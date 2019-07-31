(KMAland) -- Another All-Decade blog is here. And I really want to stress that the All-Decade blog is the most important part of this exercise. I’m not trying to pump myself up or anything like that. I’m just really stressing that this is where you get the meat.
The poll? That’s just a salad. That’s the opener. The thing to get your mind racing and thinking about the last decade in school’s sport. And it’s meant to be fun. Let me spell that out for you – F-U-N. It’s not meant to make people mad, sad or even worse than that.
HOW COULD YOU FORGET SO AND SO?!
I didn’t forget anyone. First off, I’m limited to 20 options in the poll. Second off, I’m going to write a really long, probably 3,000+-word blog about (nearly) all of the standout athletes from the school’s decade one day later. Well, in the case of Thomas Jefferson it was like 12 days later, but you get the point. If you want to react (or overreact) please wait until you’ve read the blog on your school.
The poll is more or less a popularity contest anyway and a simply fun exercise in getting people excited about something. It’s to get you ready for the real course. I can handle the interaction – positive or negative. I just want you to know that it’s just the salad you’re complaining about. The steak and potatoes are right here, my friends. Have some of them now.
ALL-DECADE LINKS
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
THE ABRAHAM LINCOLN FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 33-53. The Lynx started the decade with a dream 9-0 regular season before a tough loss in the opening round and then went on to qualify for the state playoffs in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. They’ve had some tough years since, topping out at three wins in 2016.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 242-183. Winning seasons in six of the nine years and a .500 record in another – and they’re on their way back up. The Lynx went to state in 2010, 2011 and 2014, including a trip to the semifinals in the final year.
CROSS COUNTRY: As mentioned in the past, cross country is a difficult research topic except at the state level. If anybody wants to hit me with any pertinent information from the decade in this particular sport, I would love it. Thanks!
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 102-126. AL is currently riding a streak of two straight winning seasons, which also includes an 11-12 mark just before it. They topped out at 16-8 in 2012-13 and have won at least 10 games in seven of the nine completed seasons.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 123-99. Coach Jason Isaacson and the Lynx hoops program have run off five consecutive winnings seasons, including a terrific 22-1 mark in 2015-16. They went to state that season, breaking a 16-year drought in Des Moines.
WRESTLING: I found three state placewinners during the decade, including a pair of sixth-place finishes for Lanny Herzog at 152 pounds and a fourth-place medal for heavyweight Jordan Bywater. That’s to go with multiple other state qualifiers over the years.
BOWLING: The bowling program has had plenty of highlights during the decade, including three trips to state and a second-place finish in 2017. The other two state qualifiers – 2010 and 2013.
GOLF & SWIMMING: I’m in the same boat here as cross country. Hit me with any pertinent information from the decade, please.
TRACK & FIELD: There are nine athletes from Abraham Lincoln that won state track medals during their careers. Six of them won multiple medals. I’ll mention Avery Thomas (2nd long jump, 7th 110 highs) and Hayley Hartman (8th in 400 hurdles) here. The rest you’ll be reading about in the athlete profiles.
TENNIS: The Crowl brothers own this baby. Kyle Crowl qualified for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 state singles draw while Alex Crowl was there in 2011 and 2012.
GIRLS SOCCER – Record: 105-60. AL has posted winning records in seven straight years, and in the two before the run, they were 8-9 and 8-8. Good stuff here from a program that qualified for state the last two seasons – their first two in school history. Note: Records only date back to 2011.
BOYS SOCCER – Record: 62-88-1. This is a bit deceiving considering their recent success. Coach Parkhill has the team on a climb with three straight winning seasons, going 38-15-1 over that time. Prior to that, they were 24-73. Note: Records only date back to 2011.
SOFTBALL – Record: 165-190. The program was kind of humming along with at least 19+ wins in five straight seasons from 2011 to 2016. They have struggled a bit of late, although they’ve improved their win total each of the last two seasons.
