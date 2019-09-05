(KMAland) -- “Do some research.”
That was the call from one of the fine comments on the Glenwood Athlete of the Decade poll. What you’re about to read is research. Research that has been done for about a week (before the poll was submitted). I just had to find a good two hours of time to put it all together. Glenwood's incredible decade of success commanded that. So, yeah, I did some research...
ALL-DECADE LINKS
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
THE GLENWOOD FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 47-44. The Rams won just six games in the first three seasons of the decade, and they had a 2-7 season in year five. Since then, they’ve gone 30-12 with state appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The last of those landed them in the Dome. The names that made up the decade…
Class of 2011: Cole Darrow was the top receiver for the Rams in his senior season, finishing with 32 receptions for 414 yards.
Class of 2012: Levi Henderson had a pair of terrific defensive seasons, combining for 168 total tackles and 17 solo tackles for loss. Meanwhile, quarterback Grant Stivers, who just have his single-game passing record broken, had two seasons of at least 961 yards passing.
Class of 2013: JJ Hahn was a beast on the line and finished his senior season with 13 solo tackles for loss and six sacks. Derek Jones was the team’s top rusher with 801 yards and eight touchdowns.
Class of 2014: Corey Bertini was the primary starting quarterback for his final two years, throwing for 916, rushing for 732 and combining for 22 total touchdowns as a senior. Spencer Smith rushed for 1,138 and 11 touchdowns in his senior season. He also led that 2013 team with 66.5 tackles on defense.
Class of 2015: Brogan Weddum had 665 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his senior season.
Class of 2016: Aaron Bertini led the Rams with five interceptions in his senior season. Carter VonEssen was the top tackler in his junior (73 tackles) and senior seasons (57.5 tackles, 9 solo tackles for loss).
Class of 2017: The class that helped the Rams to the Dome. Mavrick Decker had 23 receiving touchdowns between his final two years, and they all came from Kolten Wilwerding, who 52 passing touchdowns in his three years as QB1. He also had 25 rushing touchdowns. And there’s also Cole Loeffelbein, who rushed for 1,345 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior year.
Class of 2018: Another strong class, especially on the defensive side where Caleb Sanders was a two-time KMAland Defensive Player of the Year (34 solo tackles for loss in his final two seasons combined). Andrew Blum also had a lot to do with their success, including a strong senior season at quarterback with 1,053 yards rushing, 774 yards passing and 15 total touchdowns. Also, Isaac Bales (10 solo tackles for loss) and Jake Murtfeld (5 interceptions) were key defensive standouts.
Class of 2019: Noah Carter rushed for 987 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior year while Eli Bales led with 11 solo tackles for loss.
Class of 2020: Cole Mayberry had a great junior season with 11 solo tackles for loss. Also, maybe you’ve heard, but Zach Carr set a new single-game record for passing yards (and went over 100 yards rushing) in his first game of his senior season. More to come.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 135-143. The Rams have been right around .500 for much of the decade, aside from a 10-21 mark in 2016. They have had winning seasons in four of their last five.
Some of the notable names and statistics:
Class of 2012: Morgan Lucy had a pair of monster seasons, including 2.87 and 3.18 kills per set in her senior and junior years, respectively. She also had 147 blocks combined in those two years. Lexi Fisher also had 36 blocks in her junior year.
Class of 2013: Emily Blum led the 2012 team with 62 total blocks while Maddie VanScoy was right behind her with 45 swats. The leading hitter was Grace Newman (2.78 kills per set), who collected kills off sets from McKenna Henze (a 3-year starter that topped out at 5.06 assists per set as a junior). Abby Schultz also led the team with 3.24 digs per set.
Class of 2014: Bailey Starner was a key player for a number of volleyball teams, including in her senior season when she was the primary setter (3.34 assists per set).
Class of 2015: Halie Darrow led her junior year team in kills and averaged 2.73 and 3.75 digs per set in her final two years. Jana King was the setter in her senior year with 4.04 assists per set, and Courtney Magnussen led the team in blocks in her sophomore (64), junior (49) and senior (93) years while also topping the team with 2.25 kills per set in 2014.
Class of 2016: Olivia Scarborough was one of the best liberos of the decade for any team. She averaged 3.52, 5.46 and 5.51 digs per set in her final three seasons of competition. Others in the class included Kaycee Clark (2.45 kills per set), Kali Mumm (2.07 KPS, a team-high 76 blocks), Myranda Starner (7.85 assists per set as a senior) and Lyndie VanNess (2.75 kills per set as a senior).
