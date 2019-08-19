(KMAland) -- The Athlete of the Decade series continues today with a look at the decade of Essex athletes and athletics.
THE ESSEX FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 11-72. Essex topped out with a 4-6 record in the 2012 season.
Some of the standouts not included in the poll:
-Alex Dailey (2016): Dailey had 32 grabs for 409 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season.
-Zach Dailey (2014): Another Dailey - he had a big defensive season in his senior year with 13 solo tackles for loss.
-Luke Dalley (2019): Dalley was a standout on defense throughout his career, finishing with 53.5, 67.5 and 96 total tackles in his sophomore through senior seasons. It was the last of those years where he had 34 receptions for 420 yards and seven touchdowns.
-Jordan Jones (2012): Jones had a big senior season with 501 yards receiving and five touchdowns on offense and 76 tackles with seven solo tackles for loss on defense.
-Dallas Lindsy (2012): Lindsy had 86 total tackles, including eight solo tackles for loss in his junior year.
-Nick Williams (2013): Williams rushed for 949 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground in his senior year.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 119-128. The Trojanettes had a heck of a three-year run from 2016-2018 when they went 69-24 and nearly took a trip to the state tournament.
Some of the standouts not included in the poll:
-Ciara Burnison (2017): Burnison worked as a setter during some of their best seasons, including her senior year when she averaged just under four assists per set.
-Lexi Burnison (2019): Burnison was a multi-year starter at setter and averaged 3.97 assists per set in her junior year.
-Elise Dailey (2021): Dailey had a team-high 41 blocks last year as a sophomore.
-Bethany Johnson (2016): Johnson had 59 blocks as a senior and 46 as a junior.
-Abbie Lindburg (2018): Lindburg was a setter for a number of years, topping out with 5.36 assists per set in her junior season.
-Tessie Lindburg (2013): Tessie averaged 4.18 digs per set her senior season.
-Amber Ohnmacht (2015): Ohnmacht was a force at the net with team-leading block totals as a senior (45), junior (57) and sophomore (39).
-Blu Ossian (2018): A tough one to leave off the poll, Ossian had 2.38 kills per set as a senior and 50 blocks apiece in her junior and senior years.
-Naela Thornton (2012): Thornton was one of the leading defenders as a junior with 3.01 digs per set.
CROSS COUNTRY: There were (at least) four Essex girls that played key roles for Shenandoah-Essex girls state qualifying cross country teams during the decade. Stephanie McBride (2014) was on the 2010 team, Mariah Johnson (2013) and Jasmine Glasgo (2013) were on the 2011 and 2012 qualifiers and Devan Gray (2017) ran for the 2015 and 2016 teams that competed in Fort Dodge.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 119-97. Essex had winning records in 2009-10, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18, finishing with at least 17 wins in each of those seasons.
Some of the standouts not included in the poll:
-Elise Dailey (2021): Dailey averaged 8.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this past basketball season – her sophomore year.
-Sayj Martin (2016): Martin was a key piece for a very successful Trojanettes team, finishing her senior year with 10.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game to go with 73 steals and 23 blocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 43-168. The Trojans had some solid seasons in the middle of the decade, including a 9-14 campaign in the 2015-16 year.
Some of the standouts not included in the poll:
-Levi Allen (2012): Allen had a strong senior season with team-highs in points (11.7 per game), assists (78) and steals (56). He also led the Trojans in assists and steals as a junior.
-Zach Dailey (2014): Dailey led Essex in assists and rebounds and had 50 steals in his senior season.
-Shane Franks (2018): Not many had better hair. Franks averaged 9.3 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game in his senior year.
-Justin Moyer (2012): Moyer averaged 9.7 rebounds per game in his senior year.
-Jordan Jones (2012): Jones led the way with 9.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in his senior year.
TRACK & FIELD: There were some outstanding tracksters during the course of the decade. We’ll touch on many of them when we run down the poll.
GOLF & BOWLING: There were some Essex golfers and bowlers that helped Shenandoah have success in both sports. Success to the point of qualifying for multiple state tournaments.
SOFTBALL – Record: 96-138. This includes the Stanton/Essex 12-11 record from this past summer. The Trojanettes did have some nice years early in the decade with 17 wins each in their 2012 and 2013 years. They also had a 15-8 mark in 2015.
Some of the standouts not included in the poll:
-Andrea Allen (2015): Allen hit .340/.371/.420 with 30 RBI in her senior year.
