(KMAland) -- Who were the best basketball players of the decade? Kind of a loaded question, right? Not an easy thing to choose, but if it isn’t hard then it isn’t worth doing. That’s what my grand-pappy (never) said to me.
Anyway, I think it would be unfair to look at KMAland as a whole during this long period of time and try to drop an All-KMAland Team. So, let’s go conference-by-conference and see what we can come up with. Today, it’s the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Note: If I randomly have more than five on a single team it’s because I just could. not. leave. them. off. Forgive me.
GIRLS ALL-DECADE
First Team
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan (2016): Frederick led the Cyclones to two state championships and four state tournament appearances. The South Dakota standout averaged 17.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in her final season.
-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah (2019): A two-time KMAland Player of the Year, Hughes finished her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer and narrowly missed the program’s first trip to the state tournament.
-Morgan Lucy, Glenwood (2012): Lucy averaged a double-double twice and was very close to a third (9.7 rebounds per game). She also led the Rams to state and the conference in points and blocks twice each.
-Jess Schaben, Harlan (2015): There’s room on this first team for a dominant defender. The KMA Sports Hall of Famer could score a bit, but she led the conference in blocks in her final two years with 133 and 117 in her junior and senior seasons.
-Kate Walker, Red Oak (2015): Another Hall of Famer and revolutionary player that led the conference in assists twice and in points another time. She was also a terrific defender and rebounder.
Second Team
-Paige Beacom, Lewis Central & St. Albert (2016): An instant standout for Lewis Central, she finished her career at St. Albert and led the league in steals three times and points once (19.1 in her senior year).
-Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah (2017): Her final two seasons were huge, leading the conference in blocks twice and rebounds once. She also averaged 15.9 and 15.8 points per game in her junior and senior seasons.
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central (2018): Holt averaged at least 15.9 points per game in her final three seasons, including a league-best 19.9 in her junior year. She was the KMAland Player of the Year in that season.
-Serena Parker, Shenandoah (2015): Parker started the Shenandoah turnaround, starting from her freshman season on. She was a three-time conference rebounding champion, averaged a double-double three times and blocked at least 46 shots in all four seasons.
-Kyley Simmons, Lewis Central (2011): Simmons only got 1.5 seasons in during the decade, but she was outstanding with 16.5 points per game, 142 assists and 107 steals in her junior year and 14.9 points (on average), 96 assists and 75 steals as a senior.
Third Team
-Grace Blomstedt, Red Oak (2015): Blomstedt was one of the area’s best post players during her career, leading the conference with 74 blocks as a junior and averaging 12.7 and 14.8 points and 7.7 and 7.9 rebounds in her final two seasons.
-Kylie Ferguson, St. Albert (2014): She had some good years, and then she had a monster senior year. Ferguson led the conference in points (20.0 per game) and steals (75) in that senior season.
-Kelsey Fields, Creston (2021): Fields had a monster season as a sophomore with 15.9 points and 14.1 rebounds, and she’s on her way to an even bigger season this year. Right now, she’s at 19.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game.
-Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig (2019): Her role changed during the course of her career, but she was always one of the best point guards in the league regardless of if she was scoring, defending or setting others up. She led the conference in assists twice and was always among the leaders in steals.
-Sophie Walker, Red Oak (2020): Walker led the conference in assists as a sophomore and then had 100 dimes, 54 steals and 39 blocks as a junior. She is averaging 17.6 points per game during her senior season.
-Megan Witte, Lewis Central (2020): The Lewis Central senior averaged 17.2 points per game last year and is at 17.5 this season. She’s also been one of the team’s top distributors and defenders throughout her career.
Others that were considered:
Lexi Albrecht, Kuemper Catholic (2013)
Brielle Baker, Creston (2019)
Kierstyn Bauer, Kuemper Catholic (2015)
Madison Camden, Shenandoah (2022)
Alyssa Carley, St. Albert (2016)
Jordyn Moser, Harlan (2016)
Grace Newman, Glenwood (2013)
Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah (2015)
Aubrey Norville, Lewis Central (2013)
McKaya O’Neil, Shenandoah (2015)
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood (2021)
Taylor Wagner, Harlan (2015)
BOYS ALL-DECADE
First Team
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper Catholic (2017): Dentlinger could do it all, inside and outside. He led the conference in blocks twice, rebounds once and averaged 14.7, 18.4 and 19.3 points per game in his final three seasons.
-Garrett Franken, Atlantic (2017): He had some fine seasons leading into his senior season, averaging 15.3 and 16.0 points per game in his sophomore and junior years, respectively. Then as a senior he led the conference with 23.8 points per game, grabbed 8.9 boards and finished with 89 assists, 55 steals and 47 blocks.
