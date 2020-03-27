(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association officially dropped the 2020 football schedules yesterday. We have a couple stories pertaining to those schedules here and here.
The first of those is all the pertinent information and a link to all the schedules. The second link is the complete week-to-week schedule for KMAland conference schools. And today, I’m working off of that second link.
In the rest of this blog, you’re going to find the “Top 50ish” games of the season. It might not actually be THE top 50, because there are some rules to this blog. I’m going to go week by week and pick my top five games. So, that’s 45 games. Then, at the end, I’m going to add five more from any week.
Note that this is just my list and your list might be entirely different. Here we go…
WEEK 1 – FRIDAY, AUGUST 28TH
Atlantic (4-5) at Underwood (8-2) – Atlantic’s schedule is interesting. No Harlan, no Denison and only four matchups with Hawkeye Ten Conference foes. The Trojans are in Class 2A, but they’d generally played up a bit to meet some rivals. Not so this year. One of their non-traditional games is in the opening week against the Eagles. While they don’t have Tyler Moen any longer, they bring back quarterback Garrett McLaren, top receiver Collin Mullenix and their top four tacklers. Underwood also has to replace a star in quarterback Nick Ravlin, but sophomore Alex Ravlin is more than ready. And he has help around him with running back Scott Pearson and five of their top six receivers, including star Brayden Wollan.
Audubon (12-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (11-1) – Anytime you can find a rematch of a great state semifinal you have to like it. Both teams are going to look a bit different, with Gavin Smith taking all the snaps under center with the loss of Skyler Schultes. The Klocke brothers – Ethan and Joel – are also back and will probably move all over the formation. Plus, they were the team’s top two tacklers. That’s just three of the eight spots on the field, but sometimes that’s good enough. They’ll need more, though, against Blaine Harpenau, who returns following 1,447 yards passing, 837 yards rushing and 50 total offensive touchdowns. They also have their top rusher, their top receiver and six of their top eight tacklers back.
Lewis Central (10-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2) – Yep, another matchup of two Dome teams in the opening week. The Titans lost a bunch of really good seniors, but they’re ready to reload. You know all about Thomas Fidone, but he’ll be joined by Jonah Pomrenke in making a really dynamic duo of receiving threats. Hunter Deyo leads the defense, which will replace nine of their top 11 tacklers. SBL is in the same boat with Wisconsin walk-on Daniel Wright giving way to a new guy under center. Jorma Schwedler is gone, too. So are the top two receivers and nine of their top 11 tacklers. That said, both teams have talent up and down their roster that are ready to fill in. This will be one of the best games in the state with or without this year’s seniors.
St. Albert (5-4) at Treynor (10-1) – Anytime St. Albert and Treynor meet up in anything you have to love it. Connor Cerny, Cy Patterson, Sam Rallis, Bennett Gronstall and company take over this year’s team, which should be pretty good even with the loss of quarterback Lance Wright. They bring back their top six tacklers to a defense that might be tough to move. Treynor loses three Division I players and a number of other standouts from their 10-1 team in 2019. Eleven of their top 12 tacklers were seniors this year, so what does the next group look like? This will be a significant test for them to open the year.
West Monona (2-7) at Sidney (2-7) – On the surface, you might not think a matchup of 2-7 teams is appealing. However, this is Sidney’s first 11-man game in a generation. So, it’s a bit of a historic game in that regard. The Cowboys have quarterback Matthew Benedict back in the fold while leading rusher Tyler Hensley is also back. And actually, Hensley is joined by a cavalcade of others that toted the rock last year – Garett Phillips, Cole Stenzel and Leighton Whipple, for instance. West Monona likes to keep it on the ground and loses their top rusher in Darius Gashe. However, Brady Wiggs, who rushed for 501 yards, is back, as is their top receiver Brad Bellis. Regardless, it should make for some intriguing football with the 11-man game back in Sidney.
