(KMAland) -- Well, I guess I nailed the Creston poll yesterday. Not a single complaint was heard! **WINK**
Anyway, let's get to it.
ALL-DECADE LINKS
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
THE AL RESULTS
Final Top Five for AL AOTD (2,141 votes)— Derek Martin (@d2mart) August 1, 2019
Austin Ebertowski 847
Darby Thomas 592
Kyle Crowl 114
Julia Wagoner 66
Chelsea Colpitts 59@ALHSathletics https://t.co/kDyR7BhaYB
THE CRESTON FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 54-37. Six winning seasons, including every single year from 2011 through 2016. The 2014 season was extra special with a trip to the UNI Dome. That’s when it took three playoff wins to get there, and the last of those was a thrilling 50-49 squeaker over Dallas Center-Grimes.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 96-134. The Panthers had four wins seasons during the decade, including a terrific 20-8 year in 20114.
CROSS COUNTRY: Along with plenty of outstanding individual performances during the decade, the Panthers were state team qualifiers in 2013.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 87-133. The girls have been progressively improving, including posting winning records in three of their past five seasons. Over the last six years, they’ve been within five games of .500 or better.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 114-108. That’s about where I would have figured the Panthers to be. They’ve had some incredible talent but a lot of coaching turnover that may or may not have impacted yearly progress. Either way, they had three winning seasons, including a terrific 19-4 campaign in 2012-13. Over the last three years, they’ve gone a combined 32-35.
WRESTLING – This is going to be a long one. They won the traditional title in 2016 and finished runner-up in 2015. They were also fourth in 2012 and 2017 and fifth in 2013. They also finished second in state duals in 2011. That was part of a run from 2010 to 2017 where they were in every state dual tournament.
Now, there are a bunch of dudes to mention here, but several of them were in the poll. I’ll get to them then. The others:
-Juwan Parrish: He placed fifth at 145 in 2012.
-Wyatt Thompson: He placed second at 138 in 2016 after a fourth-place finish at 132 in 2015.
-Spencer Wray: He was second at 138 in 2015.
-Cameron Leith: He was sixth at 160 in 2016.
-Mitchel Swank: He was seventh at 145 in 2018 and fifth at 145 in 2017.
-Blake Sevier: He placed seventh at 285 in 2018.
-Jackson Mikkelsen: He placed third at 195 in 2017.
-Jackson Kinsella: He was eighth at 170 in 2019.
There’s a lot so I hope I’m not missing anybody in my research.
BOWLING – The boy’s team made state trips in 2010, 2011 and 2013 while the girls tripped to state in 2017 and 2018. (Once again, there are some holes in the IGHSAU archives that may need to be filled if the Creston girls made other trips.)
TRACK & FIELD – There were 18 different athletes earning at least one medal during the course of the decade. Some of the individual medals:
-Audrey Bolinger (Class of 2012): She won the 400 hurdles, and I believe it came from the six lane. One of my favorite memories from state track.
-Bryce Briley (Class of 2015): Briley placed eighth in the 800.
-Hannah Hood (Class of 2017): She finished out a great career with a state shot put championship in 2017. She was also fifth as a junior and sixth as a sophomore.
-Brianna Maitlen (Class of 2013): A narrow miss in the poll. She was a four-time long jump medalist with two sixths and two sevenths.
-Breanna Wallace (Class of 2018): Wallace placed fifth in the high jump in her freshman season.
There are plenty of other individual medalists to mention, and we will talk about those when we hit them in the athlete rundown.
TENNIS – There are some holes in the IGHSAU’s archives, so please point out any missing spots.
First, the girls – Jenna Taylor went to state in doubles three times, including twice with Alli Thomsen in 2015 and 2016. Thomsen and Taylor placed fourth and sixth while Audrey Fyock joined Taylor in the 2014 tournament. Caitlin McIlravy and Sydney Dunphy had a strong fifth-place finish in doubles in 2016. And then there’s that terrific 2016 finish when they advanced all the way to the state dual championship before bringing in the runner-up trophy.
On the boy’s side, Colby Taylor and Bryce McIlravy teamed up to go to the 2013 doubles tournament while Jacob Cook and Jaden Driskell went in 2017. Singles qualifiers included Garret Taylor in 2014, Ryan Kucera in 2015 and 2016 and Dustin Merritt in 2018.
GOLF – This has been a big decade for golf, too. The Creston boys team qualified for the state tournament in 2011, 2013 and 2014, winning the title in 2013 and finishing as a runner-up in 2014. Carson Whittington placed in the top eight all four of his years, including a championship in 2013.
