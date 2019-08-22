(KMAland) -- The Athlete of the Decade series continues today with a look at the decade of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton athletes and athletics.
THE EXIRA/EHK FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 73-25. Not a bad little decade here for the Spartans, which had two 12-1 seasons, eight state playoff trips and a state runner-up in 2013.
Some names that didn’t make the poll:
-Seth Bradford (2017): Bradford had 14 solo tackles for loss in his senior season.
-Ethan Conroy (2020): Conroy is coming off a season with 53 tackles and eight solo tackles for loss.
-Jayden Goodwin (2019): Goodwin had nine interceptions combined in his final two seasons to go with a big 49-catch, 709-yard, 9-touchdown senior year.
-Bodie Haas (2013): Haas had 11 solo tackles for loss in his senior year.
-Bret Johnson (2014): Johnson had a monster senior year with 16 solo tackles for loss.
-Cole Madsen (2018): Madsen had a team-high 56.5 tackles and seven solo tackles for loss in his senior year.
-Taylor Nelson (2011): Nelson threw for 1,768 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior year.
-Trey Nelson (2019): This Nelson had nine touchdown catches and 575 yards in his senior season.
-Martin Olson (2016): A big time defensive standout with 20 solo tackles for loss combined in his final two seasons.
-Jacob Paulsen (2015): Paulsen had 13 touchdowns catches (out of 31 total grabs) in his senior year.
-Trever Schulz (2019): Two big defensive years to finish his career with 107 total tackles and 18 solo tackles for loss combined.
-Tate Simpson (2014): He had a single-season best for the decade with eight interceptions in his senior year.
-Spencer Smith (2012): Smith had 1,219 yards rushing, 770 yards passing and 24 total touchdowns in his senior season.
-Dalton Vanderwal (2018): Vanderwal’s junior season was big on the defensive side with 12 solo tackles for loss.
-Connor Westergaard (2017): The former Adair-Casey standout had a strong senior season for the Spartans with 27 touchdowns – 17 rushing, 10 passing.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 118-157. The Spartans had some nice years intermixed with a number of seasons hovering right around .500. They had just 13 wins in their first two years and then only three last year (but plenty coming back).
Some names that didn’t make the poll:
-Margo Christensen (2016): Christensen pounded down 2.07 kills per set in her senior season.
-Adriel Hoflen (2014): Hoflen averaged 2.87 kills and 3.62 digs per set in her senior season.
-Grace Hoflen (2015): Hoflen led the Spartans in blocks in her final two seasons, combining for 167. She also had 2.52 kills per set in her senior year.
-Brenna Juelsgaard (2015): Juelsgaard passed out 4.18 assists per set as a senior and had 4.48 APS as a junior.
-Taylor Petersen (2012): Petersen led the Spartans with 57 blocks in her senior season.
-Bailey Robertson (2018): Arguably the top setter of the decade for Exira/EHK, Robertson had 5.23 and 5.07 assists per set in her final two years.
-Anna Smith (2011): Smith passed out 4.58 assists per set in her senior season.
-Sydnee Young (2018): Young had 2.67 kills per set in her senior season.
CROSS COUNTRY – In terms of team state qualifiers, the Spartans advanced to state on the girl’s side in 2013. They finished 12th with the team of Grace Hoflen, Emily Copic, Claire Paulsen, Savannah Hays and Gabbie Bintner.
Evan Wilson was a two-time state qualifier on the boy’s side, topping out with a sixth-place finish as a sophomore in 2015. Other state qualifiers:
-Rose Andersen (2016): Andersen qualified for state in 2015.
-Emily Copic (2017): Along with the team qualifier in 2013, she went on her own in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The school‘s only 4-time state qualifier.
-Charlie Godwin (2011): Godwin was a qualifier in 2010.
-Claire Paulsen (2014): Paulsen qualified in the 2010 season as well.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 226-41. This record also includes a combination of the 2009-10 year when Exira went 26-0 and won the state championship and Elk Horn-Kimballton was 12-9. They also had state trips as Exira/EHK in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, there were six seasons of 21 wins or more and every single season (other than the 12-9 record for EHK) had at least 17 wins. What a program.
Some names that didn’t make the poll:
-Danielle Albert (2011): Albert had team-highs with 119 steals and 68 assists in her senior year.
-Rose Andersen (2016): A really underrated player on some great, great teams. Andersen led the team in steals (103) and assists (80) as a senior and in steals (94) as a junior.
-Mara Burmeister (2017): Burmeister averaged in double figures in her final three seasons, topping out with 12.9 points per game as a junior.
-Macy Emgarten (2022): Emgarten averaged 10.7 points per game last year.