WEEK 2 – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH
Audubon (12-2) at Newell-Fonda (6-3) – The Wheelers are back at it and in the spotlight again in week two, as they take on a Newell-Fonda team that went 6-3 last year. The Mustangs generally float between good team and great team, and I think 2020 might be one of those great years. They had just five seniors this past year, and they played a really tough schedule. So, six wins are pretty good with that schedule.
Dallas Center-Grimes (9-2) at Lewis Central (10-2) – The Titans get another major test in week two, and it’s against a team that they faced in a state quarterfinal last season. The Mustangs won nine games behind a terrific defense, but their offense should be the strength this year. Quarterback Ty Walker, running backs Zach Brand and Luke Busby and big-play receiver Caden Grimes are all back. Defensively, their top tackler Blake Willey returns, but they do lose five of their top eight tacklers. Still, DCG is going to be really good.
Glenwood (7-3) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2) – What’s the next wave look like for the Rams? Brock Sell may take over at quarterback for Grand View recruit Zach Carr while guys like Ryan Blum and Silas Bales are other offensive threats that return to the fold. Two of the top three tacklers are back on defense, but there are still 24 seniors to replace. After a meeting with 0-9 Sioux City West in the opening week, Glenwood will really get tested here.
IKM-Manning (6-4) at ACGC (6-3) – Week two is pretty loaded with some great games, and you’ll see some more of them later. But let’s go with a matchup of six-win teams that were better than their records. IKM-Manning played the toughest schedule in Class A last season and bring back quarterback Nolan Ramsey, running backs Amos and Kyler Rasmussen and six of their top nine tacklers. They’re going to be really good. ACGC broke out last year and have 1,000-yard rusher and top tackler Gavin Cornelison back. In fact, five of their top six tacklers are back for the Chargers. This is a sneaky good showdown.
Panorama (8-2) at Clarinda (5-4) – Former district-mates are back at it. The Cardinals had a solid season in Collin Bevins’ first year has head coach. They have quarterback Michael Shull back to lead the way while five of their regulars on defense are also back in the mix. They’ll be big up front, as they usually seem to be, and year two in a new system always seems to see progression. Panorama, meanwhile, will lean on quarterback Domonic Walker, who will have four of his top seven targets back. Their defense will be terrific, as it brings back its top seven tacklers.
WEEK 3 – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH
AHSTW (5-4) at Underwood (8-2) – AHSTW brings back quarterback Blake Holst, who threw for 1,065 yards this past season. And Denver Pauley will take on a full load this year after rushing for 727 yards in his sophomore campaign. Receivers Raydden Grobe and J.J. Madsen are also juniors that have plenty of experience. The offense will be in good shape for the Vikings, but the defense must replace its top five tacklers and eight other senior contributors. The Eagles offense has been mentioned, but their defense might actually be the strength this year. They have eight of their top 10 tacklers back, including a dastardly duo of havoc-wreakers in Easton Eledge and Chris Gardner (22 combined TFLs).
East Mills (7-3) at Lenox (8-2) – One of the top eight-man games in the area features a pair of postseason teams from 2019, and it serves as the first week of district play. Michael Schafer and Nic Duysen both had prolific seasons for East Mills this past fall, but they’re gone. Whomever takes over under center will have some great options around them, even without Duysen. There’s dual-threat runner/receiver Jackson Wray and outstanding receiving threats Mason Crouse, Davis McGrew and Nolan Smiley. Further, six of the top eight tacklers are back for EM. Lenox has quarterback Cullen Wood back in the mix, but their top two rushers are graduated. Devin Whipple was a monster on defense this past fall, and you can expect more of the same in 2020.
East Union (5-4) at Stanton-Essex (4-5) – Watch out for East Union in 2020. The Eagles have quarterback Augustin McNeill, running backs Anthony Smith, Emmet Long and Kael Seales and big-play receiver Caleb Comstock all back on offense. Plus, Gauge Mitchell (87 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 7 sacks) is back to lead the defense. This provides a big test for Stanton-Essex, which loses five really good seniors, including quarterback Keygan Day. Colby Royal should slide in nicely, and Logan and Jack Roberts are going to be major rushing and receiving threats. Also, six of the top eight tacklers are coming back. This is a sneaky good matchup.
