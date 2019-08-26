(KMAland) -- The Athlete of the Decade series continues today with a look at the decade of Fremont-Mills athletes and athletics.
THE FREMONT-MILLS FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 92-15. They went to the state playoffs in every single year of the decade, winning a state title in 2011 and making additional trips to the Dome in 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. They have simply been the standard of 8-man football in KMAland.
Other standouts not in the poll:
Derrian Bredberg (2011): Bredberg had seven touchdown receptions on offense and 78 tackles and 11 solo tackles for loss on defense during his senior year.
Joey Carlson (2011): Carlson had six touchdown receptions and 12 solo TFLs in his senior year.
Dallas Franks (2012): If there were numbers for holes created and pancake blocks executed, he would be one of the leaders during the decade across the state.
Austin Gartner (2019): Hugely successful defensive career with 47 solo tackles for loss in his final three seasons.
Andrew Hontz (2018): Hontz had 17 solo tackles for loss in his senior season.
Blake Hurley (2018): Hurley had 10 solo tackles for loss as a senior and was an offensive line linchpin for all four years.
Carter Jennings (2017): Jennings had a team-high 13 interceptions as a senior and pulled in 16 touchdown receptions in his final two seasons combined.
Haydn Meier (2015): Dominant defender with 29 solo tackles for loss combined in his final two seasons.
Dalian Melgoza (2017): Melgoza had eight interceptions in his senior year.
Seth Phillips (2013): A team-high 66.5 tackles for loss as a senior and 25 solo tackles for loss in his sophomore year for the state champions.
Jaeger Powers (2019): He had 10 solo tackles for loss in his senior year, 1,126 rushing yards as a junior and 24 combined rushing touchdowns in his sophomore and junior years.
Jason Rusten (2015): The standout quarterback for F-M’s last state finalist, finishing his final two seasons with a combined 43 touchdowns passes.
Nick Williams (2012): Williams had a monster junior season with a team-high 107 tackles and 18 solo tackles for loss for the Knights’ first UNI Dome team.
Logan Wood (2012): He was all over the place for the state championship team, finishing with a team-high 80.5 tackles after 90 tackles and 16 solo tackles for loss in his junior year.
I also want to add that there are plenty of offensive linemen that aren’t listed up there that had major, major impacts for F-M throughout the course of the decade. That, in my opinion, was one of the aspects that set them apart from other teams. They were usually outstanding on the lines.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 166-96. The Knights have been close to the state tournament multiple times during the decade. They had at least 22 wins four different times.
Other standouts not in the poll:
Lydia Alley (2020): Alley had a team-high 90 blocks last season.
Kaelyn Driskell (2022): Watch for her in next decade’s poll. She had 5.34 assists per set as a freshman last year.
Kynzie Fichter (2017): Fichter was a setter for a year with 5.30 assists per set.
Marianna Gutta (2016): A foreign exchange student with some fantastic setting hands that led to 4.75 assists per set.
Kenna Howard (2021): She’s primed for a huge season this year after 75 blocks as a sophomore.
Delaney Langfelt (2016): She was the setter for some really, really good teams, averaging 7.35 and 7.89 assists per set in a pair of seasons during her career.
Sophie Phillips (2019): She averaged 2.48 kills per set or better in her final three years with the Knights, including team-high totals in her sophomore and senior years.
Madison Powers (2014): Powers was outstanding at the net, leading the Knights in blocks for three straight years and hit in 2.08 kills per set her junior and senior seasons.
Rachel Wietzki (2020): Wietzki was the setter in 2017, averaging 5.37 assists per set.
CROSS COUNTRY – Vanessa Belt (2019) was a state qualifier in her sophomore season for the Fremont-Mills XC program.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 141-94. Lots of great seasons here, too, including a trip to the state tournament in 2015. They had winning records in seven of 10 years during the decade.
Other standouts not in the poll:
Kaelyn Driskell (2022): Driskell led the Knights in scoring this past season with 11 points per game.
Courtney Goodman (2020): She led F-M with 65 assists and 54 steals in her junior year.
