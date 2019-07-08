(KMAland) -- It’s time to get back to civilization. While you still saw my by-line on this website, I’ve been away from KMA for awhile – on another one of my baseball voyages, complete with 10 baseball games and seven pro ballparks in nine days.
You may or may not care what the heck I was doing, and some of you may already know. However, I’m still on that vacation high, and I need to write about it to get it out of my system. Soooo…
Day 1 – Friday, June 28th
I really don’t care for layovers, so whenever I book flights I try to find the “straight shot” flights that don’t include them. The best straight shot from Omaha to New York’s LaGuardia airport? That was a 6:00 AM flight. So, you can only imagine how early my wife and I had to get up to make sure everything was in line.
Anyway, we made the flight, we got to New York (what a complete dump LaGuardia is by the way), we made it to our hotel (in Flushing’s Chinatown) and then we…..slept. At least until it was time to hit the ballpark.
Checking in on MLB park No. 26 and pro ballpark No. 46 tonight. pic.twitter.com/QPoKlwB3nv— Derek Martin (@d2mart) June 28, 2019
One small problem with that tweet: I can’t count.
Counting is hard. Only No. 25 for active MLB ballparks. I’ll get 26th soon enough.— Derek Martin (@d2mart) June 29, 2019
Either way, I checked another one off the list, and I got to see one of my favorite teams beat a divisional rival. My impressions of Citi Field: It’s big, it’s spacious, there’s a lot going on inside the stadium and not a whole heck of a lot going on outside of it. In that respect, it reminds me of Kauffman Stadium.
Day 2 – Saturday, June 29th
We decided to eat some pizza and take in some more baseball:
Wonderful day of Grimaldi’s Pizza, baseball, rain and now more baseball soon. pic.twitter.com/Jfu49iMlbf— Derek Martin (@d2mart) June 29, 2019
The pizza was outstanding. I don’t know if you consider Chicago deep dish actual pizza or not, but I’m pretty certain I like New York’s iteration much more. The thinness of it leaves room for actually moving (like walking and stuff) after you’re done with it, and frankly, I enjoy the taste much more. I know there are Chicago natives that say deep dish is not actually Chicago pizza, so maybe I need to try what they really think is Chicago pizza.
Moving on, we had some cheaper seats for the Saturday game, and that meant we were hanging around with cheaper people. We were told where we could stick it the moment we showed up at the game. There was a guy named “Vito” – I know, perfect New York stereotype – that was just a complete obnoxious jerk.
I tend to mind my own business and just ignore stuff like that. There were other people there – actual Mets fans – that were not so excited about him. They told him what they thought of him multiple times. But then something happened. He was so loud and so obnoxious that he got the attention of some of the players, who then would throw him a ball and then he would give the ball to kids. Suddenly, Vito was a fan favorite.
To me, his ridiculous and obnoxious behavior prior to giving kids baseballs far out-weighed his good deeds. I think the Mets fans in the left field stands got played here. Vito isn’t a good guy. I’ll go to my grave believing that. Oh yeah, the Braves won. Again.
Day 3 – Sunday, June 30th
There was a time where I would have just gone to a third Braves/Mets game, but as some of you may know, I’m chasing 100 pro ballparks. And so I had to find another pro ballpark to add to my list. I did, and it was at Coney Island.
My 47th pro ballpark is on Coney Island in Brooklyn at the Short Season Class A Brooklyn Cyclones’ MCU Park. Already ate a Nathan’s. Justin Wilson made a rehab start for the Cyclones. Former KU pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn pitching for the Spinners. pic.twitter.com/o63WdpCLHT— Derek Martin (@d2mart) June 30, 2019
A few interesting notes here:
-Brooklyn shortstop Wilmer Reyes – the perfect Mets shortstop name – hit two home runs in the game.
-Former Kansas standout Jaxx Groshans smashed a three-run go-ahead shot in a six-run seventh.
-We played a “volleyball match” with the section to my left, and we won. What did we win, you ask? Pride, I guess. I thought it was for a t-shirt.
-The home team lost AGAIN 6-4.