On the girl’s side, the team qualified in 2017 and 2018 and finished with a runner-up trophy in 2018. There were also plenty of individual standouts as you might expect with Rylie Driskell topping out with a ninth-place finish in 2019. Ashton Carter was in the top 11 three times, finishing seventh in 2017, 10th in 2018 and 11th in 2016. Madison Hance was also at least a two-time state qualifier in 2014 and 2015.
Note: There are also some holes in the IGHSAU archives. Hit me with any that I missed.
GIRLS SOCCER – Record: 22-116. The Panthers had their high win total in 2011 when they went 6-12. Note: Records only go back to the 2011 season.
BOYS SOCCER – Record: 60-82. The Panthers were right around .500 in five of the years posted here. They did top out with a terrific 11-4 mark in 2014. That was part of a three-year run when they went 30-19.
BASEBALL – Record: 108-178. Creston had a consistent run from 2012 to 2017 where they had 14 wins in four of those years. The other two they won 12 and 15. Half of their 70 games under .500 came between two seasons.
SOFTBALL – Record: 223-123. That’s 100 games over .500. They had a winning season each of the first seven seasons. The last two of those ended in Fort Dodge. After two seasons under .500 in 2017 and 2018, they went 18-15 in 2019. It’s on the way back up.
THE ATHLETES
Brielle Baker (Class of 2019)
The all-time leading scorer in Creston girl’s basketball history, Baker averaged double figures in her final three years on the hardwood – 15.1 as a sophomore, 18.0 as a junior and 15.3 as a senior. She also earned a seventh place medal in the 1500 this past track season, was a member of the sixth-place 4x800 meter relay and qualified for state cross country during her career.
Collin Bevins (Class of 2012)
I think Larry Peterson took to calling him “The Thing,” and that was a pretty genius moniker. He went from dominating on the football field (11 tackles for loss in his senior season) to dominating on the wrestling mat (a state championship, a state runner-up and a sixth-place finish in his career) to qualifying for state track in the open 200 to hitting .338 in baseball. Of course, he went on to a pretty good career at Northwest Missouri State.
Katlin Briley (Class of 2012)
Briley is most well-known for her fantastic softball career, which saw her hit .469 as a senior, .432 as a junior and .438 as a sophomore. She also was a really, really good defender in volleyball, averaging 4.03 digs per set in her senior season.
Taylor Briley (Class of 2016)
Another Briley, another terrific all-around career. Briley averaged 15.1 points per game as a junior and 11.8 as a senior in hoops. She won five medals – all in relays – in track. And, of course, she was a bomb two-way player in softball with a .378/.426/.597 line at the plate and a 2.86 ERA in the circle in her senior season. She was a key member of both of Creston’s state qualifiers.
Kelsey Fields (Class of 2021)
She’s probably going to be on the short list for next decade, too. Fields is off to an incredible start to her career. She averaged 3.48 kills per set this past volleyball season, followed that up with 15.9 points and 14.1 rebounds per game in hoops and then finished third in the shot put at state. That’s after a sixth-place finish during her freshman year.
Madison Frain (Class of 2012)
The KMA Sports Hall of Famer was an outstanding all-around contributor, but her unbelievable softball numbers and success kind of overshadow the other sports. You know about her. She had a 0.73 ERA as a senior and a 0.66 ERA as a junior and a 1.05 ERA as a sophomore. Those were the three years part of this decade. She also hit the you-know-what out of the ball with a .386/.440/.570 line at the plate in her senior season. Her sophomore year was probably her best season at the plate - .495/.521/.712. That’s crushing.
Trevor Frain (Class of 2014)
Madison’s younger brother was also a multi-sport star. An absolute beast for the Creston defense, Frain had 43 solo tackles for loss over his final three seasons. He also had two state medals in wrestling – a fourth and a sixth.
Kadon Hulett (Class of 2017)
A similar-type career to Frain, Hulett was a terrific defensive standout for the Panthers, finishing his senior season with 11 solo tackles for loss among 44.5 total takedowns. He also won three state wrestling medals – a sixth, a fifth and a second in his final three years. Hulett was also a really solid pitcher in baseball, including posting a 1.59 ERA with 53 strikeouts in a huge junior campaign.
Keaton Hulett (Class of 2013)
The older Hulett had 30 solo TFLs over her final two seasons, was a two-time state finalist in wrestling (won one, lost one) and hit .375/.505/.463 at the plate in his senior summer.
Seth Maitlen (Class of 2016)
Seth was also a three-time state medalist in wrestling, finishing in eighth in 2015, fourth in 2015 and second in 2016 while also standing out on the football field before moving on to the gridiron at NAIA national standout Morningside.
Jake Marlin (Class of 2013)
You know about this dude. Marlin went 204-6 in his wrestling career, won four state championships and captured 148 pins to complete one of the great careers in state history.