BASEBALL – Record: 165-205. They had winning seasons in the first three years of the decade before falling on hard times over the next couple years. They did have a combined 43 wins in the 2016 and 2017 before 28 total the last two years.
THE ATHLETES
Delaney Bolton (2014)
A Division I athlete in volleyball (UNI), Bolton was also the all-time leading goal scorer in soccer history until Darby Thomas broke it. Bolton averaged 2.95 kills and 5.08 digs per set in 2014, averaged double-digit points (13.8, 13.2 and 10.9) in her final three basketball seasons and had 34 goals in her final two seasons on the pitch. This is a good candidate to win the whole dang thing.
Brandon Colpitts (2014)
Hey look, another Division I athlete that played football at South Dakota. Colpitts was a great two-way player that finished out his career with 50 catches for 887 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior year.
Chelsea Colpitts (2010)
Brandon did his best to not live in the shadow of his older sister, but man…that was some shadow. Colpitts won a discus championship, placed eighth in the shot put and averaged 11.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in her senior basketball season. She would go on to throw at the University of Iowa.
Alex Crowl (2012)
A two-time state tennis qualifier, Crowl hit .483 and .444 in his final two years of baseball. He also posted a 2.84 ERA in his senior baseball season and averaged 10.5 points in basketball earlier that year.
Kyle Crowl (2016)
Another D1. Kyle played baseball at Iowa after a sterling career that saw him hit .440, .379 and .364 in his final three summers on the diamond. He also has the three state tennis trips and was a dead-eye shooter in hoops, averaging at least 13.9 points per game in his three best years of hooping. He also hit one of the coldest shots I’ve ever witnessed, tying the game late against Cedar Falls at state. We won’t talk about the finish.
Austin Ebertowski (2011)
Yes, another that went on to D1 glory. The late, great Ebertowski rushed for 2,078 yards and 39 touchdowns in his senior season – one of the great seasons in AL history – before going on to play at UNI. He also won a 100 championship and finished second in the 200 during his state track career.
Cleo Harris (2012)
One of the best defensive backs of the decade in the entire area, Harris also had a 1,455-yard, 17-touchdown year on the ground in 2011. He also placed sixth in the 200 in 2012.
Hunter Hendrix (2019)
Overlook Hendrix if you wish, but this dude is a nice stealth candidate for AOTD. Hendrix just finished out a basketball season where he averaged 12.4 points per game and a soccer career where he scored 49 goals in his final three years on the pitch.
Hannah Hennings (2015)
A big standout in volleyball (2.23 kills per set in her senior season) and basketball (10.9 points per game as a senior and 11.5 as a junior).
Lanny Herzog (2018)
The two-time state wrestling medalist, Herzog also made a big mark on the football field, rushing for 839 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season.
Michaela Kennedy (2012)
Kennedy was very good in volleyball, finishing with 2.35 kills per set as a junior and 2.53 as a senior. She also doubled as a great pitcher for the softball team, finishing it out with a 1.97 ERA and 122 strikeouts as a senior.
Jamison Lalk (2011)
The former Iowa State offensive line standout, Lalk was a huge part of that monster Ebertowski season and career. He also had 12 solo tackles for loss on the defensive side in his senior season and had a pair of state track medals (8th discus, 2nd shot).
Lauren Meeker (2013)
Meeker was as good as it gets when you look at volleyball-softball standouts from the decade. She averaged 2.82 kills as a junior and 3.30 as a senior and then absolutely crushed all summer long, including in her senior season when she hit .513/.594/.852 with 15 doubles, eight homers and 33 RBI. She also had years of a .407 and a .472 batting average. Oh, and she managed 11.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in basketball her senior season. I wouldn’t argue with this pick.
Lauren Nahnsen (2015)
A two-time KMAland Offensive Player of the Year in softball, Nahnsen’s numbers at the plate and in the circle were sick. I’ll just give you her senior figures: .495/.603/1.126 with 12 doubles, 17 homers and 48 RBI. That’s to go with a 1.46 ERA and 188 strikeouts from the slab. Great stuff.