-Tatum Grubbs (2021): She led the team in points (14.5 per game), assists (74) and steals (42) last year.
-Chansea Nelson (2013): Nelson averaged 11.1 points per game as a senior.
-Maggie Rasmussen (2017): Narrowly missed the poll. Rasmussen averaged double figures (11.8 and 11.2) in her junior and senior seasons.
-Ann Walker (2010): The legend. Walker averaged 12.7 points per game and led the Final Season Exira with 101 assists in her senior year. She made the most legendary shot in Exira history to win a state title.
-Lexus Waymire (2010): Waymire averaged a team-high 12.4 points per game for Elk Horn-Kimballton in her senior year.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 168-85. Another strong program under the venerable Doug Newton. Exira had the Final Season. Exira/EHK had the First Season, as they went to state in 2011. They’ve pretty much been winning ever since. Aside from a two-year blip of 12 total wins in the 12-13 and 13-14 years (and an 8-13 Exira mark in 09-10), they’ve had winning records. There were three seasons - 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2018-19 – with 22 wins each.
Some names that didn’t make the poll:
-Tommy Godwin (2010): Godwin averaged 10.5 points per game in his senior season.
-Jared Hansen (2015): Hansen led the Spartans in assists and steals in each of his final two seasons, combining for 185 dimes and 96 steals.
-Chandler Hoflen (2010): Hoflen led his team with 40 blocks and 5.5 rebounds per game in his senior season.
-Jake Paulsen (2015): He led the 2014-15 team in points (12.4 per game), rebounds (6.0 per game) and blocks (31).
-Dakota Rold (2019): Rold was a dude. He led the team in blocks four straight years and scored in double figures the final three seasons, including topping out at 17.2 points per game this past year.
-Trever Schulz (2019): A strong senior season with 11.9 points per game helped the Spartans win 22 games.
-Spencer Smith (2012): He had 89 assists and 69 steals in his final season of hoops.
-Travis Stevens (2010): Stevens led his team in points (12.1 PPG), rebounds (5.0 RPG), assists (44) and steals (40).
WRESTLING – We will talk about the best two wrestlers of the decade below, but there were two others that qualified for state:
-Cole Bruns: He went 33-19 and qualified for state in 2017 at 170.
-Lane Ring: He was 48-13 in 2016 and won a match at state at 195. He also qualified for the 2015 state tournament at 195.
GOLF – The Exira/EHK boys qualified for state in 2018 and 2019, and Jacey Anthofer had a nice 12th-place finish in 2018 on the girl’s side.
TRACK & FIELD – There were a number of state medalists for Exira/EHK over the last decade, including Joey Foss’ 8th-place finish in the 200. Others:
-Erin Kliefoth: She placed sixth in the 2010 shot put.
-Reid Zimmerman: Zimmerman was a four-time state medalist in the hurdles events. He had a fifth, two sevenths and an eighth.
SOFTBALL – Record: 194-83. Another program with a lot of wins during the decade, including winning records in all but one season. And that season was just this past year – with a bunch of young girls – and it was only two games below .500. They had a string of six straight seasons with at least 20 wins.
Some names that didn’t make the poll:
-Mara Burmeister (2017): She had a pair of nice seasons in her sophomore and freshman years, hitting .431 as a freshman .340 as a sophomore.
-Shay Burmeister (2023): Watch for this one in the next decade. She hit .323 and stole a team-high 25 bags in her 8th grade summer.
-Macy Emgarten (2022): Emgarten is off to a fine start and improving by the year. She had a 2.15 ERA and 186 strikeouts in her sophomore season.
-Erin Kliefoth (2011): She could absolutely crush with a .419/.479/.756 line as a senior and drove in a combined 68 runs in her final two seasons.
-Kennedy Madsen (2015): Madsen hit .534 with 14 extra-base hits as a junior and then drove in 30 runs in her senior season.
-Stacey Mortensen (2012): A strong two-way player that had a 2.32 ERA as a senior and hit .327 with a .500 slugging percentage at the plate.
-Chansea Nelson (2013): Nelson hit .417 as a junior and .343 as a senior.
-Courtney Peppers (2011): Peppers hit .316 with 10 doubles and three home runs in her junior season.
-Maggie Rasmussen (2017): Rasmussen stepped up in a big way her sophomore season and then had a fine career of pitching with a 2.77, 2.45 and 2.94 ERA while striking out at least 94 batters each summer.
-Rachel Walker (2017): She hit. 359 during her senior summer.
-Kami Waymire (2020): She hit .395/.495/.568 this past season.
BASEBALL – Record: 173-59. Hey, another sport where Exira/EHK was pretty awesome throughout the decade. They were 26-1 to start things off and then had four others seasons of 21 wins or more. There were only two seasons under .500.