Cooper McDermott (Class of 2016)
A three-time cross country champion in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, McDermott was also a very solid contributor in hoops. He averaged 11.6 points per game and hit 53 3-pointers in his senior season. He also nabbed a pair of state track medals – a fifth and an eighth in the 4x800 meter relay.
Natalie Mostek (Class of 2015)
If you didn’t consider voting for Mostek in this poll then you did it wrong. She was elite level in multiple sports and nearly-elite level in others. Let’s just run it down season by season. In volleyball, she topped out with 3.49 kills and 1.49 blocks per set. In basketball, she averaged double figures in points and 8.6 boards per game twice in her career. In track, she placed twice in the 800. In softball, she hit .424 as a senior, .415 as a junior and .389 as a sophomore before becoming a Division I player at Omaha.
Luke Neitzel (Class of 2013)
I had almost forgot the beast that Neitzel was during his career. He rushed for 1,260 yards and rushed for 708 while combining for 28 touchdowns in his senior season. That was his best year of three fantastic seasons in football during his career. He was also terrific in hoops with three years of double digit points, topping out with an 11.6 average as a sophomore.
Brandon Phipps (Class of 2014)
I feel like Phipps played about a dozen sports at Creston. He was quarterback in football, throwing for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. He hooped, he won three medals in track and he even played baseball for a few years. I feel like there’s more, but those stand out.
Chase Shiltz (Class of 2017)
This would be a very tough one to vote against. Shiltz was such a beast in football and wrestling that he had his choice of Division II football or Division I wrestling. He rushed for 2,542 yards and 35 touchdowns in his junior season and 1,537 and 26 in his senior year. He also won three stat wrestling titles (and had a runner-up in the other year). He was also very good in baseball, hitting .371/.429/.472 in his junior summer.
Kylan Smallwood (Class of 2019)
One of the most pure scorers in hoops that I’ve covered. Smallwood TWICE averaged over 21 points per game – 21.3 as a senior and 22.4 as a junior. He also averaged a double-double (10.6 rebounds per game) in his senior season. His other two years on the hardwood saw him average 18.4 and 13.4 points per game. In football, he was a standout quarterback and receiver during the course of his career.
Colby Taylor (Class of 2013)
Taylor made his most hay on the basketball court, averaging 11.7 and 12.1 points per game in the final two games of his career. It wasn’t until he went on to college where we realized he was actually a 20+ kind of guy. Taylor was also terrific in tennis as previously noted.
Jenna Taylor (Class of 2016)
Taylor actually held Creston’s all-time scoring record until Baker broke it. She averaged 14.2 points per game as a sophomore and then 13.8 (plus 7.4 rebounds) and 12.3 (plus 7.3 rebounds) in her junior and senior years, respectively. Taylor also stood out in volleyball with 2.57 kills per set and had the aforementioned three trips to state doubles (and two state medals).
Jay Wolfe (Class of 2015)
Boy, this would be a tough one to vote against, too. Wolfe was a walking bucket with 22.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in his senior season. He also had 18.6 and 7.2 as a junior. And then, of course, there’s the fact that he was a Division I track recruit. He won back-to-back 800 titles among four half-mile state medals and placed fifth in the 400.
OTHERS
-Adam Baker (Class of 2014): Baker rushed for 1,159 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior year.
-Taylor Buxton (Class of 2019): A key member of many teams, including volleyball, golf and even soccer. In her freshman season of soccer, she had 10 goals for the Panthers.
-Tyler Coenen (Class of 2010): He nearly averaged a double-double in his senior season – 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds per game.
-Cody Crawford (Class of 2017): A 3-point marksman that made 120 3-pointers in his final two years of hoops.
-Jaden Driskell (Class of 2018): Driskell slashed .429/.540/.657 as a senior.
-Sydney Dunphy (Class of 2016): A terrific finish to her volleyball career that saw her average 3.34 kills per set. She was also a part of a state tennis doubles medalist.
-Luke Eblen (Class of 2011): He had 219 assists in his final two years of basketball.
-Gavin Gillam (Class of 2020): A breakout junior year of baseball - .420/.517/.640 was the hitting line.
-Christian Groumoutis (Class of 2015): Another important standout 3-point shooter in hoops (51 3s as a senior) and a key part of Creston’s golf success.
-Chloe Hagle (Class of 2018): A strong .386/.476/.489 triple-slash for Hagle in her junior year stand outs.
-Gracie Hagle (Class of 2022): She’s on her way. She hit .402 last season and .391 this past summer.
-McClain Haines (Class of 2015): He had 114 assist and just 30 turnovers in his senior basketball season. That’s really good. He was also a solid contributor in multiple other sports, including soccer where he had 22 goals in his final two seasons.
