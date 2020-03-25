(KMAland) -- Gas was a mere 89 cents, The Simpsons and Full House debuted, Fiji became a Republic, Ronald Reagan delivered his famous Berlin Wall speech, American Motors was acquired by Chrysler Corporation, Whitney Houston gave us “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and Platoon won Best Picture.
All of these things happened in 1987. You know what else happened in 1987? An NCAA Tournament. Yes, time for another tournament review. First, if you missed my earlier reviews, you can find them at these links:
I had fun writing about 1997, but I remembered a lot of the details of the tournament. The 1990 Tournament, that was one that I didn’t watch growing up. Or at least don’t remember watching. That was even more fun, as I learned more and more about the tournament as we went along.
It stands to reason, that I really didn’t watch much of the 1987 tournament. I was only three years old at the time, after all. Speaking of three….this was the first tournament with the 3-point shot. It was also the last NCAA Tournament to feature home-court advantage. Let’s get to it.
EAST REGION
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 16 Penn (113-82)
No. 9 Michigan def. No. 8 Navy (97-82)
No. 5 Notre Dame def. No. 12 Middle Tennessee (84-71)
No. 4 TCU def. No. 13 Marshall (76-60)
No. 6 Florida def. No. 11 NC State (82-70)
No. 3 Purdue def. No. 14 Northeastern (104-95)
No. 10 Western Kentucky def. No. 7 West Virginia (64-62)
No. 2 Syracuse def. No. 15 Georgia Southern (79-73)
-Only one double-digit win and two lower-seeded wins in the opening round of this tournament. Plus, there were five double-digit wins and one by nine.
-The closest game saw Western Kentucky win an NCAA Tournament game for the second straight season. Little bit of trivia: Their win in the ’86 tournament came against….Nebraska. Anyway, this one came down to the final seconds, and I found a nice passage from the Courier-Journal’s Stan Sutton:
“If Darryl Prue’s ancestors had shot rabbits as accurately as he shoots free throws, they would have starved to death.”
Apparently, West Virginia’s Darryl Prue was not a good free throw shooter, and it was his misses that gave WKU the chance to win it in the final seconds. And Kannard Johnson did just that. Click here to download the video.
-The other semi-close game was No. 2 seed Syracuse, which you’ll be reading about quite a bit as we move through this review, struggling with No. 15 seed Georgia Southern. The Orange, on their home court, actually trailed at halftime before pulling away for the win. Rony Seikaly had 22 points and seven rebounds, Sherman Douglas added 17 points and nine dimes and Derrick Coleman went for 16 points and 10 boards. Lots of familiar names there.
-Navy couldn’t quite keep up with Michigan, but don’t blame The Admiral. David Robinson had 50 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Garde Thompson scored 33 points, Gary Grant added 26 and Lakers great Glen Rice added 21 points and 12 boards in the win for Big Blue.
-Purdue and Northeastern had a high-scoring game, combining for 199 points in a nine-point Boilermakers win. Doug Lee had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Troy Lewis went for 20 points and 10 assists. Northeastern was led by Reggie Lewis – a future NBA standout with the Celtics that is infamously known for his untimely death during a workout due to cardiac arrest. Lewis scored 23 points in the game.
-Other first round notes: North Carolina was only up 55-53 at half of their win over Penn and got 25 points from Joe Wolf, David Rivers (27) and Donald Royal (24) combined for 51 points to lead Notre Dame over Middle Tennessee, Carven Holcome topped TCU with 30 points and five assists in their win over Marshall and Vernon Maxwell led Florida with 28 points and seven rebounds to beat NC State.
-One final note before moving on to the second round: This was a region of some pretty famous coaches. There’s Dean Smith, Jim Boeheim, Gene Keady, Digger Phelps, Norm Sloan and Jim Valvano. That’s a pretty good collection there. Onward.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 9 Michigan (109-97)
No. 5 Notre Dame def. No. 4 TCU (58-57)
No. 6 Florida def. No. 3 Purdue (85-66)
No. 2 Syracuse def. No. 10 Western Kentucky (104-86)
-First up, the one-point win for Notre Dame. In a gamer from the New York Times:
“…thanks to the 3-pointer, a shot the Irish had attempted only three times per game this season, Notre Dame rallied for a 58-57 victory.”