Class of 2018: Emily Todd once led the Rams with 6.94 assists per set while Sierra Stouder did a lot of things, including lead the team in kills (2.08 per set) as a junior and was among the team leaders in digs (3.54 per set) as a senior.
Class of 2019: Cera Gray was a three-year setter, leading the team in her final two years with 4.53 and 4.07 assists per set. Paige Hays was strong at the net with 137 total blocks from her sophomore through senior seasons. Brielle Smith – the KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series MVP – averaged 2.30 kills per set as a senior and totaled 209 blocks during her career.
Class of 2020: Jaeda Wilson has led the last two teams (and likely will be three in a row) in digs with 3.66 per set as a senior and 3.69 as a junior.
Class of 2021: Elle Scarborough averaged a team-high 2.55 kills per set in her sophomore season, and she’s not even close to being finished.
CROSS COUNTRY: The Rams had state trips in 2010, 2011 and 2018 on the boy’s side and in 2017 and 2018 on the girl’s side. The high finish for the boys was 7th (2010) and 3rd for the girls (2018).
Other notable performances:
-Johnny Fuller (Class of 2011) won the state championship in 2010.
-Mark Abrams (Class of 2012) was an 11th-place finisher in 2011.
-Jeff Reeve (Class of 2013) qualified individually in 2012.
-Aubrey McIntyre (Class of 2019) was an individual qualifier in 2015 and 2016.
-Lacey Jackson (Class of 2019) qualified individually in 2016.
-Mason Parks (Class of 2019) qualified individually in 2016 and 2017 while Parson Covington (2019) was an individual qualifier in 2017.
-Janette Schraft (2019) won the whole dang thing in 2018.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 148-86. The Rams had winning seasons in all but three seasons during the decade. The combined records in those three years: 33-36. Oh, and they went to state in one of the years they didn’t have a winning record. Of course, the 2018 state champion – and their 25-2 record – stands above the rest.
Some of the names and numbers from the decade in boy’s hoops:
Class of 2010: Cory Simms opened the decade, leading a team that finished 11-11 with 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Class of 2011: Cole Darrow, once the school’s all-time leading scorer averaged 17.5 points as a junior and then 22.1 as a senior. Taylor Kaufman, known best for his baseball exploits, averaged 15.7 points per game, had a team-high 8.8 rebounds per contest and also led the 2010-11 team in steals.
Class of 2012: Here’s Grant Stivers again. He led the 2011-12 team in assists (60) and steals (31).
Class of 2013: Grant May led the 2012-13 team in points (12.9 per game) and assists (71) while Tyler Jensen averaged 11.0 points per game, and J.J. Hahn nearly averaged a double-double with 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Class of 2014: In his junior year, Corey Bertini averaged 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while leading the Rams in steals and blocks. Gage Shatava was the teams’ leading scorer in 2013-14, going for 16.3 points per game. He also had team-highs with 77 assists and 31 steals.
Class of 2015: The senior class that helped Glenwood to their first state tournament of the decade. Jake Lewis led the team with 12.6 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per contest and 59 blocks. Dylan Stouder was also a standout in the class, grabbing 7.5 rebounds per game and leading the team in blocks as a junior.
Class of 2016: Connor Weis had a standout senior season with 10.9 points per game on a team that won 19 games.
Class of 2018: The best senior class in Glenwood basketball history was led by the school’s all-time leading scorer, Nate Mohr. He had 112, 113 and 141 assists and 56, 62 and 72 steals in his final three years. He also averaged 17.8, 19.7 and 14.0 points per game. His legacy, though, might just be the defense he played in his senior year, especially at state. Andrew Blum, meanwhile, averaged 17.0 and 8.3, 16.9 and 8.3 and 13.4 and 7.9 in his final three years of high school hoops. He was also the All-Tournament Team captain for a state championship team.
Class of 2019: Christian Stanislav was a four-year contributor, finishing out his career with team-highs in points (20.8 per game) and rebounds (8.2 per game). He also led the state championship team in scoring (15.8 per game).
Class of 2020: Zach Carr led a 14-win team from last year with 77 assists and poured in 16.2 points per game. Also a key member of the state champs.
