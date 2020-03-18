(KMAland) -- This year’s tournament trail was quite the journey. For me, it began on February 13th and continued up to last Tuesday. That’s a 27-day span, and I did 25 games during that span. That was just me.
We also had Trevor Maeder, Ryan Matheny and Brent Barnett doing games on any given night. Even Caelan Debban stepped in for us on an evening where one of us wasn’t available. In all, this group covered 59 tournament games and broadcasted 57 of those. Among those were 58 different schools and 37 KMAland conference schools.
Since we’re kind of just chilling, I thought I would give you a little glimpse into my personal journey through the tournament. Anything I can remember or think of from those events I’m going to pound down on to this keyboard. There won’t be any stats – other than the ones that I can remember – but there will be plenty of memories. Off we go…
Thursday, February 13th: Southwest Valley at East Mills Girls
My first introduction to Miah Urban. I think I was pretty aware of the skills of senior Alex Knop and freshman Emily Williams, but I don’t know that I was ready for Urban. Well, she stood out to me almost immediately. While Williams caught some foul trouble, Urban completely commanded the game, the floor and, in effect, the broadcast.
Saturday, February 15th: Shenandoah at Red Oak Girls
I still don’t understand the matchup. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union generally groups Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah together. And usually, they seed those teams. This year, that would have meant Red Oak at the top, Atlantic and Shenandoah in the two and three and Clarinda at the four. Among that grouping, we’re probably talking about a chance at one good opening round game – Atlantic vs. Shenandoah. That didn’t happen, though.
The IGHSAU handed the Fillies a first-round meeting with Red Oak while Atlantic hosted Clarinda. The way Shenandoah was playing at that time of the season, it made it a little more intriguing, but realistically, it was going to be pretty tough for them to keep up with a Tigers team that can put five players on the floor that can score at all times.
Anyway, Ellie Rengstorf began her unbelievable regional tournament run on this night, dropping in 31 points. I’ve always enjoyed watching Ellie play basketball (and volleyball and everything), but she really turned it up a notch for the regional. At some point later in the game, I went searching for Rengstorf’s career-high. After I reached her sophomore year, I figured she was about to set a new one. Then I found it.
Rengstorf went for 32 points in a game against Atlantic when she was a freshman. She probably got to 30 multiple times since then, but she never went over that mark. So, I knew what her career-high was, my listeners knew what her career-high was and now I wanted to find out if she knew it. Here’s how our conversation went afterwards:
Me: “So, Ellie…they actually shorted you a point on the scoreboard. You had 31. Is that your most ever?”
Ellie: “No, there was a time when I was a freshman…”
Of course she knew. Great guards are great because of their awareness. Situational, individual and all kinds of awareness. She was all over it.
I also remember this great night because the game started at 5:00, and I was able to broadcast a game and still put my kids to bed. What a treat.
Monday, February 17th: Shenandoah vs. Red Oak & Missouri Valley at Clarinda Boys
Doubleheaders. The bane of my existence! Ahhh, they’re not so bad, but when it comes tournament time, I’m not high on them (although there are exceptions that I will get to in a moment). I can’t imagine there are a lot of schools that are high on them.
Poor Missouri Valley had to play the 8:00 game in Clarinda. That’s a 100-mile trek that they had to make twice in one evening, and they probably didn’t get home until about 11:30 or midnight. Kind of a rough deal.
Anyway, I remember Kyle Cerven getting all the flippin’ rebounds in the opening game. Everything that came off the rim – that wasn’t grabbed by Kobe Johnson – was Kyle’s. I believe he had a career-high in rebounds in what turned out to be the penultimate game of his career.
Two other memories from that night in the nightcap: 1) Missouri Valley brought some of the most interesting hairstyles I had the chance to see throughout the tournament trail. There was long-hair-don’t-care, there were half mullet/half fros and there was just your standard flop piece. I’m a real hair connoisseur as you can tell. 2) Clarinda shared the ball really well that night. They had some sort of wild assist number as a team. It was truly a brilliant team performance.
Tuesday, February 18th: Audubon at Stanton Girls
Two upstart teams battling in one of the best games in the entire state that night. Both teams are going to win a lot of games next year, but they also were winning a bunch of games this year. I thought it was important for Stanton to get off to a good start to show that they were there for the long haul. And if they didn’t get off to a good start, they needed to stem the tide, and be ready to fight back.
