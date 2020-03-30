(KMAland) -- I don’t know how long **this** is going to last. It won’t be done by Easter, and I doubt it’s done by April 30th. However, no matter how long it lasts, I’m going to be here.
This is the eighth straight day for a blog, and I'm going to try with all my might to continue to give you something to read and get lost in every single day of this.
Monday, March 23: 1997 NCAA Tournament Review
Tuesday, March 24: Returning girls track medalists
Wednesday, March 25: 1987 NCAA Tournament Review
Thursday, March 26: Returning boys track medalists
Friday, March 27: Top 50 KMAland football games
Saturday, March 28: Top single-game girls basketball performances of season
Sunday, March 29: Top single-game boys basketball performances of season
Now, on to a new week. You may or may not have realized this past weekend was supposed to be the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. We should be talking about the Final Four today. Instead, we’re reviewing another NCAA Tournament. And since I’ve done the 1987 and 1997 tournaments, why not go ahead with the 2007 tournament? Away we go.
WEST REGION
No. 16 Niagara def. No. 16 Florida A&M (77-69)
No. 1 Kansas def. No. 16 Niagara (107-67)
No. 8 Kentucky def. No. 9 Villanova (67-58)
No. 5 Virginia Tech def. No. 12 Illinois (54-52)
No. 4 Southern Illinois def. No. 13 Holy Cross (61-51)
No. 11 VCU def. No. 6 Duke (79-77)
No. 3 Pitt def. No. 14 Wright State (79-58)
No. 7 Indiana def. No. 10 Gonzaga (70-57)
No. 2 UCLA def. No. 15 Weber State (70-42)
-Games were played in Dayton, Chicago, Columbus, Buffalo and Sacramento. As you can see, we saw just one upset and three single-digit games.
-The big upset was VCU – not that VCU just yet – taking a tight win over Duke behind 22 points from Eric Maynor. The biggest two, though, came on this “dagger.” Great call by my guy Kevin Harlan.
I’m sure glad we’ve reached the Kevin Harlan portion of the NCAA Tournament. Duke’s Greg Paulus had 25 points, and Josh McRoberts went for 22 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and four assists.
-The other two-point game was a slow-em-down, pace-it-out battle between two Power Five teams – Virginia Tech and Illinois. The Illini led by eight at halftime, but Tech was able to come back and get a late go-ahead shot and a few defensive stops to nab the win. Turn your volume down for this one if you want to see it.
-Other results: Niagara got 32 points and seven rebounds from Clif Brown in their play-in victory over FAMU, then Mario Chalmers had 19 and Julian Wright went for 10 and 10 in KU’s rout of the aforementioned Niagara, Randolph Morris led UK with 19 and 11 in a win over Villanova, Southern Illinois got 14 off the bench from Tony Boyle in a typical SIU win over Holy Cross, Pitt routed Wright State, Roderick Wilmont dropped in 22 for Indiana to beat Gonzaga and Arron Afflalo put in 22 to go with eight grabs in a blowout win over Weber State.
No. 1 Kansas def. No. 8 Kentucky (88-76)
No. 4 Southern Illinois def. No. 5 Virginia Tech (63-48)
No. 3 Pitt def. No. 11 VCU (84-79, OT)
No. 2 UCLA def. No. 7 Indiana (54-49)
-There’s nothing too outstanding about the Round of 32 in this region, but…
-Any Kansas/Kentucky matchup is likely to generate an audience, although this was when UK was in the doldrums of the Tubby Smith era. They were good, and they were always going to be good, but they weren’t going to be a great team or program until they brought in a real killer like John Calipari. Julian Wright led KU with 21 points and eight boards.
-SIU was the class of the Missouri Valley Conference during this era. They went from Bruce Weber to Matt Painter to Chris Lowery, and they were in the NCAA Tournament six straight seasons. This was the program’s apex with a second trip to the Sweet 16. Jamaal Tatum led the way with 21 points, and Randal Falker added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Watch this for the Ohio State logo at center court.
-The best game of this round was Pitt surviving a VCU upset bid by winning in overtime. Pitt led by 19 at one point, lost all of it and then could have won it in regulation with Levance Fields at the free throw line with 2.1 seconds left in a tie game. He missed both, the game went to OT and then Pitt survived.