Class of 2021: Ryan Blum really emerged in his freshman year at the state tournament, making big shot after big shot. In his sophomore year, he averaged 13.9 points per game and led the squad in blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 133-95. Five straight winning seasons to open the decade then an 11-12 and then another winning year. They won just 11 games combined the next two seasons, but they bounced back in a big way with an 18-5 mark and a regional final trip this past season. And, of course, there was the state tournament trip in 2011-12 when they may have had the second-best team in the state.
Some of the notable names and numbers:
Class of 2011: Ana Van Scoy was a real glue player for the early-decade teams, as she led the 2009-10 and 2010-11 teams in assists and steals.
Class of 2012: What a class. Let’s start with Morgan Lucy, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer in 5-on-5. She averaged 16.6 and 10.2 as a senior and had 111 blocks. Monster stuff. Lexi Fisher led the team in assists (108), had 59 steals and averaged 13.4 points per game. And Lexi Moreno and Rachel DeYoung were key 3-point shooters with Moreno averaging just under 10 points per game.
Class of 2013: Grace Newman was a huge part of that 2011-12 state team, averaging 11.8 points and leading the team with 63 steals. In her senior year, they won another 15 games, and she averaged 14.0 points while also leading the team in rebounds (8.0 per game) and blocks (39).
Class of 2014: Sydney Gutschenritter was a great floor player with team-leading totals in assists (135) and steals (104) each of her last two years. Bailey Starner also had some solid numbers with 9.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior.
Class of 2015: Halie Darrow led the 2013-14 and 2014-15 teams in points per game with 12.5 and 11.3 averages. She was also the leading player in steals as a senior. Jana King was another that averaged double figures with 10.1 per game.
Class of 2016: Danika Lucy led the 2014-15 team in blocks (76) and rebounds (7.3 per game) and then was tops in both categories (9.4 rebounds, 51 blocks) and points (14.0 per game) as a senior. Molly Dean averaged 12.0 points per game as a senior, led both her junior and senior year teams in assists (69 and 65) and had 106 total steals in those two years.
Class of 2019: Brielle Smith did a little bit of everything with her unique talents, leading the team in steals in her sophomore and junior years, in rebounds as a sophomore and in assists as a junior. Brooklyn Taylor was also a solid distributor with 162 total assists in her final three seasons.
Class of 2021: Elle Scarborough arrived and promptly led the 2017-18 team with 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 20 total blocks. Then she led the latest team in points (14.5 per game), rebounds (6.1 per game) and steals (75).
Class of 2022: Watch for this class, too, after Madison Camden averaged 12.6 points per game, and Brynlee Arnold led last year’s team with 34 total blocks.
WRESTLING: There is A LOT to get to here. The best run of team success came from 2016 through 2018 when they finished fourth, sixth and fifth at the traditional state wrestling tournament.
Instead of running through classes, here’s a look at the top finishes:
Champions: Caleb Sanders won the 285 pound championship and finished with a 45-3 record in 2018. Matt Malcom was 52-1 and a state champion at 152 in 2016.
Runner-up: Anthony Sherry – one of his four medals – placed second in 2017 at 182, finishing the year with a 39-6 record.
3rd: Five guys finished third: Colin White at 285 in 2010, Zach Haggstrom at 220 in 2017, Sanders at 285 in 2017 and Trevor Anderson at 145 and Sherry at 182 in 2018.
4th: Six fourth-place medalists during the decade: Steven Gutschenritter at 135 in 2011, Sherry at 160 in 2015, Sherry again at 170 and Sanders at 285 in 2016, Isaac Bales at 220 in 2018 and Brett Mower at 182 in 2019.
5th: Nate Harms took fifth at 130 in 2011 while Malcom was fifth in 2015 at 152 and Anderson at 145 in 2017.
6th: Anderson took sixth at 126 in 2016 and Bales was sixth at 195 in 2017. Noah Carter also had a sixth-place medal in 2019.
8th: Tyler Maxwell was an eighth-place finisher at 145 in 2010, and Haggstrom ended up eighth at 195 in 2016.
Other state qualifiers:
2010: Sam Jameson and Nate Harms.
2011: Billy Lucy, Jameson and Jon Williams.
2012: Jesse Bendt, AJ Clark, Hunter Hoffmann and Alex Killpack.
2013: Chase Evans, Cole Peckham, Malcom, Jameson, Bendt, Hoffmann and Killpack.
2014: AJ Slaughter, Peckham, Malcom and Josh Clark.
2015: Anderson, Haggstrom and Sanders.
2016: Jordan Renshaw.
2017: Dalton Book, Renshaw and Mower.
