After a 12-day respite from the All-Decade blog, we are back with a look at Thomas Jefferson.
And now on with the Yellow Jackets...
THE THOMAS JEFFERSON FILE
FOOTBALL – Record: 21-59. The record is brought down a bit by five 1-8 seasons, but they’ve won at least three games and 12 total in the past three years.
VOLLEYBALL – Record: 125-202. The volleyball program, like football, has been much more competitive over the last several years, including posting a winning mark in 2017 for the first time this decade. Note: They just missed a second straight in 2018 when they were 17-18.
CROSS COUNTRY – The cross country program has definitely been a standout over the last decade (and probably more). My research only tracks state team qualifiers and top 10 finishes, but they have had multiple state qualifiers and been highly competitive in the area and inside the conference throughout the decade.
WRESTLING – An incredible decade for the TJ program saw two state champions – McGwire Midkiff and Colton Clingenpeel – and a state runner-up – Cameron Baker. Midkiff also placed fifth twice and nabbed an eighth while Clingenpeel has a third, sixth and seventh to his name. Jason Wallace was a two-time medalist in 2014 and 2015, and Duane Richardson also medaled at the 2010 tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – Record: 38-178. Another highly deceptive record. They had just 12 of those wins leading into the 2017-18 year when they went 14-9. They followed that this past season with a 12-10 mark. The program is moving in the right direction.
BOYS BASKETBALL – Record: 25-187. It’s been a tough decade. They topped out at five wins in the 2009-10 season.
BOWLING – The bowling programs have been fantastic, including a state championship this past season from their boys’ team.
GIRLS SOCCER – Record: 90-80. They’ve posted winning records each of the last three seasons and have five seasons of .500 or above over the decade. They’ve been on the doorstep of the state tournament multiple times, and their coach has the best haircut in the business. Note: Records only date back to the 2011 season.
BOYS SOCCER – Record: 56-102-1. They had a great 15-5 season in 2014, and they’ve had at least six wins in four other years during the decade. Note: Records only date back to the 2011 season.
TRACK & FIELD – I count 11 individual medals for the track program during the decade. Josey Starner (4th in discus, 7th in shot) and Caitlyn Jones (5th in 200, 6th in 100) are the only two-time medalists. Others include Jakahi Gregory (6th in long jump), Dusty Olson (8th in discus), Eldon Warner (5th in the 800), Cecelia Yale (6th in discus), Daniel Carey (5th in 800), Jeron Sampson (6th in 400 hurdles) and Cameron Baker (7th in discus).
GOLF, TENNIS & SWIMMING – Research – other than at the state level – can be a bit difficult for these sports. Please feel free to send me some input on some standout team or individual seasons at dmartin@kmaland.com.
SOFTBALL – Record: 99-218. The Jackets combined for a 37-35 record in 2017 and 2018 – the height of their success this decade. I still see it as an improving program with some very nice young talent.
BASEBALL – Record: 78-277. They had 17 wins in 2016 and 15 in 2014, and they’ve had four seasons with exactly eight victories during the decade, including the last two. Like many of the other programs, I do feel it’s in good hands with Coach Tom Giles.
THE ATHLETES
Note: In these athlete profiles, I may just mention their exploits in one sport. That does not mean they were one-sport athletes. Most of these folks are multi-sport athletes. On we go…
Samantha Arnold (Class of 2014)
A KMA Sports Hall of Famer, Arnold scored over 100 goals in her tremendous soccer career.
Cameron Baker (Class of 2019)
A Division I football athlete that also tripled as a state medalist in wrestling and track, Baker rushed for over 5,000 yards and scored 50 touchdowns on the ground.
Daniel Carey (Class of 2017)
Carey was one of the best half-milers in the area during the decade, and he could also hoop. He averaged near double figures as a junior and led the squad in assists each of his last two years.
Colton Clingenpeel (Class of 2016)
A four-time state wrestling medalist, Clingenpeel won the 152-pound championship (and went undefeated while doing it) in his senior season.
Amanda Coffelt (Class of 2011)
One of the best basketball players at the school during the decade, Coffelt averaged around 11 points per game in her junior and senior seasons.
Jakahi Gregory (Class of 2014)
Gregory was one of the top receivers for TJ during the decade, hauling in over 800 yards worth of receptions in his final two seasons. He was also sixth in the Class 4A long jump at the 2014 state meet.
Haley Harrill (Class of 2013)
A terrific setter that held the spot down for her final three seasons, averaging at least 5.47 assists per set in her sophomore, junior and senior years.
Austin Hennings (Class of 2010)
In his senior season, Hennings averaged 14.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. More than worthy of owning a spot on this list despite only contributing about half a year to the decade.
Caitlyn Jones (Class of 2019)
A Division II track athlete with multiple state medals, Jones was also a fantastic softball contributor, including hitting at least .362 over her final three seasons. This past year was her best - .495/.573/.494.
Cameron Lukavsky (Class of 2019)
In a non-Cameron Baker world, Lukavsky probably rushes for 2,000 to 3,000 career yards. Still, he had over 1,400 yards in his final two years on the gridiron and then went on to average over 14 points per game in his junior and senior seasons of basketball.
Jenna Midkiff (Class of 2020)
The best setter TJ has seen since Harrill, Midkiff averaged nearly six assists per set (5.93 and 5.99) the last two years. She also had some fine softball numbers, including hitting .451 as a freshman and .402 as a sophomore.