Some names that didn’t make the poll:
-Alex Amaral (2017): A really strong career, especially in his senior season when he hit .407, stole 21 bags and posted a 0.98 ERA.
-Beck Benton (2013): Benton hit .373 as a freshman and .391 as a senior. In that senior year, he had a slugging percentage north of .609.
-Cole Bruns (2017): One of what seemed like two dozen standout pitchers for the decade, Bruns had a 1.43 ERA as a senior.
-Jared Hansen (2015): Hansen hit .392 as a junior and then .360 as a senior with on-base percentages hovering around .500.
-Joe Harris (2014): Harris hit .418/.529/.655 in a big senior season.
-Nolan Himmelberg (2010): In his senior season, Himmelberg had a .463/.577/.805 hitting line with seven bombs and 39 RBI. He also struck out 80 with a 2.26 ERA.
-Cole Madsen (2018): Madsen hit .344/.403/.500 in a strong senior summer.
-Taylor Nelson (2011): Nelson hit .356 as a senior with an on-base percentage near .500.
-Trey Nelson (2019): Nelson hit .377/.457/.426 for the Spartans this past summer.
-Nolan Parker (2012): Parker had a couple of big seasons, especially as a senior when he hit .476/.561/.841 with a team-high 38 RBI. He also pitched to a 1.43 ERA and struck out 89.
-Tyson Partridge (2017): Partridge hit .403 and had a 1.37 ERA in his senior season.
-Tyler Petersen (2021): He’s had a couple of nice seasons for Exira/EHK, hitting .367 this past year and posting a 2.44 ERA.
-Noah Pettepier (2017): He hit .403 and had a .526 on-base percentage in his senior year.
-Ryon Rasmussen (2011): Rasmussen had a team-high 22 RBI and hit .492/.559/.729 in his senior season.
-Travis Stevens (2010): Stevens posted a 1.63 ERA and struck out 61 as a senior.
THE POLL
Cole Anderson (2013)
Andreson led the 2012-13 basketball team with 16.4 points per game and had two of the school’s three individual state track medals for the decade. He has a fourth and an eighth in the 400 hurdles to his name.
Drew Buckholdt (2017)
Buckholdt was a major impact player in three sports. He was their top defender in his final three years of football and had two seasons of 778 yards rushing or more, including 1,123 (with 21 touchdowns) as a junior. He also led his basketball teams in scoring each of his final two years and in rebounding in his senior season. In baseball, he hit .462/.517/.677 with 27 RBI and had a 1.68 ERA in his senior year.
Cole Burmeister (2019)
Burmeister had a senior football season with 847 yards rushing, 922 yards receiving and 19 total touchdowns. He also led the basketball team in assists in four straight seasons, finishing with 106, 159, 150 and 184 assists in those four years. He also averaged double figures in points in his final three seasons. And in baseball he had a .420 batting average or better in his final two seasons and stole 98 bags in his final three years in the sport.
Hallie Christofferson (2010)
Hey, that one basketball season she had in the decade was enough. She averaged 27.1 points and 15.7 rebounds per game and had 133 blocks and 120 steals to lead the way for the state champion from Exira. She also nabbed a state medal in the 2010 discus (fifth).
Brady Hansen (2016)
Hansen had a big senior season of football with 1,204 rushing yards, 777 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns. He also averaged 10.7 points per game in hoops, and he had a terrific career in baseball. His senior season, for instance, he hit .443 and had a 2.24 ERA with 71 strikeouts.
Evan Hansen (2015)
Not only the best wrestler at Exira/EHK during the decade but one of the best wrestlers in all of KMAland. Hansen won the state championship at 182 in 2015, finishing a 57-0 season. He also won the state championship in 2013 at 145, placed third at 182 in 2014 and won a match at 113 in 2012. He’s also won a few national titles at Grand View since then.
Zach Himmelberg (2012)
Himmelberg averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in his senior season while also leading the team in blocks (40). In his junior year, he was the team’s leader in blocks (39), steals (50) and rebounds (7.4 per game) while scoring 10.7 points per game. Himmelberg also hit .398/.424/.489 in baseball in his senior year.
Tyler Jacobsen (2015)
A two-time KMAland Baseball Pitcher of the Year, Jacobsen was nearly unhittable with ERAs of 0.49, 0.24, 1.06 and 0.99 in his four years of high school. He also had a .523/.577/.605 hitting line with 32 RBI in his senior season. Oh, the strikeout numbers were wild, too: 117 as a senior, 123 as a junior, 114 as a sophomore and 80 as a freshman.
Zach Kliefoth (2015)
It’s apropos that Kliefoth is right near Jacobsen in this poll because they were both such stars in baseball. Kliefoth had a junior year of 10 home runs and 51 RBI, and he had a 1.43 and 1.40 ERA in his final two seasons. The dude crushed.
