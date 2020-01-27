(KMAland) -- I’m just a guy in Iowa. Before that I was a kid in Iowa. Then a teenager in Iowa. I was a college student in Iowa, a bachelor in Iowa and then I was married and a father in Iowa. For 20 years, there was one constant in my sports-loving life: Kobe Bryant.
I went from a kid to a teenager to a college student to a bachelor to a husband to a father, and Kobe Bryant was a Los Angeles Lakers superstar through all of it. Kobe was more than just a basketball player throughout his life, too, but that’s how I know him. And the memories that he gave me through his career are memories I can still see vividly.
February 8th, 1998: In my room, jumping on the bed
Kobe was the youngest All-Star starter ever. He still is the youngest All-Star starter ever. His impact was immediate, and even though he didn’t even start for his own NBA team, he started in the All-Star game. And he was awesome. So awesome. He was the first I remember doing the wrap around behind-the-back pass to himself, and he did it in that game.
I was sitting on the edge of my bed watching that All-Star game. Appropriately enough, it was in Madison Square Garden in New York City. The most famous arena in the world. And Kobe put on a show. This was his coming out party. He scored 18 points on 16 shots (of course he did), but I remember jumping off the edge of my bed when he did the wrap around to himself. And then I spent the rest of the week emulating that move.
May 12th, 1998: Downstairs, sitting on the floor
Kobe’s career wasn’t all rainbows, though. In fact, his first season ended with a pretty rough performance. I know a lot of analysts point to that game as some sort of turning point for Kobe. Or something that explained his mentality. The Mamba Mentality. But I do know I was originally pretty sickened by his performance against the Jazz in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals in 1998. So sickened, it moved me to the floor of my parents’ basement.
Airball 1 probably kept me on the couch. Airball 2 maybe put me to the edge of it. But I’m guessing it was Airball 3 that put me on the floor. On Airball 4, I think I probably completely laid down and hid my face in my hands, accepting the 97-98 season was not going to end magically.
June 4th, 2000: A friend’s house, hugs & hand pounds all around
It didn’t look good for the Lakers, down 15 in the fourth period of Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals. Portland was well on their way to the NBA Finals. And then they weren’t. I remember a Brian Shaw 3-point splash pretty well, but the iconic image from this one was the Kobe to Shaq assist that virtually clinched the dynamic duo’s first NBA Finals appearance.
I was at a friend’s house, running back and forth inside and outside between whatever malarkey we were getting into to the Lakers comeback. Unique note: My wife, who I didn’t know at the time, turned 15 on this date. Meanwhile, I was 16 and about to witness my first teenage NBA championship.
June 6th, 2001: Somewhere in Omaha, a rare loss
The 2001 NBA Playoffs was a shrine for the Lakers dominance. The defending NBA champions were about to Moses Malone this thing (Four, Four, Four). Instead, this would be 3, 4, 4, 4. They swept Portland, they swept Sacramento, they swept the hated Spurs and they were going to sweep the under matched 76ers. About that….
Kobe struggled, Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia won the first game of the series in LA. I was in Omaha at my friend’s sister’s house. We ate Applebee’s before the game, and then we watched on in horror as the Lakers lost their first – and only – playoff game of the postseason. Kobe went for 31 the next game and then 32 the next, and the Lakers swept the three games in Philly to win another NBA title.
June 8th, 2004: Mom and dad’s basement again, in awe
The Lakers won a huge game in San Antonio on a miracle shot by Derek Fisher on the same day I was heading home from college. I never made it home because my car broke down, so I watched that game in my Iowa City apartment. It was the win the Lakers needed in order to get their fourth title in five seasons.
Kobe and Shaq started their drama the year before. They weren’t able to win a fourth straight championship, and so they brought Gary Payton and Karl Malone in to make sure it didn’t happen again. The win over the Spurs meant they only needed to beat the Timberwolves and Pistons. Hahaha, as if that would be an issue.
The Wolves actually took it to six games, but with that scare out of the way the hapless Pistons had no shot. Detroit played the ugliest brand of basketball in the history of the sport. They fouled on every possession and officials had to look the other way because you can’t call a foul on every single possession, right? Yes, I’m still bitter.
The Lakers eventually lost that series in five, but they won Game 2 on the date listed above. Game 2 gave me a false hope that the entire Game 1 and most of Game 2 was a mirage. The fact is, the only reason they won Game 2 was because of Kobe. He made some ridiculous plays, including a game-tying 3 with 2.1 to go to force OT. I was simply in awe of his shot-making. They lost the next three games, and my friend called it a “5-game sweep.” Real funny.