Jenna Nelson (2017): A key glue piece for the state qualifier, Nelson also led the team in assists and steals in her final two years and in points her final season.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 136-93. The Knights had winning seasons seven times during a course of eight seasons. And the only non-winning season was an 11-11 mark. They also went 10-12 in the first season of the decade and 8-14 this past year. Their best season was the 2014-15 year with a 20-6 mark.
Other standouts not in the poll:
Aaron Flueren (2014): Flueren led the Knights in points (10.5 per game) and rebounds (4.3 per game) in his senior year.
Austin Gartner (2019): Gartner led F-M in blocks in his final two years and in rebounds as a junior.
Carter Jennings (2017): Jennings averaged 10.6 points per game for the Knights in his senior season.
Nate Laughlin (2018): He led the Knights in assists during his senior (92) and junior (88) years.
Dalian Melgoza (2017): Melgoza averaged 10.8 points per game in his senior season.
Corey Morrical (2012): Morrical led the Knights in assists in his final three seasons, in steals as a junior and scored 11.7 points per game as a senior.
Eli Owen (2020): Owen averaged just under 11 points per game this past year and has 74 3-point makes in his past two seasons combined.
Austin Switzer (2014): Switzer averaged 10.3 points per game as a senior.
Dakota Thomas (2013): The big man put in 14.4 points per game as a senior.
WRESTLING – Fremont-Mills wrestled with Sidney as Southwest Iowa for a number of years. And they had four different wrestlers qualify for state, including…
Bret Blackburn: Blackburn went 35-8 and won a match at the state tournament in 2015 at 220 pounds.
Dakota Moss: He qualified in 2015 at 138 pounds and finished the year with a 42-7 mark.
Craig Rice: Rice was a two-time state qualifier in 2013 and 2014 at 106 and 113, finishing with 35-17 and 31-11 records. He also won a match in 2014 at state.
The other will be mentioned in a bit.
TRACK & FIELD – There were a lot of outstanding athletes, including 15 that won at least one individual medal at the state meet. Here are those that weren’t in the poll that pulled the trick:
Connor Alley (2019): Alley had a fantastic and somewhat surprising senior season, which culminated with a pair of fifth-place finishes in the shot and discus this past year.
Kendra Fichter (2019): Fichter was seventh in the shot put in 2018.
Dallas Franks (2012): Franks was a sixth-place finisher in the discus.
Bailey Hauschild (2018): Hauschild was a four-time state medalist, including twice in the high jump (2nd and 5th).
Sophie Phillips (2018): Phillips placed fourth in the discus in her senior season.
Tym Wood (2010): Wood placed seventh in the 3200 meter run in 2010.
SOFTBALL – Record: 142-128. Another sport, another winning record for the decade. They had 49 of those wins in the first two wins of the decade before posting two other winning seasons. They also went .500 twice.
Other standouts not in the poll:
Brandi Beem (2013): A strong senior season from Beem, who hit .422 with a .500 OBP.
Sydney Esary (2014): A very key piece for at least four years, Esary hit .429 with a .515 on-base percentage in her senior year.
Kynzie Fichter (2017): Fichter was a .412 hitter in her senior summer.
Tori Kilpatrick (2021): Kilpatrick hit .370/.446/.507 this past season as a sophomore.
Taryn Hansen (2016): Hansen hit .370 with nine doubles in her senior year.
Joni Laughlin (2016): Laughlin hit .417/.551/.467 in her senior season and pitched to a 1.53 ERA with 57 strikeouts against seven walks.
Addi Meese (2021): Meese led the Corner Conference with 30 RBI this past summer.
Taylor Morgan (2021): Morgan had a big freshman season with a .402 batting average.
Sophia Murphy (2019): Murphy hit .405 as a junior.
Sophie Phillips (2019): Phillips hit .388/.414/.551 as a junior.
Madison Powers (2014): Powers led FM in stolen bases three times during her career and had 50 swipes combined in her final two years. She also hit .342 as a freshman and had a 3.05 ERA as a junior.
Kendall Reed (2020): A fantastic pitcher with 219 strikeouts in her last two seasons.
BASEBALL – Record: 102-99. That’s right. Fremont-Mills had a winning record in every team sport during the decade. They had a nice five-year stretch with four winning seasons from 2011 to 2015, and then they went .500 in the next two years.
Other standouts not in the poll:
Isaac Bateman (2019): Bateman hit .414 with a .571 slugging percentage this past season as a senior.
