The best basketball players of the decade has turned out to be a busy and fun undertaking.
ALL-DECADE GIRLS CORNER CONFERENCE
First Team
-Joscelyn Coleman, Essex (2010): She did enough in a half-season to earn her spot on this list. Coleman led the conference in her senior season with 22.8 points and 19.1 rebounds while adding 93 steals and 54 blocks.
-Maddy Duncan, Sidney (2020): She’s had an incredible career with 14.5, 20.5, 18.7 and 18.4 point per game seasons. She has led the league in points twice (and currently leads a third time) while also topping the conference in 3-point makes twice, assists once and steals once.
-Devin Laughlin, East Mills (2014): Laughlin had some huge numbers, including topping the conference in assists as a sophomore and in steals as a senior. She likely would have led the conference in assists and steals three times each if not for some other strong numbers in the league.
-Aimee Osborne, Sidney (2011): Osborne averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds as a junior and 17.9 and 10.2 as a senior. She also led the conference with an incredible 107 and 116 blocks in those two seasons.
-Kadie Subbert, Stanton (2011): Subbert topped the conference with 18.3 points per game as a senior after putting in 18.8 her junior season. She also hit 79 3-pointers in her final two years on the hardwood.
-Macy Williams, Fremont-Mills (2015): Williams did it all for the Knights. She led the league in points twice, 3-point makes twice and assists twice while also nabbing 63 or more steals in all four years of her storied career.
Second Team
-Molly Cunard, Heartland Christian (2014): It wasn’t easy to leave Molly off the first team, but she had just two years in the Corner. And she made the most of it with 19.1 points and 11.2 rebounds and 20.4 points and 13.9 rebounds in her final two years. She led the league in points once and rebounds and blocks twice.
-Steffi Cunard, Heartland Christian (2015): She played two years with HC as well, finishing with 18.0 and 22.0 points per game in the sophomore and juniors seasons. She led the conference in the latter year while also hitting a league-best 66 3-pointers and grabbing 9.0 rebounds per game.
-Molly Goltz, Farragut & Nishnabotna (2013): Goltz had 205 total steals and led the conference in the category in her first two seasons. She also scored 12.7 and 16.1 points per game in her last two seasons and led the league with 150 assists as a senior.
-Daiton Martin, Essex (2018): I thought for sure Martin would be on the first team, but that just goes to show the talent that came through this league during the decade. Martin led the conference in assists and steals twice each while averaging a career-high 15.5 points per game as a sophomore.
-Carmen Subbert, Stanton (2014): Subbert was fantastic throughout her career, but she took it to a new level in her senior season when she averaged 20.1 points per game. She also had 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds as a sophomore and 15.5 points per game as a junior.
-Caitlyn Ward, Nishnabotna & Sidney (2019): Ward led the conference in steals as a freshman and as a sophomore. She also scored plenty with 12.4, 10.1, 14.7 and 13.8 per game during her four seasons in the league.
Third Team
-Amanda Focht, Villisca (2013): Focht averaged a double-double twice with 13.1 and 12.0 as a junior and 13.9 and 10.9 as a senior. She led the league in rebounds as a junior, averaged 12.0 points as a sophomore and blocked 51 shots in the junior season. And yeah, she helped Villisca to the state tournament in the final year of the school.
-Morganne Haer, Villisca (2013): Haer was the scrappy point guard and floor leader during Villisca’s successful run. She averaged a career-high 13.1 points per game in their best season – her senior year, you’ve maybe heard about it.
-Andrea McClary, Fremont-Mills (2015): McClary made some of the most impressive improvements during the course of her career, finishing it out with 11.9 and 13.4 points per game in her final two years.
-Camryn McClintock, Sidney (2019): She did so many different things for the Cowgirls, including helping them to the state tournament for the first time in school history. She led the conference in assists one time, but she was always right near the leaders in assists, steals and blocks during her career.
-Jescenia Mosley, Essex (2017): Mosley led the Corner in points during her final two seasons, scoring 13.8 and 16.4 points per game after averaging 11.9 as a sophomore.
-Jill Vanderhoof, Villisca (2013): Vanderhoof had an interesting career that saw her averaged a double-double as a sophomore (11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds), go for 12.7 and 9.3 as a junior and then finish it out with 12.9 points, a league-high 104 steals and a team-best 87 assists.
Taryn Williams, Fremont-Mills (2015): Williams scored over 1,000 career points and helped lead F-M to the state tournament as a senior. In her junior year, she put in 16.0 points per game and then averaged 12.2 as a senior.
Honorable Mentions
Alexia Blank, Nishnabotna (2013)
Amy Carlson, Fremont-Mills (2011)
Bella Dingus, Heartland Christian (2020)
Lindsey Holt, Sidney (2011)
Alex Knop, East Mills (2020)
Tara Maher, Essex (2011)
Kelsie McClarnon, South Page (2017)
Hope Ogletree, Stanton (2021)
Seana Perkins, Essex (2014)
Mandie Uhlenkamp, Sidney (2011)
Chelsea Weis, Stanton (2017)
Emily Williams, East Mills (2023)
ALL-DECADE BOYS CORNER CONFERENCE
First Team
-Marshall Dolch, Villisca (2011): Dolch scored 15.1 points per game as a junior – his third year of starting. However, it was his senior year that lands him a spot here: 22.9 points per game and 102 assists. Yes, he led the league in points and assists. Impressive stuff.
