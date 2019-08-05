(KMAland) -- The Athlete of the Decade series continues today with a look at the decade of Denison-Schleswig athletes and athletics.
Chase Shiltz 339
Jake Marlin 175
Collin Bevins 172
Madison Frain 109
THE DENISON-SCHLESWIG FILE
Note: In order to save a little time and make things flow a little more freely, I’m going to include those that will generally fall in the “Others” category in this spot. You’ll see what I mean.
Another note: The poll is ongoing until tomorrow morning. Click here to vote.
FOOTBALL – Record: 24-57. The Monarchs had some lean years in the middle part of the decade with a couple 1-8s and 2-7s and an 0-9. However, the program is on its way back up with improvements in each of the last three seasons. I smell a fourth.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Jake Farley (Class of 2017): One of the top receivers of the decade with 637 yards and six touchdowns in his senior year.
-Matt Moran (Class of 2015): 65.5 tackles and 14.5 total tackles for loss to lead the Monarch defense in his senior season.
-Jade Pauley (Class of 2015): He rushed for 934 yards and five touchdowns as a senior after 638 and four as a junior.
-T.J. Pauley (Class of 2013): A big receiving threat that finished with 621 yards and eight receiving touchdowns his senior season.
-Tyler Platt (Class of 2012): Platt had 51 tackles, including 11 total for loss, during his senior season.
-Ryan Reis (Class of 2015): Reis had 34 receptions for 617 yards and six touchdowns in his senior season.
-Terrance Weah (Class of 2020): He had 825 yards rushing and seven touchdowns and was a strong threat in the passing game last year. He’s primed for a big season.
-Evan Wiebers (Class of 2018): He threw for 1,138 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for another 411 and nine in his junior year before switching to receiver. He also lit some people up on the defensive side. And can build a mean trophy.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 85-169. They were 17-14 in 2010, but they’ve been fighting to get above that .500 mark since. Good news, they were close last year (15-18), and I think will get there this year.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Krissie Alech (Class of 2011): Her 3.80 digs per set in her senior year was the second-best single-season average of the decade for the Monarchs.
-Allana Arkfeld (Class of 2020): Arkfeld was the team leader in blocks each of the past two seasons with 0.76 and 0.80 per set in her junior and sophomore seasons.
-Abbie Gustafson (Class of 2016): Gustafson averaged just over two kills per set in her senior season.
-Haley Jahn (Class of 2011): Most people know her for being in the same wedding as me this summer, but Jahn was a great athlete, too. She averaged 2.02 kills per set as a senior.
-Mariah Krohnke (Class of 2016): Krohnke was the setter in a 5-1 or 6-2 in her final three seasons, averaging 7.21 assists per set as a senior.
-Tia Petersen (Class of 2020): She’s one of the reasons for optimism this year after averaging 7.18 assists per set as a junior.
-Megan Scherff (Class of 2012): Scherff averaged 2.30 and 2.20 kills per set in her final two seasons.
CROSS COUNTRY – The girl’s team won the 2014 and 2015 conference championships and qualified for every state meet from 2015 through 2017. They were 12th, 10th and 13th, respectively. I’ll have more on their standout individuals in The Athlete File.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 126-101. The Monarchs had winning records in seven of the 10 seasons this decade, including a trip to the state tournament this past winter. Their record the last three years: 54-16. Pretty good.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Paige Andersen (Class of 2021): Here’s one that should make it in the next decade poll. Andersen averaged 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore.
-Bailey Ellerbeck (Class of 2012): Ellerbeck averaged 11.7 points per game as a senior.
-Brittnie Freml (Class of 2011): If someone is married to your brother-in-law then she’s your sister-in-law, right? That’s what Brittnie is to me. She was also a star – 12.2 points per game, 114 assists and 105 steals in her senior season and 11.6, 86 and 69 in her junior year. And her baton work is on point.
-Kayla Krohnke (Class of 2010): Krohnke averaged a salty 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in her senior year.
-Hannah Neemann (Class of 2021): She will be in next decade’s poll, I’m thinking. Neemann averaged 12 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season.
-Alyssa Rihner (Class of 2013): A big fan of her numbers: 85 assists, 69 steals, 25 blocks and 8.1 points per game as a senior.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 105-116. There are some interesting years in the decade for the Monarchs. There were four winning seasons, but when they win they do it a lot. Over the last four seasons, they’ve gone from 3 to 7 to 9 to 18 wins. With a lot coming back, they could even improve on that win total this upcoming winter.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Goanar Biliew (Class of 2020): A monster this past season: 18.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 74 total blocks.
-Parker Eller (Class of 2015): Averaged 13.2 and 11.2 points per game in his final two seasons and had 100+ assists in each of those years.
