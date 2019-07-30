(KMAland) -- The 2018-19 KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup is about to be decided.
I made you wait way too long for Part III. With our event coverage for the year coming to end last night, I’m not making you wait any longer.
First, let’s take a look at where things stood after our last update:
1 – Lewis Central (146 points, 17 sports) = 8.59 PPS (Winter Ranking: 1)
2 – Glenwood (127 points, 15 sports) = 8.47 PPS (Winter Ranking: 3)
3 – Harlan (120 points, 17 sports) = 7.06 PPS (Winter Ranking: 2)
4 – Denison-Schleswig (119 points, 17 sports) = 7.00 PPS (Winter Ranking: 4)
5 – Atlantic (100 points, 15 sports) = 6.67 PPS (Winter Ranking: 6)
6 – Kuemper Catholic (88 points, 15 sports) = 5.87 PPS (Winter Ranking: 6)
7 – Red Oak (76 points, 15 sports) = 5.07 PPS (Winter Ranking: 5)
8 – St. Albert (80 points, 17 sports) = 4.71 PPS (Winter Ranking: 9)
9 – Creston (77 points, 17 sports) = 4.53 PPS (Winter Ranking: 8)
10 – Shenandoah (61 points, 15 sports) = 4.07 PPS (Winter Ranking: 10)
11 – Clarinda (54 points, 15 sports) = 3.60 PPS (Winter Ranking: 11)
Now, let’s examine the softball and baseball seasons.
SOFTBALL
1 – Harlan (18-2): 11 points
2 – Atlantic (15-5)*: 10 points
3 – Denison-Schleswig (15-5): 9 points
4 – Glenwood (14-6): 8 points
5 – Creston (13-7): 7 points
6 – Shenandoah (11-9): 6 points
7 – Kuemper Catholic (9-11): 5 points
8 – Lewis Central (5-15)*: 4 points
9 – Red Oak (5-15): 3 points
10 – Clarinda (3-17): 2 points
11 – St. Albert (2-18): 1 point
*Note: Atlantic and Lewis Central did not make up their second game after a cancellation. I went ahead and used the result from the one game they played (a 4-2 win for Atlantic) and applied it as a second game. That did create some ties, but I’m OK with Atlantic over D-S and LC over Red Oak for the following reasons:
1 – Atlantic swept Denison-Schleswig this year by a combined 19-7 score.
2 – Lewis Central and Red Oak did split, but the aggregate score of the two games (Red Oak 3-2 and LC 9-1) favored the Titans.
I’m very scared this decision – albeit completely reasonable – will decide this year’s Cup.
BASEBALL
1 – Lewis Central (18-2): 11 points
2 – Glenwood (15-5): 10 points
3 – Harlan (15-5): 9 points
4 – St. Albert (13-7): 8 points
5 – Kuemper Catholic (11-9): 7 points
6 – Denison-Schleswig (10-10): 6 points
7 – Creston (8-12): 5 points
8 – Clarinda (7-13): 4 points
9 – Red Oak (6-14): 3 points
10 – Atlantic (5-15): 2 points
11 – Shenandoah (2-18): 1 point
Note: Glenwood and Harlan had the same conference record, but Glenwood swept Harlan in their two meetings this year.
ADD IT ALL UP
1 – Glenwood (145 points, 17 sports) = 8.53 PPS (Spring Ranking: 2)
2 – Lewis Central (161 points, 19 sports) = 8.47 PPS (Spring Ranking: 1)
3 – Harlan (140 points, 19 sports) = 7.37 PPS (Spring Ranking: 3)
4 – Denison-Schleswig (134 points, 19 sports) = 7.05 PPS (Spring Ranking: 4)
5 – Atlantic (112 points, 17 sports) = 6.59 PPS (Spring Ranking: 5)
6 – Kuemper Catholic (100 points, 17 sports) = 5.88 PPS (Spring Ranking: 6)
7 – Red Oak (82 points, 17 sports) = 4.82 PPS (Spring Ranking: 7)
8 – Creston & St. Albert (89 points, 19 sports) = 4.68 PPS (Spring Rankings: 9 & 8)
10 – Shenandoah (68 points, 17 sports) = 4.00 PPS (Spring Ranking: 10)
11 – Clarinda (60 points, 17 sports) = 3.53 PPS (Spring Ranking: 11)
THOUGHTS
-For the third time in the past four years, Glenwood is your KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup Champion. They narrowly edge last year’s champion Lewis Central thanks to 18 total points between softball and baseball. Lewis Central – the baseball champion – had 15 total points.
-Real quick: Without Glenwood’s baseball sweep of Harlan, we would have had a tie. That’s how close this thing was.
-Creston edged their way up to pull even with St. Albert after trailing them by a smidge heading into the summer sports.
-Last year’s finish was Lewis Central-Glenwood. This year, as you know, it’s Glenwood-LC. The year before that it was Glenwood-LC (and even tighter than this year). A little rivalry has formed here.
-Harlan is third for a second straight year. Two years ago, they were at No. 6. Kind of a shocker there, but they’re definitely a solid third again this year.
-Atlantic (No. 4 last year) and Denison-Schleswig (No. 5 last year) switch spots this season with the Monarchs making the slight jump. Yes, the top five – albeit in a different order – is the same as last year.
-Kuemper Catholic – like last year - is sixth. Two years ago, they had a really strong No. 3 finish.
-Red Oak makes a flip flop with Shenandoah, going from No. 10 last year to No. 7 this year. Shenandoah went from No. 7 last year to No. 10 this year.
-You want to know something really weird? Creston and St. Albert tied for eighth last year, too! Their PPS last season was 4.95. This year, as you saw above, it’s 4.68. How does this happen? Eerie stuff. I recommend a long series of rock, paper, scissors to decide this.
-Clarinda is 11th for the third straight year. They are the smallest school in the conference at this point, so it makes some sense. Enrollment plays a very large factor in H-10 success.
So, that does it. That wraps up the Hawkeye Ten Conference sports season. Glenwood is back on the throne. Here are links to every part this year:
And here are the…
PREVIOUS WINNERS
2017-18: Lewis Central
2016-17: Glenwood
2015-16: Glenwood
2014-15: Creston
2013-14: Harlan
2012-13: Harlan
