(KMAland) -- The Athlete of the Decade series continues today with a look at the decade of East Union athletes and athletics.
EAST MILLS RESULTS
Logan Currin 237
Janette Schraft 227
Luke Schafer 71
Alex Knop 67
THE EAST UNION FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 39-46. East Union has had five straight winning regular seasons, and they qualified for the state playoffs in 2014 and 2015 during the decade. A largely successful run after starting the decade with four straight seasons of three wins or less.
Some of the other standouts not in the poll…
-Trevor Barnett (Class of 2014): Barnett rushed for 852 yards as a senior after throwing for 1,488 and 26 touchdowns as a junior.
-Beau Boswell (Class of 2017): Boswell was a key defensive standout in his final two years, leading the team with 83.5 tackles as a junior and 75.5 as a senior.
-Ryan Bryson (Class of 2011): Bryson rushed for 789 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior season.
-Caleb Case (Class of 2013): Case had 11 touchdowns grabs among 32 receptions for 630 yards, and he had 116 tackles in his senior year.
-Zach Crouch (Class of 2011): Crouch found the end zone eight times and had 718 yards on the ground in his senior year.
-Brandon Hulsey (Class of 2015): Hulsey had eight touchdowns among 21 receptions for 458 yards in his senior season.
-Gauge Mitchell (Class of 2021): Mitchell had 11 solo tackles for loss last season as a sophomore.
-Sean Schmitz (Class of 2014): Schmitz had 22 receptions as a senior with 10 of those going for touchdowns. Pretty good ratio.
-Dillon Weis (Class of 2019): Weis had a couple nice receiving seasons, including his senior year when he hauled in 50 catches for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 191-111. The Eagles were outstanding early in the decade, qualifying for the 2010 and 2011 state tournaments and posting a 92-18 record in the first three seasons. They had a little drop off for a bit, but they’ve rattled off winnings seasons in three of the last four years. The only non-winning season in that group was a 16-17 mark in 2016. Not bad.
Some of the other standouts not in the poll…
-Jacklyn Bear (Class of 2011): Bear averaged 3.15 digs per set in her senior season.
-Reagan Brown (Class of 2016): Brown was a fantastic defensive back row player with 3.61 and 3.81 digs per set in her last two years.
-Dusti Carlisle (Class of 2013): Another highly successful back row standout with 4.91 digs per set in her senior season. That was the highest average of the decade when it came to digs.
-McKayle Dudney (Class of 2016): Dudney combined for 110 blocks in her final two years of volleyball, and she averaged 2.12 kills per set as a senior.
-Brittany Malone (Class of 2014): Malone average 4.25 digs per set in her senior year.
-Rochelle Means (Class of 2013): Means was a three-year starting setter with some gaudy numbers, averaging 7.61, 8.04 and 9.35 assists per set in her sophomore, junior and senior years, respectively.
-Kali Mertens (Class of 2016): Mertens slammed in 3.34 kills per set and had 3.06 digs per set as a senior. She also led the team with 109 blocks. Yeesh.
-Megan Mitchell (Class of 2019): Mitchell averaged 6.03 assists per and 6.72 during her senior season.
-Rylee Mitchell (Class of 2018): Rylee was also a successful setter, finishing out her career with 7.93 assists per set as a junior and 5.72 as a senior.
-Courtney Phelps (Class of 2016): Phelps was a terrific setter with 6.06 assists per set in her senior season.
-Rakenzy Pryor (Class of 2019): Pryor had a couple of monstrous volleyball seasons, finishing with a combined 146 blocks in her last two years. She also had 2.35 kills per set as a senior.
-Shelby Smith (Class of 2013): Smith led the team in blocks in her junior (43) and senior (57) seasons, and she had 2.47 kills per set in the latter.
-Cassi Songer (Class of 2011): The second-highest single-season digs per set average of the decade came from Songer (4.38).