They decided to do the first of those. They controlled the early action, and after Audubon was able to either pull even or take a slight edge, Stanton took it right back. Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson – a couple freshmen – were terrific in this one. If they make a deep run in future years (I see them as a state-ranked team next year), this will have been an important game in their development.
Wednesday, February 19th: Atlantic at Red Oak Girls
This was such a weird game. Red Oak jumped out to a huge lead, Atlantic went on a monster run to tie it up and then Red Oak answered right back with a long run of their own. Rengstorf had another great game, although the scoring wasn’t nearly as high. She was more of a distributor if I remember correctly. If I don’t, please forgive me. I saw a lot of games.
Thursday, February 20th: Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills & East Mills vs. Lenox Boys
This was in Malvern, and yet another doubleheader that lasted deep into the night. We expected the Sidney/FM game to be the gem of the evening. They had played three times previously and all three of the games were close. On this night, that was not the case. FM struggled to score, and Sidney pumped in a bunch of 3-pointers. Things like that can happen in one-game scenarios.
Now, while the FM/Sidney game didn’t exactly live up to the hype, the Lenox/East Mills game gave us some entertainment. Lenox hit nine 3-pointers in the first half, led by freshman point guard Keaton England. I can’t wait to watch that dude’s development over the next several years. He’s got that Nate Mohr-flair to him. He’s not afraid of any shot. And he really commanded the floor, unlike most freshmen would be expected to do. Like I said, he’s going to be fun.
The first half was real good. The second half was not nearly as good. East Mills didn’t allow any more 3-pointers in the second half, and then they were the team that couldn’t miss a shot. For one half, it sure looked like a shocking upset. Fortunately for the Wolverines, they played two halves on this night. And every night. Basketball games are two halves.
Friday, February 21st: Stanton at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Girls
If you’ve ever done a basketball game in Elk Horn, you know the treachery that comes with climbing up to their crow’s nest. There are some dangerous and scary crow’s nests out there. I have not encountered one as scary or as dangerous as the one in Elk Horn.
It’s one thing to climb up any ladder with equipment in hand, but it’s another thing entirely to navigate the thin steps that make up the Elk Horn ladder. The good news is that I’m typing at you today. I survived. The bad news is that my heart was sure beating pretty hard on that night. More good news: Cooper Langfelt helped me after the game. I couldn’t have made it without him.
Now, this game was pretty good. Stanton, again, needed a great start. And Stanton, again, got off to an even better than great start. The problem is that foul trouble can sometimes change a game. When Hope Ogletree got her second foul and was taken out of the game, it really, really impacted what Stanton was trying to do. She sat for a loooong time. And it changed the game.
Meanwhile, Exira/EHK kept bringing girls in and out, and Macy Emgarten kept popping 3-pointers. I was so impressed with her, and I’m sure anybody that has seen her play would say the same. I’ll make a prediction: Emgarten will be a future KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The good news is, I’m the guy that can make that prediction happen.
Saturday, February 22nd: Creston vs. Red Oak Girls
Another brilliant performance for the Tigers, and the return of Sophie Walker. It was a tight and entertaining game all throughout the opening period of this regional final. Then Walker hit a 3 at the end of the opening quarter, and it was just all downhill from there. It was a waterfall. Red Oak couldn’t seem to miss, and Creston just couldn’t match it on that night. Better days are ahead for the Panthers.
By the way, Corning was a perfect place for this game. Another note: The crow’s nest in Corning seemed pretty simple after my experience the night before.
Monday, February 24th: Rock Port vs. Worth County Boys
I made the afternoon trip to Albany for a Missouri district opener, and this was just the beginning of a nice little Cinderella run for Worth County. The thing about the Tigers this year is that they were always very talented. The unfortunate part of it all, though, is that they were not always healthy.
They had a bunch of guys out with the flu at different points throughout the year, and so they struggled during the latter part of their schedule. Unfortunately for Rock Port, WoCo got healthy just in time for the postseason. And that’s a scary six seed. They had four dudes in double figures, and while Rock Port’s offense got theirs, they just couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch. WoCo ended up beating No. 2 seed Stanberry before falling to Platte Valley in the district final.
Tuesday, February 25th: LeMars at Glenwood Girls
From Albany to Glenwood. From a district opener to a regional final. Glenwood rolled along here, getting five (I think) in double figures and advancing to the state tournament. While there are some foggy moments from this one (given the blowout nature of the game), I will never forget the atmosphere.