-Makenna Hudson (Class of 2020): Hudson is a star libero for the Panthers, averaging 3.90 and 3.92 digs per set the last two seasons. She can also kick it on the track where she helped Creston to a sixth-place finish this year in the 4x800.
-Ben Irr (Class of 2017): Irr had 12 goals and 12 assists in his sophomore soccer season and had seven goals and 10 assists in his senior year.
-Evan Jacobson (Class of 2018): I came really close to including Jacobson on the original 20. He averaged 17.7 points per game and had 88 assists as a senior after averaging in double digits in his sophomore and junior years. He also scored a team-high 12 goals in his senior soccer season and was a key contributor in football.
-Sara Keeler (Class of 2020): A huge breakout softball season that saw her hit .449/.504/.644 with 18 doubles.
-Austin Kloewer (Class of 2016): A monster junior season that saw him throw for 1,415 yards and rush for 994 while accounting for 32 total touchdowns.
-Haylee LaMasters (Class of 2015): An incredible two-way career in softball, LaMasters hit .536/.592/1.055 with 32 extra-base hits and 61 RBI and had 157 strikeouts and a 1.31 ERA in her senior year. Her other years weren’t far off of that.
-Ben Landers (Class of 2012): Landers had a 2.77 ERA and hit .330 in his senior baseball season.
-Eli Loudon (Class of 2020): Loudon threw for 1,321 yards and for 14 touchdowns this past football season while also standing out in other sports, including baseball.
-Hanna Luther (Class of 2015): Luther started at setter for three seasons, averaging 7.32, 6.66 and 7.95 assists per set.
-Trevor Luther (Class of 2014): Luther had a really strong senior season of baseball, hitting .429/.495/.593.
-Brianna Maitlen (Class of 2013): A really tough one to leave off. Maitlen averaged 2.15 kills per set in her senior volleyball season and placed in the long jump four times at state.
-Cayla Maitlen (Class of 2018): Maitlen averaged 3.32 kills per set as a senior, one year after 2.31, and hit .378/.434/.489 in softball as a senior.
-Alex Nielsen (Class of 2015): A standout in football and basketball, where he averaged 10.4 and 10.8 points per game in his final two years on the hardwood.
-Nate Osborn (Class of 2016): He led the 2015 defense with 81.5 tackles and had five solo tackles for loss.
-Conner Pals (Class of 2015): The dude could score some goals. He had 19 as a senior, 23 as a junior and 17 as a sophomore.
-Seth Pals (Class of 2010): Pals hit .429/.568/.655 in a monster senior baseball year.
-Zach Powers (Class of 2013): Powers hit .429 as a senior one year after hitting .398 in his junior baseball season.
-Neveah Randall (Class of 2023): I think this is the first Class of ’23 I’ve put up in these pages. Randall hit .356/.453/.562 this past summer.
-Peyton Rice (Class of 2021): Rice hit .450/.504/.532 this past softball season.
-Saige Rice (Class of 2019): Rice had a really strong sophomore season with a .361/.395/.481 line and finished strong with two more productive seasons.
-Grace Root (Class of 2019): She scored 14 goals as a sophomore and 10 in her senior soccer season.
-Bree Ross (Class of 2019): A two-year starter at setter, Ross averaged 6.95 and 7.12 assists per set in her final two years.
-Cammy Rutherford (Class of 2017): An outstanding senior basketball season with 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
-Michael Scherer (Class of 2018): Scherer stole 21 bags and hit .383 in his senior season of baseball.
-Jami & Josie Sickels (Class of 2016): The twins were very good in volleyball and softball. In softball, Jami hit .411 and Josie hit .381 in their senior seasons.
-Carla Smith (Class of 2011): Smith hit .389/.508/.505 in her senior softball season.
-Alli Thomsen (Class of 2016): She was a great tennis player and very good in softball, too, hitting .391 in her senior year.
-Gavin Woods (Class of 2017): Woods scored 29 goals in his final two soccer seasons.
YOUR PICK
The poll runs through tomorrow morning, but Chase Shiltz is in good shape. Shiltz has about a 130 vote edge over Jake Marlin and about a 170 vote edge over Collin Bevins. Madison Frain and Jay Wolfe are also receiving some love.
Yeah, it’s pretty tough to pick against Shiltz, but it’s also pretty tough to pick against a four-time state wrestling champion, The Thing, Wolfe, Mostek, Frain (both of them) and more. This was some kind of decade for Creston sports.
UP NEXT
Denison-Schleswig is next. We know I would be the winner for the previous decade, but who will win this decade? Stay tuned.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.