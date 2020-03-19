(KMAland) -- It’s only been one week since our sports world changed for now and for the foreseeable future. And we’re already reaching deep into the bag of blog tricks.
Earlier this morning, I saw a tweet from @MLBONFOX asking the simple question: “What is the best baseball movie of all time?” I’ve seen a lot of baseball movies. There are probably a few that I’ve missed — and should watch — but the answer to that tweet is simple.
The best baseball movie of all time is Major League.
This movie was made when I was six, and I can’t imagine I watched it at that age. I did, however, watch it within the next couple years. And then over and over again since then. It’s a movie that appealed to everything a young dude like me looked for. There was baseball, there was advanced language and there were some other raunchy elements to the movie. Even 30+ years later, the movie stands up to the test of time.
There are so many classic moments in that movie.
“C’mon Dorn, get it front of the (dang) ball! Don’t give me this ‘ole’ bull(crap)!”
“Nice catch, Hayes. Don’t ever f’n do it again.”
“Is that you, Tolbert?”
“Too high.”
“Are you trying to say Jesus Christ can’t hit a curveball?”
“This guy here is dead. Cross him off, then.”
“There’s only one thing left to do.”
“Juuuust a bit outside.”
“If you ever, ever tank another pay like you did today…”
“We wear caps and sleeves at this level, son.”
“That’s all we got? One gd hit?”
“Hats for bats.”
I could go on and on. Major League was everything for me. And it shouldn’t surprise me or anybody that Trevor Maeder hasn’t sat down to watch this classic the 3 million times it’s been on since he was born. He was probably watching cars go around and around in circles for hours upon hours instead. C’mon, Trev!
Anyway, there are other great baseball movies that Trevor hasn’t seen and needs to see. Here’s my list (in alphabetical order):
-42: Chadwick Boseman’s breakout. Plus, an awesome story.
-61*: This came out when I was in high school, and I was all over it. I watched it probably a half-dozen times. Probably worth another watch.
-A League of Their Own: There’s a rule. If you combine the great American game and Tom Hanks, it’s got to be awesome.
-Angels in the Outfield: A Disney baseball movie is not necessarily my style, but it has Major League Baseball players in it. And Tony Danza. That’s enough for me.
-Bull Durham: Probably my No. 2 baseball movie ever. I love the raunchy baseball stuff, people.
-Eight Men Out: Boy, they made some really great baseball movies in the late 80s.
-Fever Pitch: This is good. It was made in 2005 when the Red Sox and all of Boston wasn’t nearly as obnoxious as they are now. I don’t know if I would watch it again, but it’s still a good story that can remind us Boston wasn’t always the epicenter of obnoxious.
-Field of Dreams: There’s been a movement, of sorts, lately with folks saying Field of Dreams was a bad movie. They’re idiots. This movie, while unbelievable, was all kinds of fun.
-For Love of the Game: Another Kevin Costner movie that has its ups and downs, but I mostly liked it. If you want to just turn your mind off and enjoy a story of baseball and love then you can do worse than this one.
-Hard Ball: I guess this is a baseball movie. It has to be one of Keanu Reeves’ greatest performances, right? And G-Baby…man, that dude brought me to tears.
-Little Big League: This is a pretty underrated movie that was well ahead of its time with a bit of a focus on analytics before analytics were a thing. I’m not even sure it knows it’s about analytics.
-Moneyball: Some of the story turned a little Hollywood, but it was a great, great book that translated very nicely to the silver screen.
-Rookie of the Year: This has to be in my top five. Henry Rowengartner made us all believers.
-The Babe: John Goodman as Babe Ruth? Yes, please!
-The Bad News Bears: So, so good and probably deserves another watch. I would take this movie about kids playing baseball over The Sandlot.
-The Natural: I’m guessing Big Trev hasn’t seen this one. And he needs to, badly. I haven’t seen it in a while, so I think I’m going to need to watch it soon. I’m guessing it stands the test of time.
-The Rookie: This is a really good story that needed to be told. It might be a little too Disney for some.
-The Sandlot: This is also a cult classic, but I’m not probably not as high on it as others. It’s obviously great, but if I’m choosing between movies with grown-ups playing baseball and kids playing baseball I’m going with the former.
There’s probably a few that I’m missing, but I would go ahead and watch every single one of these movies all over again. Get on it, Trev!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.