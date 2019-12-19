(KMAland) -- Passion. People have it for different subjects, and I admire it all the time. My passion, obviously, is in this business and in the sports world. Others have different kinds of passion for different kinds of topics, and I’m finding out many people feel passionately about politics.
That’s not my cup of tea. I don’t dive too deep into politics. I do believe the political landscape has contributed negatively to the divisiveness of our country, and I have very little love for those (politicians and otherwise) that have had the biggest impacts to that (on both sides).
Still, there are some people that are very, very passionate about this topic and the subjects within that topic. Some of those people are the athletes that I cover or used to cover, as I’ve come to find out from their Facebook and Twitter postings. I admire that they are passionate about something, yes. It’s not something I got into during my teenage years, and I still don’t for the most part.
While I do admire that passion, I do wonder what they will think about these postings 10 years from now. You know, after they experience this world a little more thoroughly and get outside this bubble where a lot of their beliefs and passion likely emanate from their parents, will they be embarrassed when the Timehop shows those passionate postings from their youth? It’s my belief that history won’t be kind to this era of politics – again, on either side. How will history see your passionate social media postings? Just something to consider.
(Let me also note that I sure am happy social media was not a thing when I was 16 to 18 years old.)
A few other Thursday thoughts…
-Nebraska signed Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson to their football recruiting class yesterday. That was a long time coming, but I was most taken by what Head Coach Scott Frost said about him in his press conference:
“If I have a son,” he said. “I do have a son. So, someday, I hope he’s as big as Blaise and that good of a kid.”
It’s kind of funny that Frost quickly realized that, yes, he does have a son. And it’s really cool that Blaise has made such an impression on Coach Frost that he would say something like that about him.
-Iowa added Lewis Central’s Logan Jones to their recruiting class yesterday. Jones has been a long-time commit, too, and I think he’s about the surest thing you’re going to find. Jones reminds me a bit of Brandon Scherff – a now three-time Pro Bowler with the Redskins. Scherff went to the same high school as I did – Denison-Schleswig – and was always known as a “yes-sir no-sir” kind of guy. And that’s exactly who Logan Jones is.
Chris Doyle is going to tell Logan to lift this heavy amount of weight, and he’s going to say ‘yes sir.’ Then he’s going to tell him to lift even more, and he’s going to say ‘yes sir.’ And then the Iowa coaches are going to tell him to go out and play with his hair on fire, and you know he’s going to say ‘yes sir’ to that. Frankly, when it comes to production, Jones is ahead of Scherff at this stage in his life. Iowa knows how to develop talent, and Jones comes to them as a more refined football player and athlete. Scary thought.
-Big Tommy Wilson at Sidney signed his National Letter of Intent with Northern Iowa yesterday, and I can’t wait to see what kind of development he finds in Cedar Falls. KMAland already sent two area big dogs their way, and they since turned into All-Conference dudes. I’m talking about St. Albert’s Jackson Scott-Brown and Lenox’s Spencer Brown, who started along the offensive line and led the Panthers into a national quarterfinal this year. Scott-Brown even earned captain status. Like I said, I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do with Wilson.
-Recruiting can be a dirty game, filled with lies and spies and under-the-table deals. I think sometimes we also forget that these are kids that are making life-altering decisions. The “game” of recruiting is covered so extensively now that these prep athletes are basic show ponies for some. But they’re not. They’re actual living, breathing people with a heart, a brain, emotions and feelings. And these kinds of decisions are not easy on them. So, shout out to all the HUMANS that were talented enough to get a chance to make a decision like that yesterday – KMAland and beyond.
Have a great Thursday.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.