Riverside (2-7) at Westwood (7-3) – In one respect, it might not look like much with a two-win team going to a 2019 playoff team. However, the Bulldogs return a nice core with quarterback Austin Kremkoski looking to build on a year where he threw for nearly 1,500 yards and rushed for over 500. Three of his top four receivers – Brogan Allensworth, Rhett Bentley and Drake Woods – are also back. And they’ll be matching up with a Westwood defense that loses five of their top six tacklers. They do, however, bring back someone to watch in sophomore-to-be Jackson Dewald (63.5 tackles, 12 solo TFL, 2 sacks).
St. Albert (5-4) at Earlham (9-2) – Another big test for St. Albert, as they take to the road for a tough non-district contest. Earlham has a lot to replace, including 2,000-yard rusher Caleb Swalla. In all, the Cardinals had just nine seniors, but they were all more or less productive. They did have several sophomores and juniors step up into big roles on defense, so – given the St. Albert defense – we might see a defensive slugfest.
WEEK 4 – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH
Bedford (4-4) at CAM, Anita (8-3) – CAM went deep into the playoffs last season, and they look like a team more than able to do it again. Junior-to-be Lane Spieker was a beast with 1,614 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns, but he wasn’t alone. Classmate Cade Ticknor and senior-to-be Ethan Arp were both key on the ground, and Joe Kauffman was one of four returning tacklers in the top five. Bedford will look very different with the loss of a great senior class. However, look for Eli Morris to step into a big role in his senior season after rushing for 780 yards this past fall. In addition, five of the top eight tacklers are back, including seniors-to-be Dylan Swavey and Jed Weaver.
Greene County (9-2) at Kuemper Catholic (3-6) – The Knights are looking for a bounce back season, but they will have to do it without a strong senior class from this past fall. Caden Wittrock and John Mayhall are two underclassmen that got plenty of time and provided lots of contribution this past fall. In this particular matchup, Kuemper meets a Greene County team that will be going through a rebuilding or reloading phase. They lost a bunch of seniors that provided heavy production. From the looks of it, next year’s juniors will be the key to the 2020 season.
Harlan (7-3) at Spencer (5-4) – Todd Bladt’s Harlan Cyclones kept the beat rolling with a strong seven-win campaign this past fall. Chances are that will continue in 2020, led by Division I recruit Will McLaughlin, who led the team with 75 tackles this past season. He’s among six of their top seven tacklers from this past season that will be back next year. Spencer has been very good over the last several years, but they will be looking to replace a really strong senior class. Regardless, this is an appealing matchup.
Lewis Central (10-2) at Norwalk (9-2) – Whoa, boy. This Lewis Central schedule is something else. Norwalk, though, will have to replace some outstanding seniors, including quarterback Zach Marker. The heir apparent should have plenty of talent around them with their top four receivers coming back, led by Ethan Carlson.
Panorama (8-2) at Mount Ayr (7-3) – Domonic Walker versus Payton Weehler. Two great, great quarterbacks in a non-district meeting between two former district mates. Panorama won this past fall’s game 14-6, but with experienced, senior quarterbacks in Walker and Weehler we might be looking at more of an offensive game. Or we might not. Heck, we don’t really know what to expect of Mount Ayr right now with coaches Delwyn Showalter and Derek Lambert stepping down after a highly successful run.