Can you imagine a team shooting just three 3-point shots per game this season? Due to mathematical reasons, a coach would be fired for playing a style like that. They also probably wouldn’t be very successful, so that would be another reason to fire the coach. Anyway, the Irish won on a late free throw from David Rivers, who scored a game-high 24 points.
-North Carolina, meanwhile, was a team that had relied on the 3-point shot quite a bit in the ’87 season. They made 10 and scored 109 points in routing Michigan. They got 27 points and 10 boards from J.R. Reid, who didn’t shoot a single trey. TNT’s Kenny Smith did hit five 3s and scored 22 points with six assists. Michigan’s Gary Grant had a triple-double in the losing effort: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists.
-Florida rolled on behind Vernon Maxwell (24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Dwayne Schintzius (21 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds), and Syracuse had four players score at least 20 in their dominant win over WKU. Sherman Douglas (27 points, 8 assists), Rony Seikaly (23 points, 10 rebounds), Howard Triche (21 points, 4 steals) and Greg Monroe (20 points) are the four.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 5 Notre Dame (74-68)
No. 2 Syracuse def. No. 6 Florida (87-81)
-Carolina and Notre Dame shot a combined 14 and made a combined 4 3-pointers in their regional semifinal. J.R. Reid sure did dunk a lot, finishing 15-of-18 from the field and scoring 31 points. Check out some of those dunks below.
-Syracuse kept on riding their incredible starting five, which scored all of their 87 points in the win over Florida. Seikaly had 33 of those points and grabbed nine rebounds. Vernon Maxwell – a future two-time NBA champion with the Rockets – had 25 points for the Gators. See if you can handle watching this.
No. 2 Syracuse def. No. 1 North Carolina (79-75)
-Dean Smith was known as a bit of a complainer, and my guess is he may have complained about the No. 1 seed playing the No. 2 seed almost in the No. 2 seed’s backyard. This was played in East Rutherford. As it is, Syracuse qualified for their first Final Four in school history, and they can thank their frontcourt.
Seikaly had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Derrick Coleman went for 8 points and 14 rebounds. They also combined to block five shots while holding J.R. Reid to 15 points on 14 shots. For some reason, this one is not on YouTube. However, their earlier matchup in that season (won by UNC) is there if you want to get crazy.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 1 Indiana def. No. 16 Fairfield (92-58)
No. 8 Auburn def. No. 9 San Diego (62-61)
No. 5 Duke def. No. 12 Texas A&M (58-51)
No. 13 Xavier def. No. 4 Missouri (70-69)
No. 6 St. John’s def. No. 11 Wichita State (57-55)
No. 3 DePaul def. No. 14 Louisiana Tech (76-62)
No. 10 LSU def. No. 7 Georgia Tech (85-79)
No. 2 Temple def. No. 15 Southern (75-56)
-This is more like it. Only two upsets, but there were five games that were decided by single digits and three by one possession.
-Auburn/San Diego came down to the wire, and San Diego actually missed a free throw late that would have tied the game. Mike Jones led Auburn in the win with 24 points. Also of note, Eric Musselman played for San Diego. Well, he only played two minutes in the game, but that didn’t stop someone on YouTube from calling this video “ERIC MUSSELMAN VS AUBURN”
-Xavier pulled the big upset of the region, edging past Missouri, which just finished off winning the Big Eight Tournament. Norm Stewart after the game: “Have you ever seen a three-day old beer? We were that flat.” Byron Larkin was the key for Xavier, scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 6/20 shooting performance. The saving grace was going 16/20 from the free throw line. Here’s the finish to the game:
-St. John’s avoided an upset of their own, and they can thank an unheralded Italian Marco Baldi, who scored the game-winning bucket as time expired to edge past Wichita State. There’s no video, but I have found a host of articles about how Baldi was banned from playing by the NCAA in the 1986 season due to academic requirements.