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic (2016): The Hawk’s significant talents are on full display at Northwest as we speak. He led the conference in points once, steals twice and rebounds once during his career. He also averaged a double-double in his junior and senior seasons and blocked 97 shots in his final three years.
-Trey Lansman, Harlan (2014): Lansman was a triple-double threat every time he hit the floor and led the conference in points, rebounds and blocks one time each.
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood (2018): A state champion and standout two-way star for all four years at Glenwood, Mohr led the league in assists and steals twice, nearly averaged 20 points per game once, hit a league-best from outside another time and ran the Rams show for most of his four seasons.
-Jay Wolfe, Creston (2015): Wolfe scored 22.7 points per game and grabbed 10 rebounds in his final season with the Panthers. He also averaged 18.6 points as a junior – his breakout season.
Second Team
-Parker Badding, Kuemper Catholic (2018): He had some great seasons running the show for Kuemper in his first three years, but when Dentlinger left he took over the scoring load to average a conference-high 22.8 points per game.
-Dalton Franken, Atlantic (2013): Franken helped revitalize the Trojans, scoring 16.5, 18.6 and 16.0 points per game in his three years during the decade. He probably posts larger numbers if not for the significant talent around him.
-Derek Hall, Denison-Schleswig (2013): Hall led the Hawkeye Ten in scoring in his junior (21.4 points per game) and senior seasons (17.1).
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan (2016): Juhl was a multi-year contributor, including in his final two seasons when he averaged 17.9 points and 10.3 rebounds as a junior and 18.3 and 11.7 as a senior. He was also a terrific defender with seasons of 50+ steals and blocks.
-Kylan Smallwood (2019): There aren’t too many on this list that could score as purely as Smallwood, who averaged 18.4, 22.4 and 21.3 points per game in his final three seasons. He also grabbed 10.6 rebounds per contest in his senior year.
-Christian Stanislav, Glenwood (2019): Stanislav led the Rams with 15.8 and 15.3 points per game in his sophomore and junior years, but then he exploded for 20.8 per contest in his final run as a Ram.
Third Team
-Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah (2016): The all-time scoring leader in Shenandoah history, Anderson scored 17.8, 18.4 and 19.4 points per game in his final three years. As a senior, he added 10.0 rebounds per game.
-Andrew Blum, Glenwood (2018): You have to find a spot on the All-Decade team for the ultimate leader and captain. Blum averaged 17.0 and 16.9 points per game as a sophomore and junior before leading the Rams to the state title as a senior.
-Cole Darrow, Glenwood (2011): Darrow only played 1.5 seasons in the decade, but he scored 17.5 points per game as a junior before leading the league with 22.1 points per game in his senior year.
-Michael Kaufmann, Harlan (2010): I couldn’t leave him off the list despite playing just half of a season in the decade. He was just so good, leading the Cyclones with 16.7 points, 134 assists and 66 steals in his final season. The last two numbers led the conference.
-Spencer Pauley, Denison-Schleswig (2015): Pauley topped the conference with 112 blocks as a junior and then led the league with another 95 as a senior. He also scored 20.1 points and had a league-best 11.2 rebounds per game in that senior season.
-Ricky Torres, Denison-Schleswig (2011): Another that played in just 1.5 seasons this decade, but he averaged 18.6 points and 10.2 rebounds as a junior and then 19.5 points and a league-high 9.7 rebounds as a senior.
The honorable mention list is extensive and was very difficult to leave several off the top three teams:
-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central (2017)
-Bryce Berg, Kuemper Catholic (2011)
-Goanar Biliew, Dneison-Schleswig (2020)
-Ryan Blum, Glenwood (2021)
-Sam Brincks, Kuemper Catholic (2014)
-Jake Carley, St. Albert (2018)
-Zach Carr, Glenwood (2020)
-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan (2018)
-Chad Christensen, Atlantic (2013)
-Luke Eblen, Creston (2011)
-Sam Markham, Atlantic (2013)
-Travis Miller, St. Albert (2016)
-Chad Moran, Lewis Central (2017)
-Mitch Moran, Lewis Central (2015)
-Chase Mullenix, Atlantic (2019)
-Cole Nearly, Kuemper Catholic (2014)
-Luke Norville, Lewis Central (2011)
-Zach Osborn, Harlan (2012)
-Caleb Rasmussen, Harlan (2017)
-Josh Schaben, Harlan (2011)
-Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig (2011)
-Tyler Steeve, Clarinda (2012)
-Pete Walker, Red Oak (2013)
-Charlie Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig (2020)
That’s my list. You probably have your own. Don’t kill me over this.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.