After the game, we dropped by Coney Island for some Ruby’s Bar and Grill. This joint is situated right on the beach and is really popular. I don’t know exactly why since the food was merely average, but whatevs!
Day 4 – Monday, July 1st
Peace out, New York. Smell ya – literally – later. It took us a good two hours to get out of the city, but when we did I knew that I didn’t want to go back for awhile. We drove the roughly 160 miles (seemed like 260) to Reading, Pennsylvania for some more baseball.
Checking in on Omaha native Alec Bohm in Reading, PA for my 48th pro ballpark. The Fightin’ Phils are hosting the New Hampshire Fisher Cats tonight. I’ve attached a photo of a Fisher Cat for those curious.— Derek Martin (@d2mart) July 2, 2019
Oh yah, we were upgraded to dugout suite seats just for being pretty. pic.twitter.com/kzo4F75CmH
As the tweet says, we were upgraded almost the moment we arrived. I thought maybe there was some sort of trick being played on us. Like, what’s the catch? No catch. We got to sit as close as we’ve ever sat at a ballpark in our long history of attending lots of baseball games.
Bohm is an impressive dude. I would expect it won’t be long before he makes his way to the bigs. Why didn’t Darin Erstad recruit him again?
Day 5 – Tuesday, July 2nd
My rough draft itinerary had us wading back into New York/New Jersey territory, but I scrapped that because I didn’t want to deal with that traffic and all the unnecessary honking at one another*. So, it was off to Frederick, Maryland.
*Seriously, what does honking even accomplish? Most of the time, it’s done after something has already happened. It doesn’t help reverse the situation. It only makes for noise. Unneeded noise – one of my least favorite things.
That’s about a 130 mile trip, which is really nothing compared to some of the distances we’ve traveled over the years. Frederick is better known as the hometown of Francis Scott Key, who wrote the poem that later became the lyrics for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Their baseball team is aptly named the Frederick Keys.
Unfortunately for us, it rained so hard that Frederick decided they didn’t want to play baseball that day. Good news, though: I knew about another game that was going on about 30 miles up the road in Hagerstown, Maryland. They had about a 45 minute rain delay before getting started, and my wonderful wife agreed that we should not sit the night out. More baseball.
Ballpark No. 49 was supposed to be in Frederick, Maryland tonight. It got rained out so we high-tailed it to Hagerstown.— Derek Martin (@d2mart) July 3, 2019
Former @Heelan_Baseball, @ReiverBaseball & @UIBaseball star Tyler Cropley into the game at catcher for the Class A Suns (Nationals). pic.twitter.com/7Ei6JGQMsI
If I had to recommend a baseball stadium in Maryland, it would probably not be the one in Hagerstown. It’s very old, very rackety and reminds of some of the old-time movie stadiums you will see. They have some diehards that constantly yell at the umpire (you’ve heard about the umpire crisis, right?). There aren’t any bells and whistles that you will usually find in minor league ballparks. It’s just the baseball. On the other hand, maybe I would recommend it.
Day 6 – Wednesday, July 3rd
One of the great thrills of seeing some of these minor league ballparks is that you know there’s a chance some of the players you’re seeing will soon be in the big leagues – and some might be stars. Two years ago, we stopped in to see the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A team in Mississippi, and who did we see? Ronald Acuna Jr. – the reigning NL Rookie of the Year and a current burgeoning superstar.
On this Wednesday, we went to see some future Royals in Wilmington, Delaware.
Pro ballpark No. 50 is Daniel S. Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware. Home of the Class A @WilmBlueRocks - an affiliate of the 2015 world champion Royals.— Derek Martin (@d2mart) July 3, 2019
Good to see Norris grad Jakson Reetz in action for the Potomac Nationals. pic.twitter.com/4DlNU19FQW
And we didn’t just see one game. Wilmington had their game the day before suspended due to rain, so they went ahead and finished that one and played a seven-inning second contest.
Would you look at that? Two nights in a row with a former @ReiverBaseball star playing pro ball (Daniel Tillo). @SCNorthBaseball pic.twitter.com/LXBhgFgbeC— Derek Martin (@d2mart) July 4, 2019
Not only is Tillo a former Sioux City North and Iowa Western star, he’s also a former Upon Further Review guest. Wilmington hasn’t done a lot of losing this year, but they lost both of these games.