-Alissa Weinkoetz (Class of 2020): In her freshman year, Weinkoetz had 2.45 kills per set and 65 total blocks. A year ago, as a junior, she led the team with 3.09 KPS and had 62 blocks.
CROSS COUNTRY – Emma Harper – a 2017 graduate – was a three-time state cross country qualifier, topping out with a 17th-place finish in 2013. She also finished 31st and 38th. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Valencia (Class of 2021) finished 29th last fall in her first state appearance.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 41-180. The Eagles had back to back eight-win seasons to open the decade, and that has been the high number.
Some of the other standouts not in the poll…
-Kelsey Hoff (Class of 2014): Hoff was a really good rebounder, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game as a junior and 9.3 as a senior. She also was right under 10 points per game in her junior year.
-Brittany Malone (Class of 2014): There’s a good case for Malone to be in the poll. She averaged 13.2 points per game as a senior.
-Shannon Smith (Class of 2011): The Princess of Swat. Smith had 170 combined blocks in her last two years with the Eagles. She also averaged 7.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game in her senior season.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 58-164. East Union had their lone winning season in the 2016-17 season when they went 12-11. They also had a nine-win season in 2010-11. Otherwise, it’s been mostly between two and seven wins for the decade.
Some of the other standouts not in the poll…
-Ben Burkhead (Class of 2012): Burkhead put in 10.8 points per game in his senior season.
-Kyle Campbell (Class of 2018): Campbell put in 11.3 points per game in his senior year.
-Josh Christensen (Class of 2010): A really nice senior year – 10.7 points per game and a team-high 62 steals.
-Brandon Decker (Class of 2011): Decker passed out 103 assists in his senior year.
-Jake Hoff (Class of 2012): His 15.0 points per game in his senior season was the second-highest single season average of the decade. He also led the team with 72 assists and 62 steals. He also averaged 13.0 points per game and led the team with 75 steals and 27 blocks as a junior. That’s a salty career.
-Kaden Kirkland (Class of 2020): Kirkland nearly averaged a double-double as a junior – 10.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
-Casey Welter (Class of 2017): Welter averaged 11.2 points per game in his senior year.
WRESTLING – There was one medalist during the decade, and I will get to him in the rundown of the poll. Three other state qualifiers during the decade are also in the poll. The others…
-Brogan Kinyon: He qualified at 170 in 2015.
-Lane Ripperger: He qualified in 2016 at 285 pounds.
TRACK & FIELD – The aforementioned Harper had a nice finish to her career in 2017, placing third in the 800 and was a member of the fourth-place distance medley relay. Mara Weis was also a member of that medley. We’ll touch on the other medalists below.
SOFTBALL – Record: 69-175. Get this – there were four season of exactly 9-15. That’s kind of interesting.
Some of the other standouts not in the poll…
-Jacklyn Bear (Class of 2011): Bear was the leading hitter for the Eagles in 2011.
-Chay Blondowski (Class of 2015): Blondowski hit .368 in her senior season.
-Emily Eckels (Class of 2015): Eckels hit .325 for the Eagles in her senior year.
-Rochelle Means (Class of 2013): She was a .339 hitter in her junior season.
-Kaitlyn Mitchell (Class of 2022): Mitchell led East Union in hitting this season as a freshman.
-Megan Mitchell (Class of 2019): Mitchell had 125 strikeouts in the circle in 2018.
-Rylee Mitchell (Class of 2018): This Mitchell had a fantastic season with a .429 batting average during her senior season.
-Mallory Raney (Class of 2022): Raney had a nice freshman season in the circle with a 3.85 ERA and 137 strikeouts.
-Kacie Ripperger (Class of 2017): Ripperger was a .458 hitter in her senior summer.
-Holly Ross (Class of 2010): Ross had a 3.27 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 2010 - her senior year.
-Alissa Weinkoetz (Class of 2020): Weinkoetz hit .449/.476/.577 last summer.