McGwire Midkiff (Class of 2017)
Yes, a four-time state medalist and eventual state champion wrestler. However, he was also a salty cross country runner and put together two really good baseball years, including a .377/.478/.403 mark at the plate in his junior season.
Dusty Olson (Class of 2012)
Olson averaged 2.49 kills per set in her senior volleyball season before nabbing the discus medal at the state track meet.
Allison Schubert (Class of 2020)
Schubert is a multi-sport standout, but she’s best known for her basketball exploits, I think. She averaged nearly 15 points per game this past season and right around 10 during her freshman year.
Josey Starner (Class of 2018)
What a stud. Starner has the two top seven track medals and the trips to the Drake Relays, but she also averaged 3.60 kills per set as a senior in volleyball and was an all-state talent in soccer (26 goals, 20 assists combined in final two years). In addition, she was a solid basketball contributor and can sing like no other.
Ryan Steinspring (Class of 2020)
Steinspring’s talents have really shined through on the baseball diamond, as he hit .402 as a sophomore and .378 this past year as a junior.
Jason Wallace (Class of 2015)
Wallace started games at quarterback over his final three seasons and threw for over 1,700 yards in the final two. He also has the aforementioned two medals in wrestling, going sixth in 2014 and seventh in 2015 at 145.
Eldon Warner (Class of 2015)
A highly talented human being that is among the greatest distance runners in the University of South Dakota’s history. He has the already-mentioned fifth-place state medal, qualified for state in cross country and has a golden voice.
Carly Williamson (Class of 2013)
Williamson earned her stripes as a standout defender in volleyball, including 6.00 digs per set in her senior year. She also hit .417 as a sophomore, .456 as a junior and .506 as a senior while doubling as the team’s standout pitcher.
Dominic Wilson (Class of 2013)
Wilson was a two-way standout in football, rushing for over 1,600 yards and combining for 140 tackles in his final two seasons.
OTHERS
-Ricky Adams (2016): A breakout senior baseball season that saw him hit .400/.504/.480.
-Jake Axtell (2017): Axtell combined with Baker in rushing for nearly 2,000 yards together in his senior season. He had 846 of them.
-Hannah Belt (2021): Belt won the Council Bluffs Nonpareil City Player of the Year in softball this summer, hitting .471/.495/.632.
-Ismael Camacho (2017): A complete star with a combined 50 goals in his final two years of soccer.
-Brian Collinson (2014): He averaged 13.3 points per game as a junior and 10.8 as a sophomore.
-Tyra Conti (2018): She stirred the drink for the basketball team, finishing with 83 assists and 48 steals in her senior year.
-Emily Dickerson (2013): She definitely could crush the softball, hitting .519/.541/.914 with seven homers as a senior.
-Sawyer Elliff (2019): The KMAland Soccer Player of the Year in 2018, she had 28 goals and nine assists as a junior and 18 and 10 as a sophomore.
-Erick Estrada (2011): Not the dude from CHiPs. Estrada had 17 goals and eight assists in 2011.
-Abby Evers (2022): Look for Evers – the soccer star that had 13 goals and nine assists this season – to lead the next decade.
-Wyatt Fallet (2012): A big senior basketball season with 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
-Alexis Fetters (2017): She averaged 2.98 and 2.66 kills per set in her final two volleyball seasons.
-Loren Hemiller (2015): Hemiller found Arnold for plenty of goals, finishing out her last two seasons with a combined 25 assists. She also scored 10 as a senior.
-Kaeleen Garcia (2015): She took the setting reins after Harrill graduated, finishing with 6.68 assists per set in her senior season after 5.90 as a junior.
-Teayanna Leytham (2017): She hit .466/.533/.644 with 18 extra-base hits in her senior softball summer.
-Erica Meyer (2018): Meyer was one of the area’s top liberos, averaging 4.39 digs per set in her senior year.
-Tyler Moore (2017): A strong offensive running threat, Moore also led the Yellow Jackets defense for the final three years of his career.
-Rachel O’Neal (2015): O’Neal put down 2.44 kills per set in her junior year, which was nothing compared to her senior season of 3.37 per.
-Quran Owens (2020): He averaged 15.3 points per game in his junior basketball season.
-Ashley Palandri (2012): She struck out 195 batters and had a 2.40 ERA over 116.2 innings pitched her senior season.
-Adam Poldberg (2013): He had a 2.77 ERA as a senior.
-Johnny Poldberg (2016): He had a 2.32 ERA as a senior and a 2.74 mark as a junior.
-Trevin Taylor (2010): A really nice senior season that saw him average around nine points per game while also leading the team in assists with 105.
-Michael White (2013): A big defensive year in his senior season, finishing with 12 solo tackles for loss among 60.5 total.
-Zach Williamson (2014): Williamson tossed to the tune of a 1.87 ERA in his senior baseball season.
-LaTeah Willie (2020): Willie averaged 15.5 points per game in hoops as a sophomore and 11.9 as a junior.
YOUR PICK
This came down exactly as I figured it would and probably as it should…
Here's your final top five vote-getters for the @TJHighSchool_CB Athlete of the Decade poll (1,723 votes):— Derek Martin (@d2mart) July 23, 2019
Cameron Baker 437
Josey Starner 164
Ryan Steinspring 130
Samantha Arnold 122
McGwire Midkiff 117
Eldon Warner also had 111. First poll w/6 athletes getting 100+ votes.
Baker’s abilities in football and his fantastic exploits in track and wrestling are hard to overlook. At the same time, Starner was a huge threat to his crown. She was elite in multiple sports and played up to five during her career. And again, she could sing you the national anthem before she beat your butt.