The Glenwood fans filled nearly every single seat, and the pep band was out in full force. I tweeted it that night, and I’ll type it again here: The IGHSAU knows what they’re doing by allowing pep bands to play at postseason games. That place was LIT up all night.
Wednesday, February 26th: AHSTW vs. Logan-Magnolia & St. Albert vs. Exira/EHK Girls
Now, this….this is a doubleheader I can get behind. Two regional final games, four great teams, all in one place. The only thing I might adjust is the start time. Make it a 5:30 and a 7:30 instead of a 6:00 and 8:00. But really, beggars can’t be choosers.
The AHSTW/Lo-Ma was a classic low-possession game where any run that any team made was going to be game-changing. The Panthers had a huge run at the start of the third quarter that lasted for the full eight minutes, and it was just enough to hold off a streak by the Lady Vikes. I’ll never forget the name Ava Goldsmith. I suspect the freshman has a bright future, but she might never hit a shot bigger than the 3 she hit at the end of the third. She played all of 10 seconds – or whatever it was – and she canned the only look she got. Incredible.
The St. Albert/EEHK game was almost the complete opposite of the opener. They were getting up and down. The game was called a little tighter. And there were a number of twists and turns along the way. St. Albert kept pushing their lead to double digits. Exira/EHK kept bringing it back down to a manageable number. And then the Saintes would always answer. In the end, it put to end a 20-year drought from Des Moines for the St. Albert girls and Coach Dick Wettengel.
Thursday, February 27th: Bedford vs. Mount Ayr Boys
Could Mount Ayr beat Bedford for a third time? There were times during this game where that thought looked a little iffy. It was a tight, low-scoring game into the fourth period when Mount Ayr took over. The Raiders had a great defensive gameplan, which is what happens when you play a team that much. They knew everything Bedford wanted to do and vice versa. Once it hit the fourth quarter, the Raiders kept getting stops, kept making free throws and eventually that meant yet another win.
Friday, February 28th: Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln Boys
My reintroduction to the CIML-style of boys basketball was not my favorite part of the tournament trail. However, AL’s 8-0 run to open the fourth period was one of my favorite parts. It kind of all began with a four-point play by Kaden Baxter. That was the play that the Lynx needed to get them going, and once they got going, the momentum didn’t slow down on their way to a win.
Saturday, February 29th: Treynor vs. Panorama Boys
Back to the Fieldhouse in Council Bluffs. I have three pretty big memories when it comes to this game:
1 – Treynor, as they usually do, brought an incredible crowd. And on this night, I was broadcasting off of our MiFi (or off of Verizon 4G towers). Of course, with all those people packed into the Fieldhouse and many of them using their phones, it lent itself to some technical difficulties.
Almost immediately when the teams would go into a timeout, and I would try to go to a break, the equipment began to act up. I couldn’t take a 30 second break without all heck breaking loose. Luckily, Devin Schoening saved the day for me in helping me connect to the school WiFi, and we didn’t have any issues in the second half. Life. Saver.
As broadcasters, we want to just call the game. We don’t want to have to worry about technical crap. It’s why I have great love and respect for schools that always have their technical stuff figured out. So, even while it was fun calling Treynor’s ridiculous second period, there was that dark cloud hanging over my head in knowing that any time I hit a break I was going to be dealing with a heap of crap. Thanks again to Devin!
2 – The Tiarks dunks. This was when I officially knew that Jack Tiarks was unlike anything I’d ever covered before in the area. The people came to see a show, and he gave them a show more often than not. His third dunk of the evening was one of the nastiest things I’ve seen live on a basketball court.
3 – My kids got haircuts! This was actually a pretty huge moment because I was getting tired of seeing those moppy heads. I threw out an idea that my wife and kids should all come to Council Bluffs with me and get a haircut while I broadcasted the game. Great idea.
Monday, March 2nd: Red Oak vs. North Polk Girls
There weren’t a lot of highlights for Red Oak in this one, but I was very, very impressed with North Polk. Frankly, I was pretty well convinced that they were going to win the state championship after this game. Then, they got second.