WEEK 5 – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH
Boyer Valley (4-5) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-2) – Coon Rapids-Bayard is going to look decidedly different on offense in 2020. However, the Crusaders should have a really strong defense with their top four tacklers coming back, led by Kale Pevestorf (53 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks). Boyer Valley loses the Berens twins (Lucas and Dylan), but quarterback Gavin Reineke is back after throwing for 1,461 yards and 18 touchdowns. Fellow seniors-to-be Blake Katzenberger, Michael Heffernan and Jesse Soma and juniors-to-be Jaidan TenEyck and Carsan Wood should help offset the loss of the Berens brothers.
East Union (5-4) at CAM, Anita (8-3) – I’m telling you, the East Union bandwagon will be full by now, and you will remember I was the first one on it. Key in this one will be whether or not Gauge Mitchell and his East Union defensive mates can slow down Lane Spieker and the hard-charging, physical CAM offense.
Fremont-Mills (7-2) at East Mills (7-3) – This is always a key matchup in every football season. The Knights will likely rely pretty heavily on the Malcom connection on the offensive side, with junior-to-be Jake Malcom sliding in at quarterback and Division I recruit Seth Malcom getting all kinds of touches in all kinds of different ways. The Wolverines, by this point in the season, will have a seasoned quarterback as it tries to attack what should be a fast and physical F-M defense.
Glenwood (7-3) at Harlan (7-3) – Two playoff teams open district play in what figures to be a key matchup. The Rams were 28-21 winners this past year in an incredible game. There are some dudes on both defenses, including Glenwood senior-to-be Sully Woods, who had 58.5 tackles and a team-high 13 solo tackles for loss in his junior season.
Woodbury Central (10-2) at IKM-Manning (6-4) – Huge district opener and huge chance for IKM-Manning at home. The Wolves get a look at one of the top teams in Class A last year, and Woodbury Central brings back prolific passing quarterback Jase Manker. He did lose four of his top five receivers, but the Wolves secondary will definitely be put to the test here.
WEEK 6 – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2ND
Audubon (12-2) at Boyer Valley (4-5) – Boyer Valley is in the mix for a second straight week, and their story in 8-man District 8 will likely be told by the end of this game. The Bulldogs have six of their top 10 tacklers back and will have plenty of bullets to contend with Gavin Smith and the Wheelers.
CAM, Anita (8-3) at East Mills (7-3) – Another showdown in Class 8-Man District 7. I’m interested in the quarterback position on both sides here. Spieker threw 12 passes this past season. Will he be the dude behind center and serve as a running back/quarterback? For East Mills, is Ethan Yoshida the guy? The junior-to-be threw six passes this past fall. Or could it be someone like Mason Crouse, who is multi-talented enough to make that move.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-5) at Woodbine (4-5) – Record-setting quarterback Wyatt Pryor is gone and graduated for Woodbine, but junior-to-be Cory Bantam did get some time this past fall while Pryor was out with injury. And THE BEAST Layne Pryor is coming off a 64-catch, 1,044-yard, 21-touchdown season. Meanwhile, Tyler Petersen enters his senior season for the Spartans after throwing for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Martensdale-St. Marys (5-4) at Southeast Warren (7-3) – The Warhawks are coming off back-to-back winning seasons while Martensdale-St. Marys had a promising season in 11-man last year. Blue Devils quarterback Jack Franey and receivers Troy Holt, Carson Elbert and Brooks Trom (the top rusher) are made even more electric in an 8-man offense. Southeast Warren quarterback Tanner Dierking had a huge year and is a threat for a 1,000-1,000 season in his senior year.
Underwood (8-2) at Treynor (10-1) – Even though the Treynor team will look completely different in 2020, it’s always fun when these two teams get together. The Eagles lost a heartbreaker this past fall, 24-20, and you know they will be more than up for a chance to avenge that defeat. Many members of their team were big pieces of that game.
WEEK 7 – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9TH
Harlan (7-3) at Carroll (5-4) – Carroll returns to the area district, and these two teams have put on some big, exciting games in the past. The Tigers might be heavily reliant on their defense in 2020, as they bring back their top three tacklers, led by star Ty Nissen (60.5 tackles, 15 solo TFL, 4 sacks). What’s Harlan look like on offense? Brenden Bartley (522 yards in 2019) should get plenty of touches while Joey Moser and Connor Frame are two receiving threats – although completely different types – for whomever takes over at QB (Joseph Fah?).
