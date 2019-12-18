(KMAland) -- Good news, I’m blogging more. Bad news, I’m blogging more. I don’t know how you feel about it, but I’m blogging more. And when I blog more, I make hasty decisions to post my daily thoughts and frustrations.
I’ve got a real big frustration to share this morning, and I hope it can find the people that just…can’t…seem…to…get…it.
I don’t know why this needs to be hashed and rehashed and hashed and rehashed every single season, but it sure seems like it needs to be. Maybe this time it will stick. It probably won’t, but I can try.
Here’s the deal: When it comes to our nightly recaps of KMAland basketball (or any sport), there is nothing I would love more than to have statistics and reports from every single game in the area. In order for this to happen, though, I rely on others. You see, we can’t physically be at every game. It would be nice, but it’s not reasonable.
Last night, I was in Glenwood for Glenwood/LC girls. There’s a recap of that right here. Trevor, meanwhile, was at Southwest Valley/Lenox girls and boys. You can rind a recap of that right here. For the rest of the games, I got home at about 10:30 and began to search for scores and write recaps on 118 basketball games in the area.
That’s about an hour to an hour and a half long process. In order to fill this out, I look at text messages I receive, I look at email messages I receive, I look at Twitter messages or tweets I receive, I check the KMA phone for call-ins and I look at QuikStats. Those are five simple, easy ways to get at me and on our nightly recap. If you don’t have my number, here it is: 712-269-7938. If you don’t have my Twitter, here it is: @d2mart. If you don’t have my email, it’s at the bottom of this page. Hit me up any day or night of the week. It’s that easy.
Again, there’s nothing I would love more than to have every single game covered with a recap and statistics. When I don’t, though, the answer to why it’s not on there is not: “Oh man, KMA doesn’t like our school!” Frankly – and I’m sorry to be blunt – but that is complete and utter idiocy. Use your brain. If you don’t have a brain, don’t let everyone else know about it and say some ridiculous junk.
Regardless, I do want to make it known that I make a run through QuikStats two to three times per day. Eventually, we hope to get every single game recapped. If it’s not at some point, now you know why. But you probably should have already known why.