2018: Renshaw, Mower and Kenny Lampman.
2019: Hunter Haggstrom.
TRACK & FIELD – From a very impressive wrestling team to a ridiculously impressive decade of track and field. That includes state championships for the boys (2011) and the girls (2019). And while I usually just keep this at the state level, it’s worth pointing out they both won five Hawkeye Ten titles.
Looking at purely individual state medals, here’s a look at the winners:
Champions: Johnny Fuller was a 3200 meter run champion while Grant May won the long jump, Molly Dean won the 400 hurdles, Linnaea Konfrst took a discus championship, Nate Kennedy won a 400 title and Janette Schraft went for four titles (800, 1500, 3000, 400 hurdles).
Runner-up: Jacy Embray (shot put), Lexi Fisher (400 hurdles), Fuller (3200), Derek Jones (400 hurdles twice), Kyle Wheeler (800), Konfrst (shot put) and Kennedy (400).
3rd: Embray (discus), Fuller (1600 twice, 800 once), Jones (400 hurdles), Dane Kruse (110 highs), Wheeler (400), Kennedy (200).
4th: Cole Darrow (long jump), Ian Eflin (110 highs).
5th: Mark Abrams (1600), Jones (400), May (long jump), Mavrick Decker (200).
6th: Abrams (800), Eflin (110 highs), Wheeler (800), Sydney Biermann (shot put), Kennedy (100).
7th: Embray (shot put), Jones (400), Konfrst (shot put), Jaeda Wilson (400), Coryl Matheny (high jump), Carter VonEssen (400 hurdles), Kohen Watson (400).
8th: Abrams (1600), Clayton Giesting (shot put), JJ Hahn (shot put), Shaniece Nott (100), Kaycee Clark (long jump), Dean (high jump), Miranda Ruth (400 hurdles), Elle Scarborough (100 hurdles).
That’s a lot of names, and it’s not even half the list of people that also won many, many relay medals, including multiple state championships.
GIRLS TENNIS – Unfortunately, there aren’t dual records past the last four years. At least not any I would feel confident with. QuikStats started tracking tennis four seasons ago. Anyway, there was plenty of state success here, too.
2012: Rachel Tucker and Grace Newman qualified for the state doubles tournament.
2013: Ons Souissi finished seventh in singles and Tucker and Newman finished seventh in doubles.
2015: Jana King placed eighth in state singles.
2017: Ellie Osterloh qualified for the state tournament in singles.
2018: They didn’t have anybody in the singles or doubles draw, but the Rams did have their highest finish in school history (4th).
2019: Brooklyn Taylor and Brielle Smith teamed up to place fourth in state doubles.
BOYS TENNIS – This was also a very successful decade for Glenwood boy’s tennis…
2011: Grant Nikseresht and Dillon Stane teamed up to qualify for state and won a match at state.
2014: Cole Peckham and Max Chavez advanced to state in doubles.
2016: Alex Chekal and Sam Lauritsen and Aaron Bertini and Adam Konfrst were doubles state qualifies. Bertini and Konfrst won a match at state. The Rams ended up finishing fourth in the state as a team.
2017: Konfrst and Lauritsen were the doubles qualifiers this season, and Alex Chekal went in singles. Lauritsen and Konfrst finished third while Chekal won a match.
2018: Joel Ibanez and Konfrst went to state and placed seventh in the doubles draw.
GOLF – The big happening during the course of the decade was Mr. 3-Time Ryan Leath capturing three Hawkeye Ten Conference championships. Kobe Rhodes was also a state qualifier in 2016 in the boy’s state tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER – Record: 101-59. The Rams made three state appearances in 2010, 2011 and 2012. They advanced to the state semifinals in 2011 and 2012.
Some of the standouts and statistics from the decade:
Class of 2011: Mallory Hoyt scored 12 goals and had a team-high five assists in the 2011 season.
Class of 2012: Michaela Moore was the superstar of the decade, scoring 66 goals between her junior and senior seasons. Makenzie Evans added 11 goals and a team-high 16 assists in 2012, and Emily Wickham finished out her career with 14 goals and 12 assists.
Class of 2014: Sydney Gutschenritter had nine goals and five assists as a junior and 10 goals and 13 assists in her sophomore year. Jordyn Hanshaw had a team-high 20 goals in 2014, and Sydney Stivers combined to score 26 goals in her final two seasons.
