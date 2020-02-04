(KMAland) -- The basketball regular season is on the wind down. We are days/hours away from over half of our girls regional pairings being revealed. Today, we examine the ongoing conference races, who’s clinched, who’s sitting pretty and any key games coming up.
Note: All of these records are as accurate as the Hawkeye Ten website and QuikStats says they are. I did make sure all the contender records are correct, so those should not be an issue. I’m probably the least sure of the records I have printed in the Hawkeye Ten rundowns.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Contenders: Glenwood 8-0, Red Oak 7-1, Lewis Central 6-2.
-Three really good teams here. The Rams are well on their way to their first conference championship since 2012 and their first outright title since 1976(!). They can grab a share with a win over Shenandoah (1-7) tonight and then that rare outright ‘ship with a win at St. Albert (4-5) on Friday.
If an upset or two occurs, Red Oak has remaining conference matchups with Creston (4-5) and St. Albert (4-5) on Friday and Saturday. Lewis Central hosts Harlan (6-3) and travels to Clarinda (0-9) in their final conference games.
Boys Contenders: Harlan & Lewis Central 8-0.
-Glenwood is 7-2, but since Harlan and Lewis Central both can’t lose twice they are out of the race at this point. The Harlan/LC winner on Friday night in Council Bluffs grabs at least a share. Final games for the two: LC at Clarinda on 2/13 and Harlan at Atlantic on 2/17. Nothing is assured at this point or even past Friday.
As for the history, Lewis Central has been a part of two of the last three Hawkeye Ten championships, sharing it last year (Denison-Schleswig) and in 2017 (Kuemper). Their last outright title was in 2008. For Harlan, they were tri-champions (with Glenwood and Kuemper) in 2016. Their last outright title came in 2010.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Girls Contenders: Sidney 7-1, Stanton 7-2, Fremont-Mills 5-3.
-Stanton has the tournament crown, but Sidney is a win away from at least a share of the regular season championship. The Cowgirls have Essex (0-7) tonight and East Mills (3-4) next Tuesday. If they slip up once, Stanton will need a win at Fremont-Mills tonight. The Knights hopes are slight, as they would need Sidney to suffer a major upset loss or two. If it were to happen, F-M would need home wins over Stanton (tonight) and Griswold (Friday).
Boys Contenders: Stanton 9-1, East Mills 8-1.
-Stanton is at Fremont-Mills (6-4) tonight and home to Clarinda Academy (3-7) one week from now. With East Mills right on their heels, they should do their best to keep on winning (I know, obvious). The Wolverines have one extra game: at Griswold (3-7) tonight and then home to Essex (0-10) on Friday and home to Sidney (5-4) next Tuesday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Contenders: AHSTW 12-2, Logan-Magnolia 11-2, IKM-Manning 10-3, Audubon 10-4.
-Thanks to Logan-Magnolia this past Friday evening, this thing is still up for grabs. AHSTW has a pair of road trips at Treynor (7-6) on Friday and at Tri-Center (1-12) next Tuesday. Logan-Magnolia has a tough road with Audubon at home tonight and a trip to IKM-Manning on Friday before a Monday meeting with Riverside (1-12) next week.
IKM-Manning is at Missouri Valley (3-11) tonight, they have the home meeting with Logan-Magnolia on Friday and then a doozy of a showdown with Audubon next Tuesday night. And again, just for the sake of clarity, Audubon is at Lo-Ma tonight and home to IKM-Manning next Tuesday.
To me, this represents the biggest and widest range of results with three of the four remaining contenders all meeting one another within the next week. AHSTW, should they take care of business, will be doing a lot of rooting for the others not named Lo-Ma.
Boys Contenders: Treynor 13-0, AHSTW 13-1, Tri-Center 10-3.
-Realistically, this is a Treynor and AHSTW show, and their meeting on Friday is pretty well going to be the deciding factor. If Treynor wins tonight at Riverside (3-10) and in the Friday matchup with the Vikes then they are the champs. If AHSTW is able to snag the upset at Treynor, they would then need to win at Tri-Center next Tuesday. Tri-Center needs a lot of unlikely things to go their way, but they are – in theory – still in the race.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Contenders: Mount Ayr 10-0, Nodaway Valley 10-1, Central Decatur 9-2.