-Jake Farley (Class of 2017): He averaged 10.0 points per game to go with 74 assists and 43 steals in his senior season.
-Cameron Webb (Class of 2018): Webb averaged 10.2 points per game in his senior season.
-Cody Webb (Class of 2015): Another Webb that averaged 10.5 points per game for one of their most successful teams of the decade.
-Evan Wiebers (Class of 2018): Wiebers averaged right around 10 points per game in his final two seasons and generally ran the show, including passing out 92 assists in his sophomore year.
WRESTLING – The Monarchs had several state qualifiers during the decade, but the only one to get a medal – Jorge Partida. Partida had an 8th-place finish at 113 pounds in 2014.
BOWLING – Nick Miller won the 2016 state bowling championship in Class 2A, finishing with a 505 two-game series. The Monarchs were team qualifiers in 2011 and 2016. I know there has been plenty of girl’s success, too, but the IGHSAU archives are not the best. Hit me with some information, and I will update it here.
TRACK & FIELD – There were 17 individual medals during the decade. I’ll be writing about many of those individuals in a moment.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Alexa Beeck (Class of 2012): Beeck had three individual medals, finishing sixth in the 400 and eighth in the 800 and 400 in her career.
-Nhial Biliew (Class of 2016): Biliew had three medals – two fourths in the high jump and an eighth in the 400.
-Sunday Faya (Class of 2017): She had a second-place finish in the high jump in 2016 and a seventh-place finisher in 2017.
-Waw Gach (Class of 2020: Gach had a strong finish to his junior season, finishing fourth in the high jump.
-Andrew Overton (Class of 2013): Overton had a fifth-place finish in the discus.
-Valerie Johnson (Class of 2014): Johnson was an eighth-place finisher in the discus.
TENNIS – A fourth-place finish for the boys in 2015 was a real highlight of the decade. In that same year, foreign exchange student Mara Pirscoveanu won the singles state girl’s championship, and Amber Hrabik and Jacque Ingram teamed up to qualify for state.
Sydney Gunderson and Ingram placed eighth in 2016 doubles while Olivia Ipsen and Sophie Schultz also qualified for state doubles that year. Cassidy Ipsen and Rachel Ingram were state doubles qualifiers in 2012. Note: The 2010 and 2011 archives are unavailable. Please let me know if there was a state qualifier from Denison-Schleswig among those two years.
Back to the boys, where Jacob Heiden and Nick Ingram started the decade with a state doubles qualification. Matt Moran was also a singles qualifier in 2015, and Jaden Heiden and Sean Moran teamed up to qualify in 2018. And most recently, Collin Reis and Sean Moran teamed up to finish sixth in the 2019 doubles draw.
GOLF – The archives have some holes in them at the state level, so please let me know if I’m missing any state qualifiers. I do know that Jaden Petersen won a conference championship in 2017. Because I was there.
GIRLS SOCCER – Record: 49-92. The Monarchs have had winning seasons in two of their past three seasons. The year before that they were right at .500. Note: Records only extend back to the 2011 season.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Vanessa Gunderson (Class of 2019): Gunderson scored 11 goals in her sophomore season and was a leading player in her final two years.
-Tori Herrig (Class of 2018): Herrig had a monster senior season with 18 goals, one year after striking for 12.
-Whitney Krohnke (Class of 2012): Whitney had 16 goals in her senior season and finished with eight (plus four assists) as a junior.
BOYS SOCCER – Record: 84-58. What a record. It includes seven winning records in nine years. Note: Records only extend back to the 2011 season.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Cesar Estrada (Class of 2012): Estrada finished his senior year with eight goals and 10 dimes.
-Juan Garcia (Class of 2016): Garcia had 11 goals in his freshman season.
-Junior Jaime (Class of 2011): A big year with seven goals and 13 assists in 2011.
-Nelson Lopez (Class of 2017): Lopez scored 13 goals in his senior soccer season.
-Jose Medina (Class of 2011): Medina finished out his career with 11 goals.
-Brayan Mendez (Class of 2016): An awesome senior season with 11 goals and 11 assists.
-Elijah Rangel (Class of 2020): He has a year left after 10 goals in each of the past two seasons.
-Carl Reitz (Class of 2011): Reitz had his best season as a senior with 10 goals scored.
-Cesar Rodriguez (Class of 2019): Rodriguez had a big sophomore season (16 goals) and a big finish to his career (11 goals, 8 assists).
-Marcos Rodriguez (Class of 2012): Rodriguez had 10 goals as a senior and nine goals and nine assists as a junior.
