(KMAland) -- Since 2010, I’ve been tracking KMAland medals in a very large file on my computer. It lives on the computer, but it also lives in the cloud. So, if I ever lost my computer – or it crashed – I would be able to pull it right out of the cloud and tell you…well, I could tell you – for instance – that Jackson Scott-Brown of St. Albert got third in the discus in his senior year.
Under normal circumstances, I probably would have pulled this file out already. I would have likely put together a track preview with all the information that file contains. Of course, we are not under normal circumstances. We don’t know what is going to happen in the coming months, or if I will even be able to update my file this spring. (Side note: That really sucks.)
With all that said, though, I’ve got a list here. A list of returning track and field athletes that have won medals in KMAland, and likely would have been chasing another medal or two or three or four this year. Today, we look at the girls.
Amber Aesoph, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (10 Medals)
This list starts with the active leader in medals among KMAland conference athletes. Heelan isn’t exactly a KMAland school, but they are a KMAland conference school. The Missouri River Conference superstar had posted back-to-back state track meets with four medals each.
In her junior year, Aesoph was a member of the winning distance medley relay team and the runner-up 4x400 relay quartet. She was also terrific on her own with a third in the 1500 and a fifth in the 800. This was after an impressive sophomore season with a third (DMR), two fourths (3000 and 1500) and an eighth (800). Aesoph also nabbed two medals as a freshman, running for the third-place 4x800 and for the fifth-place 4x400.
Violet Lapke & Kylie Morrison, Seniors, Logan-Magnolia (8 medals)
I’m listing these two together because when I think of one I think of the other. At least as it pertains to track. I think of these two together because they burst on the scene together as freshmen at the 2017 state meet.
Lapke and Morrison were both members of three medal-winning relays that year, combining to place second in the distance medley relay and the 4x800 and sixth in the 4x400. And, if that wasn’t enough, they both placed in the 800 with Lapke grabbing a fourth and Morrison a fifth.
Since then, the two have combined to win another eight medals. In 2018, Morrison took a fifth in the 800 while Lapke was sixth. They also both ran for the seventh place 4x800 that year. And then last year, they were both members of the state runner-up 4x800 and the seventh-place distance medley relay. You can bet they would have been (or will be) loaded up in relays (and in the 800) together again this year.
Of course, it would have been (or will be) fun to track their times throughout the season, but the thing that will really stink is if I’m not able to meet their smiling faces at the finish line as I have the previous three years. They (and their teammates) were always so willing to talk into a camera and do video interviews, no matter the finish. Two of my favorite interviews, for sure.
Reagan Weinheimer, Senior, Nodaway Valley (7 medals)
Another of my favorite interviews for her willingness and cheery mood. I first met Reagan in her freshman cross country season for a KMAland’s Future feature. I can’t believe it’s already the spring of her senior year.
Anyway, Weinheimer’s seven medals speak for themselves, but she has really grown into a varied runner. She can run you a 3000, or she can burn you in a 200. She’s the Karley Larson of Nodaway Valley if you’re looking for a comparison. Or there’s also Destiny Scar, who took a similar path for this very same school. Either way, Weinheimer’s state track profile is interesting…
As a freshman, she came home with one medal as a member of the sixth-place distance medley relay. The following year, she had two medals – a fourth in the DMR and a seventh in the half-mile. Finally, her junior year saw a busy weekend of four medals. Reagan was fourth in the 400 and helped relay teams to a second (SMR), fourth (4x100) and seventh (4x200). If we are blessed with a week in Des Moines at the blue oval, I have no doubt Reagan would reach double digits for career medals.
Lexi Shike, Junior, Nodaway Valley (6 medals)
We keep coming up on some of my favorite athletes. Last year, Lexi entered the 100 meter hurdles with the fastest time in Class 1A. For a second straight year, she advanced to the finals of the race before taking a runner-up finish. There’s a lot more to that story, and I can’t tell it all here. I did, however, tell it all last year. Read that story about Lexi and Central Decatur great Emma Atwood here.
Anyway, Shike also helped three relays place in the top four last year, running for that second-place sprint medley, the fourth-place 4x100 and the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay. That was after a freshman season that saw her nab two medals – fourth in the shuttle hurdle and eighth in the 100 hurdles (that story is also told at that link). The only saving grace, if we don’t have a season this year, is that she will be back next year.