-UCLA and Indiana was also pretty tight throughout, but the winning team scored 54 points. This was a really rough time for college hoops. How does UCLA have a roster with Afflalo, Darren Collison, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Russell Westbrook on it and only score 54 points? Better times would be ahead.
No. 1 Kansas def. No. 4 Southern Illinois (61-58)
No. 2 UCLA def. No. 3 Pitt (64-55)
-Kansas played right into Southern Illinois’ style, but they had just enough. Heck, they shot 25/42 from the field in the game, but they only won by 3. SIU had a good look to tie in the end.
-And then UCLA won a similar game, scoring 64 points to advance to the regional final. Arron Afflalo had 17 points, and Josh Shipp finished with 16 for the Bruins.
No. 2 UCLA def. No. 1 Kansas (68-55)
-I’m sure it wasn’t lost on KU fans that they were playing the lower-seeded Bruins in their home state. I will say, though, that Kansas has played plenty of games as a lower seed in places like Kansas City and St. Louis. Regardless, UCLA was the much better team on this night. Afflalo continued his success with 24 points and helped harass KU into 21 turnovers. Again, it wasn’t a pretty time in college basketball’s history.
EAST REGION
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 16 Eastern Kentucky (86-65)
No. 9 Michigan State def. No. 8 Marquette (61-49)
No. 5 USC def. No. 12 Arkansas (77-60)
No. 4 Texas def. No. 13 New Mexico State (79-67)
No. 6 Vanderbilt def. No. 11 George Washington (77-44)
No. 3 Washington State def. No. 14 Oral Roberts (70-54)
No. 7 Boston College def. No. 10 Texas Tech (84-75)
No. 2 Georgetown def. No. 15 Belmont (80-55)
-Games played between Winston-Salem, Spokane and Sacramento. We got just one upset -- that wasn’t really – and just one single-digit game (a 9-point game at that). The good news is that six winning teams scored at least 77 points. Only three did so in the West Region’s first round.
-The closest game was also the highest-scoring game of the first round with Boston College pulling away from Texas Tech. Al Skinner was an awesome coach that had a terrific run for BC, going to seven NCAA Tournaments over a nine-year span. This was his second to last, as their move to the ACC ruined the program. At least that’s my story. Tyrese Rice (26 points) and Sean Marshall (21) combined for 47 for BC. The coach for Tech? Bob Knight.
-The only “upset” was Tom Izzo’s No. 9 seeded Michigan State handling Marquette. This was one of the Drew Neitzel-led Spartans teams, and he had 12 points, five boards and five assists. Those are the kind of numbers that stood as noteworthy during the 2006-07 season. This was Tom Crean’s second-to-last season with Marquette. These are the kind of things that go right for Sparty in the NCAAT.
-I also want to take a deeper look at Vanderbilt putting up a 33-point win in the NCAA Tournament. Kevin Stallings was a pretty good coach, huh? This was the second tourney for the program during a span of six trips in nine years and one of two years that he won SEC Coach of the Year. Shan Foster led this win with 18 points.
-Other results: Tyler Hansbrough had 21 points and 10 rebounds for UNC in a rout of Eastern Kentucky, USC’s Nick Young (or Swaggy P) had 20 points and seven boards in a win over Arkansas, Kevin Durant (yes!) had 27 points and eight boards in a victory over New Mexico State, Tony Bennett and Washington State beat down Oral Roberts behind 19 from Ivory Clark and Jessie Sapp scored 20 for Georgetown in a beat down of Belmont.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 9 Michigan State (81-67)
No. 5 USC def. No. 4 Texas (87-68)
No. 6 Vanderbilt def. No. 3 Washington State (78-74, 2 OT)
No. 2 Georgetown def. No. 7 Boston College (62-55)
-As good as Izzo has been in March, they didn’t have enough for this Tar Heels team. Hansbrough had 33 points and nine rebounds, and Ty Lawson went for 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Drew Neitzel did put in 26, but he needed 27 shots to get there.
-Kevin Durant had 30 points and nine rebounds for Texas, but that was not nearly enough in a loss to USC. Swaggy P went wild with 22 points and seven rebounds, and Taj Gibson had 17 and 14 for the Trojans. Pretty talented USC team under Timmy Floyd. This wasn’t too long after Texas beat USC in the Rose Bowl to win the natty. This made up for it, I’m sure.
