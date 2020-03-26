(KMAland) -- Who wants to get back into track season today? I know you do. So do I.
On Tuesday, I listed and reviewed the state track careers of all 77 female KMAland conference athletes that have earned at least one medal. I promised a rundown and review of the boys side, too, and that’s why we’re here today. Onward.
Jorma Schwedler, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10 medals)
As it did on the girl’s side, our list starts in the Missouri River Conference with a school that doesn’t really reside in KMAland. However, it does reside in one of our KMAland conferences. Schwedler has had an unbelievable career, including last year’s ultimate performance – four golds.
Schwedler won the 100, 200 and 400 on his own and was also the anchor piece in the state champion sprint medley relay team. Those were his third, fourth, fifth and sixth state championships after capturing the 200 championship in his sophomore season and running for the state champion 4x400 meter relay squad in his freshman campaign.
The other medals for Schwedler: 2nd in the 100 and 4x200 in 2018, 5th in the 4x200 in 2017 and 6th in the 100 as a freshman. Schwedler deserves one of those Mike Jay-induced send-offs at the blue oval.
Tyler Moen, Senior, Atlantic (8 medals)
The next-highest medal count on the boy’s side in a KMAland conference is Moen’s eight. And like Schwedler, Moen counts multiple state championships on his list. The Iowa State football recruit has four state titles with a pair of wins in 2019 and 2018 in the 4x400 and distance medley relays.
Moen, though, also came into his own as an individual runner last year. He ended up placing third in the 400 and fifth in the 200, which could have portended a great run in those events this year. Additionally, Moen was on the sixth-place 4x200 meter relay and the seventh-place sprint medley relay as a sophomore.
Cole Pedersen, Senior, Central Decatur (7 medals)
Ugh. Among the many sad things about the possibility of life without a state track meet is that Cole Pedersen might not get the opportunity to win a fourth consecutive state championship as a member of the shuttle hurdle relay.
Pedersen has been on all three of the Cardinals’ state champion shuttle teams while also mixing in a few other medals. He has two medals in the long jump – a sixth last year and a seventh the year before – while also taking a seventh in the 110 highs last year and running for the fifth-place 4x100 team in his sophomore season.
Sam Rallis, Junior, St. Albert (7 medals)
The leading medal-getter in the junior class comes from St. Albert, where Rallis has been a key piece of two highly successful teams in his first two years in high school. Rallis has a pair of state championships to his name with wins in the 4x200 meter relay in 2018 and 2019.
Rallis was also a part of the runner-up sprint medley relay teams the last two years, he ran for a third-place distance medley relay team as a freshman and a fourth-place 4x400 meter relay team last year. In addition, Rallis broke out in the 400 last season, running to a seventh place medal. You can bet Rallis and company would have been looking for a three-peat in the 4x200, along with another run at the quarter-mile.
Ryan Hughes, Senior, St. Albert (5 medals)
Another St. Albert standout, Hughes is a bit of a different runner than Rallis. He did run for that fourth-place 4x400 meter relay team last year, but he also nabbed a pair of seventh-place medals in the 800 and as a member of the distance medley relay. Hughes also ran for the state runner-up 4x800 team as a sophomore and for the sixth-place 4x800 quartet in his freshman season.
Hughes, like Rallis, was primed for another successful run – all pun intended – in the aforementioned events. The Falcons have fostered a pretty solid tradition in the 4x800 over the last several years, and Hughes and friends deserve a chance to continue that.
Logan Jones, Senior, Lewis Central (5 medals)
One of the top throwers in all of the state, Jones won both the shot and the discus championship in the highest class in Iowa last year. That was after two top four finishes at the Drake Relays. The Iowa football recruit also placed second in the shot as a sophomore and has a fifth and sixth to his name in the discus as a sophomore and freshman, respectively.
Jones, of course, would be chasing repeat championships in the shot put and discus in 4A, but there’s no doubt he was also going to look for the ultimate – the Drake Relays double. As of now, the Drake Relays powered by all of those sponsors is postponed.
Brayden Wollan, Junior, Underwood (5 medals)
Wollan had himself a big breakout last season, and it all culminated with a three-medal week in Des Moines. Wollan placed sixth on his own in the 400, and he also helped the 4x800 team to a runner-up and the 4x400 relay to a third-place finish. The Eagles multi-sport standout also nabbed two medals in his freshman year with a sixth-place run in the 4x400 and an eighth-place medal in the distance medley relay.