Olivia Diggins, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (5 medals)
Another that I met a long while back in her freshman year as part of the KMAland’s Future feature series. Diggins ended up with two medals in her freshman season, running for medal-winning relays in the DMR (2nd) and the shuttle hurdle relay (5th). The next year, she was on the third-place shuttle hurdle, and then she grabbed her first individual medal as a junior in placing third in the 100 hurdles. She was also on the seventh-place distance medley as a junior.
My vision for Diggins’ senior season would have been two individual medals – the long jump and the 100 hurdles – and two others in relays. In other words, the always-amazing four-medal weekend.
Maddy Duncan, Senior, Sidney (5 medals)
You know all about Maddy Duncan the basketball player, but I have a vision in my head of Maddy Duncan the track athlete that will last. It’s of her gutting through another open 400 at the state track meet. She’s done it from different heats, but she’s always placed in one of the most grueling races on the track.
Duncan was sixth as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and then fifth as a junior in the quarter. I really hope she gets a chance to make it a 4 for 4 this year. Duncan also placed fourth in the long jump last season – her first medal in that event – and was a member of the Sidney eighth-place sprint medley relay. There’s no doubt, Duncan would (or will) be chasing a four-medal weekend of her own in her senior season.
Peyton Pogge, Junior, Tri-Center (5 medals)
Emma Lucas’ graduation meant Peyton Pogge was about to be a household name at the blue oval in her junior year. Pogge, an incredible long-distance talent, had been competing with Lucas and Janette Schraft (when she was at East Mills) for all of her career. With those two gone, there’s no doubt the dominant state cross country champion would chase multiple state titles in track this year.
Pogge placed third in the 1500 and the 3000 last season. She had a fourth in the 3000 and a fifth in the 1500 as a freshman. Her other medal came in the distance medley relay (6th). I think it would be realistic to tab medals and very high places in the 800, 1500 and 3000 for Pogge in this year’s state event.
Taylor Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (5 medals)
Sporrer has always been about running. The Lo-Ma senior could have been grouped in with her classmates and friends Lapke and Morrison, but her profile is a bit different. She was also a member of the runner-up 4x800 team in her freshman year. She was on last year’s runner-up 4x800 team, too. But she is also known her for prodigious talent in individual long-distance running.
Sporrer did not place in the distance events as a freshman, but she came back her sophomore season with a sixth in the 3000. Then she tripled those individual medals with a fourth in the 3000 and an eighth in the 1500. Sporrer’s senior year meant a chase for medals in both of those events again, a state championship in the 4x800 and probably a run at a medal in another relay – maybe a medley.
Maddax DeVault, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (4 medals)
People dream of a chance to chase 16 career medals, and DeVault was on that course following a freshman season that saw her nab four. She was busy in all kinds of Wolverine relays, running for the sprint medley (2nd), the 4x100 (4th), the shuttle hurdle (4th) and the 4x200 (7th).
DeVault’s value to the Nodaway Valley track team is immeasurable, as you can see. I’m interested to see what kind of #moves she will make this year and in future years as it pertains to some individual races. But there’s no doubt she would be (or will be) a key plug-in for some of those same relays this year.
Erin McMains, Senior, Underwood (4 medals)
McMains is one of those athletes that coaches dream about being able to use. She could plug into any number of relays, but she’s best known for being one of the four in her class in the shuttle hurdle relay. She – and her other classmates that we will get to in a bit – placed sixth (2017) and fifth (2019) in the shuttle. McMains also had a sixth in the distance medley as a freshman and a third in the sprint medley as a sophomore.
In her senior year, McMains could have certainly plugged into a number of medal-winning relays, but there’s no doubt they would be (or will be) chasing a title in the shuttle.
Lauren Payne, Senior, Lewis Central (4 medals)
If you want to know about someone that was about to (or is about to) have a monster senior season in the throws, this is the one. Payne was outstanding again last year, taking steps up the state rankings to place second in both the shot put and the discus. That was after a third in the shot and a seventh in the discus during her sophomore year.
Can you imagine the goals Payne was carrying with her into this senior season? She also placed well at the Drake Relays last year, and it’s an almost certainty that she would chase a Drake Relays championship or two along with those state titles.
