did for 330 yards and nine touchdowns in 1971.
THE 1960s
Jerry Tagge (1969): There’s that man again. Tagge actually had the second-most prolific passing season in the 1960s, and that didn’t take much because the forward pass was just starting to become all the rage. He threw for 1,355 yards and three touchdowns and had a 113.6 passer rating. Not great, but as compared to some of the others it was OK.
Frank Patrick (1967): Patrick was the regular starter at quarterback in 1967 — his sophomore season — and then moved to wide receiver by the end of his career. He had a decade-high 1,449 yards through the air and finished with seven touchdowns in ’67. His completion percentage (49.8), yards per attempt (6.2) and passer rating (100.8) were not great, though.
Bob Churchich (1966): Churchich saw time here and there during the 1964 and 1965 season, but 1966 was easily his best. He had 1,136 yards through the air. Again, though, the passing game was not all that refined back then. He had just four touchdowns passing, four touchdowns rushing and nine interceptions. He had a 55.2 completion percentage, 6.5 yards per attempt and a 107.3 passer rating.
Dennis Claridge (1962): I’lll toss this one in there, too. In his three years playing QB at Nebraska, Claridge had his best year in his junior season of 1962 — Bob Devaney’s first year as head coach. They ended up going from three wins to nine wins in this season, and then they won 10 in Claridge’s senior season. Passing wasn’t a huge part of all that success, though. He had 829 yards and four touchdowns. He did, however, have 370 yards rushing and 10 scores on the ground. He was the last QB to rush for double-digit scores until Turner Gill did it 21 years later.
RANKING THE BEST SEASONS
And now we’ve reached the point where it’s time to rank the best single-season performances in school history.
10. Joe Ganz (2008) — There’s the school-record 3,568 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and 67.9 completion percentage that stand in his corner. Dabo Swinney hasn’t lost many postseason games, but he did to Ganz.
9. Tommie Frazier (1993) — Not mentioned above, but he passed for 1,159 yards, rushed for 704 and had 21 total offensive touchdowns. He also threw just four picks and posted a 127.1 passer rating.
8. Zac Taylor (2006) — Taylor was the first 3,000-yard passer in Nebraska history in this season, had 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions and led the Huskers to the Big 12 championship game.
7. Taylor Martinez (2012) — The only 2,000-1,000 quarterback season in Nebraska history, and they played for the Big Ten title. I don’t remember how it went.
6. Jerry Tagge (1971) — Tagge was efficient and took care of the ball (17 to 4 TD:INT), and they won the national championship.
5. Scott Frost (1997) — A rare 1,000-1,000 quarterback in Nebraska history, and he provided plenty of heroics (Missouri) and a national championship of his own. The 19 rushing touchdowns are the second-most by a QB in school history.
4. Turner Gill (1983) — I think he could have had bigger numbers if he wasn’t sharing the ball with a bunch of other stars, but the rest of this list had their own stars. Gill was a mere two-point conversion away from a national title, and his impact on the program will be forever.
3. Gerry Gdowski (1989) — Look, I considered putting this at the top. Gdowski was a freak in ’89, nearly going for 1,000 and 1,000, throwing 19 touchdowns against just two picks, rushing for nearly eight yards per tote and played his best game against Oklahoma. Heck, it might be THE best game by an NU quarterback against the Sooners.
2. Eric Crouch (2001) — The only Heisman-winning season by a quarterback in Nebraska history is a cinch for the list, but I questioned how high to put it. The numbers say maybe a little lower, but I saw the season and it went beyond numbers. He had 1,510 yards passing, 1,115 yards rushing and 25 total touchdowns. That’s one of two 1,500-1,000 Nebraska quarterbacks EVER, and he basically carried a team to a national title game. He was as good as they get, except for..
1. Tommie Frazier (1995) — He probably should have won the Heisman. He accounted for 31 total touchdowns, threw 17 passing scores to just four picks and expertly ran the option and commanded the entire football team. It was the greatest team of all-time, but they couldn’t have been there without their QB.
That’s my list of greatest single-season performances in Nebraska quarterback history. Maybe you have your own, and that’s OK, too. But sorry about QuikStats.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.