-LSU grabbed the other upset of the first round behind 28 points from a guy named Darryl Joe. Joe hit 7 of his 9 3-point shots in the game. Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins: “Our game plan went haywire because Joe killed us. In all the scouting film I watched, he didn’t look for that shot.” The NCAA Tournament, folks!
-Other results: Top-seeded Indiana rolled behind 20 points and seven boards from Dean Garrett, Duke won a slopfest (45 combined turnovers) with A&M behind 20 points from Kevin Strickland, DePaul got 29 from Dallas Comegys and 25 and 8 assists from Rod Strickland in their win and Temple handled Southern behind 21 points and 17 rebounds from Tim Perry. Of note, Avery Johnson was the point guard - or little general - for that Southern team.
No. 1 Indiana def. No. 8 Auburn (107-90)
No. 5 Duke def. No. 13 Xavier (65-60)
No. 3 DePaul def. No. 6 St. John’s (83-75)
No. 10 LSU def. No. 2 Temple (72-62)
-Of course Dale Brown and LSU made a run as a high seed. Anthony Wilson topped them in this win with 21 points while Nikita Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds. A couple of names I have never heard in my life.
-DePaul actually hosted their side of the bracket. At the time, a gamer notes they were 105-9 at the Rosemont Arena and 16-0 during the 1987 season. “We feel that when we play here, we can’t be beaten,” Terrance Greene told the media. Must be nice to do it in the NCAAT. Kevin Edwards dropped in 26 points to out-duel St. John’s guard and now-ESPN commentator Mark Jackson (23 points, 7 assists).
-Duke avoided another upset with a low-scoring win over Xavier. Tommy Amaker dropped in 20 points, and Kevin Strickland just missed a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
-And finally, the top seed in the bracket – Indiana – had no issues with Auburn. They scored early and often and shot 60 percent from the field in the win. Keith Smart – a name that might come up later – had 20 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds while Steve Alford went 7/11 from 3 and scored 31 points. Daryl Thomas also had 27 points and eight boards.
No. 1 Indiana def. No. 5 Duke (88-82)
No. 10 LSU def. No. 3 DePaul (63-58)
-On to Cincinnati for the regional semifinals and final, and the Indiana/Duke battle was a matchup of the master and the protégé – Bobby Knight and Mike Krzyzewski. I think the relationship was still good at this time, but it might have been frayed had Duke won since Knight was/is a sore loser. Anyway…
Duke was down by 10 at two different points in the second half before coming back to pull within two with just over three minutes left. The Devils actually had a shot in the air to tie, but it was no good. From there, Indiana went on a 7-0 run to put it out of commission. Rick Calloway and Keith Smart combined for 42 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers.
-I’m guessing the early game was another upset win for LSU over DePaul. Nikita Wilson had another big game for the Tigers, scoring 24 points in 40 minutes. You can see them all in the video below.
No. 1 Indiana def. No. 10 LSU (77-76)
-LSU made another run at it, but Rick Calloway tipped in a missed jumper with six seconds left to send the Hoosiers to the Final Four. Steve Alford was great again with 20 points, shooting 10 of 10 from the free throw line, and seven assists. Dean Garrett also had 17 points and 15 rebounds. I mentioned how Knight is a bit of a sore loser. Here’s some classic Knight from a Sports Illustrated story:
Knight had raged his way to a first-half technical foul, slammed his fist on a court-side telephone, kicked a chair (nearly sending a Hoosier player into orbit), cussed out NCAA tournament brass, exchanged epithets with an LSU student wearing Tiger-fur pants—"Wave that pompon at Knight again and I'll shove it...," shouted the IU team doctor as he shoved the pompon back in Tiger-fur's face—and made some key substitutions; then he praised the Tigers. "As good a collection of athletes, playing hard...", Knight said. "Nikita Wilson could have ripped us apart. I never saw a guy turn and shoot so quick."