-Katlin Weinkoetz (Class of 2016): This Weinkoetz was a .460 hitter in her senior season.
GOLF - My apologies if I miss anything from the East Union golf decade, but the IGHSAU archives have some holes. Please let me know if I'm missing a state qualifier. I do know this - they are the reigning Pride of Iowa Conference girls champions. This picture is the evidence.
BASEBALL – Record: 28-185. It was a tough decade here. They had a high win total of four twice. Otherwise, it was either two or three wins each season.
Some of the other standouts not in the poll…
-Ryan Bryson (Class of 2011): Bryson was a standout on the mound in his senior year with 43 strikeouts in 44 innings.
-Jeremiah Crago (Class of 2013): Crago’s .426 batting average in his senior season was one of the top averages of the decade.
-Michael Drabek (Class of 2012): Drabek hit .386/.485/.456 in his senior season and had a .400 and .315 mark in his junior and sophomore years. Best hitter of the decade?
-Bobby Hepner (Class of 2016): Hepner hit .339 and .333 in his last two seasons with the Eagles.
-Jake Hoff (Class of 2012): Hoff had a monster senior season: .431/.473/.510.
-Dustin Hoyt (Class of 2014): Hoyt was a standout pitcher in his junior and senior seasons, posting a 2.78 ERA as a junior and striking out 65 in 57 2/3 innings as a senior.
-Tyler Kelley (Class of 2016): Kelley was the leading hitter in his senior year with a .373 batting average.
-Jonathan Weis (Class of 2012): Weis hit .344 in his senior season.
THE POLL
Cole Campbell (Class of 2015)
Campbell was a standout quarterback that threw for 969 yards, rushed for 655 and accounted for 27 total touchdowns in his senior year. He also led the Eagles in assists and steals three straight seasons and scored 11.6 points per game in his senior year of basketball. And that’s not all. He hit .353 as a senior, .453 as a junior and .364 as a sophomore in baseball.
Sanden Cheers (Class of 2018)
Cheers was a three-year quarterback for East Union, throwing for 25 total touchdowns in those three seasons. He topped out with 749 yard passing and rushed for 294 in his senior year.
Olivia Eckels (Class of 2018)
A multi-sport standout, Eckels led volleyball as a senior (2.52 KPS) and digs as a junior (3.51). She also led the team in rebounding three straight basketball seasons, including 11.0 as a senior. And she was a member of their fourth-place distance medley relay team in 2017.
Amber Friend (Class of 2013)
A contributor in multiple sports, it was volleyball where she really shined. In 2012, Friend averaged a monster 4.63 kills per set. She was also a key member of their state tournament teams.
Callie Gossman (Class of 2019)
Gossman did a lot of a lot. She led volleyball in digs (3.33 and 3.29 per set) in her last two seasons, she was the team leader in steals her last two years in basketball and she hit .404 and .370 in her junior and senior years of softball.
Mason Gossman (Class of 2017)
Another Gossman. He had 32 receptions for 580 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior year of football, but he really had some great numbers in hoops. He averaged double figures in three straight seasons, including a double-double (15.5 and 10.1) in his junior year, and was the team’s leader in steals (82) as a senior.
Joshua Hardy (Class of 2019)
Hardy rushed for 691 yards and six touchdowns in his senior football year and had some fine seasons in baseball. He led the team in hitting in three straight years - .340, .323 and .438 working back from his senior year. And he was a fantastic pitcher with a 3.04 ERA as a senior.
Emma Harper (Class of 2017)
I mentioned Emma in the cross country section, but it deserves another mention that she qualified for state in back-to-back-to-back seasons. She also earned a third place medal in the 800 and was a member of the fourth-place medley in 2017.
Sherman Hayes (Class of 2020)
Hayes has one more year of wrestling, and he has been to three state tournaments. This past season, he was able to nab his first win at the state tournament. More is coming for this young man.