-Regan Burns (2014): Burns had a really big senior season with a .340/.402/.453 mark.
-Ausha Gay (2016): Gay hit .397/.506/.548 and drove in 26 runs in her junior year. As a sophomore, she had a .363/.452/.538 line.
-Devan Gray (2017): Gray hit .340/.478/.377 in her senior year.
-Bethany Johnson (2016): Johnson was a heck of a hitter with a .515 batting average in her senior season and a .476 mark in her junior year.
-Amber Ohnmacht (2015): Ohnmacht hit .347 with a .405 on-base percentage in her senior summer.
-Blu Ossian (2018): Ossian had a .531 batting average in her senior season.
-Sara Skalberg (2015): A strong two-way player for the Trojanettes, Skalberg hit .456/.570/.779 and pitched to a 3.95 ERA in her senior year.
-Keely York (2018): York hit .382/.462/.500 in her senior year.
-Sami York (2021): Sami hit .345/.429/.564 this past season.
BASEBALL – Record: 47-156. The Trojans topped out with eight wins in the 2012 summer. They also had four other years with at least six wins.
Some of the standouts not included in the poll:
-Levi Allen (2012): Allen hit .507/.593/.577 with 40 stolen bases in his senior year. He also hit .391/.451/.453 as a junior and .327/.397/.365 with 23 stolen bases as a sophomore. I’m regretting not having him in the poll, frankly.
-Zach Dailey (2014): Dailey hit .379/.463/.448 as a senior.
-Shane Franks (2018): Franks hit .375/.500/.438 in his senior summer.
-Tucker Scott (2014): Scott had a really, really, really good senior season with a .533/.611/.733 mark. He also hit .483/.581/.617 with 23 stolen bases as a junior.
THE POLL
Joscelyn Coleman (2010): One of the greatest to ever grace the hallways of Essex High. Coleman averaged 22.8 points and 19.1 rebounds in her senior basketball season. She also had team-highs in steals (93), assists (69) and blocks (54). She was the only state track medalist from Essex during the decade, placing sixth in the 100 hurdles as a senior, and she hit .535/.582/.859 with five homers in her senior softball summer. That’s tough to vote against.
Cody Davis (2017): A no-frills kind of dude that played hard in every sport he tried. Davis had 621 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in his senior season and led the team in tackles in his junior (70.5 tackles) and senior (54) years. He also topped the basketball team in rebounds in both years (10.0 each year) and nearly averaged a double-double (9.8 PPG) as a senior.
Haley Fundermann (2013): Fundermann had a terrific all-around career, including in basketball where she led the Trojanettes in assists in her final two years. She also averaged 10.4 points and had a team-high 54 steals as a senior. Her biggest impact, though, may have come in softball where she pitched throughout her career. Her best season was her senior year when she struck out 108 batters and pitched to a 2.69 ERA. She also hit .409 as a sophomore and .320 as a junior at the plate.
Gunnar Glasgo (2017): Glasgo was a solid quarterback in football and averaged double digit points in basketball in his final three years – 10.2 as a sophomore, 10.5 as a junior and 13.5 as a senior.
Kym Graham (2015): Graham led the volleyball team in kills (2.24 per set) and had 2.68 digs per set as a senior, topped the basketball team with 8.2 rebounds per game as a freshman and had a solid all around career after that and hit .364/.467/.442 in her senior softball summer.
Ian Isaacson (2016): Isaacson threw for over 1,000 yards in his junior and senior seasons, combining for 26 touchdowns passes in the process. He was also a key standout in hoops his sophomore through senior years, averaging in double figures and leading the Trojans in assists and steals in all three years.
Jacob Jones (2014): Jones was the leading rusher in his final two seasons, rushing for 920 yards and scoring eight touchdowns as a senior. He also had 120 tackles in his junior year. In baseball, Jones hit .385 and stole 47 bases as a junior.
Cameron Kinney (2012): Kinney played all the sports and played them well, but he stood out mostly for his football skills, rushing for 671 yards and five touchdowns in his senior year.
Kelsi Leininger (2018): One of the great defensive players for Essex volleyball EVER, Leininger had over 1,000 digs and led the team in the category for four years. She also topped the basketball team in assists (49) and steals (53) in her senior year and hit .432/.468/.477 as a senior in softball. That’s after a .367 and .377 batting average as a junior and sophomore. One of the steadiest all-around athletes Essex had during the decade.