-Your big swing game is tonight when Mount Ayr hosts Nodaway Valley. They already beat the Wolverines (by 23 in Greenfield) this year. If they win tonight, they grab at least a share of the POI. If they lose, that opens things up quite a bit. The Raiderettes, interestingly enough, have Bedford (2-7) two more times to finish out the slate.
Nodaway Valley, meanwhile, has just one more game in the league following tonight. They host Lenox (4-8) on Friday. Central Decatur needs a lot of help and must sweep through Wayne (4-7) tonight and Martensdale-St. Marys (8-3) on Friday. Speaking of the Blue Devils, they are mathematically out since only one of Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley could theoretically get to three losses.
Boys Contenders: Martensdale-St. Marys 11-0, Mount Ayr 9-1, Central Decatur 9-2.
-The Devils are in very good shape when it comes to getting at least a share. They host Southeast Warren (0-11) tonight and then travel to Central Decatur on Friday. If they win one, they have the share. Mount Ayr has three left with Nodaway Valley (6-3) tonight and then Bedford (5-4) on Friday and next Tuesday. CD is probably only in the position to be a spoiler on Friday evening, but they also travel to Wayne (4-7) tonight.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Girls Contenders: Exira/EHK 13-0, CAM 11-2.
-Exira/EHK is one win away from clinching a share of another conference championship. They get Ar-We-Va (4-9) this evening, are at CAM on Friday and then host Boyer Valley (9-4) Monday of next week. The Cougars will need a little help from their conference mates and must also take care of Woodbine (6-7) and a red hot Paton-Churdan (9-5) – both on the road.
Boys Contenders: Boyer Valley 12-1, CAM 10-3.
-Boyer Valley hasn’t lost a game since December 3rd, so it’s difficult to think they would lose twice or three times in the next week. However, their remaining schedule is hardly easy. They have Paton-Churdan (2-10) tonight, which would net a share with a win. After that, though, they are at West Harrison (6-6) on Friday and at Exira/EHK on Monday of next week.
Should any of those teams play the spoiler role, CAM will hope to take advantage with this remaining schedule: at Woodbine (5-7) tonight, home to Exira/EHK (8-5) on Friday and at Paton-Churdan on Monday.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Contenders: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-1, Abraham Lincoln 9-2, Sioux City East 9-3.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s late-season run had them in the mix, but last night’s one-point loss to Sioux City East stopped that. Heelan will look to avoid any slip-ups against TJ (3-9) tonight and at SBL (7-5) on Friday. Then comes the big showdown with Abraham Lincoln in Council Bluffs next Tuesday.
The Lynx were in a position to make that a winner-take-all battle, but their loss to the Warriors on Friday means they will need some help to claim an outright championship. Regardless, they also must take care of business with some tough battles coming. They are at Sioux City West (4-7) tonight and then home to Sioux City East on Friday.
Speaking of East, they have AL on Friday and then are at Le Mars (4-7) next Tuesday. It’s not a likely scenario, but they are still in it.
Boys Contenders: Abraham Lincoln 11-0, Sioux City East 9-1, Le Mars 7-3.
-The Lynx have passed every single MRC test ahead of them, including going to Sioux City East and coming out a winner. More tests are on the way, starting with a trip to West (5-6) tonight. If they win that, they could lock up an outright championship on Friday against East. If anything slips up, they will still have a chance at a share by taking care of Heelan (4-8) next Tuesday at home.
East and Le Mars both have an extra game – against one another – they will have to navigate through. East has SBL (7-4) tonight before the trip to AL on Friday evening. Then it’s at Le Mars next Tuesday and home to Le Mars that Saturday. As for Le Mars, they have North (0-12) tonight, West on Friday and then the final two with East.
For those curious about the Bluegrass Conference, they decided those championships with the finish to their tournament on Saturday. The Lamoni girls and Ankeny Christian Academy boys were crowned champions with wins over Seymour and Lamoni, respectively.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.