January 22nd, 2006: My apartment, still in awe
The night Kobe Bryant went for 81 points, I didn’t watch the game. I couldn’t watch the game. I was a broke college student, sitting in my Iowa City apartment and following the game – as I usually did – on Yahoo! GameTracker. Kobe kept scoring and scoring and scoring and scoring. Finally, he reached 80. EIGHTY! Are you kidding me?
I sent my roommate a message on MSN Messenger, and I said: “Guess how many Kobe scored tonight?” I think his guess was around 50. I told him the real number. He sprinted into my room, and we just stared at that number. Eighty-one points. How? It was Kobe. That’s how.
April 30th, 2006: My apartment again, screaming
The Lakers took two of the first three games in the Western Conference First Round over the No. 2 seeded Phoenix Suns. If they could snag a third? Oh boy. This was a really bad team, though. Kobe was joined by guys like Smush Parker, Kwame Brown and Luke Walton in the lineup.
With the Lakers down one, Walton forced a jump ball. Then won the jump ball and tapped it to Bryant, who quickly hurried the ball into the front court, got to his spot on the elbow of the free throw line and drained a game-winner at the buzzer. AHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!! That was the sound I was making throughout my apartment.
Of course, I had already kept the neighbors on high alert when Kobe made a buzzer-beating game-tying shot to force overtime in the first place. Somehow, some way Kobe had pushed this bad Lakers team to the brink of a major upset. Phoenix won the next three, including Game 6 in a heartbreaking way (stupid Tim Thomas!), but that was pretty awesome.
Kobe had a stigma about him at the time. People didn’t like how the Shaq thing ended. They were all over him as a ball hog. Someone that didn’t care about winning. A selfish player that only wanted to average 35 points per game, which he did (one of only six to ever do it). Steve Nash was the new craze, but Kobe got a group of nothings to the playoffs, averaged 35 points per game and nearly carried the Lakers to an incredible playoff win. He should have been the MVP.
May 29th, 2008: A new apartment in Webster City, ready to celebrate
Remember the “ship his BLEEP out” Kobe quote on Andrew Bynum? That was just in time for Bynum to get really good, and the Lakers to turn into a title contender. People forget how good the team really was before Bynum got injured. Maybe they don’t even make the trade for Pau Gasol if Bynum stays healthy. Of course they make the trade, but you get the point.
Either way, the Lakers were outstanding all season, and then they quickly swept the Nuggets and beat Utah in six before meeting up with the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, again. On the date mentioned above, they finished the Spurs in a five-game series.
I don’t remember much about the whole game. I do remember watching this in my apartment in Webster City, as I was working in Fort Dodge at the time. And I remember having the ultimate faith that Kobe Bryant was about to lead the Lakers to another championship. I sent my dad some celebratory text (he was not and is not a Lakers fan) following this game.
Celtics? Yeah, they had some dudes, but the Lakers were not going to be stopped. No chance.
June 17th, 2008: Catch me in the gym because I’m not watching this junk
The Celtics won games one and two, the Lakers won game three and then blew a huge lead while I was on a flight to Arizona in game four. The Lakers did win game five, but they had to go to Boston and win two to clinch the championship.
They didn’t even come close. I left my apartment at halftime of Game 6 and worked out for the next two hours. They lost the game by 39. I felt like garbage. But I was also quite proud of the journey they made from also-ran to title contender. There was just no way they wouldn’t be back. Not with Kobe and the Mamba Mentality.
June 14th, 2009: My Shenandoah apartment, popping bottles
This is one of my favorite Lakers teams ever. They had the same feeling of determination that I did as a fan. That’s a funny thing to say, right? But man, I wanted them to win so bad, and that was only matched by their determination to win.
They were on a mission all season long. They had incredible focus in nearly every single game that they played. Every big game that was highlighted by ABC or TNT or ESPN, they won. Then they cruised to another championship, beating Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals in five games.
Kobe scored 40, 29, 31, 32 and 30 in those Finals games, and he grabbed his first NBA Finals MVP. His makeover as a selfish point accumulator to a team leader determined to do nothing but win was complete. I was beaming with happiness. Thanks, Kobe.
June 17th, 2010: My Shenandoah apartment again, more bottles
While the 2008-09 team was so determined, the 09-10 team was just waiting for the chance to turn it up in time to win another title. Every time they were questioned, they came through. They closed out playoff series at Oklahoma City, at Utah and at Phoenix before meeting the hated Celtics in the Finals.