Ryann Portch, Senior, AHSTW (4 medals)
A wonderful talent, person and interview, Portch had an amazing cross country season that would have undoubtedly led into a big senior year. Of course, Portch’s biggest chase would be in the 800, where she has a fourth (as a sophomore) and a runner-up (as a junior) to her name.
Portch also had a strong year in the quarter-mile last year, placing seventh in that event, and then was one of the leading runners for the seventh-place 4x400 meter relay. I’m curious if Portch could make a run at a 4 for 4 week in the 400, 800 and either two relays or one relay and another open event. You know, she always struck me as someone that could be a 400 hurdler. Just saying…
Amanda Brich, Senior, Tri-Center (3 medals)
Brich grabbed two medals last season, running for the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay and the sixth-place distance medley relay. That was after placing third in the 4x400 meter relay in her sophomore season. Brich was also not far from a medal in the 400 in her freshman year, placing 10th. Her future will come at Buena Vista, hopefully after she grabs some more state medals.
Laken Gardner, Senior, Sioux City West & East (3 medals)
Gardner started her career at Sioux City West and ran for East last year, nabbing a total of three medals – all in relays. She has two sixth-place finishes – both in the sprint medley relay – and a seventh (in the 4x100).
Holly Hoepner, Junior, AHSTW (3 medals)
Hoepner’s big breakout sophomore season undoubtedly was going to lead to an even bigger junior year. Hoepner won three medals last season at state, placing third in the 400 hurdles, seventh in the 100 hurdles and ran for another seventh-place team in the 4x400. The way Hoepner realized her talents and continued to drop her times through her sophomore season showed the potential she has for the future.
Special note: Any time you mention KMA in an interview with another radio station, you are definitely going to be one of my favorites for life. Holly did just that, and so she’s on the list.
Rachel Kinsella, Sophomore, Treynor (3 medals)
A fantastic freshman season for Kinsella saw her run for TWO state championship relay winners. Kinsella was a key member of both the title-winning 4x200 and 4x400 teams and ran for the eighth-place distance medley relay last year. She likely will continue as a key runner in relays, but there’s no doubt she was (or is) about to break out in some opens, too.
Coryl Matheny, Sophomore, Glenwood (3 medals)
The other freshman in the area that ended up with at least three medals (there were three of them) helped the Rams to a team title in Class 3A. Matheny’s future is as bright as the sun, as she placed seventh in the high jump and ran for the fourth-place 4x200 and sixth-place 4x400 relays. I can’t wait to see what kind of gains she has made from last year.
Erica Rowe & Avery True, Seniors, Underwood (3 medals)
Both Rowe and True are also members of the aforementioned shuttle hurdle relay quartet that I first met in their freshman spring season. They placed sixth that year and fifth last year in the event, and they were more than determined to chase a title this season.
Speaking of chasing a title, Rowe did just that when she was a sophomore. She was a member of that state champion 4x400 meter relay team. Meanwhile, True placed third on the sprint medley relay squad that very same year.
Jaeda Wilson, Senior, Glenwood (3 medals)
A key piece of last year’s state champion team, Wilson was a part of three medals, including placing seventh on her own in the open 400. Wilson was also on the fourth-place 4x200 and on the sixth-place 4x400. Her value to last year’s team was also hard to measure, as she filled all kinds of different roles for many meet champions throughout the course of the season. I think that’s exactly what you would or will see from Wilson again this year.
Jena & Natalie Yonker, Juniors, Nodaway Valley (3 medals)
Another key duo for Nodaway Valley’s great, great season last year. Jena was a member of three relay medalists last year while Natalie had two last year and one as a freshman. Jena was on the sprint medley (2nd), the 4x100 (4th) and the 4x200 (7th) while Natalie was on last year’s shuttle hurdle (4th) and 4x200 (7th) and the 2018 shuttle hurdle (4th). You don’t have the success Nodaway Valley had without girls like the Yonkers.
Here’s the list and notes on each of the other returning KMAland track athletes with two medals each:
Mallory Badding, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Badding was a runner-up in the long jump as a sophomore before a fifth-place medal in the same event last year. She was excited and ready to chase a title this year.
Riley Bell, Senior, Central Decatur: Bell was also more than ready to make a run at a state championship in the 100 hurdles after placing fifth in last year’s event. She also ran for the third-place shuttle hurdle relay.