-As you all know, Tony Bennett cannot win in the NCAA Tournament, so Washington State lost to Vanderbilt in the best game of the region to this date. Vandy got a monster performance from SEC Player of the Year Derrick Byars, who dropped in 27 points and made some big plays down the stretch.
"Considering the stage, this was the best game I've played," Byars said. "It's something you visualize before the game. I saw myself making shots, and those shots went in in the second half."
-Boston College had Georgetown on the ropes, and you can chalk that up to the great Al Skinner. However, the Hoyas came back from a nine-point second-half deficit behind big Roy Hibbert, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 5 USC (74-64)
No. 2 Georgetown def. No. 6 Vanderbilt (66-65)
-Vanderbilt led Georgetown by one with just over 14 seconds left. The great Kevin Stallings had his team in position to advance one win away from the Final Four. And then Jeff Green…
Green and DaJuan Summers had 15 points each for Georgetown in the win. Derrick Byars and Dan Cage scored 17 apiece for Vandy.
-North Carolina had a little trouble of their own in the Sweet 16, falling behind by nine at halftime and by 16 early in the second half before a quick 18-0 run blitzed the Trojans. Brandan Wright was the star in this one with 21 points and nine rebounds.
No. 2 Georgetown def. No. 1 North Carolina (96-84, OT)
-This was just a game-long chase for Georgetown, which trailed by 10 as late as seven minutes remaining. Jonathan Wallace hit a 3 to eventually tie the game with 32 seconds left. Wayne Ellington missed a 3 of his own, and the overtime period was not kind to the Tar Heels, which were outscored 15-3. Jeff Green had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Roy Hibbert went for 13 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Tyler Hansbrough, to his credit, did drop 26 to go with 11. They would eventually get their moment in the tourney.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 1 Florida def. No. 16 Jackson State (112-69)
No. 9 Purdue def. No. 8 Arizona (72-63)
No. 5 Butler def. No. 12 Old Dominion (57-46)
No. 4 Maryland def. No. 13 Davidson (82-70)
No. 11 Winthrop def. No. 6 Notre Dame (74-64)
No. 3 Oregon def. No. 14 Miami Ohio (58-56)
No. 7 UNLV def. No. 10 Georgia Tech (67-63)
No. 2 Wisconsin def. No. 15 Texas A&M Corpus Christi (76-63)
-Games were played between New Orleans, Buffalo, Spokane and Chicago. There were a pair of upsets, three games decided by single digits and one by a single possession.
-Let’s start with that Oregon survival against Miami, Ohio. The game was plenty tight late with Miami pulling within one on a Tim Pollitz jumper with 48 seconds left. However, Oregon made four straight free throws, and the RedHawks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a two-point game. So, kind of a two-point game, but not so much. Aaron Brooks made the Ducks go that year, finishing with 18 points and five assists.
-The big upset in this first round was Winthrop taking down Notre Dame. This was Gregg Marshall’s final season with Winthrop after leading them to seven tournaments in nine seasons. It was also the first win for Marshall in those seven tournaments. Craig Bradshaw led with 24 points, and Torrell Martin went for 20 points and 11 rebounds.
-The other “upset” was another No. 9 seeded Big Ten team. The great Carl Landry had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Boilers in the victory over Chase Budinger and Arizona.
-I have to bring up Todd Lickliter and Butler setting basketball back a number of years with their snail-paced style of play. They did win, though, getting 18 points from A.J. Graves and 14 points and 10 rebounds from Mike Green. Old Dominion shot 18/55 from the field in the game.
-This tournament also served as an introduction to some guy that goes by the name Stephen Curry. The Davidson freshman poured in 30 points, but Maryland had six players in double figures in the victory. Better days would be ahead for that Curry guy.
-UNLV returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven seasons under the tutelage of Lon Kruger. Wendell White and Michael Umeh had 19 points apiece in their tight win over Georgia Tech.
-The rest: Corey Brewer led defending champ Florida with 21 points in their opening round rout of Jackson State, and Wisconsin went from 19 first-half points to 57 in the second to avoid an upset loss to Texas A&M-CC. Kammron Taylor had 24 and Alando Tucker went for 23 to ltead the Badgers.
