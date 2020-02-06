(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have conspired to give me great blog content over the next two days.
Later today the IHSAA is expected to release all kinds of football news. First of all, what the regular season and playoffs are going to look like. Second of all, the district assignments are coming.
While we all wait together, though, let’s take a look at the IGHSAU’s regional basketball pairings in 1A, 2A and 3A – released yesterday. You can find the nuts and bolts here, but here’s a little more detail on each region….
CLASS 3A REGION 8
It’s hardly surprising that five Hawkeye Ten schools – Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Red Oak and Shenandoah – are in the same region. It happened last year, too. We expected it would be the case this season. We just didn’t know what ranked team would be on the other side of No. 7 Red Oak. As it turns out, it’s No. 14 West Marshall.
That’s all fine and dandy. However, I have to question the first round matchups. Red Oak is hosting Shenandoah while Clarinda is at Atlantic. Now, the IGHSAU does not profess to seed teams in each region outside of the top two. However, they generally lean toward a seeding process. You’ll generally see the top seed match up with what figures to be the lowest seed. That did not happen here, and I think Shenandoah has a legitimate beef.
I understand the IGHSAU’s response to being questioned on this matter is that Clarinda and Red Oak matched up in the first round last season, and they didn’t want to do it again. They said that’s generally their line of thinking when putting these together. Two things on that:
1 – I have a really hard time believing that they have adhered to that over the years. There could very well be examples this year where that policy was broken.
2 – I understand the necessity of switching things up a bit, but Shenandoah and Red Oak have played in the first or second round every single year since 1971 (or so it seems). While it may not matter in the grand scheme of things, Shenandoah definitely has a gripe.
Now, Red Oak/West Marshall looks to be the featured regional final matchup, but I would not look past Creston here. The Panthers are 11-8, have a one-point loss to one-loss and state-ranked Des Moines Christian and would only be somewhere around a 1 to 3-point underdog against West Marshall in BCMoore’s system. Again, don’t count out a Red Oak/Creston regional final, and if that’s the case let’s bring that thing to Southwest Iowa (and leave Waukee behind).
CLASS 3A REGION 3
Kuemper Catholic opens regional play here against a really, really strong Roland-Story team that has gone 15-2 to this point in the year. Roland-Story is ranked No. 4 in the BCMoore Rankings. The next-highest ranked team in his system is No. 20 Jesup. Also of note, the No. 53, 62 and 64 ranked teams are also in this region and some are even hosting first round games.
CLASS 3A REGION 1
This is where we find the IGHSAU preseason No. 1 and BCMoore’s current No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic. They have played the toughest schedule in the class this year and have a 14-3 record to show for it. And the rest of this region is absolutely loaded.
In it you will find BCMoore’s No. 5 (Cherokee), No. 8 (Unity Christian), No. 11 (West Lyon), No. 14 (MOC-Floyd Valley) and No. 16 (Sioux Center) teams in the class. Yeah, that’s a bit different than the region directly above. Six of the top 16 teams in the BCMoore Rankings are all here. If Heelan gets to state, they will have earned it.
CLASS 2A REGION 8
When it comes to the IGHSAU rankings, this is the most loaded region in Class 2A. You have state-rated teams Logan-Magnolia, AHSTW and Nodaway Valley here. And you also have a team that most recently dropped out of the rankings – and probably shouldn’t have – Mount Ayr.
BCMoore’s Rankings are a bit different with No. 10 Logan-Magnolia leading the charge. Mount Ayr is 16, AHSTW is 21 and Nodaway Valley is 24. Regardless of which rankings you subscribe to, these are four really good, quality teams. There are going to be some fantastic matchups in the regional semifinals and finals, unless there’s an upset or two.
The biggest upset possibilities come from Treynor and Underwood. The defending champion Cardinals must start at Nodaway Valley, and they have been improving incredibly throughout the year. Underwood has shown they can beat almost anybody and would be a tough regional quarterfinal matchup for AHSTW.
CLASS 2A REGION 3
The undefeated and BCMoore No. 1 West Hancock lives here, and the next-highest ranked team in his system is IKM-Manning (at No. 17). The Wolves road has No. 46 East Sac County and then a likely meeting with No. 33 Panorama in a regional semifinal. If they can get past that a matchup in Fort Dodge with the aforementioned West Hancock is likely in the offing.