Roxy Denton, Senior, Shenandoah: The D1 recruit (Omaha) placed seventh in last year’s 100 hurdles and ran for the seventh-place shuttle hurdle relay team in 2018. I think there’s a good chance she would double those two medals with two in one state meet this year.
Alyssa Derby, Junior, Atlantic: Derby ran for a fifth-place 4x400 and seventh-place distance medley relay last year in her sophomore season.
Mia Doebelin, Junior, Lewis Central: Doebelin had a pair of top four finishes last year in the 200 (3rd) and 100 wheelchair (4th) races.
Holly Duax, Sophomore, Sioux City West: The only freshman to win two individual medals among our KMAland conferences last year, Duax was third in both the 100 and 200. With Darby Thomas graduating, Duax should own the sprints in the MRC over the next three springs.
Kelsey Fields, Junior, Creston: A great bet to win a state championship this year after going from sixth as a freshman to third as a sophomore in the shot put.
Chloe Gregory, Senior, Treynor: The Grand View recruit placed on last year’s distance medley relay (8th) and ran for the state runner-up 4x400 meter relay team as a sophomore.
Logan Joens, Senior, Underwood: Joens is also a member of the aforementioned shuttle hurdle quartet, which placed sixth in 2017 and fifth in 2019.
Leslie Luft, Senior, Ar-We-Va: Leslie Luft has two seventh-place medals to her name in her career. She ended up seventh in the 100 hurdles as a sophomore and seventh in the long jump as a junior. Could she make a run at a medal in both events this year?
Taylor McCreedy, Junior, Atlantic: McSpeedy was on the 4x400 (5th) and distance medley (7th) relays last year. She has great potential in some of the individual distance events, too, and she could surely be a candidate for a four-medal weekend before she’s done.
Tara Peterson, Junior, Stanton: Peterson has a couple of sixth-place finishes in the 400 meter hurdles in her first two runs at the blue oval. A chance at going 4 for 4 in medal grabs in the event is currently in question, but she will eventually chase a championship, in my opinion.
Haley Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic: Another Atlantic standout that ran for last year’s 4x400 and distance medley relays that placed fifth and seventh, respectively. Rasmussen could also be a candidate at a four-medal weekend in the future, as she’s a great long jumper and very solid in some open sprints.
Elle Scarborough, Junior, Glenwood: The anchor of last year’s shuttle hurdle relay champion, Scarborough also placed eighth in the 100 hurdles. With her abilities in the throws, there’s a better than average chance she could also make a run at a four-medal weekend in the future.
Lineya Wells, Junior, Sioux City East: Wells was a member of the sixth-place sprint medley relay last year. She also placed eighth in the 200.
Megan Witte, Senior, Lewis Central: I’m going to throw Witte in here as an ode to just how dang good she is. The D1 volleyball recruit and outstanding basketball talent also placed twice in the high jump as a freshman (8th) and sophomore (7th). She wasn’t out last year, but this is a reminder of how good she really is.
There are 38 other KMAland conference athletes that have one medal to their name. They are…
Lauren Andersen, Junior, Harlan: The breakout last year surely would have helped lead into a great junior season. Andersen was fourth in the discus last season.
Audrey Arnold, Senior, Glenwood: Arnold is one of the two seniors on Glenwood’s returning shuttle hurdle relay champion.
Marissa Ausdemore, Junior, Glenwood: Another returnee for the state champion shuttle hurdle relay, I remember Ausdemore being overcome with emotion last year after the win. Here’s to more of that this year!
Braelyn Baker, Junior, Creston: A versatile runner that ran for last year’s sixth-place 4x800 relay.
Chloe Black, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Black ran for the seventh-place 4x400 meter relay.
Lauren Brown, Senior, Underwood: Brown was on the state champion 4x400 team that ran at the 2018 meet.
Tori Castle, Senior, Treynor: I sure hope Castle gets a shot to run this spring because she was primed for a big breakout. The Northwest Missouri State recruit placed sixth in last year’s 3000 meter run.
Cora Comer, Junior, AHSTW: Comer should have more medals to her name, but she sustained an unfortunate season-ending injury early last year. Comer placed third in the 100 as a freshman. Big things are coming.
Mia Conley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan: This blog started with a Heelan star senior. Conley, who ran for the state runner-up 4x400 team last year, could very well be the future of that program.
Kelsie Cornejo, Senior, AHSTW: Cornejo was on last year’s seventh-place 4x400 meter relay.