Wollan was one of my most impressive performers at the state meet last year, as he just absolutely puts his complete heart and soul into all of his runs. I am looking forward to seeing what kind of gains he has made since then.
Craig Alan Becker, Junior, Atlantic (4 medals)
Becker picked up three medals last season after a freshman season that saw him win a state championship as a member of the 4x800 meter relay. He also ran for the fourth-place 4x800 quartet, placed sixth in the half-mile on his own and also took seventh in the mile.
Becker was primed and ready for another fantastic season that could have seen him go even higher (in place) and lower (in time) in his best events.
Wyatt Pryor, Senior, Woodbine (4 medals)
The older Pryor of the two has been prominent in relay events for Woodbine, which has been successful in Des Moines over the last couple years under the direction of Coach Ryan Coenen. Pryor ran for the 4x400 and 4x800 relays the past two seasons, earning a fifth, two sixths and a seventh. His role would likely reside in those same relays – and maybe a few others – should we find ourselves running this season.
Josh Stangel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4 medals)
Stangel specialized in relays during his career, including in three medal-winning groups last year. Stangel was on the champion sprint medley relay, the runner-up 4x400 and the fourth-place 4x200. He also ran for the fifth-place distance medley relay team in his sophomore campaign.
Keyontre Clark, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3 medals)
Clark was last year’s Class 3A state champion long jumper while also running for the third-place 4x100 meter relay. In addition, Clark placed seventh in the long jump during his freshman campaign. He certainly would have a realistic shot at winning three state long jump championships. I’m sure the list of folks that have done so is not very long.
Michael Erlmeier, Junior, Harlan (3 medals)
Erlmeier had a big breakout sophomore season last year, and I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of advances he made in the offseason. I think the sky was the limit for this run-and-jump athlete that captured three medals last season.
Erlmeier ran for the fourth-place 4x400 and the eighth-place 4x200 meter relay while also placing sixth on his own in the 400. There’s no doubt in my mind that Erlmeier would have made a realistic run (and jump) at a four-medal week this year.
Layne Pryor, Junior, Woodbine (3 medals)
The BEAST. Pryor had some kind of incredible state track meet last season, moving from winning the discus to running for the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay team. He also grabbed a medal during his freshman season as a member of the seventh-place 4x400. Here’s to Pryor getting a chance to show off his incredible gifts – speed, strength, interview skills – this spring.
Jack Tiarks, Senior, Treynor (3 medals)
Oh man. You saw the breakout and the max out of his athleticism in football and basketball this year, and there is no doubt that it was about to happen again in track. He’s been scratching the surface to this point in his track career, placing fifth in the high jump as a sophomore and then breaking the school record and going fourth as a junior.
More than that, though, Tiarks was also really, really, really looking forward to and excited for a chance to chase a state championship in the shuttle hurdle relay (and the high jump). They placed second last season and continued to go lower and lower as the season progressed. Let’s hope we can get a look at this group this year.
There are 21 other KMAland conference athletes that have two medals to their name. Let’s take a gander…
Aiden Antisdel, Senior, St. Albert: Antisdel was a member of the state champion in the 4x200 meter relay last year while also running for the seventh-place distance medley relay quartet.
Joshua Baudler, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Dang. As this name popped on to my screen, I was saddened. There are just some folks that you really want to see compete, and Baudler is one of those after last year’s controversial state meet. He was in that wild two-mile race and placed second in the original results. He also had a third-place finish in the mile. More than that, he had a huge and dominant cross country season that finished with a state championship. I’m eager to see what he can do in his senior season of track.
Parker Behrens, Senior, IKM-Manning: Behrens was a key member of a pair of strong relays last season, running for the runner-up 4x800 and for the eighth-place 4x400.
Connor Cerny, Junior, St. Albert: Cerny was another Falcon that was prominent in relays, running for a fourth-place 4x400 and a seventh-place distance medley relay quartet.
Austin Freiberg, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Freiberg was on the state champion shuttle hurdle team last year, one year after running for the eighth-place quartet.
Adam Gruhn, Senior, IKM-Manning: Another IKM-Manning standout that was a key member of their highly successful 4x800 (2nd) and 4x400 (8th) relays last season.