-Steven Horan, Heartland Christian (2015): Horan had a very big junior year with 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, a league-high 86 steals and 81 assists. As a senior? Whoof – 29.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, a league-high 83 steals, 65 assists and 29 blocks. What a year.
-Drake Johnson, Stanton (2019): An incredible four-year career that started with 97 assists as a freshman and then 20.8, 22.0 and 21.9 point per game averages in his final three years. He led the conference in points twice, assists twice and steals once.
-Luke Schafer, East Mills (2012): So impressive and so consistent. Schafer averaged 17.9 and 17.7 points per game in his final two seasons, leading the conference in points and 3-point makes in his senior year.
-Donnie Weis, Stanton (2019): The KMAland Player of the Year last season, Weis averaged a Corner-high 22.1 points per game and hit the most 3-pointers in the league (58). He also averaged 18.7 points per game as a junior. One of the best ascensions I’ve ever covered.
-Alex Whigham, Stanton (2010): In his senior season, he led the conference in steals (79) and rebounds (9.4), and he scored 16.2 points per game. He was a star all over the floor (and in multiple sports).
Second Team
-Jacob Cain, Sidney (2015): Cain averaged 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds in his junior year while also leading the conference with 79 blocks. In his senior season, he scored even more with 18.5 points per game.
-Brady Johnson, Stanton (2016): Johnson averaged 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in his junior season before leading the league with 15.4 points as a senior. He just missed the double-double in his final season (9.8 rebounds) – maybe because his brother kept stealing rebounds from him.
-Sam Phillips, Fremont-Mills (2017): Sam the Man was a star from the moment he stepped on the floor, averaging 15.7, 15.0 and 16.8 points per game in his final three seasons with the Knights.
-Michael Schafer, East Mills (2020): His half-season to this point has been his most impressive with 23.4 points per game and 31 total assists – both league-bests. He also had 166 assists and 101 steals combined in his past two seasons.
-Damon Sunderman, Villisca (2013): He narrowly missed a first-team nod after leading the conference in rebounds in his junior and senior seasons, finishing with a double-double average in those seasons (15.6 points, 10.1 rebound as a junior and 14.9 and 13.1 as a senior).
-Keegan Wederquist (2015): Wederquist averaged double-digit rebounds in his final three seasons (10.0, 11.6 and 12.4) to rank as the decade’s best rebounder. He also averaged 16.6 and 17.1 points and blocked a combined 110 shots in his last two seasons.
Third Team
-Cody Cunard, Heartland Christian (2014): The senior season was his first and last full season, but it was a good one: 21.4 points, 11.2 rebounds per game.
-Travis Herzberg, Villisca (2013): A huge senior breakout for Herzberg, who averaged a league-high 17.3 points per game and also topped the conference with 87 steals.
-Heath Huntley, Sidney (2010): Huntley led the Corner Conference in his senior season with 19.2 points per game.
-Noah Jorgenson, Sidney (2020): Jorgenson has just been getting better and better with 16.5 points as a junior and a league-best 21.3 points per game so far this season.
-Timmy Myers, Villisca (2011): In his senior year, Myers missed a little time, but he still managed to average 18.7 points and a league-high 10.6 rebounds per game.
-Zach Peterman, South Page (2015): Peterman could flat-out score with 17.3 points as a junior and 18.7 as a senior.
-Tyler Peterson, Stanton (2020): A true basketball player with a high floor IQ, Peterson has led the conference in assists twice already. He also topped the league in steals as a junior and currently leads the Corner with 24.5 points per game.
-Mason Vanatta, Fremont-Mills (2019): Vanatta was a purer scorer that scored 16.3 points per game as a junior and 17.2 as a senior.
Honorable Mention
Chad Blank, Nishnabotna (2016)
Jacob Blevins, Farragut (2010)
Kalif Brown, Clarinda Academy (2012)
Michael Coates, Sidney (2015)
Triston Crouch, Sidney (2010)
Cody Davis, Essex (2017)
Brenden Dingus, Heartland Christian (2019)
Jake Doyle, East Mills (2010)
Daniel Duysen, East Mills (2012)
Lon Gray, Heartland Christian (2016)
Russell Hemeter, Farragut (2010)
Ian Isaacson, Essex (2016)
Devin Kopera, Heartland Christian (2014)
Isaiah Lake, Clarinda Academy (2014)
Brady Lorimor, Sidney (2019)
Nate Meier, Fremont-Mills (2012)
Corey Morrical, Fremont-Mills (2012)
Zack Neihart, South Page (2013)
Chris Osborn, Nishnabotna & Sidney (2014)
Pedro Ragazzo, East Mills (2019)
Sergio Rodriguez, Sidney (2018)
Jacob Schafer, East Mills (2014)
Austin Sorensen, Villisca (2013)
David Sorensen, Stanton (2016)
Andrew Thompson, Nishnabotna (2012)
Jaymn Vandusen, Essex (2017)
Cameron Whitehead, Sidney (2018)
Devonta Williams, CA (2010)
Clayton Wilson, Fremont-Mills (2013)
Note: The 2010 class had an incredible amount of talent, and it was very tough to leave many of them off this list. I chose two from that class – Whigham and Huntley – as I think they had the largest impact (at least from a statistical standpoint) in their senior seasons. Again, these are merely my picks. You have your own. Don’t kill me over it.