Lyndsey Dale, Junior, Central Decatur: Dale ran along with Atwood, Bell and Maizee Lindsey for last year’s third-place shuttle team.
Melissa Deist, Senior, Audubon: Deist had a strong finish to last year’s season, placing fifth in the shot put.
Braedyn Downs, Senior, Sioux City West: Downs ran for the sixth-place sprint medley relay team.
Maddie Hinkel, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Tremendous all-around athlete that ran for last year’s seventh-place 4x400 relay.
Makenna Hudson, Senior, Creston: Such a great, great talent that can run all kinds of races. She was/is primed for a huge senior season and would certainly add to her medals. The one medal for Hudson came last year in the 4x800 meter relay (6th).
Abby Hughes, Sophomore, Glenwood: We saw Hughes’ athleticism, speed and talents in basketball this winter. We also saw it in track last spring, as she ran for the 4x400 team that placed sixth and clinched the team title.
J’Lyn Knutson, Junior, Melcher-Dallas: The top distance runner in the Bluegrass, Knutson placed sixth in last year’s 1500.
Mallory Kuhns, Senior, Nodaway Valley: So much talent on this Nodaway Valley roster that all of my fingers and toes are crossed that we will get to see them run again. Kuhns was on the fourth-place sprint medley relay team in 2018.
Olivia Larsen, Senior, Sidney: The KMAland Setter of the Year can also run, as she did for last year’s eighth-place sprint medley relay.
Maizee Lindsey, Senior, Central Decatur: Another key member of last year’s bronze medal-winning shuttle hurdle relay.
Tatum McKee, Senior, Central Decatur: McKee was on the sixth-place distance medley relay for the Trojans.
Sami Parr, Senior, Glenwood: Another senior member of the returning state champion in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Tia Petersen, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Petersen ran for last year’s sprint medley relay, which placed fifth.
Presley Pogge, Junior, Tri-Center: The multi-sport standout with oozing athleticism, Pogge was on last year’s fifth-place 4x400 meter relay.
Pluma Pross, Senior, Atlantic: Pross, who will run at Briar Cliff next year, ran for the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay.
Ellie Rengstorf, Senior, Red Oak: Rengstorf was on last year’s qualifying sprint and distance medley relays, but she was also on the really talented 4x800 meter relay that came in sixth place in her sophomore season.
Peyton Rice, Junior, Creston: Another strong half-miler that ran for Creston’s sixth-place 4x800 relay.
Zoe Rus, Junior, Underwood: Rus is one of the most powerful hitters in volleyball, and she takes that power with her to the throws. She placed sixth in last year’s shot put.
Kinsey Scheffler, Senior, AHSTW: Scheffler will continue her throwing career at Omaha, and she’s hoping to bring even more medals with her after placing seventh in last year’s discus.
Haylee Seidler, Junior, Underwood: Another great thrower in the Western Iowa Conference, Seidler placed seventh in last year’s discus.
Courtney Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia: Already a two-time state cross country team champion, Sporrer was on the state runner-up 4x800 team that returned all four members.
Hannah Thygesen, Sophomore, Audubon: A cheery interviewee, Thygesen is an outstanding distance runner. She had her highest finish last year in the half-mile, placing eighth.
Vivian Tracy, Junior, Bedford: Tracy was one of the key members of a state runner-up distance medley relay team from 2018.
Selena Valenzuela, Senior, Bedford: One of the standout sprinters in the Pride of Iowa, Valenzuela also ran for the second-place distance medley team in her sophomore season.
Hope Wagner, Senior, Sioux City West: A fantastic thrower, Wagner took third in last year’s shot put.
Sophie Walker, Senior, Red Oak: Like Rengstorf, Walker was on both medleys that qualified last year. She also ran for that sixth-place 4x800 relay as a sophomore.
Talia Welsh, Junior, AHSTW: Welsh was another member of the 4x400 team that came home with a solid seventh-place medal.
Lauren Williams, Sophomore, St. Albert: The talents and potential are endless here. Williams placed seventh in last year’s 400 hurdles, and you can bet she’s not done.
Those are the 77 girls among KMAland conferences that have won medals and still have remaining eligibility. Let’s hope upon hope that they can try to add to their numbers later this spring. If I missed anyone, blame the file and please let me know.
Send those and any other questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.