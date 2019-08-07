(KMAland) -- The Athlete of the Decade series continues today with a look at the decade of East Mills athletes and athletics.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
DENISON-SCHLESWIG RESULTS
Final Top Five for Denison-Schleswig Athlete of the Decade (1,140 votes):— Derek Martin (@d2mart) August 6, 2019
Brandon Scherff 413
Jaden Langenfeld 333
Alex Mohr 123
Charlie Wiebers 46
Austin Eller 45@AdMonarchs https://t.co/gjzIZA7aBe
THE EAST MILLS FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 56-35. There were state playoff qualifying seasons in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015. And I’m here to tell you those four teams were among the state’s best. They just came along at the wrong time. In 2011, they lost two games to the eventual state champion Fremont-Mills, which has a case for the greatest 8-man team in state history. In 2015, they made a great (and somewhat surprising) run to the state quarterfinals before losing to a really good Glidden-Ralston bunch. It was a great decade for the Wolverines. (And it’s not over yet.)
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Caleb Barney (Class of 2013): Barney had two seasons – his sophomore and junior years – with double digit solo tackles for loss.
-Gabe Barney (Class of 2015): He had a ball-hawking senior season with seven picks for the Wolverines.
-Pierre Bassich (Class of 2012): In 2011, Bassich was as key defensive standout, finishing the year with 17 solo tackles for loss.
-Ben Christensen (Class of 2016): One of many standout quarterbacks from the decade, Christensen threw for 1,077 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.
-Cavin Darnold (Class of 2015): I really struggled leaving him out of the poll. Darnold had 1,043 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground in his senior year.
-Josh Drake (Class of 2017): Such an important piece on both lines for the Wolverines. Drake had 25 solo tackles for loss combined in his final two seasons.
-David Howell (Class of 2014): A very tough exemption from the 20-person poll. He was a huge piece of their success. As a freshman and sophomore he had 12 solo tackles for loss each.
-Anthony Rainey (Class of 2019): He had 54 receptions for 678 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and seven picks on defense in his senior season (last year).
-Nate Richardson (Class of 2019): Richardson had back-to-back seasons of 13 solo tackles for loss to finish out his career.
-Kaleb Richter (Class of 2012): An unsung hero for the high-powered passing game of 2011. Richter had 35 grabs for 634 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior.
-Dylan Schroeder (Class of 2018): Barely missed the cut on the poll. Schroeder had 32 grabs for 439 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.
-Nolan Smiley (Class of 2021): Watch for him this year after a strong sophomore campaign that saw him land 10 solo tackles for loss.
-Luke Stortenbecker (Class of 2017): Another late casualty of the poll, Stortenbecker rushed for 984 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior season.
-Colton Story (Class of 2015): A HUGE junior year with 20 solo tackles for loss in 2013.
Notice how East Mills seamlessly went from a dynamic passing attack to a ground-centered scheme and back to the passing attack throughout the decade. Coaches Andy Irwin, Kevin Schafer and Claude Lang (and the rest of the staff) did tremendous work adjusting their schemes to their talent. And there was a TON!
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 129-128. Back-to-back state tournament trips in 2017 and 2018 highlight the decade, but they’ve been on the come for a number of years with winning records in each of the last five seasons.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Amanda Bazer (Class of 2013): A complete beast hitter that averaged 3.50 and 2.66 kills per set in her senior and junior years, respectively.
-Zena Courtier (Class of 2017): Courtier had the highest single-season digs per set average (4.63 as a senior) of the decade.
-Zoey Courtier (Class of 2016): We can’t have one without the other. Zoey averaged 3.59 digs per set in her senior season.
-Kassidy Croghan (Class of 2019): Croghan was at 2.99 digs per set in her senior season. Always good for a great interview, too.
-Kendra Croghan (Class of 2015): Croghan had a gaudy 3.84 digs per set in her senior season.
-Jess Doyle (Class of 2015): She was a strong all-around six-rotation player that averaged 3.04 digs per set as a junior and 2.28 kills per set as a senior.
-Dezirae Drake (Class of 2020): Hugely important to the East Mills success, Drake has been a key setter (5.22 assists per set last season) and hitter for two state teams.
-Rachel Drake (Class of 2021): Great season of blocking for Drake last year. Her 83 blocks tied for the decade’s highest single-season total.