Derrian Bredberg (2011): Bredberg was a strong pitcher, especially in his senior season when he had 60 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA.
Joey Carlson (2011): Carlson had a .444 batting average, a .533 OBP and a .619 slugging percentage in his senior year.
Dylan Chambers (2019): Chambers had a .347 batting average and had a game where he hit for the cycle this summer.
Austin Hansen (2011): Hansen had a huge senior season with a .545/.571/.712 line and 36 RBI.
Broc Hansen (2015): Hansen hit .423 with a .552 OBP in his senior year after going .397 and .500 during his junior season.
Jacob Jenkerson (2019): Jenkerson hit .347 as a junior and had a 3.32 and 2.58 ERA in his sophomore and freshman seasons.
Nate Laughlin (2018): Laughlin hit .403 or better in his final three seasons, including his senior year where he also got on base at a .587 clip.
Seth Phillips (2013): Phillips hit .340 with a .635 slugging percentage (three doubles, four homers) in his senior year.
Jason Rusten (2016): Rusten hit .368 and had a 2.86 ERA in his senior year.
Austin Switzer (2014): Switzer didn’t make the poll somehow. Goes to show how good the decade was for F-M athletics. He hit .446 with a .785 slugging percentage in his senior season. He also hit at least .379 in three other years.
THE POLL
Amy Carlson (2011)
Carlson was a multi-sport standout that really stood out in basketball. She averaged double figures in her final two years while also leading the Knights in assists and steals in her junior and senior seasons.
Kendall Fichter (2013)
Fichter averaged 5.76, 4.70 and 5.67 assists per set in her final three seasons as FM’s setter. She also crushed the you-know-what out of the softball, including a massive .618/.626/1.067 senior season with 14 doubles, four triples and six home runs.
Mark Hall (2013)
Hall was a star offensive and defensive lineman for some of the best FM teams of the decade. He had 57 tackles and a team-high 19 solo tackles for loss in his senior year. He was also that fourth state wrestling qualifier, going 43-5 and winning a match at 220 at the 2013 tournament.
Kevin Herrick (2013)
A state 400 meter hurdles champion in his senior year, Herrick led his senior basketball team in assists and steals. He also proved to be a contributor in cross country and football.
Kelsey Hurley (2015)
Hurley was a glue piece on their state basketball qualifier, finishing with a team-high 83 steals in her senior year. She also won eight individual medals, including four in the high jump (2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 6th). Her others were in the 200 (5th, 7th, 8th) and 400 (3rd). Hey, she even hit .476/.588/.476 in her senior softball season.
Mackenzy Lang (2015)
An incredible career of pitching that saw him go 20-5 in his final three seasons while striking out 98, 108 and 121 and posting ERAs of 0.52, 2.58 and 2.54 in those seasons. Lang also had 12 rushing touchdowns as a senior and nine receiving touchdowns as a junior in football. And in his junior year of basketball he led the team in assists and steals.
Mindy Lorimor (2011)
One of two KMA Sports Hall of Famers on this list. Lorimor struck out 1,499 batters in her career and helped the Knights to the state tournament, although it was in the decade before this one. She also had team-highs in kills (2.59 per set) and blocks (79) in her senior season and led the basketball team in rebounds in her final two years, nearly averaging a double-double both seasons.
Lynde Madison (2011)
Madison led the basketball team in scoring in her final two years and had 77 steals as a junior. She also hit .340/.466/.543 with a team-high 21 stolen bases in her senior year of softball. Madison was also a stealth option on a number of great relays during track season.
Seth Malcom (2021)
A monster in football the moment he first entered high school. Malcom led each of the two teams he’s been on in tackles (78 as a junior, 101 as a senior), and he rushed for 1,202 yards with 30 total offensive touchdowns as a sophomore. Malcom is also a contributor in track and baseball while weighing his Division I football options. And he still has two years left.
Andrea McClary (2015)
McClary might be the most improved basketball player I’ve ever covered from beginning to end. She finished out her career with 13.4 points per game, 62 steals and a team-high in blocks. She also led three teams in rebounds and two others in blocks. McClary was also a state medalist in the 100 hurdles (7th) and led her senior volleyball team with 62 swats.