Kobe was so beat up that year, but he kept showing up. He kept gutting through it all, and he kept hitting the biggest shots. He led the Lakers to another comeback victory in Game 7, beating the Celtics for yet another championship. I remember being so completely exhausted after that game and saeson. Sitting back on my couch, breathing heavily and watching all the celebrations.
The biggest image of this championship was definitely Kobe’s heart. You could almost see it beating through his chest as he fought through injuries that would have kept a lesser man down and out. He was so tough. He was so determined. What an example for everyone.
April 12th, 2013: In bed at my Shenandoah home, in tears
Kobe Bryant brought me to tears more times than I care to count. Sometimes happiness, sometimes sadness and then there was this night. Through a ruptured Achilles, Bryant made a pair of free throws to tie the game against Golden State and then left for the rest of the season.
Stu Lantz accidentally broke the news to the Lakers fans at home that it was an Achilles injury. He didn’t mean to, and he didn’t want to speculate. But he had seen the injury before. He knew Kobe, who was aging and continually battling his body, might not be seen in a Lakers uniform again. We all wondered if we would see him play basketball again. We did, of course. Of course we did.
April 11th, 2016: Chesapeake Energy Arena, live and in color
Kobe Bryant’s final season. His second to last game. I was there. It was a chance to see him play in person one final time. I watched him multiple times, live in Minneapolis, but this one was different.
Kobe was not the same player he was when I saw him years earlier. He was simply riding out the string for a team that won 16 games. They didn’t win this game. Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double in the first half. Kobe shot 4-of-12 and scored 13 points, but the same Kobe staples were there. The dribble-dribble-and-rise jumpers from the free throw elbows. The fades toward the baseline. It was good to see again. One final time.
April 13th, 2016: Some hotel somewhere, in awe one final time
You know how Kobe’s career ended. You were watching it or you heard about it. Or you heard about it, and then you immediately turned to watch it. My wife and I were on one of our patented road trips. I think we went to the Rangers/Orioles game that night or the night before.
We planned to get something to eat, and then Kobe started scoring so we stayed in the hotel. And then he kept scoring. He shot 50 times and scored 60 points. It was the perfect way for Kobe to go out. One final unbelievable performance. One final game with ridiculous numbers. One final goodbye. Mamba Out, he said. He left me in awe and with goosebumps so many times during his career. This was an awesome way to leave us.
January 26th, 2020
He left me in awe again yesterday. Complete and utter shock, but of course, in a different way. I grew up with Kobe Bryant, the player. I watched him rehab his image on the court as a selfish gunner to a team-first beast that nobody ever outworked. Four years after he ended his career, Kobe had moved on to many other things.
He won an Academy Award. He was a producer. He worked with ESPN on a great feature called Detail. He turned his attention to coaching his daughter in basketball. You’ve seen the images and the videos of him talking to her courtside at a recent game. He was a huge proponent of women’s basketball. He became friends with Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu. He mentored young players. He did so much for the game of basketball these last four years without ever even playing.
Kobe was somebody different to everyone. To some he was a father and others he was a husband or a friend or a teammate or a rival. To fans, he was loved or hated but always respected, especially in his later years. For years, I told people that he was not really my favorite player. He was not really my hero. I was a Lakers fan before Kobe came along. But I was probably lying to myself. I defended him enough that I should have already known that.
Kobe was the Lakers. For 20 years, he played for my favorite team, and he did unbelievable things. The plays that he made, the wins that he led and the losses that he was a part of all stick in my memory bank as a sports fan. They all came flooding back to me yesterday, and as I watched tributes and others talk about him, I was completely lost in my emotions.
I grew up with Kobe Bryant. From a kid to a teenager to a young adult to a husband to a father. No matter what changed in my life, one thing was always constant. Kobe Bryant was always wearing that No. 8 or 24 in gold or purple or black or the beautiful Sunday/holiday whites. When he moved on from the game, there was definitely a hole there. But I knew he had a lot left to give to the game.
Now, he’s no longer with us. He can’t physically give anything to the game any longer. But what he gave to the game and to me as a sports fan for his way-too-short 41 years on this Earth, is something that will last well beyond the next 41. I’ll always have the edge of my bed or the floor of my parent’s house or the apartments in Iowa City, Webster City and Shenandoah or the hotel in Arlington, Texas. Kobe created countless memories that still make my hair stand up on my arms. To me, that’s incredible legacy.
RIP Kobe and Gianna and the seven others that were killed in this horrific crash. You will all be missed immensely. But you will never be forgotten.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.