SOUTHEAST REGION
No. 1 Georgetown def. No. 16 Bucknell (75-53)
No. 9 Ohio State def. No. 8 Kentucky (91-77)
No. 5 Kansas def. No. 12 Houston (66-55)
No. 13 Missouri State def. No. 4 Clemson (65-60)
No. 6 Providence def. No. 11 UAB (90-68)
No. 14 Austin Peay def. No. 3 Illinois (68-67)
No. 7 New Orleans def. No. 10 BYU (83-79)
No. 2 Alabama def. No. 15 North Carolina A&T (88-71)
-Games that were played in Atlanta and Birmingham saw three upsets, two double-digit seeds advance and three games decided by single digits. Yes, UAB was basically at home for their 6/11 matchup against Providence. As you can see, it didn’t matter.
-Missouri State was known as Southwest Missouri State at the time, and they were led in this one by Winston Garland, who dropped in 24 points and added six rebounds. It also meant an early exit for future Chicago Bull Horace Grant (16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals).
-Austin Peay was just the third 14 seed to advance out of the first round with their upset of Illinois.
"One of our guys said, 'Who do we play?' " then-Illinois coach Lou Henson said. "They said, 'Austin Peay.' He said, 'Who do we play next?' That tells you a lot right there."
Tony Raye, who scored all of six points in the game, hit the game-winning free throws for the Governors. Darryl Bedford (24 points) and Lawrence Mitchell (22 points) were the stars throughout the game.
-Other results: Georgetown rolled behind 21 points and 10 boards from Reggie Williams, Ohio State got 32 points, six boards and five assists from Dennis Hopson in a beat down of Rex Chapman's Kentucky (yes, the block or charge Rex Chapman), Kansas had no trouble with Houston, Providence rolled behind Billy Donovan’s 35 points and 12 assists, Ledell Eackles had 25 points to help New Orleans hold off BYU (video) and Bama got a combined 54 from Jim Farmer (29 points) and Derrick McKey (25 points, 14 rebounds) in a rout of North Carolina A&T.
No. 1 Georgetown def. No. 9 Ohio State (82-79)
No. 5 Kansas def. No. 13 Missouri State (67-63)
No. 6 Providence def. No. 14 Austin Peay (90-87, OT)
No. 2 Alabama def. No. 7 New Orleans (101-76)
-Georgetown trailed by as many as 15 before coming back to avoid the upset loss to Ohio State. Heck, it was still at 11 with nine minutes left, but the Hoyas ran off 18 of 25 in a five-minute span to tie it before moving on for the win. Reggie Williams had 24, but Charles Smith came off the bench to hit 5/7 from 3 and scored 22 points.
“No matter what the lead, Georgetown always thinks they can come back,” Ohio State Coach Gary Williams said. “We were concerned with Reggie Williams, but Smith came through. He was the spark.”
-In a bit of foreshadowing to the next season, Danny Manning carried Kansas to their tight win over Missouri State, which led by two at the half. Manning had a career-high 42 points in the win. Nobody else scored more than six.
-Providence was nearly on their way out of the tournament, too. Billy Donovan did tie the game with 16 seconds left, but Austin Peay was fouled with about two seconds left. They went to the line and missed the free throw, which sent the high-scoring game to overtime. Ernie Lewis (26) and Donovan (25) combined for 51 points to lead the Friars while Lawrence Mitchell finished with 27 points for Austin Peay.
-Bama, meanwhile, had no trouble with New Orleans. They got 26 points and five blocks from Derrick McKey and 20 from Mark Gottfried (yep, him!).
No. 1 Georgetown def. No. 5 Kansas (70-57)
No. 6 Providence def. No. 2 Alabama (103-82)
-Two blowouts in Louisville. Reggie Williams out-performed Danny Manning in the win, going for 34 points, nine rebounds and four steals to Danny’s 23 points, 12 rebounds and five turnovers.
-Providence – coached by Rick Pitino, by the way – used the novice 3-point shot to rout Alabama. They hit 14 of their 20 attempts, including five each by Delray Brooks (23 points) and Billy Donovan (26 points, 10 assists).
No. 6 Providence def. No. 1 Georgetown (88-73)
-The two Big East schools met for a trip to the Final Four. This was the fourth meeting between the two teams with the Hoyas winning two of the three, including the last meeting in the Big East Tournament by 18 points just two weeks earlier.