Nate Meier (2012)
The other KMA Sports Hall of Famer on this list and the single greatest 8-man player in the state this decade (ever?). Meier rushed for 2,494 yards and 57 touchdowns in his senior year while also leading the team with 17 solo tackles for loss on defense. Meier was also a three-time leader in points and rebounds for the Knights basketball teams, topping out with 14.2 points per game as a senior and 9.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore. And he pulverized hurdles in track.
Sam Phillips (2017)
The 2017 KMAland Male Athlete of the Year, Sam did a lot of stuff in football. His senior year he had seven touchdown receptions and led the team with 75 tackles and 19 solo tackles for loss. As a junior, he had 14 touchdown passes and 15 rushing touchdowns. And in all, he finished with 57 solo tackles for loss during his career. He also led his basketball teams in points three times and rebounds three times. In addition, he won five state track medals, including four individual medals in the discus and shot put.
Spencer Phillips (2015)
There were some massive defensive numbers from Phillips during his career. He had 102.5 tackles and 19 solos for loss in his senior season. He also had 100.5 and 22 as a junior. Phillips had 44 total rushing touchdowns and two seasons over 1,300 yards rushing and picked up a fifth place medal in the discus during track.
Parker Powers (2017)
The all-time leader in 8-man state history with 31 interceptions, Powers also had 22 touchdown receptions in his final two seasons of football. He captured four state medals, including two 110 high hurdle state placements. He was also a key contributor in basketball during his career.
AJ Scarborough (2012)
A standout in nearly every sport, Scarborough was the quarterback of the greatest 8-man team to ever play. He threw for 16 touchdowns, rushed for 17 more and had eight interceptions for that team. He also averaged 10.2 points per game during one of his basketball seasons and was a two-time state medalist in the discus (fourth and fifth).
Clara Schaaf (2018)
Schaaf averaged 2.73 kills per set as a junior and also led that team in digs and blocks. She was the leading scorer in her senior year of hoops while also leading the team in assists (78) and steals (73). She won six state track medals, including three individual state placements. And she had a ridiculous junior season of softball with a .551/.611/.564 line while stealing 46 bases.
Mason Vanatta (2019)
Star quarterback with four years of starting experience, including three trips to the Dome. He had 83 combined offensive touchdowns in his final two years. He led FM in scoring in hoops those same two years with 17.2 as a senior and 16.3 as a junior. And he was the leader in assists and rebounds as a senior and in steals as a junior.
Macy Williams (2015)
One of the best basketball players of the decade in the area, Williams led the Knights in her senior year with 17.4 points per game, 151 assists and 105 steals. She had season-highs during her career with 18.5 points per game, 167 assists and the 105 steals. In volleyball, Macy had 2.05 and 2.26 kills per set and 3.85 and 3.58 digs per set in her senior and junior years.
Taryn Williams (2015)
They’re not sisters; they just act like it. Taryn was outstanding in volleyball, leading the Knights in kills per set in all four years of high school. She had 3.84 as a senior, 2.86 as a junior, 2.24 as a sophomore and 2.14 as a freshman. She also topped the team in her senior year with 4.16 digs per set. In addition, she was a fantastic softball player, stealing 20 bags as a senior and hitting 19 home runs between her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.
Clayton Wilson (2013)
Wilson rushed for 1,063 yards and 19 touchdowns and had a team-high four interceptions in his senior year of football. He also had 107 total blocks in his final two years of basketball while also leading his senior-year team with 9.5 rebounds per game. Wilson added a seventh-place state track medal in the 110 meter highs and was a dominant pitcher in baseball with 136 strikeouts, a 10-3 record and a 2.00 ERA as a senior.
THE PICK
With two Hall of Famers on the list, it’s not an easy pick. Those two –Meier and Lorimor – are the top two vote-getters at this point with Meier holding a solid 150ish vote lead. Outside of those two being in the top two, I have a very hard time coming up with a top five.
Some candidates: Hurley, Malcom, both Phillips brothers, Powers, Scarborough, Vanatta, both Williams non-sisters and Wilson. That’s 10 more. To me, a top 12 like that at a small school and community like Fremont-Mills is unheard of. This decade, folks, was truly something special. Give yourselves a round of applause.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.