Truman Haukap, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Haukap nabbed both of his medals in his sophomore season of 2018 when the Knights took fourth in the shuttle hurdle and sixth in the sprint medley relays.
Jackson Jensen, Senior, Audubon: The legacy and the tradition that lives in the Audubon hurdles is alive and well, and Jensen was a big piece of that. Jensen has been a member of both fourth-place medalists the past two seasons, and you can bet they were going to put another great group on the track this year.
Kayden Jones, Senior, Sioux City East: Jones had a pair of third-place medals last season for the Black Raiders, running for the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Noah Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney: Another one that makes me yearn for a spring season. For Noah, of course, and for me because I really want to see what he can do in his senior year. He placed fourth in the 800 last season and also anchored the fifth-place 4x800 relay squad.
Brock Leaders, Senior, Woodbine: Another Woodbine standout that made those relays so successful. Leaders ran for the 4x400 (5th) and 4x800 (6th) teams.
Camden Lee, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Lee was a member of the third-place 4x100 and the fifth-place 4x200 relay teams and would undoubtedly be a big piece of this year’s team.
Wil Martin, Senior, Moravia: To the Bluegrass Conference, where Moravia has been trotting out some terrific relays of late. The Mohawks put 4x400 teams into finals the last two seasons, placing sixth last year and third in 2018, and Martin was a member of both of those teams.
Johnathan Monson, Senior, Harlan: Another Harlan athlete that I feel has made some big strides from a year ago that I would really love to see this spring. Monson nabbed two medals as part of the 4x400 (4th) and 4x200 (8th) relays.
Collin Mullenix, Junior, Atlantic: A little info for you: Collin Mullenix actually has more medals than his older brother did at this stage in their careers. Chase had a huge breakout in his junior season, so it would have been fun to see if Collin kept up with the family tradition. Regardless, the younger Mullenix already has a pair of state championships as a member of the 4x400 and distance medley relays last year.
Nick Muller, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Muller has two medals in the 4x800 meter relay, running for the champions last year and the eighth-place team in his sophomore season.
Scott Pearson, Sophomore, Underwood: Pearson was the only freshman in the KMAland conferences that nabbed multiple medals at last year’s state meet. He was a member of the state runner-up 4x800 and the third-place 4x400. And man, it was not easy to get on those teams with all the mid-distance standouts the Eagles had. For a freshman to make that kind of impact, it shows what kind of future Pearson has.
Cal Savin, Senior, Underwood: Underwood’s Savin was a key part of the Eagles dominance in the quarter and half-mile races. He ran for the runner-up 4x800 and third-place 4x400 teams.
Seth Shelman, Junior, Mount Ayr: It was not easy to get on those Mount Ayr relay teams last year, but Shelman found himself on the sprint medley and 4x100 relays. Those groups placed fourth and sixth, respectively.
Gabe Wagner, Senior, Sioux City East: Wagner was also a relay specialist with a pair of third-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200.
Payton Weehler, Junior, Mount Ayr: Another member of Mount Ayr’s outstanding relays, Weehler ran for the second-place 4x400 and the fourth-place 4x200 relay teams.
And there are 28 others that have one medal to their name entering the spring…
Silas Bales, Junior, Glenwood: One of the top junior athletes in the area, I believe Bales is going to start to become a household name. He’s a terrific all-around dude, and he was looking to add to his eighth-place medal in the 4x200 last year.
Kyle Berg, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Berg has been making big moves all year in his senior season, and he was more than ready to make a move up the state rankings after a sixth-place finish in the long jump.
Connor Bruck, Senior, Harlan: Oh man, what does Bruck have in store for his senior spring season? After an awesome basketball year, there’s no doubt Bruck was ready to add to his eighth-place 4x200 meter relay medal.
Brett Cormeny, Junior, Moravia: Cormeny jumped into the mix last year for Moravia, running for the sixth-place 4x400 meter relay squad.
Bradley Dennis, Senior, Atlantic: Dennis was another member of Atlantic’s terrific 4x800 group that placed fourth last year.
Thomas Fidone, Junior, Lewis Central: I know big Tom is focusing on the football end of things now, given that he is the most heavily recruited KMAland football player ever. However, I’m going to include him in this list to show even more of his abilities. He placed seventh in last year’s Class 4A high jump as a sophomore. He was one of just two non-juniors or seniors (Marcus Morgan) to place in that event.