No. 1 Florida def. No. 9 Purdue (74-67)
No. 5 Butler def. No. 4 Maryland (62-59)
No. 3 Oregon def. No. 11 Winthrop (75-61)
No. 7 UNLV def. No. 2 Wisconsin (74-68)
-Purdue actually led Florida at half, but the Gators were so dang talented. Al Horford and Corey Brewer had 17 each, and Taurean Green put in 14 in the victory.
-More Todd Lickliter! This would be his last win as Butler’s head coach because Iowa couldn’t resist hiring him after seeing his exciting brand of basketball. A.J. Graves had 19 points for the winners while Mike Jones dropped 21 for Maryland.
-The final game for Gregg Marshall at Winthrop also came in this round, as Oregon – coached by the great Ernie Kent – pulled away behind 22 points from Aaron Brooks.
-Finally, Lon Kruger rescued UNLV from the abyss by advancing the Runnin’ Rebs into their first Sweet 16 since 1991. Wendell White had 22 points, and Kevin Kruger put in 16 with seven assists and six rebounds.
Not a single Round of 32 game can be found on YouTube in this regional. Let’s see about the regional semifinals.
No. 1 Florida def. No. 5 Butler (65-57)
No. 3 Oregon def. No. 7 UNLV (76-72)
-Florida could play any way you want, and they would still beat you during this Billy Donovan era. Or maybe it’s the Joakim Noah era. Or Al Horford or Corey Brewer or...you get the point. They were good.
The Gators shot 17/34 from the field and 8/19 from 3 to keep Butler at arm’s length throughout. Taurean Green was one of four in double figures with 17 points. And then Lickliter and prized recruit – his son John – were off to Iowa City. If nothing else, this was a rematch of this great 2000 game.
-UNLV’s run ended thanks to 5-foot-6 Oregon freshman Tajuan Porter, who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead the Ducks into an Elite Eight. You can watch him get hot below.
No. 1 Florida def. No. 3 Oregon (85-77)
-Tajuan Porter needed another eight 3-pointer game to upset Florida. It didn’t happen. He was 2/10 actually. Aaron Brooks did score 27 points for the Ducks, but Florida was way too much for them. Lee Humphrey hit seven 3s and scored 23, and Taurean Green added another 21. Joakim Noah put in 14 with 14 boards, too. There were 19 combined treys in this one. Now that’s more like it.
SOUTH REGION
No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 16 Central Connecticut (78-57)
No. 9 Xavier def. No. 8 BYU (79-77)
No. 5 Tennessee def. No. 12 Long Beach State (121-86)
No. 4 Virginia def. No. 13 Albany (84-57)
No. 6 Louisville def. No. 11 Stanford (78-58)
No. 3 Texas A&M def. No. 14 Penn (68-52)
No. 7 Nevada def. No. 10 Creighton (77-71, OT)
No. 2 Memphis def. No. 15 North Texas (73-58)
-These games were stacked between Lexington, Columbus and New Orleans. Only one upset (a 9 seed) and just two single-digit games, including that 8/9 game.
-That 8/9 game was No. 9 Xavier going over No. 8 BYU. This was during the Sean Miller era at Xavier and the first of three straight tournaments that involved at least one win. Remember mighty-mite Drew Lavender? The 5-foot-7 Oklahoma transfer came up big in this one. From the gamer:
The fearless 5-foot-7 transfer from Oklahoma, made two clutch floaters in the lane, then grabbed a crucial rebound and sank two free throws to finish a six-point flurry in the final two minutes to help ninth-seeded Musketeers beat eighth-seeded Brigham Young 79-77 in the first round of the South Regional Thursday night.
-Creighton was coming off a glorious run at Arch Madness, defeating Southern Illinois in the MVC Tournament final to nab another NCAAT team for the conference. Their run came to an end in a classic. Well, that’s in relative terms, considering nobody scored in the final 2:27 of regulation after Nick Fazekas tied the game. Marcellus Kemp had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the winners while Nate Funk put in 23 for Creighton. No video of this game on YouTube for some reason.
-Tennessee went out and put up 121 points, matching the most points scored by a team in a first-round tournament game. For the Vols to do this (under Bruce Pearl, by the way) in this year had to be a breath of fresh air. Chris Lofton was the star with 25 points while JaJuan Smith added 24 and Ramar Smith had 22.