Lewis Central (10-2) at Glenwood (7-3) – Definitely a big week in 3A-9. The Titans are coming off a trip to Carroll the week before for a second straight tough road battle. Last year’s game, also in Glenwood, came right down to the wire with Bryson Bowman announcing his presence. Bowman won’t be in this game, but another running back star of that game – Logan Katzer – will be a senior. Ryan Blum had 105 yards receiving in the 2019 contest for Glenwood. Can the Titans slow him down in 2020?
Shenandoah (2-7) at Clarinda (5-4) – The Page County Super Bowl emanates from Clarinda in Week 7 this year. Shenandoah senior-to-be Zayne Zwickel takes over under center for the graduated Kyle Cerven. Zwickel did get some time this past season, throwing for 335 yards. The Mustangs run game resides with junior-to-be Morgan Cotten, who had 494 yards and four touchdowns this past fall. And watch for Blake Herold, who had 212 yards receiving and three scores in his freshman campaign. Clarinda, of course, will look to use their size advantage up front – Crew Howard and Logan Green to name a couple – to nab the bragging rights.
Southwest Valley (3-6) at Tri-Center (6-4) – The Trojans battled their way to the playoffs this past season behind record-breaking quarterback Bryson Freeberg. Who’s next? Jaxon Johnson – a sophomore in 2019 – did throw nine passes for 72 yards. Brecken Freeberg (561 yards) and Mason Rohatsch (321 yards) are two appealing targets. For SWV, Brendan Knapp could flirt with 1,000 passing and 1,000 rushing at QB, and Tallen Myers is likely to chase 100 tackles on the defensive side. This could be a key game in Class A District 9.
Stanton-Essex (4-5) at Fremont-Mills (7-2) – Another key game in 8-Man District 7. Seth Malcom led F-M on defense this fall with 70.5 tackles and 15 solo tackles for loss, but I think hopes are high for guys like Paxten and Payten Van Houten and Kyle Kesterson on that side of the ball. Of course, Cooper Langfelt figures to be an All-District and maybe All-State performer up front on both sides. Logan Roberts, who had 84.5 tackles and 11 solo tackles for loss, is joined by five others in the top nine tacklers returning to the fold.
WEEK 8 – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16TH
Abraham Lincoln (3-6) at Thomas Jefferson (3-6) – An in-city battle that has TJ as the “home” team. The 2019 game saw Abraham Lincoln win by a mere one-point difference (19-18). Both teams will have experienced quarterbacks with Lennx Brown (175 passing, 109 rushing in this past fall’s win) on the AL side and Austin Schubert (73 passing) in for TJ. AL’s leading tackler Quentin Bradley enters his junior season.
Ar-We-Va (2-8) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-5) – Two teams that should be primed for a bounceback season. Ar-We-Va was heavily reliant on a very young core this past season, and they have quarterback Cooper Kock, 800-yard rusher and 500-yard receiver Will Ragaller and all but 39.5 tackles returning to the fold on defense. While Exira/EHK loses their top five tacklers, Hunter Andersen, Trey Petersen and Tyler Kingery are the core of the Spartans defense this year.
Carroll (5-4) at Glenwood (7-3) – Any chance to remind the world of the amazing games these two teams have played needs to be taken. Scores of their last five games: 44-28 (G), 17-14 (G), 13-12 (G), 30-27 (G) and 21-12 (C).
Clarinda (5-4) at Greene County (9-2) – It’s a long trip to Jefferson from Clarinda, but the Cardinals might be playing for plenty as they enter this game. The Rams, as mentioned previously, lost a 15-person senior group. I’m interested in seeing what kind of impact freshman beast and AAU state wrestling champion Jase Wilmes can make. He’s physically bigger than a lot of seniors already.