Jake Fisher, Senior, Treynor: Another member of Treynor’s outstanding shuttle hurdle relay that placed second last year. I think even bigger things were/are on the horizon this spring for the Iowa football walk-on.
Waw Gach, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Gach chased a state championship last year in the high jump before placing fourth in 3A.
William Gillis, Sophomore, Central Decatur: Gillis is an interesting talent that runs cross country, and I believe plays on the defensive line in football. He can also run long distances on the track, as evidenced by last year’s third-place finish in the wild two-mile race.
Will Halverson, Senior, Treynor: Another outstanding all-around athlete at Treynor that has one medal to his name. That medal came in his freshman season – in the sprint medley – and you can bet he would be ready to chase another one or two or three…or four.
Chace Hamilton, Junior, Moravia: Another Moravian that can run the quarter-mile in a fast amount of time. Hamilton was also on the 4x400 meter relay that placed sixth last year.
Bennett Heisterkamp, Senior, St. Albert: Heisterkamp had a strong finish to his junior spring with an eighth-place run in the 3200 meter run, but he also had a terrific cross country season. That was going to lead right into a great senior spring.
Jacob Holste, Senior, CAM: Holste broke out last season and came away with an eighth-place medal in the high jump. One of the top jumpers in the Rolling Valley Conference would have been (or will be) on the chase for an even higher medal and jump this year.
Cole Hunt, Junior, Sidney: Hunt had a strong sophomore season of his own, running for Sidney’s terrific 4x800 meter relay team that placed fifth.
Dayton Jacobsen, Sophomore, Wayne: The third and final KMAland conference freshman that grabbed a medal at last year’s state meet. Jacobsen was seventh in the long jump. He has a bright future ahead of him, but it sure would be nice to see what he can do this spring.
Wyatt James, Senior, Treynor: Speaking of a senior looking for a higher medal, James was another member of the terrific shuttle hurdle team that placed second last year in 2A.
Randy Jimenez, Junior, Southeast Warren: Jimenez will be among those trying to take over the long-distance running in the Pride of Iowa next year when Joshua Baudler is gone. He had a strong run last year as a sophomore, placing sixth in the 3200 meter run.
Anthony Marks, Senior, Central Decatur: Marks joined the shuttle hurdle mix last year, and the Cardinals didn’t see a single drop-off in winning their third straight state championship.
Connor McKee, Junior, CAM: A strong season for McKee saw him dominate many area 400 meter hurdles races. He ended up with a gutty run at state, placing sixth in the event.
Tre Melby, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: Melby was a second-place finisher in the Class 1A discus event that saw five KMAland athletes place. A full season of competing against one another in area meets proved to be good practice for state.
Tallen Myers, Junior, Southwest Valley: Myers is gaining the reputation as a gamer that loves the spotlight of state meets. He was incredible at the state wrestling meet, but our first real introduction to that reputation came at last year’s state track meet. Myers came in seventh in the discus. There’s more coming.
Dakota Reed, Senior, Central Decatur: If you saw the Marks recap above, you can say the same thing about Reed. Last year, as a junior, Reed jumped into the shuttle hurdle and was a member of the eventual state champion.
Sid Schaaf, Junior, Treynor: Unfortunately, even if there is a season, we won’t get to see Sid Schaaf on the track this year. Schaaf tore his ACL during the basketball season, and he is currently in rehabilitation mode. Still, it’s definitely worth mentioning he’s another member of that terrific Treynor shuttle hurdle team that placed second. He’s also been great in both quarter-mile races. We haven’t seen the last of Sid.
Skyler Schultes, Senior, Audubon: Another member of the dynastic Audubon shuttle hurdle relay team, Schultes was on last year’s fourth-place medalist.
Adam Sherer, Senior, Woodbine: Sherer ran and ran well for the 4x800 meter relay team that placed sixth for the Tigers last year.
Brady Weddum, Senior, Glenwood: Glenwood’s Weddum ran for the 2018 Rams’ 4x200 meter relay team that placed eighth.
Blake Wiederhold, Senior, Sioux City East: One of the top throwers in the Missouri River Conference, Wiederhold placed sixth in the 4A shot put last season.
That’s 62 names from KMAland conferences that have won at least one medal. If I missed anybody, blame the file (and please let me know).
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.