SOFTBALL – Record: 251-117. Coach of the Decade might be Kevin Dau. Nobody will remember this, but the softball program used to not be in such great shape. Then they won at least 20 games in every single season of the decade, topping out with 29 wins in 2017 and 2018 and making two state appearances. Amazing stuff.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Paige Armijo (Class of 2020): She can crush. She hit .457/.521/.667 as a junior and .333/.510/.553 this past year.
-Jazlyn Beeck (Class of 2018): Beeck hit .351/.423/.523 in her senior summer.
-Sam Clausen (Class of 2011): A strong two-way career finished with a .413 batting average and a 2.83 ERA as a senior.
-Allyssa Ertz (Class of 2016): Ertz was a big hitter in her senior year with a .364/.452/.434 line.
-Codie Fineran (Class of 2014): Fineran hit .402/.443/.557 with 37 RBI in her senior season.
-Chelsey Green (Class of 2013): Green had a bunch of big years with a .413/.478/.629 line with 11 doubles, seven triples, two homers and 21 stolen bases as a senior.
-Tori Herrig (Class of 2018): Herrig hit .363 in her senior season.
-Shae Kierscht (Class of 2014): Kierscht had a big season with a .362 batting average as a senior.
-Paige Lansink (Class of 2015): She pitched in parts of five seasons, leading the Monarchs to their first state tournament appearance. She had a 2.99, 2.59 and 2.82 ERA in her final three seasons, combining for 437 strikeouts in the process.
-Taylor Lickteig (Class of 2012): Lickteig hit .394/.467/.530 as a junior and .357/.388/.513 as a senior.
-Shyanne Nelson (Class of 2012): Nelson was a beast with a .457 batting average, 12 doubles and 32 RBI as a senior.
-Kayla Rauch (Class of 2019): A huge breakout season with a .354/.411/.442 line.
-Brinkley Thies (Class of 2016): Thies had 12 doubles and a home run while hitting .357 in her senior year.
-Whitney Weiss (Class of 2018): Weiss had 20 stolen bases and hit .340 in 2018.
BASEBALL – Record: 160-182. They were right around .500 for most of the decade, aside from a 20-13 mark in 2014 and a 13-24 record one year later. Most importantly, nobody broke any of my records. (Self-promotion at its finest.)
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Jeremy Gallagher (Class of 2011): When Brandon Scherff is tweeting about your calves, you know you win (he also hit .375/.471/.568 as a senior):
-Braiden Heiden (Class of 2021): He’s going to be a star in the next two seasons after hitting .360/.517/.528 this past year. His dad could (can?) really spin it, too.
-Derek Krohnke (Class of 2013): Krohnke had a strong senior season with a .358 batting average.
-Robert Lyons (Class of 2013): Lyons had a huge junior year with a .396/.496/.472 line and then hit .358/.470/.432 for a strong senior season.
-Jack Mendlik (Class of 2020): A very good leadoff hitter with a .320 batting average and 20 swipes this year. He also had a 2.10 ERA.
-Connor Paulsen (Class of 2017): Paulsen pitched to a 2.63 ERA in his senior season.
-Tyler Platt (Class of 2012): Platt hit .343/.504/.569 in a big senior season.
-Brayden Schurke (Class of 2014): Schurke hit .386/.470/.561 and had a 2.28 ERA in his senior summer.
-Taylor Thul (Class of 2013): An innings-eater that had a 1.87 ERA his senior year.
-Sam Weber (Class of 2017): One of their best pitchers of the decade with a great string through his final three years, including a 1.95 ERA as a junior and a 1.63 as a sophomore.
THE POLL
Now, we move to those 20 that were/are in the poll.
Reagan Andersen (Class of 2019)
Andersen qualified for state in four events in her senior year, including state cross country and state track. She has a strong sixth-place finish at state XC to her name.
Austin Eller (Class of 2012)
Eller had a huge junior football season with 844 yards and nine touchdowns and then followed it up with 41 grabs for 589 yards and six touchdowns. He also averaged 13.6 points per game and had 106 assists in his senior basketball year before posting a 2.49 ERA in baseball. That’s how you multi-sport.
Derek Hall (Class of 2013)
Two years of at least 1,200 yards passing and 10 touchdowns and a junior year with 21.4 points per game and a senior year at 17.1. He dominated two sports.
Sarah Heilesen (Class of 2019)
Heilesen was the leading hitter in volleyball (2.16 kills per set last fall), a double-digit scorer in back-to-back years of basketball (12.8 as a senior, 11.3 as a junior) and a complete star for five years in softball. She hit .363, .374, .430, .490 and .415 in her five years at the plate and had three seasons of 195 strikeouts or more in the circle.
Sean Houston (Class of 2015)
A defensive monster in football with 82.5 tackles and 13 total tackles for loss and a star in baseball with two seasons of at least a .449 batting average and four years with a 2.37 ERA or lower.