-Samantha Opal (Class of 2016): Opal averaged 2.53 kills per set and tied for the decade’s best season of blocking (83 blocks) with the aforementioned Drake.
-Emily Ray (Class of 2015): Ray averaged 2.07 kills per set in her senior season.
-Rachel Schafer (Class of 2018): Schafer was a starting setter for at least three seasons – all very successful seasons – and topped out with 4.63 assists per set in her senior season.
-Brianna Smith (Class of 2017): A strong hitter that also doubled as a terrific blocker (60 in her senior season).
-Elizabeth Walker (Class of 2015): A two-year starting setter that averaged around 3.5 assists per set in those two years.
CROSS COUNTRY – See the Janette Schraft profile below.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 57-142. The Wolverines went 10-13 in the 2013-14 season, which proved to be their best record of the decade. They were also 9-11 in 2017-18.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Zena Courtier (Class of 2017): Courtier led the Wolverines in assists (56) and steals (53) in her junior year.
-Gracee Meyer (Class of 2018): One of the best rebounders of the decade for East Mills, Meyer averaged 10.9 per game as a senior after 8.4 during her junior year. She could have been mentioned in the volleyball category, too.
-Samantha Opal (Class of 2016): Opal averaged a double-double (11.2 points, 10.3 rebounds) and blocked a single-season decade-high 65 shots as a senior.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 150-72. A really, really great year was highlighted by a trip to state in 2014. They had winning seasons in all but two of the years during the decade. And in those two years, they went 10-12 and 9-11. Fine, fine work, Mr. Schafer.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Weston Copperstone (Class of 2017): Copperstone averaged double figure points in his junior and senior seasons.
-Colden Hillyer (Class of 2013): Hillyer averaged 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and blocked 58 shots as a senior.
-Noah Meyer (Class of 2015): He made the biggest shot in East Mills history, sending the Wolverines to state in 2014. He also averaged 10.5 points and 9.3 rebounds as a senior.
-Pedro Ragazzo (Class of 2019): A foreign exchange student that was a ton of fun. He averaged 17.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this past year.
-Jacob Schafer (Class of 2014): Schafer was a hugely important piece of their state qualifier. He had 10.7 points per game and a team-high 86 assists in his senior year after 94 dimes as a junior.
-Riley Story (Class of 2019): Story averaged 12.4 points as a senior and 11.4 as a junior.
WRESTLING – One of the greatest success stories of the decade for any small school. Claude Lang built this wrestling program from the ground up, and he saw a ton of payoff.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-David Howell (Class of 2014): A two-time state qualifier in 2012 and 2014.
-Alec Moorman (Class of 2016): Moorman was a state qualifier in 2015.
-Anthony Ossman (Class of 2016): What a story of overcoming real-life adversity to become a terrific athlete, including here where he qualified for state in 2016.
-Nick Perkins (Class of 2016): Perkins was one of four state qualifiers in 2016.
-Luke Stortenbecker (Class of 2017): Stortenbecker qualified twice in 2016 and 2017.
-Colton Story (Class of 2015): Story qualified for state in 2013. I think that made him the first state wrestling qualifier in school history. Correct me if I’m wrong. Pat me on the back if I’m right.
TRACK & FIELD – There was plenty of success on the track on both sides during the decade. We’ll get to a large portion of that in the athletic profile.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Sam Rew (Class of 2015): Rew was a fantastic high jumper during his high school (and college) career. He topped out with a terrific fourth-place finish in the event at state.
GOLF – I checked in with East Mills historian Logan Currin yesterday, and while they didn’t have a state qualifier during the decade, there were definitely some strong golfers (including him) for the Wolverines.
SOFTBALL – Record: 33-160. The Wolverines best seasons came with a trio of seven-win campaigns in 2017, 2014 and 2013.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Zena Courtier (Class of 2017): She hit .375/.477/.569 in a strong senior summer.
-Kassidy Croghan (Class of 2019): She hit as high as .369 and struck out as many as 98 in a five-year starting career for the Wolverines.
-Kenda Croghan (Class of 2015): Croghan had a .369 batting average during her freshman year and hit .370 as a sophomore.
-Jordan Jennings (Class of 2012): Jennings, a former primary pitcher for the Wolverines, also had a strong .383/.420/.511 line as a junior at the plate.