Class of 2015: Danni Finn was a standout with team-highs in assists in her sophomore and senior seasons and finished with 10 goals as a senior. Sarah Homan also had some huge seasons with 41 goals and 22 assists combined in her final two years.
Class of 2016: Natalie Schearer had a team-high 10 goals in her senior season.
Class of 2017: Taylor Bardsley had 10 goals and six assists in her senior season.
Class of 2018: Nikki Schuppan had a team-high 13 goals in her junior year and 12 combined assists in her last two years. Mia McCorkle added 15 goals and seven assists in her senior year.
Class of 2020: Kari Schuppan had 10 goals last season in her junior year, and Kendall Bardsley is a two-time All-KMAland selection as the Rams goalkeeper.
Class of 2021: Avery Blasdel has had a terrific career with 33 goals and 13 assists – both team-highs – in the last two season.
BOYS SOCCER – Record: 109-69. The Rams went to state in 2010, 2011 and 2014 and had winning seasons every year for the first seven years of the decade. Note: There’s no public access to the 2010 statistics.
Some of the standouts and statistics:
Class of 2011: Joey Stivers (12 goals and six assists) and Zac Sorensen (13 goals) were two of the leaders of a pair of state tournament teams.
Class of 2012: Trenton McNeal led the 2012 team with 14 goals and 11 assists while Blake Beier had 13 goals and 12 assists.
Class of 2013: Tyler Jensen had a pair of big years with 12 goals and 15 assists in his senior year and six and seven as a junior.
Class of 2014: Payton Kalambokidis had a huge senior season with 18 goals. Brandon Bichel added 11 goals and eight assists in the 2014 season.
Class of 2015: Brett Maxwell led the 2015 team with 11 goals while Ryan Phillips had a team-high seven assists.
Class of 2016: Fernando Gonzalez led the 2016 team with 12 goals while Conrad Miller topped the team with eight assists.
Class of 2019: Turner Reich had a team-best 13 assists this past season.
Class of 2020: John Palmer has had 25 goals in his past two spring seasons, including 17 in his junior year. Kyle Jorgensen also had a strong season of scoring with 12 goals this past year.
BASEBALL – Record: 220-121. As you can see, that’s almost 100 games above .500! It all started with the 2010 state champions, which went 30-7. They then won 29, 22, 27, 23, 19, 20 and 19 the next seven seasons before going 11-20 and then 20-11 to finish out the decade.
The names that led the way:
Class of 2010: Bryan Harless (.345 batting average, 37 RBI), Grant Loeffelbein (.711 slugging percentage, 8 HR, 45 RBI) and Nick Wells (.400 BA, 36 RBI) were a trio of leaders on the state champion team.
Class of 2011: Of course, there’s also KMA Sports Hall of Famer Taylor Kaufman that had a bit to do with the state champion. His two seasons in the decade saw him hit .568/.675/1.137 and post a 0.76 ERA as a senior after going .495/.612/.925 with a 0.90 ERA in his junior year. Others in 2011 included Matt Schulz (.388 BA, 1.82 ERA as a senior) and Josh Keim (.412 BA as a senior).
Class of 2013: This class was also strong with guys like Alec Forbes (.419 BA as a junior, 0.59 ERA as a sophomore), Mitch Bowden (.419 BA as a junior), Tyler Jensen (1.19 ERA as a junior), Justin Fisher (2.00 ERA in his senior season), Sam Jameson (.352 BA as a senior) and Brady Douma (.368 BA, 29 RBI as a senior).
Class of 2014: Corey Bertini had a monster senior season on his way to being named the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. He hit .533 with 12 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 56 RBI. Cob Baker had a 1.46 ERA and a team-high 54 strikeouts in his senior year, and Nolan Robinson and the late Brady Wheeler hit .374 and .347, respectively, in 2014.
Class of 2015: Wyatt Schulz had a really strong career, including posting a 2.08 and 2.03 ERA as a junior and senior, respectively. He also hit .396/.460/.495 as a senior. Dru Little smashed to the tune of a .462/.551/.785 line in his senior year.
Class of 2016: Aaron Bertini really pitched well in his senior year, posting a 2.88 ERA. Talon Stromgren also deserves mention after hitting .379/.419/.509 in his senior season.
Class of 2017: Cole Loeffelbein was a monster in his junior year with a .525/.588/.814 line before hitting .406/.533/.740 in his senior season. AJ Slaughter was a terrific lefty with a 2.86 ERA and a team-high in strikeouts in his senior season. Kolten Wilwerding and Mavrick Decker were also very good with Wilwerding hitting .383 as a sophomore and .355 as a junior. Decker hit .402 in his junior year.