Tuesday, March 3rd: Glenwood vs. Gilbert & Lewis Central vs. Ballard Girls
This was easily one of my favorite days of the tournament season. Maybe THE favorite. First, Glenwood and Gilbert went up and down the floor, scoring at will at times and eventually the Rams pulled away for their first state tournament win since 1979. They had SIX players in double figures in the win. I’ll never forget that kind of team play.
After that, Lewis Central and Ballard put on a dang show of their own. There wasn’t as much scoring, but there were some terrific and some really entertaining points in the game. It looked like the Titans were well on their way to the win before Ballard hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to take a late lead. Delaney Esterling – thanks to a terrific pass from McKenna Paulsen – followed with a game-tying bucket to force overtime.*
*The funniest part of this all is that Delaney said she wasn’t really listening in the huddle prior to the play. She had no clue she might get the ball. She just knew what she was going to do if she did.
The bonus four minutes were very eventful, but there were only five points scored. McKenna Pettepier – with her first shot of the game – hit a 3-pointer to open the bonus period. And that proved to be the game-winning bucket. Ballard scored on a two-point putback not long after before the defenses took over the rest of the way.
Wednesday, March 4th: Logan-Magnolia vs. West Hancock & St. Albert vs. Newell-Fonda girls
Another doubleheader at the state tournament. It’s always a treat when you can do two games (or more) in one day in Des Moines. And it started off positively for the area with Logan-Magnolia scoring the first seven points and making their first four shots. Unfortunately, there weren’t many highlights after that point.
West Hancock and Newell-Fonda are two really, really great teams. Sometimes you just run into really, really great teams. That’s what happened here. Still, the accomplishments of Lo-Ma and St. Albert’s teams should be and will be remembered for years and years to come.
Thursday, March 5th: Glenwood vs. Lewis Central Girls
What an absolute treat. This insane stretch of games was capped off with a state semifinal between two teams that I covered every single day during the basketball season. The old axiom that it’s hard to beat a team X number of times came true in this one.
Lewis Central, on their third try, beat the undefeated Rams to snap a 25-game win streak just two days after snapping a 22-game win streak. The stars are going to do what they’re going to do in a big game, but there’s always a role player that steps up to make a big game-changing play for the winning team. That was definitely the case here, too, as Hadley Hill and McKenna Paulsen made monstrous shots. Hill did it early, Paulsen did it late. And suddenly, the Titans found a way to solve Glenwood.
Lewis Central was awesome in every single way on this night, but I also want to point out the three Glenwood girls that showed up – in tears – to the media room to do interviews. Someone always has to speak for the losing side, and to see Elle Scarborough, Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp do it for the school, for the team and for the community was…well, it was tough to see. But it also revealed their great character and integrity.
Monday, March 9th: Treynor vs. Pella Christian Boys
Back at The Well after a few days off, and this became the night where everything started to turn for me. For the worse. I don’t know if it was before, during or after the game when a big boulder came down on to my body, but it definitely did.
Now, the game was a lot of fun. Treynor played really well. They defended like crazy, Jack Stogdill was terrific and Jack Tiarks was his usual electric self. It was a fun win and a fun game to call. Everything that followed was not fun. I started feeling like crap almost immediately after leaving the arena, and the rest of the night was not fun. Maybe that was an omen for what was about to come for KMAland because we didn’t win another game.
Tuesday, March 10th: Harlan vs. Norwalk Boys
This one kind of reminded me of the Lo-Ma/West Hancock girls game. Harlan got off to a great start, and they actually led by six pretty late in the first period. Norwalk, though, scored the final five of that period, and then they were off and running. There was just no stopping them the rest of the way.
Bowen Born was very good, no doubt, but Harlan did pretty well on him. He needed 13 shots to get 13 first-half points. Meanwhile, though, the rest of the team shot 8/14 from the field. And when the supporting cast can do that, it’s going to be very tough to beat them. The Warriors went on to dominate the rest of the game, enacted the mercy-rule clock and won a state championship later in the week.
I was happy to have some meds to get me through that game without spontaneously decombusting. On the way home, though, I hit a wall. I got checked out and found out I was probably dealing with a strain of the flu. I didn’t go to work the rest of the week, got plenty of rest and now I’m back to 100 percent. I’d almost be willing to do this thing all over again.
Thanks again to Trevor, Ryan, Brent, Caelan, Don Hansen, all the KMAland teams, players, coaches and communities that made this 28-day run so much fun. We couldn’t have done it without you all. Here’s to getting a chance to cover some sports in the near future.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.