-Joni Laughlin (Class of 2016): Laughlin was a strong pitcher for at least two seasons with the Wolverines. She hit .415/.525/.477 as a freshman.
-Jessika Lynn (Class of 2013): Lynn hit .429/.429/.500 as a freshman.
-Rachel Schafer (Class of 2018): She hit .469/.500/.592 as a senior and .432/.457/.622 with 12 doubles as a junior.
-Amy Walker (Class of 2011): Walker hit .425 in her senior summer.
BASEBALL – Record: 86-119. East Mills has had three straight seasons of nine wins, which was preceded by their best win total in 2016 (11 wins), which equaled their 11-7 mark in 2010.
Some of the standouts not in the poll:
-Weston Copperstone (Class of 2017): Copperstone was a five-year starting pitcher for the Wolverines and had a strong .356 batting average as a junior.
-Trevor Glockel (Class of 2019): Glockel had a monster summer this past season, finishing with a .412/.512/.500 line.
-Noah Hillyer (Class of 2017): Hillyer hit .386/..519/.470 as a senior.
-Dalton Morgan (Class of 2011): Morgan hit .417/.541/.458 in his senior year.
-Joe Morgan (Class of 2010): Not the Hall of Fame second baseman but still pretty good as a senior - .375/.571/.521.
-Kyle Ryun (Class of 2015): Ryun smacked to the tune of a .439/.522/.579 line as a senior.
-Dylan Schroeder (Class of 2018): A splendid career with a .500 batting average in his junior year and a .458 mark as a senior.
-Austin Sommerla (Class of 2014): Sommerla hit .379/.554/.545 in his senior season.
-Eric Taylor (Class of 2010): Taylor hit .419 as a senior.
THE ATHLETES POLL
Jake Bolton (Class of 2010)
Bolton was a record-setting quarterback, but he never actually played football during the decade. However, he averaged 10.6 points per game in basketball as a senior, and as a nod to that football career I felt he had to be included.
Logan Currin (Class of 2015)
A four-sport athlete in football, basketball, golf and baseball, Currin threw for 1,986 yards and 25 touchdowns in his last two seasons on the gridiron, averaged 11.5 and 12.8 points per game in his final two years of hoops and was the ace pitcher for much of his career in baseball.
Jake Doyle (Class of 2010)
Doyle was an outstanding all-around athlete that averaged 14.3 points per game and had a team-high 58 steals in his final basketball season. He also hit .367/.444/.600 and posted a 3.14 ERA with 65 strikeouts as a senior.
Daniel Duysen (Class of 2012)
The numbers are bonkers. He’s still the state’s all-time leader with 55 touchdown receptions, top three in total receiving yards and top six in total receptions. Oh, and he also has the state record for fumble recoveries. He also led East Mills in assists and steals as a junior and senior (and was the top rebounder on the team in his junior year). Plus, he hit .417 and .386 in his final two years of baseball. Outstanding.
Emmy Duysen (Class of 2017)
One of just four female athletes in this poll (the boys were just really good), Duysen was an all-conference and all-area performer as a setter and hitter in volleyball. She averaged 2.47 kills per set as a senior after 3.67 assists per set (and 2.33 KPS) as a junior. She also ran on two top three distance medley relay teams, and hit .462 and .429 in her final two years of softball.
Nic Duysen (Class of 2020)
Duysen is climbing the state rankings in receptions after a 56-catch, 832-yard, 13-touchdown season last year. He also had 79.5 tackles and 15 solos for loss as a junior. Plus, he hit .381/.506/.476 and had a 3.17 ERA in baseball, and he was a solid contributor to a 20-win basketball team.
Matt Glockel (Class of 2017)
A beast in every sense of the world. Glockel had 17 solo tackles for loss in his sophomore season and dominated on the line throughout his career. He also had a monster .500/.594/.859 senior summer of baseball that also included 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 35 RBI. And….he was one of the area’s best throwers during track season.
Josh Hopkins (Class of 2016)
Hugely, hugely successful. Hopkins rushed for 1,860 yards and 38 touchdowns and had 84.5 tackles and 10 solos for loss in his senior year to complete a fantastic career. He also qualified for state wrestling four times and had the program’s lone state medal with a sixth place finish in ’15.
Colby Jennings (Class of 2014)
Jennings had a 1,230-yard rushing season with 18 touchdowns after 516 and seven as a junior.