Class of 2019: A very big class with a lot of names to be recognized, including catcher Cade VanNess, who hit .388/.484/.806 with 12 homers this past season to cap off a great high school career at Glenwood. Eli Bales (.384 BA, 2.20 ERA as a senior), Michael Radford (.350 BA as a senior), Colton Schutte (2.87 ERA, 69 K as a senior), Kaden Wray (a team-high .370 BA as a junior), Andrew Holiday (a team-best 2.69 ERA as a junior) and Ethan Fisher (.353/.463/.392 line as a sophomore) were also major contributors over the years.
SOFTBALL – Record: 220-127. Glenwood had just one non-winning season, and they were 18-19 in that year. Their best seasons came early in the decade when they had a stretch of 102 wins in four years from 2011 to 2014.
Some of the leaders:
Class of 2011: Ana VanScoy hit .495/.527/.728 with 15 doubles in her junior year and then finished with a .342/.392/.486 line as a senior. Cassie Kruse also had a nice senior year with a team-high 32 RBI and an .847 slugging percentage thanks to eight bombs.
Class of 2012: Molly Bryan was a star during her softball career – at the plate and on the mound. She hit .505/.600/.892 with nine bombs and 28 RBI as a senior and posted a 1.47 ERA. She had three seasons of 200+ strikeouts.
Class of 2013: Grace Newman led her senior team with 28 RBI and hit .343 in her sophomore season. Jaelin Stanton also had a couple nice years in this class with a .342 and .352 batting average in her junior and senior years.
Class of 2014: Lisa Nebel picked up right where Molly Bryan left off and put together a great career. She had 260 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA as a junior before a 3.07 and 139 as a senior. Bailey Starner was her battery mate and hit .333 with 36 RBI in her senior season.
Class of 2015: Jacy Embray had a big senior year, too, with a .458/.550/.748 line that included 10 doubles, seven bombs and 49 RBI. She also struck out a team-high 63 batters that year.
Class of 2016: Lyndie VanNess was another pitcher in the decade. She had a .382 ERA as a senior and hit .333 at the plate after a 3.74 and .368 as a junior. Molly Dean was also very good in softball, stealing 50 bases between her junior and senior years and hitting .328 as a senior. And Myranda Starner crushed to the tune of a .422 batting average or better in her final three seasons.
Class of 2017: Sara Ingoldsby had a great five-year career, hitting at least .531 in her final three years. Definitely one of the best hitters in the decade at both Glenwood and in the area.
Class of 2019: Sydney Biermann had a strong career and led the Rams in RBI in each of her final three seasons. She also struck out 324 batters in those three seasons. Briana Gerhardt played one season with the Rams and was very good with a 2.52 ERA. Brielle Smith had such unique talents – a monster arm in center and major power at the plate (10 home runs as a junior). Brooklyn Taylor was also always-improving and finished out with a .386 batting average this past year.
Class of 2021: Kelly Embray showed a sign of things to come this past summer with a .352 batting average in her sophomore season.
THE PICK
I’m not doing the poll any longer, but I can still make a pick. I have a hard time overlooking these names:
-Andrew Blum: Changed the culture in Glenwood athletics by just being the kind of dude that he is. And yeah, being very good at sports.
-Cole Darrow: A terrific three-sport athlete that was the school’s all-time leading scorer for a few years.
-Molly Dean: Great in track, very good in basketball and softball. And one of the best human beings.
-Taylor Kaufman: A KMA Sports Hall of Famer for a reason.
-Morgan Lucy: Dominated in two sports and led Glenwood’s girls to the state tournament.
-Nate Mohr: When you make the kind of impact he made on the basketball court, you have to consider him.
-Grace Newman: She was incredible at four sports.
-Caleb Sanders: Two-time KMAland Defensive Player of the Year and a state champion wrestler.
-Elle Scarborough: Before she’s done, she might go down as the best three-sport athlete in Glenwood female athletics history. I could maybe put quotes around that, but then I’d be speaking out of turn.
Overall, it was a fantastic, amazing and incredible decade in Glenwood athletics. You can see it in the 4,500+ words above. Thankfully, I did my research.
UP NEXT
Glidden-Ralston is next. The poll is dead, but the fun continues. Be on the lookout next week.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.