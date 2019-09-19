(KMAland) -- Oh hey, it's the return of the decade blogs. We left off with Glenwood, and now we move on to Glidden-Ralston. Sorry for the lack of polls, but people have feelings you know.
THE GLIDDEN-RALSTON FILE
FOOTBALL — Record: 72-26. They won at least one playoff game from the 2010 through 2015 season, including a semifinal trip in that 2015 year.
Some of the standouts:
Class of 2011 — Quarterback Wade Hoyle threw for 623 yards, rushed for 665 and had 31 total touchdowns in the 2010 season. His top rushing and receiving threat was Taylor Hackett, who had 864 rushing, 318 receiving and 19 total touchdowns. On defense, Garrett Genter had a team-high 64 tackles and three interceptions, and Michael Richardson (23) and Zachary Rohrbeck (13) combined for 36 solo tackles for loss.
Class of 2012 — B.J. Anthofer was the quarterback that had 22 total touchdowns on offense and four interceptions on defense. Shane Venteicher rushed for a team-high 830 yards, and Matt Ware had six interceptions to lead the team in his senior year.
Class of 2013 — Mitchell Lensch, dudes. Lensch rushed for 2308 yards and 42 touchdowns in his senior year, but he also had 1,197 and 21 as a junior and 598 and 12 as a sophomore. Zach Mueggenberg had 74.5 tackles and five interceptions as as senior and 14 solo tackles for loss as a junior, and Anthony Schultes led the team with six interceptions in 2012.
Class of 2014 — Aaron Rodriguez was a two-year starter at quarterback and threw for 23 touchdowns in this etwo years. Jake Bruggeman had a big year of rushing with 1,188 yards and 14 scores to go with seven receiving touchdowns in his senior season. And how about big Dan Ertz. The dude was insane on defense with 81(!) solo tackles for loss and 44(!) in his final three years. Jason Grossman (11) and Adam Ewoldt (10) also had great defensive seasons, combining for 21 solo tackles for loss in their senior year.
Class of 2015 — Wesley Reever and Jason Gray were some big defensive standouts for this class. Reever led with 69 tackles in his senior season after 75.5 in his junior year. Plus, he had nine interceptions in those two years combined. And then there’s Gray, who had 23 solo tackles for loss (12 as a senior, 11 as a junior).
Class of 2016 — The senior class that led the Wildcats back to the Dome. Christopher Brown rushed for a lot of yardage, including 1,805 and 27 touchdowns in his senior year. Quarterback Clayton Christian had 1,271 passing, 452 rushing and 30 total touchdowns that same year. Oliver Conner added 516 on the ground and had 13 total interceptions in his final two seasons. Noah Borkowski was a monster with 30 solo tackles for loss in the last two years, and Brady Danner added 11 solo TFLs and nine sacks as a senior. And there was also Nathan McNamara, who finished the 2015 season with 12 solo tackles for loss. What a class.
Class of 2018 — Trent Wiederien had a big junior year with nearly 900 yards rushing, over 300 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns.
Class of 2020 — Grant Borkowski, last season, threw for 1,516 yards, rushed for 825 and had 29 total touchdowns while leading the team in tackles the last two seasons and combining for 11 picks. Nathan Brant is also important piece in the class after nine receiving touchdowns in his junior year.
Class of 2021 — Brigham Daniel has been a multi-year contributor, and he will be again next year, too. He had 31 receptions for 666 yards and seven touchdowns last year while also pulling in nine interceptions as a sophomore.
VOLLEYBALL — Record: 104-120. The Wildcats have had four winning seasons during the decade, topping out with 16 wins in the 2011 season. They are on their way to No. 5 — with an 8-1 record heading into today — and halfway to matching that season-high mark.
Some of the standouts from the decade:
Class of 2011: Nicole Kasperbauer had a team-best 3.66 digs per set in the 2010 season while Emily Scanlon had 65 blocks to lead that year’s team, which finished 10-15.
Class of 2012: Jordan Bock was a leading player for this class, including 2.03 kills per set and a team-high 51 blocks in the 16-11 2011 season.
Class of 2013: Anna Ewoldt was a three-year starter at setter in a 6-2 offense, finishing with between 3.53 and 4.05 assists per set during her time as a Wildcat. She was joined in the class by Shelby Kramer, who led Glidden-Ralston in kills in three straight years, topping out at 2.53 KPS in her senior season.