CLASS 1A REGION 7
First thing is first: I think Sidney got a bit of the shaft here. The Cowgirls don’t have the record some of the other schools in the region have, but they scheduled tougher. They played Johnson-Brock, East Atchison, St. Albert, Falls City Sacred Heart and Lourdes Central Catholic outside of the Corner.
BCMoore’s Rankings can’t even adjust to that schedule since the computer doesn’t realize the quality of those Missouri and Nebraska teams. If you’re the IGHSAU, though, you can humanize this thing and see that schedule. You can also note that one of Sidney’s losses – to Stanton – was without Maddy Duncan. Instead, Sidney gets no credit for that schedule or for playing without their star, and if they can get past Fremont-Mills then they will have to travel to Exira/EHK in round two.
Outside of that, I love some of the potential matchups in this region. While BCMoore No. 13 Exira/EHK and No. 9 St. Albert are the featured teams that could meet in a great regional final, the path to that point is intriguing. Consider…
No. 22 Audubon at No. 30 Stanton – That’s a potential second round meeting. The Viqueens have No. 108 Diagonal and Audubon meets No. 103 Orient-Macksburg in the opening round. If upsets are spared, Stanton/Audubon could be good.
No. 81 Bedford at No. 78 Lenox – If nothing else, these two teams could give us a fun opening round game. When they played in December without TJ Stoaks, Lenox was a 7-point winner.
No. 49 Southwest Valley at No. 44 East Mills – This is another first round matchup, and it’s a rematch from a regional semifinal in volleyball. Many of the same faces make up these two teams, and it should be a fun matchup.
No. 22 Audubon or No. 30 Stanton at No. 13 Exira/EHK – Should it come to this, it’s going to be a bunch of awesomeness. Exira/EHK vs. Audubon just happened on Monday, and it came down to a last-second shot for the Spartans to escape with the win.
In the end, we might just get that Exira/EHK vs. St. Albert showdown. But it’ll be fun to follow throughout the entire region.
CLASS 1A REGION 8
Newell-Fonda is everybody’s No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A, and they were handed a bracket that shapes up pretty well for them. There are some potential pitfalls along the way, but they look to be in good shape.
The next-highest ranked teams here are No. 8 Woodbury Central, No. 19 Westwood, No. 32 CAM, No. 46 (and red hot) Paton-Churdan and No. 50 Boyer Valley. I’ll be interested in seeing some of these early round battles with Woodbine and Boyer Valley meeting for a third time, CAM potentially taking on Heartland Christian and RVC rivals Ar-We-Va, Glidden-Ralston, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Paton-Churdan sorting out a regional semifinal spot.
CLASS 1A REGION 6
IGHSAU No. 3 and BCMoore No. 5 North Mahaska is the featured team in this region. KMAland conference schools Martensdale-St. Marys (No. 23) and Lamoni (No. 67) are the likely biggest threats.
Martensdale-St. Marys and Lamoni could potentially meet in what amounts to a nice regional semifinal matchup. Meanwhile, North Mahaska will likely get No. 88 Southeast Warren, then No. 25 Lynnville-Sully or No. 57 Grand View Christian and the winner of the Lamoni/MSTM meeting in a regional final.
FINAL THOUGHTS
I always appreciate the way the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union attacks their pairings. They aren’t always tied to geography, and they do their best to try and get what they feel are the best eight teams to the state tournament. I love the process. I don’t always love the result.
That said, I only have two minor qualms with this year’s pairings as it pertains to the KMAland conference schools. I wonder if some additional time could be used to make sure the Shenandoah and Sidney situations don’t happen. I know it doesn’t mean a lot in the grand scheme of things, as it pertains to the state tournament, but these are things that matter to teams, schools and communities.
For Shenandoah, it may have meant a chance for a young Fillies team to play an extra game. For fans of basketball, it may have meant at least one solid first round game rather than none (just projecting). People remember the state tournaments the most, but I’m still a romantic for the great regional tournament. I enjoy regional first, quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds as much as I do the state tournament rounds. When they’re constructed correctly.
To finish on a positive, I love the move the IGHSAU made for their Saturday games. Instead of starting at 7:00, there are many that were moved to 5:00 starts. Even the regional final at Waukee is a 4:00 start. I’m a night owl, but I will be more than happy to have an additional two or three hours of sleep. And heck, maybe on that Saturday in Waukee, I will just skip to Des Moines for the state wrestling finals. Someone save me a parking spot.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.