Alex Olsen (2011)
Alex Olsen had a huge senior basketball season, so I thought he deserved to find a place on the list. He averaged 20.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and led the team with 93 assists and 52 steals. And that’s in a 4A conference, folks. He was also a solid quarterback with 959 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Cailey Schaa (2018)
Schaa was all over the place. She was one of the finest setters I’ve ever covered, averaging 8.47 assists per set as a senior. She also had 261 assists in her final three seasons of basketball, played and played well for the AL tennis team and then hit .345/.421/.405 as a senior in softball. Great all-around stuff.
Darby Thomas (2019)
Maybe you’ve heard of her. The Nebraska recruit could have probably rocked in any sport, but she had two – and they both occurred at the same time. The 14-time medalist and multi-time Drake Relays champion and state champion is also the school’s all-time leading goal scorer in soccer (58 in the net in her final three years). I’d have a hard time picking against her, frankly.
Devin Thomas (2011)
One of Darby’s older brothers, Devin had 566 yards and seven touchdowns receiving and four interceptions in his senior season. He also placed second in the long jump during his state track career.
Colton Tracy (2014)
Tracy averaged 11.7 points and nine rebounds per game in his senior basketball season and had a pair of top five finishes at state track. He has a runner-up and a fifth-place finish to his name in the discus event.
Julia Wagoner (2020)
Her candidacy reminds me a lot of Schaa’s since she is so active and so good at so many things. Wagoner is all over the court in volleyball and averaged 2.66 kills per set last year. She’s also been a standout star in soccer with 30 goals scored in three seasons.
OTHERS
This is where we make some hay…
-Chelsea Acosta (2012): A monster junior year with a .444/.496/.690 line.
-Taylor Anderson (2012): Anderson hit .440 with 12 doubles and three home runs in her senior year.
-Adam Barrett (2016): Barrett hit .411/.512/.598 as a senior and had a 0.95 ERA as a junior.
-Elaina Bohnet (2020): A star in volleyball with 4.31 kills per set last year.
-Samantha Bohnet (2015): One of the finest setters I’ve ever had the pleasure of covering, she started four straight years and averaged at least 8.77 assists per set every year.
-Tony Bonner (2016): Couldn’t have gone to state without him. He averaged 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in his senior year after 15.2 and 8.7 as a junior.
-Beau Brownlee (2012): Peep this senior baseball year: .452/.518/.669.
-Hannah Christensen (2012): A very solid volleyball career with 2.64 and 2.40 kills per set in her junior and senior seasons.
-Sam Christiansen (2020): A fine setter in her own right, Christiansen averaged 9.71 assists last season.
-Lauren Colpitts (2015): Another Colpitts great, Lauren averaged 3.11 kills per set in her senior year.
-Collin Crowl (2010): Another Crowl that did it on the diamond with a .439/.504/.832 line with 13 doubles, seven homers and 46 RBI in his senior season.
-Kalyn Damgaard (2017): Such a good softball player, Damgaard hit .451/.537/.670 with 34 steals in her senior year.
-Blake Elam (2017): A standout in hoops and on the diamond, Elam averaged 12 points as a senior. He also hit .394 in back-to-back seasons in baseball.
-Ben Fichter (2020): A multi-year starter in baseball, Fichter hit .330/.451/.523 this past summer.
-Connor Gann (2013): Gann hit .473 as a senior, .408 as a junior and .406 as a sophomore in baseball.
-Dylan Garner (2014): He had 1,009 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns in his senior season.
-Jordan Gillenwater (2011): Potentially, the best girl’s basketball player of the decade at AL. Gillenwater averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior.
-Bailee Gofta (2015): A GREAT libero for an eventual state semifinalist, Gofta averaged 6.07 digs per set as a junior and 5.09 as a senior.