Kealey Nelson (2018)
A very key piece to many state tournament basketball teams, Nelson averaged in double figures over three years and went over 1,000 career points before she was done. She also hit well in softball with a .388/.506/.567 line in her senior year.
Drew Peppers (2018)
Let the run of Peppers begin. Peppers was a star in multiple sports, including football where he rushed for at least 1,400 yards in his final three seasons, including a junior year where he went for 2,143 and 42 touchdowns while also passing for 1,233 yards and 16 more scores. He averaged 11.8 points per game in his senior season and led the team in rebounds (6.9 per game) as a junior. And Peppers could hit the baseball with a .364/.479/.545 batting line in his senior year.
Maddy Peppers (2012)
Maddy was a major contributor in a number of sports, but she really stood out in basketball when she led the 2011-12 team in points (16.3 per game), assists (77), steals (111) and had 24 blocks. She also topped her junior year’s team with 14.9 points per game and 102 steals.
Nick Peppers (2014)
Nick led four football teams in tackles, including 118 as a sophomore and 111 as a junior. He also rushed for over 900 yards and had 19 touchdowns in his junior year. He was a key receiver with 11 receiving scores in his final two years of football.
Sophia Peppers (2018)
Peppers was one of the most consistent and dominant basketball players in the area during the decade. She averaged in double figure points four times and led her team in a category 14 times – points (three), assists (once), steals (twice), rebounds (four) and blocks (four). She also hit the snot out of the softball with batting averages of .411, .467, .398, .410 and .492 in her five years. She was also very good in volleyball, leading the Spartans in blocks three times and averaging 2.05 and 2.40 kills per set in her senior and junior years.
Josh Pettepier (2019)
Pettepier passed for 44 touchdowns in his final two seasons under center for the Spartans and made a hellacious number of 3-pointers in his basketball career. He averaged 12.4 points per game and had 98 assists with 54 steals as a senior. Pettepier led this past summer’s baseball team with 23 RBI at the plate and 57 strikeouts on the mound.
Dayton Rasmussen (2012)
Rasmussen passed out a team-high 98 assists while averaging 12.6 points per game as a senior. He made a really huge mark, though, in baseball. He hit .439, .394 and .374 over his senior, junior and sophomore seasons, respectively. He also had a 1.64 and a 2.38 ERA in his final two years.
Trey Sander (2014)
Sander topped out with 1,483 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground in his junior football season, went to the state wrestling tournament three times and placed third twice and also contributed plenty in baseball.
Tony Santisteban (2011)
Santisteban led his final two basketball teams in assists with 188 total dimes while averaging 11.3 and a team-high 12.0 points per game as a junior and senior, respectively. He also hit .358/.403/.478 and pitched to a 2.85 ERA in his senior baseball year.
Carson Smith (2010)
Smith did some real work in just half of a year of this decade. He had team-highs in points (15.5 per game) and steals (58) in his senior year of basketball, but his senior year of baseball was incredible. He struck out 159 batters and pitched to a 1.01 ERA while hitting .488/.593/.977 at the plate. He also had five doubles, two triples, 11 bombs and 49 RBI.
Rachel Smith (2015)
We’ll start with softball here. Smith struck out over 300 batters three times in her career and over 200 four times. It would have been four and five if not for an injury prior to her senior year. She had ERAs of 0.14, 0.52, 1.06 and 0.97 and hit .507, .412 and .345 in the final three years. In addition to that, Smith was a star in basketball with 1,000+ points and led her teams in points and assists three times, steals and rebounds two times and blocks one time.
THE PICK
This was a tough one to whittle down to 20 candidates, and there are some arguments to be made for some others that didn’t make the poll to make it. I then pushed that down to five: Hallie Christofferson, Evan Hansen, Drew Peppers, Sophia Peppers and Rachel Smith.
The top five in the poll, which is right here and runs through tomorrow morning, is Christofferson, Hansen, Sophia Peppers, Cole Burmeister and Drew Peppers. Christofferson has the edge, and I can see why. She was one of the best basketball players in state history, went on to a fantastic career at Iowa State and will always be remembered as the leader of the team that won in their final season.
But…..I can’t overlook all the years – generally four each – that Peppers, Peppers and Smith put in during the decade. They were dominant stars in multiple sports, and you know how I like to approach these polls. If you don’t, I like to consider all that was done at the respective schools in the overall decade. Give me one of the Peppers – Drew or Sophie – or Smith (Rachel).
Again, you can continue to vote until tomorrow morning.
UP NEXT
Fremont-Mills is coming up very soon! Stay tuned.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.