-Other results: Greg Oden had 19 points and 10 rebounds in an Ohio State rout, Virginia also rolled behind 28 from J.R. Reynolds, Louisville housed Stanford thanks to 16 each from Edgar Sosa and David Padgett, A&M got 20 from the great Acie Law in beating Penn and Joey Dorsey had nine points and 15 rebounds for Memphis in their own first-round rout.
No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 9 Xavier (78-71, OT)
No. 5 Tennessee def. No. 4 Virginia (77-74)
No. 3 Texas A&M def. No. 6 Louisville (72-69)
No. 2 Memphis def. No. 7 Nevada (78-62)
-Ohio State/Xavier was an absolute classic second round game. The Buckeyes were absolutely dead in the water, trailing by 11 with 7.5 minutes left and by nine with 2:54 to go. Xavier could have finished it at the line, too, but they missed a key throw, leading to Ron Lewis’ game-tying 3 with two ticks to go. OSU then won in OT, getting 27 from Lewis and 21 from Mike Conley. Highlights:
-Tennessee needed a double-digit comeback of their own, getting 20 points and some big late free throws from Chris Lofton in the win.
-Louisville/Texas A&M was also a fantastic and tight game, but Captain Clutch – Acie Law – reigned supreme. Law had 26 points and Dominique Kirk scored 21 for the Aggies, which were coached by Billy Gillispie at the time. Edgar Sosa scored a career-high 31 points for Louisville.
-John Calipari and Memphis joined the Sweet Sixteen with another double-digit win. Chris Douglas-Roberts and reserve Jeremy Hunt each had 16 points for the Tigers in the victory.
No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 5 Tennessee (85-84)
No. 2 Memphis def. No. 3 Texas A&M (65-64)
-Two games decided by two total points, and the first was a HUGE comeback (again) for Ohio State. Some called them a team of destiny. They were down by 20 total and 17 at half, and again they looked like they were sunk. OSU came all the way back, and Mike Conley made a pair of free throws in the final seconds to make for the difference. Ron Lewis was out dropping big shots again, too, finishing with 25 points. Chris Lofton had 24 for the Vols.
-Another game decided with late free throws, and isn’t it interesting that Memphis made some free throws when they needed them the most? Antonio Anderson sank two with about three seconds to go to tie and take the lead to clinch the win. Jeremy Hunt was big off the bench again for the Tigers, finishing with 19 points.
No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 2 Memphis (92-76)
-Ohio State got the early-game problems out of their system in the comebacks against Xavier and Tennessee, and then they pretty well handled Memphis. Ron Lewis had another 22 points for the Buckeyes to clinch their first Final Four since 1999.
FINAL FOUR
The one thing I can say about the Final Four in 2007 is that there were some really good teams in it. Florida was loaded with a bunch of dudes that won the 2006 championship, Ohio State had one of the great freshmen classes ever and UCLA and Georgetown were No. 2 seeds that were loaded and won 30 games each. Eventually, we got the two No. 1s.
No. 1 Florida def. No. 2 UCLA (76-66)
No. 1 Ohio State def. No. 2 Georgetown (67-60)
-Florida just had too much. Corey Brewer scored 19, Al Horford had 9 and 17 and Joakim Noah went for eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. This was a rematch from their 2006 championship matchup, and the same team won.
-Oden against Hibbert. But Mike Conley was the real star of this team, finishing with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Florida def. No. 1 Ohio State (84-75)
-Team of destiny? It didn’t happen for Ohio State. Florida was unstoppable, and even though Ohio State tried the Xavier and Tennessee trick by falling behind by double digits early, it didn’t work this time. Al Horford had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Corey Brewer was named the Most Outstanding Player (13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals). Greg Oden did have 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in his final college game. At least there was that.
SUMMARY
I wasn’t a huge fan of college basketball at this time, and you can probably tell by some of the editorial comments. Things wouldn’t totally bottom out until UConn and Butler met four years later in a national championship game that surely put you to sleep. At least in 2007, there were some really, really great teams, and Florida’s two-year run should go down as one of the great two-year stretches of basketball of the last several decades.
Finally, One Shining Moment…