Jacque Ingram (Class of 2017)
Ingram was a strong contributor in multiple sports, including basketball where she averaged 13.3 and 8.7 (points and boards) as a junior and 11.7 and 7.3 as a senior. She also placed seventh at the state tennis tournament in her senior season and had the aforementioned eighth-place finish in doubles with Sydney Gunderson the year before.
Mitch Kinsey (Class of 2015)
A two-year starting quarterback that had 1,636 yards and 17 touchdowns passing and 415 and seven rushing in his senior year, Kinsey also qualified for state doubles with Spencer Pauley in 2015 and was a leading player in their fourth-place state team.
Rachel Koch (Class of 2013)
Hugely successful in softball with a .419, .442 and .370 batting average in her final three seasons that included 34 doubles, 15 triples and eight home runs. Koch also averaged 12.9 points per game in her senior basketball season.
Jaden Langenfeld (Class of 2018)
A standout on defense in football (64.5 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss as a senior) and a stalwart in baseball (65 combined stolen bases in his final two years and a batting average of .351 or higher).
Ellie Mendlik (Class of 2018)
Mendlik has an eighth-place finish in state cross country as well as five state track medals. That included a third-place finish in the 400 in her senior season. She also lost, like, zero events during her senior year (until state track).
Alex Mohr (Class of 2019)
Well, she was a five-sport star. In volleyball, she had 3.08 digs per set or more in all four of her seasons. In basketball, she averaged double digit points three times and had 118 assists and 63 steals as a senior. In soccer, she only scored 97 career goals. In track, she qualified for multiple state events. And in softball, she was probably at her best in her junior year when she won our KMAland Offensive Player of the Year with a .519/.609/.981 line. How do you vote against her?
Spencer Pauley (Class of 2015)
Pauley had the aforementioned state doubles qualification, but he also averaged 20.1 points and 11.2 rebounds and blocked 95 shots as a senior. That was after going for 12.6, 9.3 and 112 as a junior.
Sam Pick (Class of 2015)
A great defensive player in volleyball with a 4.25 digs per set as a junior and 3.91 as a senior. She also had a great run in softball with a .388/.471/.583 line in her senior season.
Shelby Pieper (Class of 2013)
She was a contributor in multiple sports, but let’s focus on softball. Because maaaan, she was so good. She hit .440/.563/.810 with 13 doubles and eight homers as a senior. She hit 11 bombs as a junior and hit .363 as a sophomore, too. Was she Denison’s greatest softball hitter…ever?
Matt Reitz (Class of 2011)
Reitz was a great receiver with 50+ grabs and 500+ yards as a senior, and he averaged 13.2 points per game as a senior in hoops, where he also led two very good teams in assists.
Brandon Scherff (Class of 2010)
This is maybe how you don’t vote for Alex Mohr, I suppose. I mean, he is an Outland Trophy winner and a Pro Bowler in the NFL. It’s hard to overlook that. Plus, he averaged 14.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in his senior basketball season and won the shot put. He also had a third-place finish in the discus.
Brady Thies (Class of 2012)
Denison-Schleswig’s only single-season 1,000-yard rusher during the decade, Thies had 1,087 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season. He also hit to a terrific .404/.514/.702 line and had a 2.65 ERA in his junior baseball year. His senior year of baseball was also good with a .317/.465/.584 slash.
Ricky Torres (Class of 2011)
Torres threw for a decade-high 1,850 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior year of football. He also averaged 19.5 points and 9.7 rebounds as a senior and 18.6 and 10.2 as a junior.
Chelsey Van Ness (Class of 2013)
An outstanding all-around athlete that averaged 14.8 and 12.7 points per game as a junior and senior in basketball. She also placed fourth in the long jump during her state track career.
Charlie Wiebers (Class of 2020)
The quarterback in football, he had 1,048 yards passing, 461 rushing and 20 total touchdowns last season. He also starred on the basketball court with 16.1 points, 108 assists and 72 steals. And he has a year left.
THE PICK
Nobody’s going to disagree if you pick Scherff, whose talents and accomplishments speak for themselves. It’s really just a matter of how you look at these Athlete of the Decade polls. Do you use their entire high school career, even if it means they only had about one-eighth of it in this decade? Or do you just consider the decade? To be clear, Scherff did enough in that one-eighth to get serious consideration. But if it’s just about this decade, I’d have a hard time overlooking Alex Mohr, who played five sports at a high level for four years, including one for five years.
At this point, the public has Scherff with a slight lead over Langenfeld, who also had a strong track career. Mohr is in third while Wiebers, Eller and Hall are battling for that top five. Keep voting, folks.