Also, small note on the parking lot situation there. It’s a mess. They have a really nice parking lot right next to the stadium, but when the game was over it was a free-for-all. We literally sat and did not move in the parking lot for about 30 minutes. And it’s not like there was 25,000 fans at the game. Get it together, Wilmington.
Day 7 – Thursday, July 4th
Fireworks, hot dogs, cold ones on the 4th of July. And baseball, of course.
Pro ballpark No. 51 is in Salisbury, Maryland - home of the Delmarva Shorebirds. It’s also a battle of two former Sioux Citians & Hawkeyes: Robert Neustrom (Delmarva & formerly of @SCNorthBaseball) vs Tyler Cropley (Hagerstown & formerly of @Heelan_Baseball). So, that’s neat.— Derek Martin (@d2mart) July 4, 2019
It’s funny, I was looking for the town of Delmarva when doing some GPS work. As it turns out, Delmarva is just the combination of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. The Shorebirds play in Salisbury, Maryland. They should just rename the town Delmarva. Much cooler name.
I also liked the amazing Bay on a Bun sandwich I had at a local eatery in Cambridge, Maryland, where we were staying. I was, however, embarrassed to be seated near a lady that complained about every little piece of food on her plate and even sent it back. One of my biggest pet peeves is treating a waitress/waiter in a bad manner at a restaurant. Someone is providing you a service, and if you’re just giving them the what-four on things they can’t control, you’re just a real bad human being. Don’t do that stuff, folks. It’s called human decency. Find some!
Anyway, Delmarva has an awesome stadium that I would highly recommend to anyone wandering around the Delaware/Maryland/Virginia border.
Day 8 – Friday, July 5th
Time to check off another Major League Baseball stadium.
Site of the famous “took over the airports” in 1775 speech, I come to you from beautiful Washington DC at Nationals Park.— Derek Martin (@d2mart) July 6, 2019
This is pro ballpark No. 52 and active MLB Park No. 26. Also happy to report there are lots of loyal Royals here, including the great @IowaRoyal! pic.twitter.com/7WhdbLqXuE
(For those wondering, my remaining MLB stadiums are Tampa Bay, Miami, San Diego and Toronto.)
Nationals Park is a really nice one, folks. It’s very big, it has a lot of food and drink options and it’s situated in a part of the city where there are things to do before and after the game. We stayed about a three-minute walk from the stadium, and it was an outstanding setup and experience for us. This is definitely among my top 5-10 MLB parks I’ve been to. It also helped that the Royals actually won. They sure did everything they could to lose it, but they won.
Day 9 – Saturday, July 6th
I didn’t tweet about this day, but it was a lot of fun. We caught up with one of my wife’s old friends, did some sightseeing and got some eats at the wharf and then went right on back to the Royals/Nationals…err Expos.
The Nats wore Expos jerseys on Saturday, and they seemed to play like the 1994 version (that was a GREAT team, kids). The Royals had nothing for Max Scherzer, and it was a quick and easy (and very hot and humid) afternoon game. Seriously, both the Friday and Saturday games were two of the hottest games I’ve ever been to.
Day 10 – Sunday, July 7th
The worst day of the trip. My straight shot flight from D.C. to Omaha got delayed and then cancelled. They rebooked me on a flight that would have had me back to Omaha a good 12 hours after I originally intended to be. Luckily, I found a flight to Atlanta that eventually got me to Omaha at 6:00, but dang it if that wasn’t a complete disaster of a day sitting in the airport just waiting and waiting and waiting.
Despite all of that, it was another fantastic trip filled with baseball and some nice quality time with the wifey. We did 10 games and seven ballparks in nine days, and I continue to thank my lucky stars that I met and married a woman that enjoys baseball – it seems – as much as me AND is willing to do crazy things like this. Goodness, I love her more and more every dang day.
With that said, it’s time to get back to work. The tournament trail begins tonight. See you out there.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.