Annie Lindburg (2011): Lindburg was a key member of some of the best basketball teams of the decade. She also led the Trojanettes in digs and assists per set during her senior year of volleyball. In basketball, she led the team in steals and rebounds as a senior and had 8.5 points per game and 73 steals as a junior. Lindburg also hit .452 with 24 stolen bases in softball.
Tara Maher (2011): The late Tara Maher had lots of success before her unfortunate passing. She averaged 9.7 points per game and had 91 steals in her junior year of basketball and hit .329/.412/.424 in softball that same year.
Daiton Martin (2018): Very naturally talented and worked very, very hard to make sure she got the most out of those talents. And a great last name, too. Martin had an incredible basketball career with career-highs of 15.5 points per game, 131 assists and 119 steals. She also hit .478/.515/.731 with 17 stolen bases in her sophomore softball summer. And in volleyball, she was incredible with 5.04 kills and 4.12 digs per set as a senior, which was merely the topper on a fantastic career.
Cody McClintock (2016): One of the best distance runners in the Corner Conference during the decade, McClintock also had a great football career with 43 receptions for 756 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He also did a lot of the little, winning things in basketball, and he hit .386/.469/.471 in baseball as a senior.
Jescenia Mosley (2017): Mosley had a team-high 53 blocks and averaged 2.88 kills per set in her senior volleyball year. She also scored over 1,000 career points in basketball, including 16.4 per game as a senior while also leading the team with an average of 7.6 rebounds. She also hit .468/.529/.758 in her senior year of softball.
Daniel Ohnmacht (2019): Ohnmacht was a key defensive standout in football, finishing last fall with 89 total tackles and 13 solo tackles for loss one year after going for a team-high 73 tackles. He was also a key player in baseball, especially on the mound where he pitched to a 2.26 ERA this past summer.
Seana Perkins (2014): One of the great tweeters in history, Perkins was a strong setter in volleyball (3.90 and 4.96 assists per set in her last two years), a real standout in basketball (three years of double-digit points and four years of leading the team in points to go with a three-year run of topping the team in steals) and hit between .342 and .356 in her final three years of softball.
Skylar Ross (2014): Ross led the volleyball team in her senior season with 3.04 digs per set. She also was one of the best softball hitters of the decade with a .449/.566/.628 hitting line to go with 39 stolen bases in her senior year. She also hit .330 as a junior, .358 as a sophomore and .420 as a freshman and stole 71 bags combined in those three summers.
Colton Thornburg (2020): He’s not done yet, but he’s had a heck of a career through three. His football season last year was fantastic with 1,022 rushing yards, 722 passing yards and 24 total offensive touchdowns. That’s after 659 yards receiving on 53 catches as a junior. He also averaged double figure points the last two basketball seasons and led the Trojans in assists and steals in each year. His .311/.415/.356 batting line and 20 stolen bases led Essex this past summer, and he’s been one of the best jumpers in the conference in track. Fantastic stuff. And again, he’s not done.
Jaymn Vandusen (2017): Vandusen scored over 1,000 career points in basketball, including averaging 19.3 points per game as a senior – the same year he led the team in assists (44). He also averaged 13.5 as a junior and 11.3 as a sophomore.
Austin Woods (2015): Woods had three really nice years on defense in football, leading the team with 91.5 tackles as a senior and 71.5 as a junior. He also had 62.5 total, including nine solo tackles for loss as a sophomore. He nearly averaged a double-double in basketball his senior year with 10.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
THE PICK
The poll goes on through tomorrow, but the top five right now are Coleman, Graham, Maher, Martin and Thornburg. My top five was Coleman, Martin, McClintock, Perkins (tweets included) and Thornburg. I personally would have gone with Coleman, because she was – quite simply – one of the best athletes I’ve ever covered. It’s been awhile so people might not remember the unbelievable things she did on a given night. She’s a future KMA Sports Hall of Famer, and it’s pretty difficult to pick against that.
However, the vote appears to be going the way of Martin, who has about a 70 vote edge on Thornburg as I look at it now. I cannot argue with that in any way. It’s a great choice. You can continue to vote until tomorrow morning right here.
UP NEXT
Exira and Elk Horn-Kimballton had their last years alone in the 2009-10 school year. Then Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton became a thing. We will combine them and run an Exira/EHK poll very soon.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.