-Abby Groepper (2016): Groepper had 26 goals in her first two years at AL and added 15 goals and 11 assists in her last two years.
-Merzedes Hart (2016): The one people are very passionate about, and I completely agree. The late Hart was a great multi-sport standout athlete that made many, many, many trips to Des Moines for state track and the Drake Relays. I wouldn’t dream about writing this blog about the decade in AL athletics without her in it.
-Ali Heithoff (2013): Heithoff had 13 goals and 10 assists in her senior soccer season.
-Miranda Hennings (2018): Hennings averaged 2.31 kills per set in her senior volleyball season.
-Payton Hiffernan (2015): Hiffernan’s senior year of football: 791 yards rushing, 562 yards receiving and 18 total touchdowns.
-Joe Hill (2017): Don’t forget about this dude. He had 27 tackles for loss in his final two years of football.
-Hayley Hochstetler (2013): She pitched to a 1.82 ERA and had 121 strikeouts in her senior year.
-Troy Houghton (2018): Tremendous in basketball with 16 points and 10.9 rebounds per game as a senior, where he also had 76 assists, 55 blocks and 41 steals.
-Kelsey Johnson (2015): Another star volleyballer from the 2015 class, Johnson averaged 2.67 kills per set.
-Claire Jones (2018): Not many put together a better girl’s basketball career this decade for the Lynx. She averaged 14.5 as a sophomore, 13.8 as a junior and 11.9 as a senior.
-TreVonte Jones (2015): He could score, but he was the floor general for AL’s best team of the decade. Jones had 100+ assists in back-to-back seasons.
-Josh Krabbe (2016): Krabbe threw for 1,915 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.
-Victoria Krohn (2014): A splendid hitter in volleyball that averaged 3.75 kills per set as a senior.
-Olivia Leisinger (2013): Leisinger definitely has an argument for being in the poll. She averaged 2.44 kills per set and 10.2 points per game as a senior.
-Alexa Murphy (2015): Murphy had 20 goals and 15 assists between her sophomore and junior soccer seasons.
-Taren Newman (2019): A great, great soccer player that controlled the midfield and scored 23 goals in her final three years.
-Trey Nixon (2017): Multi-sport standout that hit .420/.517/.689 with 19 extra-base hits and 51 RBI in his senior year of baseball.
-Robert Peters (2015): No write-ins, but he could ball – 52.5 tackles, 7 for loss in his senior season.
-Taylor Powers (2011): How about an .816 slugging percentage thanks to 12 bombs in her senior softball year?
-Tyler Rardin (2019): An all-district catcher that also had a 2.80 ERA as a senior and a 2.90 ERA as a junior.
-Deana Roth (2016): Roth had an outstanding overall career with major contributions in volleyball and softball.
-Payton Scheinost (2015): He had 561 yards receiving in football and scored 12 goals in soccer in his senior year.
-Jillian Shanks (2021): Watch for Shanks in next decade’s poll. She averaged 11.9 points per game this past year as a sophomore.
-Jared Thompson (2014): A three-year starter at quarterback, Thompson threw for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season.
-Kayla Walden (2016): Walden hit .398/.482/.765 with 15 doubles and seven home runs in her senior year of softball.
-Daulton Wilcoxen (2018): A monster hitter with a .385/.496/.779 line in his final baseball season.
YOUR PICK
It is a two-horse race between the two that I expected it to be between. I’ll have final results tomorrow morning, but Austin Ebertowski currently has a 150ish vote edge over Darby Thomas. How can you argue with two Division I athletes that absolutely dominated in two sports?
I must say, though, Delaney Bolton, Chelsea Colpitts, Kyle Crowl and Lauren Meeker would also be pretty tempting to vote for.
UP NEXT
Creston, you’re on the clock. I’ll have that up either this afternoon or Thursday afternoon. Get voting fingers ready!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.