Bryson Kinyon (Class of 2013)
Kinyon was a beast on defense in football, finishing his last two seasons with a combined - not even kidding - 205 tackles. He also has the decade’s only state medal with a sixth-place finish at 170 in 2013.
Mariah Kruse (Class of 2011)
Kruse was a standout in everything she did. In volleyball, she averaged 2.23 kills and 4.10 digs per set in her senior season. In track, she won four medals, including a fifth and eighth in the 200 and a sixth and eighth in the 100. And in softball, she was outstanding as a junior with a .423/.494/.551 while stealing a combined 59 bags in her last two years.
Sidney McFee (Class of 2018)
McFee led the basketball team in assists (40) and steals (67) and averaged a team-high 13.6 points per game in her senior season. She was also a member of the fourth-place medley team in 2017.
Matt McGuire (Class of 2019)
McGuire had a star football season as a senior, throwing for 1,257 yards and rushing for 529 while accounting for 33 total touchdowns. He also led the basketball team in assists the last two years and steals (59) and points (12.9 per game) this past season.
Gabe Nixon (Class of 2017)
Gabe Nixon caught a touchdown pass for about every three balls that he hauled in as a senior, finishing with 36 receptions for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns. There’s also a good argument that he was the best basketball player of the decade, leading the team in assists in his final two years and steals and blocks as a junior. And he had 15.3 points per game as a junior and 14.8 as a senior.
Katie Rice (Class of 2012)
Rice was a star in volleyball. She averaged 3.05 kills and 3.27 digs as a senior and 2.10 and 4.51 as a junior. She also averaged 9.0 points per game and led the team in assists (83), steals (100) and blocks (29) as a senior in basketball.
Danielle Riley (Class of 2015)
Riley was the decade’s best softball pitcher, finishing consecutive seasons with a 3.06, 3.62 and 2.18 ERA and struck out over 100 batters in season twice. She also posted a .371, .403 and .364 batting average in her senior, junior and sophomore years.
Mike Ward (Class of 2016)
A complete beast. Ward had a 1,700-yard, 25-touchdown senior season and also had 1,300+ and 16 touchdowns as a junior. His sophomore season wasn’t bad, either, with 705 yards and 12 touchdowns while also maintaining his standing as one of the team’s best defensive players. He was also a state wrestling qualifier at 195 pounds in 2016.
Michael Weinkoetz (Class of 2012)
Michael Weinkoetz caught a lot of balls in his senior year. There were 22 receptions and seven touchdowns on offense, and there were seven interceptions on defense. He also averaged a double-double as a senior in basketball with 12.2 points and 10.7 rebounds while also leading the team with 57 blocks.
Mara Weis (Class of 2017)
Weis had 2.30 kills and 3.02 digs per set in her senior year. She also led the team with 3.78 digs per set as a junior. In basketball, she led the Eagles in steals in her sophomore and junior years and topped the team in assists as a junior. As mentioned, she was also on that fourth-place medley team at state track.
Matthew Wittstock (Class of 2018)
Wittstock rushed for a combined 1,468 and 19 touchdowns in his final two seasons on the gridiron. He was also a state wrestling qualifier at 138 in 2018.
THE PICK
The poll is finished, and there are three females atop the poll. That’s the first time this has happened in any of our AOTD polls, and it does go to show the success the female side had for the decade.
Olivia Eckels was the public’s choice, and that’s a really good pick. I originally was thinking about Mariah Kruse, who was a standout player in at least three sports. Kruse finished third in the poll, so the public was in on the same thought that I was. The rest of the top five here:
FINAL Top Five Voting for East Union Athlete of the Decade (1,092 votes)— Derek Martin (@d2mart) August 10, 2019
Olivia Eckels 240
Sidney McFee 165
Mariah Kruse 141
Sherman Hayes 80
Michael Weinkoetz 69 https://t.co/pHWBhNk84C