Providence shot just nine 3-pointers in this one (making five), and Billy Donovan did his most damage from the free throw line. The star guard had 20 points, including 16 from the stripe (on 18 attempts). This marked their second trip to the Final Four in school history.
“I think we saw Providence one time too many,” Thompson said after Saturday’s game.
WEST REGION
No. 1 UNLV def. No. 16 Idaho State (95-70)
No. 9 Kansas State def. No. 8 Georgia (82-79, OT)
No. 12 Wyoming def. No. 5 Virginia (64-60)
No. 4 UCLA def. No. 13 Central Michigan (92-73)
No. 6 Oklahoma def. No. 11 Tulsa (74-69)
No. 3 Pitt def. No. 14 Marist (93-68)
No. 7 UTEP def. No. 10 Arizona (98-91, OT)
No. 2 Iowa def. No. 15 Santa Clara (99-76)
-These games were played in Salt Lake City and Tucson, so it could have seen Iowa play as the No. 2 seed against a 10th-seeded Arizona in their backyard. That didn’t happen, of course. There were, however, two upsets, one double-digit seed advancing and four games decided by single digits.
-Let’s start with the 12 seed moving past the 5. Wyoming was coached by a guy named Jim Brandenburg, who parlayed the 1987 tournament run into a job at San Diego State. He then went 52-87 at SDSU and never got a Division I head coaching opportunity again. He did, however, get inducted to the Wyoming Hall of Fame in 2000. And you can bet your behind this run had a lot to do with it.
Anyway, the Cowboys were led by a guy named Fennis Dembo, who played for a couple years in the NBA, including for the 1989 NBA champion Detroit Pistons. Dembo had 16 points and nine rebounds in the upset win while Eric Leckner dropped in 22 points. Leckner also carved out a nice NBA career.
-Horace Grant’s brother Harvey helped Oklahoma avoid an upset of their own. Harvey had 21 points and 17 rebounds in their victory over the Golden Hurricane.
-The best game of the opening round in this region was UTEP going to overtime to beat Arizona – again, in Tucson. Chris Blocker hit a game-tying two-point jumper (foot on the line) to force overtime, where the Miners went on to victory. Quintan Gates had 26 points and Jeep Jackson added 23. Sean Elliott led Arizona with 26 points.
Also of note in this game, Tim Hardaway was the starting point guard for UTEP. He struggled to just two points. And Ken Lofton – otherwise known as long-time MLB outfielder Kenny Lofton – was the point guard for Arizona. He had 12 points.
-Lon Kruger and K-State also needed overtime to upset Georgia as the No. 9 seed. Mitch Richmond poured in 34 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed out five assists in the win. I can’t find many other details on this game, but it did go to overtime.
-Other first round results: UNLV rolled behind 23 points from Freddie Banks, UCLA got 32 points and 13 rebounds from the great Reggie Miller in a rout of Central Michigan (led by Dan Majerle’s 17 points and 13 rebounds), Pitt rolled Marist with Charles Smith and Demetreus Gore scoring 22 each and Iowa also rolled with Kevin Gamble scoring 18 points to lead four players in double figures.
No. 1 UNLV def. No. 9 Kansas State (80-61)
No. 12 Wyoming def. No. 4 UCLA (78-68)
No. 6 Oklahoma def. No. 3 Pitt (96-93)
No. 2 Iowa def. No. 7 UTEP (84-82)
-Two more great games from Tucson, including Iowa edging past UTEP. Roy Marble had 28 points and seven rebounds to help the Hawkeyes avoid the upset against the Don Haskins-led Miners.
-Oklahoma got 28 points and six assists from Tim McCalister, who played all 40 minutes in the Sooners’ high-scoring win over Pitt. One small note on Pitt: They had an assistant coach in his second year on the bench – John Calipari.
-And yes, Wyoming kept their magical ride going with an upset win over UCLA. Fennis Dembo was outstanding with 41 points on just 14 shots. He made 7/10 from 3 and 16/16 from the free throw line while also grabbing nine rebounds and six assists. Reggie Miller did have 24 points, nine boards and seven steals for the Bruins, but Dembo was the dude here. Watch it all below.