Class of 2014: Grace McNamara was a key hitter in the class with 2.08 kills per set in the 2013 season. Morgan Brosh was an outstanding defensive player during her career and had 4.18 digs per set in her senior season.
Class of 2015: Drea Grossman was also a brilliant defensive standout with 4.55 digs per set in her senior season.
Class of 2016: Anna Fleecs led the Wildcats in kills and in blocks during her junior and senior seasons. She averaged 2.25 kills per set and had 60 blocks in her senior year. A lot of her success was thanks to Lauren Mahlberg, who was the primary setter for G-R in her final three seasons.
Class of 2017: This class had some studs all the way around, including Julia Fleecs, who had 215 kills to lead the team in her senior season. Meredith Grossman and Holly Handlos were the setter and libero in the class, and Handlos did the thing all four years of her career.
Class of 2018: Avery Schlabach had a team-high 2.18 kills per set in her senior season.
Class of 2019: Emma Hannash and Karlee Hunter were all about the defense. Hannasch averaged 5.97 and 6.25 digs per set in her final two years on the court while Hunter was the team’s leading blocker in each of her final two years, topping out with 54 in her senior year.
Class of 2020: Hannah Whitver had 2.07 kills per set last season for the Wildcats. Talia Schon is breaking out this season with 2.19 kills per set.
Class of 2021: Kimberly Daily is off to a fine start to her junior season, passing out 7.22 assists per set for an 8-1 squad. They also have Gretchen Wallace absolutely dominating with 3.56 kills per set and a team-best 35 blocks through just nine matches.
BOYS BASKETBALL — Record: 91-118. The Wildcats were 0-21 this past season, but they’ve generally been at or around .500 during the decade. Their best mark was in the 2013-14 season when they were 12-10.
Some of the standouts from the decade:
Class of 2011: Wade Boyle was a standout in a number of sports, and that included basketball. He averaged a team-high 11.8 and 11.3 points per game in his final two years. He also was tops on the team in assists and steals each of those seasons.
Class of 2012: Josh Johnson topped the team in points per game with 10.9 in his senior season. He also had a team-high in rebounds (7.7 per game) in his senior year and in his sophomore season.
Class of 2013: Thomas Hamilton busted out by averaging 14.0 points per game to lead the 2012-13 team. He also had a team-high in steals in his junior and seniors seasons and led the way in blocks in his final year.
Class of 2014: Jake Bruggeman is yet another leading scorer from the decade with 13.9 points per game. He also led the team in steals as a senior and assists as a sophomore
Class of 2015: Wesley Reever didn’t break the boxscores, but he did lead the Wildcats in assists, steals and rebounds in his senior season.
Class of 2016: Noah Borkowski had a couple solid seasons, including leading the Wildcats in points in his final two years. That included a 13.3-point, 7.8-rebound per game average in his senior year.
Class of 2018: This was a solid group, led by Justin Sparks, who scored 15.2 points and grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game in his senior year. That was after 14.6 and 7.2 as a junior. Blake Pagel added 12.6 points per game that year, and Trent Wiederien had 10.1 points per game while leading the team in assists as a senior and in steals as a junior.
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Record: 105-110. This was a tale of two halves. The first half of the decade the Wildcats were just 21-89. The second half they were 84-31 with some of the best basketball teams in Glidden-Ralston history. Let’s meet some of the players:
Class of 2012: Kristin Klocksiem, it turns out, was a really, really good athlete. She averaged 15.2 points per game as a senior - her third straight season (in this decade) of leading the team in that category. She also had 173 steals in her final three years and grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game as a senior. A GREAT career, despite the team struggling a bit.
Class of 2017: Julia Fleecs and Holly Handlos went down as two of the greatest to ever play for the ‘Cats. Fleecs averaged 23.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in her senior season, but she also had 97 steals and 59 blocks. Her other scoring numbers: 18.8 as a junior, 16.4 as a sophomore and 11.3 as a freshman. She’s now a D1 player. Handlos, meanwhile, averaged 12.0 points and had a team-best 95 assists with 70 steals as a senior. She also had 10.9, 79 steals and 53 assists as a junior and 13.0 and 77 steals as a sophomore and 10.4 and 51 steals as a freshman.
Class of 2019: Samantha Brown was the star of this class, averaging 10.5 and 12.7 points per game in her final two years to lead teams that combined to win 30 games.