Alex Knop (Class of 2020)
Boy, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than this when it comes to multi-sporting. Knop’s hitting averages – 2.09, 3.56 and 4.46 kills per set. Oh, and two state tournament trips is pretty good. She also averaged a double-double (12.6 points, 11.0 rebounds) and led last year’s basketball team in steals and blocks before hitting .340/.421/.511 this past softball season.
Devin Laughlin (Class of 2014)
Laughlin had a ton of success in basketball, averaging double figures in all four seasons while passing out over 120 assists in each of her last three years. She also had 75 steals or more in all four years. In softball, she hit .471, .479, .434, .397 and .479 in her five seasons.
Nick Pittmon (Class of 2013)
Pittmon was a contributor in football, but he was at his best on the track where he won seven individual state track medals. That included two 100 titles and a 200 championship.
Charlie Ruff (Class of 2012)
Ruff was another standout receiver during the early part of the decade, finishing with 33 catches for 492 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. His greatest success, though, came on the baseball diamond where he had a 3.36 ERA and a .456 batting average in his senior summer.
Luke Schafer (Class of 2012)
One of the most prolific passing quarterbacks in the state’s history, Schafer is second in all-time passing yards, fifth in total yards, seventh in completions and second in touchdown passes. He was also terrific in basketball, averaging 17.9 and 17.7 points per game as a junior and senior. In baseball, he hit .348/.482/.394 with 27 stolen bases in his senior year after a .400/.500/.540 year as a junior.
Michael Schafer (Class of 2020)
He’s not going to catch his brother (unless something wild happens), but he’s starting to climb the state ranks in many passing categories, too. He threw for 2,003 yards and 28 touchdowns last football season. He also averaged 10.6 points and had 85 assists in basketball and hit .380/.475/.380 this past summer.
Janette Schraft (Class of 2019)
Schraft spent her first three years at East Mills, and you absolutely have to include her in this poll after what she accomplished in those three years. She won seven state championships and captured 12 medals in track, and she started a cross country program before finishing eighth in her junior year. Of course, she also played some volleyball and basketball while at East Mills. I once even tried (and failed) to talk her into golfing.
Daniel Smith (Class of 2016)
I have to start on the diamond with Smith. He hit .587/.640/.867 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 33 RBI in his senior season. That was after a .575/.679/.700 sophomore season. He was also a dominator on the defensive side of the football, finishing with 21 solo tackles for loss in his final two years as a Wolverine.
Michael Story (Class of 2015)
Story was one of the best defensive players of the decade in all of the area. He had 109 tackles, including 18 solo tackles for loss, in his senior season, and those numbers were just slightly up from what he did in his prior two years (25 solos for loss in those two years combined, for instance). He also did a lot of important little things for their state basketball qualifier, including leading the team with 78 steals, and he hit .397 with 33 stolen bags in his junior year of baseball. His senior year was even better at the plate with a .425/.531/.450 line.
Travis Tupper (Class of 2014)
An outstanding kicker and receiver in football, Tupper was a member of some of the most successful East Mills relays during the decade in track. He also placed eighth in the 200 on his own.
Keegan Wederquist (Class of 2015)
Wederquist had three seasons of double-double averages, going for 17.1 and 12.4, 16.6 and 11.6 and 11.5 and 10.0 in his final three years on the hardcourt. Terrific stuff. He also led the team in assists and blocks in his senior year. Additionally, Wederquist was a solid .443/.485/.508 hitter in his senior year of baseball.
THE PICK
There’s no doubt this was a successful decade for East Mills athletics. The guys had a 16 to 4 ratio edge in the poll, but the girls more than held their own with some standout performances in volleyball and on the track.
Janette Schraft is an easy top five on my short list to win the poll, but I’d also have to include Luke Schafer, Daniel Duysen, Josh Hopkins and Alex Knop on that short list. All five of those athletes put up some unbelievable numbers and did incredible things during their time at East Mills. Heck, they all probably own multiple records at the school.
Right now, though, Logan Currin is getting some love. He leads the poll (vote here) by 21 at this very moment over Schraft. I get that. A four-sport athlete that was the quarterback, standout scorer, ace pitcher and eventual college golfer makes sense. Jake Bolton is currently in third while Schafer is fourth and Knop, Hopkins and Matt Glockel are in a tight battle for fifth. Keep voting! The poll runs to tomorrow.