-Finally, UNLV rolled past Kansas State behind 24 points and 11 rebounds from Armen Gilliam.
No. 1 UNLV def. No. 12 Wyoming (92-78)
No. 2 Iowa def. No. 6 Oklahoma (93-91, OT)
-These games were played in Seattle, and for Hawkeye fans it’ll best be remembered for Kevin Gamble’s monster shot. Iowa was in a pretty good spot, leading 90-85 before a 6-0 run from the Sooners had them in position to advance to the regional final. Then, Gamble stepped into a 3-pointer that went down with about two ticks left to give the Hawkeyes the overtime win.
Gamble scored 26 points while B.J. Armstrong had 16 points and 10 assists in the victory. Oklahoma also got 26 points from Tim McCalister, plus 20 points and 12 rebounds from David Johnson. Here’s the entire game:
-The other regional semifinal saw another great game from Fennis Dembo (27 points, 9 rebounds), but UNLV got a monster 38-point, 13-rebound, 4-assist performance from the great Armen Gilliam. And he didn’t shoot a single 3-pointer.
No. 1 UNLV def. No. 2 Iowa (84-81)
-As much as Iowa fans will remember Kevin Gamble’s game-winner against Oklahoma, they will probably continually have nightmares for the rest of their lives about this loss. The Hawkeyes scored 58 first-half points and led by 16 at the break (and 19 at the most). In the second half, Coach Tark locked ‘em down to the tune of just 23 points in a come-from-behind shocker.
It was even a 17-point game with 16:29 to go when UNLV began their run. Gilliam poured in 27 points and had 10 rebounds, and Gerald Paddio scored 20 points. Iowa hasn’t been that close to the Final Four since then.
FINAL FOUR
No. 1 Indiana def. No. 1 UNLV (97-93)
No. 2 Syracuse def. No. 6 Providence (77-63)
-Another heck of a game involving a Big Ten team and UNLV. This time, Indiana got the job done. Steve Alford scored 33 points (on just 2/4 from 3), and Dean Garrett added 18 points and 11 rebounds. UNLV did get a combined 70(!) from Freddie Banks (38 points, 8 rebounds) and Armen Gillian (32 points, 10 rebounds), but not enough from everybody else. You could do worse than watching this entire game.
-Providence’s Cinderella run, meanwhile, came to an end with their loss to Syracuse. This was the third time this season the Orange beat the Friars. Syracuse had three players with double-doubles – Derrick Coleman (12 points, 12 rebounds), Sherman Douglas (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Howard Triche (12 points, 11 rebounds). More than anything, though, they held Billy Donovan to just eight points on 12 shots.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Indiana def. No. 2 Syracuse (74-73)
-Here we have one of the most famous finishes to an NCAA Tournament Championship game, ever. Syracuse could have finished this thing at the free throw line. Instead, some crucial misses left things open for Keith Smart, who scored 21 points and the game-winning jumper with about four seconds left. Steve Alford also had 23 and Daryl Thomas put in 20, as the trio combined for 64 of their 74. But again, Smart was the hero.
The 1987 NCAA Tournament is one for the record books. When you have a game-winning shot in the final game of the tournament it’s one that will go down in history for many, many years. Even without it, it was a historical tournament with the 3-point shot being a thing for the first time. Further, one of the few teams that really embraced the shot (Providence) made the most unlikely Final Four run of the tournament.
Side note: Interestingly enough, the No. 6 seed had plenty of good luck around that time. A No. 6 seed went to the Final Four in 1980, 1982, 1983 and again in 1988. And among that group were two champions (86 and 88).
Regardless, names like Fennis Dembo, Kevin Gamble, Armen Gilliam, Tim McCalister, Billy Donovan, Sherman Douglas and Reggie Williams will always be synonymous with their respective schools and this tournament. But the one that stands above them all – the ultimate Indiana sports hero – is Keith Smart.
Another treat: This was the first year of One Shining Moment. Enjoy!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.