Fremont-Mills (7-2) at CAM, Anita (8-3) – Might this be for the district championship? At this point, we’ve said a lot about both sides, so it makes sense that they would be among the leading candidates to win the league.
WEEK 9 – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23RD
Glidden-Ralston (4-5) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-2) – I love that the state put this one in the final week of the season. The Carroll County rivals have been playing for generations, and this could be a pretty important game. The Wildcats did lose some great seniors, but senior-to-be Brigham Daniel – if healthy – is someone that can do plenty (pass, run, receive) while junior-to-be Caden Smith had a great sophomore year. Someone in that CRB junior-to-be class – Gabe Obert, Tanner Oswald and/or Easton Hays – will look to fill in the big hole left by the graduated Jeffrey Eagle.
Lamoni (8-2) at Southeast Warren (7-3) – They played in Week 9 this past year for all the district marbles. Could we see something similar in 2020 for District 6’s championship? The Demons will have to find a suitable replacement for Patrick Savage, who did A LOT for Lamoni this past season. That said, they have a roster filled with athleticism and talent -- Zander Reed, Cael Ogier, Javin Evans to name a few. Eight of their top 11 defenders are back.
Lewis Central (10-2) at Harlan (7-3) – Lewis Central’s road schedule (SBL, Norwalk, Carroll, Glenwood, Harlan) is some kind of something. That’s four playoff teams and a perennially successful Carroll program. Obviously, there will be plenty of important games in 3A-9 this year, but this might end up being the most important. Could it be for the district title?
Logan-Magnolia (2-7) at IKM-Manning (6-4) – If it’s a cold night, and you want to watch a game that moves quickly then this is the one. Both teams will keep it on the ground and keep the clock rolling. Lo-Ma junior-to-be Gavin Maguire had a great year this past season with 956 yards rushing. The defense will be led by Rex Johnsen, who is one of four of last year’s top eight tacklers that will be back in 2020.
Woodbine (4-5) at Audubon (12-2) – If nothing else, there will be some fireworks. We have history on our side here. The Wheelers won the 2019 meeting by an 86-69 score after taking a 104-50 win the year before that. You want points? Go to Audubon on October 23rd.
THE OTHER FIVE
After working my way through the nine weeks of the regular season, here are the other five worth watching.
WEEK 2: Southwest Valley (3-6) at Red Oak (0-9): The Timberwolves and Tigers have actually played a number of close games over the years. SWV won 18-6 this past year, 24-21 the year before and 32-28 two years prior to that. (The other one went to SWV by a 42-0 final.)
WEEK 2: Fremont-Mills (7-2) at Lamoni (8-2) – Both teams are fast, both teams are athletic and both teams figure to be plenty physical. They’ll look even faster, even more athletic and even more physical on the turf at Graceland.
WEEK 3: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2) at Harlan (7-3) – Great early season chance for Harlan to pick up a key non-conference victory.
WEEK 8: OABCIG (13-0) at Underwood (8-2) – I easily could have put this in the Week 8 file, but I wanted to save this banger for here. The Falcons won the 2A championship, dropped to 1A and return their star quarterback and Iowa commit Cooper Dejean, among plenty others.
WEEK 9: Mount Ayr (7-3) at Central Decatur (5-5) – Two playoff teams and Pride of Iowa Conference rivals. CD leaned on Cole Pedersen to do a lot this past year, but they do have plenty of others from their younger classes. Junior-to-be Matthew Boothe threw for 782 yards this past fall and has a great target in senior-to-be Haden Leymaster (630 yards, 9 touchdowns).
I originally intended for this list to be 30 games. Then I changed my mind to 40. Finally, I settled on 50. And I could have done even more. These are just 50 games worth watching, but there’s definitely another 50 (and probably even more than that) that also fall into the “worth watching” category. The good news – no, the best news? We’ll be there for all of them.