Class of 2020: Hannah Whitver did a whole lot of everything, averaging 11.7 points per game this past year while also leading the team in rebounds (8.2 per game), assists (78) and steals (56).
Class of 2021: And then there’s Gretchen Wallace, who averaged 11.4 points per game as a sophomore while also leading the team in blocks for the second straight season.
TRACK & FIELD -- I apologize if there are more, but the only individual medalist I have in my files from the decade was Anna Fleecs (Class of 2016), who finished fifth in the discus in her senior season.
BASEBALL — Record: 101-135. Glidden-Ralston had a really strong run from 2014 through 2016 when they won a combined 55 games. They also had a winning season in 2011 and a .500 year in 2010. Here are some of the standouts:
Class of 2011: Zack Rohrbeck had a couple monster seasons at the plate in his final two years, hitting .448 as a junior and .470 as a senior while combining for 19 doubles and 16 home runs. He also led those two teams in RBI. Wade Hoyle also had a strong senior season with a .430 batting average.
Class of 2012: Josh Johnson was an outstanding pitcher in the early part of the decade, leading the team in strikeouts in his final two seasons. He also had a 2.90 ERA as a junior and a .347 batting average as a sophomore.
Class of 2013: Zach Mueggenberg was the leading hitter in his senior season, hitting .360 for the Wildcats.
Class of 2016: This was a particularly strong class, led by Clayton Christian, who had 89, 94 and 108 strikeouts on the mound as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Brady Danner was the team’s leading hitter in his junior year (.413) and led the team in RBI (20) as a sophomore. Noah Borkowski did it at the plate (.398 batting average, 40 RBI as a senior) and on the mound (118 K, 2.47 ERA as a junior). And Reid Schlabach was the leading hitter and pitcher as a senior (.406 batting average, 1.83 ERA) and the leading hitter as a sophomore (.396 batting average). Christopher Brown was also a standout hitter, finishing his senior year with a .376 batting average.
Class of 2018: Justin Sparks put together a strong career on the mound with leading numbers in ERA and strikeouts in his final two seasons while Drew Olberding had a 1.86 ERA as a senior.
Class of 2020: Grant Borkowski just finished off a fine junior season, hitting .500 and putting together a team-best 2.26 ERA this past summer.
SOFTBALL — Record: 126-126. An even .500 record for the decade, but there were some big moments. That includes the school’s first state tournament in 2014 and a couple follow-up seasons where they won 24, 19, 15 and 19 games immediately after that trip. They had a tough 6-20 season this past summer.
The leaders of this decade:
Class of 2012: Kristin Klocksiem hit .507 to lead the team in her senior season while Payton Ball hit .377 as a senior and a team-best .352 in her sophomore year.
Class of 2013: Anna Ewoldt led the team with a .477 and .446 batting average in her sophomore and senior seasons, respectively.
Class of 2016: Lauren Mahlberg was one of the area’s best pitchers during the decade. She topped out with 218 strikeouts as a junior and a 0.55 ERA as a sophomore. She likely owns every pitching record at the school. Also in the class was Sara Sparks, who had a terrific .447 batting average in her senior summer.
Class of 2017: Holly Handlos was a beast. She hit .398 with 14 doubles and 29 RBI in her senior seasons while also posting a 2.93 ERA. Her batting averages in previous years: .542 as a junior, .455 as a sophomore and .416 as a freshman. Madison Whitver (.432 and .475 batting average as a senior and junior) and Alison Bagley (.425 as a senior) were also key members of the class.
Class of 2018: Avery Schlabach had a massive impact at the plate during her career, hitting .420 as a freshman, .513 as a sophomore and .415 as a senior. She also had a 2.69 ERA in the circlle during her junior year.
Class of 2019: Jessica Eighmy was a standout hitter in her junior season with a .397 batting average while Whitney Reever hit .382.
Class of 2020: Talia Schon has been one of the area’s best hitters for a number of years. She had a .620 batting average this past summer for goodness sakes. She also hit .542 as a junior and .474 as a sophomore.
Class of 2021: Gretchen Wallace slashed .388/.410/.388 this past summer as a sophomore.
Class of 2022: Even a freshman had a great season this past summer. Macy Snyder hit .384 for the Wildcats and has a great future ahead of her.
There's the Glidden-Ralston rundown. At some point, my MacBook will understand Glidden does not need to be autocorrected to Gladden. Nobody says Gladden. Griswold is next. Stay tuned!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.